VIDEO: FGCU still is #DunkCity

FGCU, back when they were still just Florida-Gulf Coast, became #DunkCity during the 2013 NCAA tournament.
Well, they still are #DunkCity:
FGCU, back when they were still just Florida-Gulf Coast, became #DunkCity during the 2013 NCAA tournament.
Well, they still are #DunkCity:
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The moment that everyone is going to be talking about tomorrow comes courtesy of No. 9 Vanderbilt‘s Matthew Fisher-Davis who, after scoring 22 points and after a go-ahead bucket from Riley LaChance with 15 seconds left, intentionally fouled No. 8 Northwestern‘s Bryant McIntosh. McIntosh made both free throws to give the Wildcats the lead, and the ‘Dores wouldn’t score against. That is just a brutal way to lose, but I’m positive that Chris Collins is not going to feel guilty about winning the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament game.
Trevon Bluiett scored 18 of his 21 points after halftime as No. 11 seed Xavier landed a win over No. 6 Maryland, which may have ended Melo Trimble’s college career. The Musketeers looked like a different team than the one that struggled down the stretch of the season.
The trendy upset pick in this year’s field, No. 12 UNC Wilmington, looked like they were going to make that upset come to fruition. Then No. 5 Virginia got hot, Marial Shayok took over and London Perrantes did London Perrantes things. For the second straight season, the Seahawks lost by single-digits to a top five seed.
No. 12 Princeton was even closer to an upset, missing a game-tying and game-winning three in the final minute against No. 5 Notre Dame. The Irish advance to take on No. 4 West Virginia, who survived a fight in the second game of the day in Buffalo. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 15 point lead early in the first half, but No. 13 Bucknell scrapped back to get within three points in the middle of the second half before WVU hung on to win by six.
We did get one 12-5 upset in the afternoon, however, as Middle Tennessee won a game in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, knocking off No. 5 seed Minnesota in a game where the Gophers were actually the underdog despite being the higher seed. MTSU will give No. 4 seed Butler a fight for the right to get to the Sweet 16.
THURSDAY’S BEST
London Perrantes, Virginia: Perrantes scored 24 points and made two huge shots in the final five minutes as the ‘Hoos avoided a loss at the hands of UNC Wilmington.
Devin Robinson, Florida: Robinson had 24 points to help pick up for KeVaughn Allen, who struggled on Thursday afternoon, as the No. 4 seed Gators advanced past a scrappy East Tennessee State team.
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern: McIntosh scored 25 points and made the game-winning free throws as Northwestern won their first-ever NCAA tournament game, knocking off No. 9 Vanderbilt.
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova: DiVincenzo scored 21 points and added 13 boards as No. 1 seed Villanova got past No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s.
WHO GOT UPSET?
THE REST OF THURSDAY’S ACTION
Deonte Burton is a fifth-year senior. We’ve seen enough of his dunks over the years to know that when the train is coming, get off the tracks.
That’s the motto the Nevada defender lived by on this play. Not wanting to pick up a foul, end up on a poster — or both — he wisely let Deonte Burton do what Deonte Burton does best.
Oh my goodness is right!
Goggles.
Headband.
Poster:
No. 7 Saint Mary’s fended off a second-half comeback attempt by No. 10 VCU, advancing to the second round following an 85-77 win on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.
It was a matchup of contrasting styles. For the majority of the night, it was Saint Mary’s efficient offense, one that plays at a methodical pace, getting the better of VCU and its Havoc defense.
The Gaels led by as many as 17, but VCU was able to string a 15-2 run together by turning Saint Mary’s over. That cut the deficit to 56-54 with more than nine minutes remaining in regulation.
Saint Mary’s countered that by controlling the pace for the remainder of the evening. The Gaels committed five turnovers during VCU’s run. They had only a single miscue in the final nine minutes.
Saint Mary’s committed 15 turnovers on the night, but 10 of them came in spurts. The Gaels had a handful of turnovers in the opening minutes, however the Rams couldn’t take advantage of those errors. Once they settled in, the Gaels offense dominated the first half thanks to a combined 22 points from Aussies Jock Landale and Tanner Krebs. As a team, Saint Mary’s shot 64 percent from the field, taking a 46-31 lead into halftime.
VCU’s comeback attempt was curbed by a lack of 3-point threats, and the fact that Saint Mary’s spent a lot of Thursday night at the free throw line. The Gales connected on 29-of-39 from the charity stripe.
Landale ended the game with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Calvin Hermanson and Joe Rahon each had 16. JeQuan Lewis ended with a game-high 30 points.
Saint Mary’s advances to the second round to play the winner of No. 2 Arizona and No. 15 North Dakota.