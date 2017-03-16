No. 1 Gonzaga advances in slugfest against No. 16 SDSU

It didn’t go quite as smoothly as Mark Few would have liked, but at the end of the day, No. 1 seed Gonzaga got out of their first round matchup with No. 16 South Dakota State without too much of an issue, winning 66-46.
The Jackrabbits made some noise early. They doubled the post by completely ignoring whichever Gonzaga big man was playing on the perimeter, and the Zags struggled to find a rhythm from the perimeter.
It was just a weird, ugly game that was perfectly summed up by my buddy Eamonn Brennan:
Jordan Mathews had 16 points to lead the Zags, who shot 8-for-30 from beyond the arc and less than 40 percent from the floor, while Josh Perkins, Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins chipped in with 10 points apiece.
But Gonzaga’s most impressive performance might have come from Jonathan Williams III, who scored just six points and was the liability on the offensive end of the floor. He did the heavy-lifting against SDSU’s Mike Daum, the nation’s second-leading scorer that had just 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting, doing much of his damage after the outcome of the game was already decided.
Williams added 14 boards and a pair of blocks as well.
The Zags will advance to face the winner of No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Esa Ahmad scored 15 points and Nate Adrian registered a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards in No. 4 West Virginia’s 86-80 win over No. 13 seed Bucknell in the first round in Buffalo.
The Mountaineers led for 38 minutes, but had a tight contest with the Bison. It appeared West Virginia was en route to blowing the game wide open, after its defense held Bucknell without a point over the final 4:15 of the first half.
Up by a dozen in the early moments of the second half, the Bison began to rally, led by the sharpshooting of Kimbal Mackenzie, who ended with a game-high 23 points. The run was aided by West Virginia’s own offensive woes. Bucknell pushed the ball on every missed shot, resulting in several fast break 3-pointers. After cutting the deficit to three on several occasions, the Bison’s comeback attempt lost some momentum when Nana Foulland picked up his fourth foul. At that time, the 6-foot-9 junior, had 17 points with 9:37 remaining in regulation.
West Virginia kept it at a two-possession game before closing it out from the free throw line.
Press Virginia wasn’t its normal self, getting beat up in transition by the Bison. But its depth did appear to get to Bucknell. Lamont West and Tarik Phillip combining for 31 points off the bench. West Virginia held a 37-5 edge in that department.
West Virginia advances to play No. 5 seed Notre Dame on Saturday. It’ll be an interesting matchup with the Mountaineers attempting to turn over a Fighting Irish squad that is one of the best at taking care of the ball.
East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes had a message for his team before their game against Florida. He wanted them, as a 13-seed, not to conflate this Florida team, a four-seed, with the Gator program that won back-to-back titles a decade ago.
Forbes reminded his Buccaneers that Joakim Noah, Al Horford and Corey Brewer are now in the NBA, not in the Florida locker room.
“I know the difference between good and great,” Forbes said. “I’ve seen great Florida, and I’ve seen good Florida. Understand this. Noah, Horford and Brewer, they ain’t coming out of that tunnel. They ain’t coming out of that tunnel today.
“They’re coming out of that tunnel with guys just like you.”
Forbes has been mentioned as a potential candidate for higher-level jobs this spring, and he might warrant it just on the strength of this blend of trash and pep talk.
As a former Cinderella itself, Butler didn’t treat a potential one too kindly Thursday.
The Bulldogs, of course, are underdogs no more.
Fourth-seeded Butler dominated No. 13 Winthrop from nearly start to finish to win 76-64 in a first-round matchup at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.
The Bulldogs showed no ill effects from the two-game losing skid they entered the tournament on after dropping games to Seton Hall and Xavier. They struggled some on both ends of the floor in those two games.
That was no issue against the Eagles.
Butler shot 49 percent from the floor and made 8 of 19 from beyond the arc while holding Winthrop to 40 percent shooting overall.
Every shot Avery Woodson put up was from the 3-point line, and he made 6 of 10 to finish with 18 points. Andrew Chrabascz had 12 and Keelan Martin added 10.
Winthrop’s dynamo point guard Keon Johnson scored 17 points, five below his season average, but was clearly bothered by the length and athleticism he rarely saw from Big South opponents. He was 7 of 19 from the field. Xavier Cooks tried to help pick up the offensive slack, scoring 23 points, but he too was inefficient, going 10 of 22 from the field as the Eagles just couldn’t find consistent footing against their Big East foe.
Up next for the Bulldogs is a Round 2 matchup with the winner of Minnesota-Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.
London Perrantes finished with 24 points and Marial Shayok added 23 as No. 5 seed Virginia erased a 15-point first half deficit to knock off upset-minded No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington, 76-71, in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Orlando.
The Cavs were a trendy pick to be a first round upset in this year’s tournament, and it looked like that would come to fruition early on, as the Seahawks gave the Cavaliers trouble at the start of the game. Tony Bennett made the decision to field the smallest lineup he may ever field. Virginia went to a five-guard look, with the likes of Shayok and Devon Hall and Darius Thompson manning the front court, as Virginia was able to counteract the UNCW press that was so effective early in the game.
UNCW had 12 points off of turnovers in the first 12 minutes of the game. They had two points off of turnovers in the final 28 minutes of the game.
Perrantes was, as you would probably expect, the hero, hitting a pair of critical runners in the lane after appearing to injure his shoulder in the second half. His performance in the second half of this game was peak Perrantes. It never felt like he was in total control of what was happening, but he was. Shayok hit the dagger, a banked-in 12-footer over two defenders with less than 30 seconds left.
It’s a shame that this UNCW run is likely going to come to an end like this. Head coach Kevin Keatts is in the mix with just about every high-major job opening on the market, and there are a couple of key pieces on this roster that are seniors. The Seahawks probably deserved a tournament win at some point during this run, but it just wasn’t in the cards.
Virginia will advance to take on the winner of No. 4 Florida and No. 13 East Tennessee State, which will be played later this afternoon.
Notre Dame staved off the madness to start the NCAA tournament.
The fifth-seeded Fighting Irish fought off an upset bid from No. 12 Princeton and claimed a 60-58 victory in a first-round matchup in Buffalo.
The Tigers had multiple chances late to either tie or take a lead, but were unable to convert, keeping them without an NCAA tournament win since 1998. Princeton had a look to tie it with 18 seconds left, but Steven Cook’s 3-pointer was off the mark, though a tip-in from Pete Miller pulled the Tigers within one. Matt Farrell then missed the front-end of a one-and-one, giving Princeton the ball down one.
The Tigers pushed the ball past halfcourt, but Devin Cannady settled for a decent 3-point look rather than attack the rim and his offering clanked off the rim.
Notre Dame entered the game as the country’s top free-throw shooting team at 79.9 percent, but struggled mightily at the line this day, going 14 of 21 (66.7 percent), which in no small part helped the Tigers stick around and ultimately have a chance to win the game on the final possession.
Bonzie Colson had 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Irish. Farrell had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Princeton got 15 points from Spencer Weisz in a game in which they shot 38.6 percent from the floor and 25.8 percent from 3-point range, but still had an opportunity to win.
The Irish will now await the winner of No. 4 West Virginia and No. 13 Bucknell for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 in the West region.