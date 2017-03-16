Donte DiVincenzo leads sluggish No. 1 Villanova past No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

In honor of Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis committing what was undoubtedly one of the dumbest plays of the college basketball season, we’re going to take a look at some other stupidity that has cost a team a game — or, in some cases, a national title — in the NCAA tournament.

You’re not alone in this, Matthew.

If you know of any dumb NCAA Tournament plays that we missed, please let us know. We love this stuff.

Chris Webber calls a timeout: With the Fab Five down by two points and 19 seconds left in the 1993 national title game, Michigan’s Chris Webber grabbed a rebound, sprinted the length of the floor with the ball and called a timeout that the Wolverines didn’t have. The Tar Heels got free throws and the ball and, at the end of the day, a ring.

Fred Brown throws the ball to James Worthy: Everyone remembers the game-winning jumper that Michael Jordan hit in the 1982 national title game. What people don’t remember is that on the following possession, Georgetown’s Fred Brown threw a pass to UNC’s James Worthy because he momentarily forgot who was actually on his team.

John Calipari’s aversion to free throws: In the 2008 national title game, Coach Cal’s Memphis team had a chance to ice the game from the foul line, missed free throw after free throw and then, up by three with 8.8 seconds left, did not foul, allowing Mario Chalmers to make this memorable, game-tying jumper. Bill Self’s only national title was earned in overtime of this game:

Nasir Robinson saves Shelvin Mack: I still don’t understand how the final 2.2 seconds of this game played out. After Butler’s Andrew Smith scored a go-ahead basket, Pitt threw the ball all the way up the floor only to see Mack, for some reason, tackle Gilbert Brown with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Brown would tie the game at the line, but after he missed the second free throw, his teammate, Nasir Robinson, fouled Butler’s Matt Howard with just 0.6 seconds left.

It’s mind-boggling:

North Carolina and Washington were drunk, I think: There is too much dumb in the end of this game for me to handle. To start, Washington’s Venoy Overton shoots a half-court shot with more than three seconds left on the clock. Then, John Henson of North Carolina knocks the ball out of bounds. Then Washington’s Isaiah Thomas shoots a two when the Huskies are down three, but Henson, for some reason, decides that the best course of action for him is to very nearly goal-tend the shot. Ay yi yi.

Syracuse loses on a blown over-and-back call: Do dumb calls from referees count here? Because this ref cost Syracuse a second round game with a blown over-and-back call on Scoop Jardine: