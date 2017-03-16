Donte DiVincenzo leads sluggish No. 1 Villanova past No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

The Mountaineers scored the first seven points of the game, held Villanova scoreless for the first six minutes and went into the half leading the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, 30-29.
And then the Wildcats turned it on.
A 14-2 run to start the second half was the spark, and the Wildcats eventually pulled away, winning 76-56 and advancing to face the winner of No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 9 Virginia Tech, the nightcap in Buffalo on Thursday.
Donte DiVincenzo led the way with 21 points and 13 boards for the Wildcats, the only member of the team that actually showed up ready to play in the first half. Jalen Brunson added 14 points and Mikal Bridges chipped in with 13, but it was DiVincenzo that did the heavy lifting in keeping Villanova from becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.
There’s not really much else to take away from this.
The Mount availed themselves well against a team that is clearly their superior, and the Wildcats ran an overmatched opponent off the floor when they finally decided to play.
Edwards, Swanigan carry No. 4 Purdue past No. 13 Vermont
Vince Edwards went for 21 points and first-team all-american Caleb Swanigan added 16 points and 14 boards as No. 4 seed Purdue survived a fight from No. 13 seed Vermont, 80-70.
And a fight it was.
Vermont held the lead for much of the first half, thanks in large part to Anthony Lamb, their freshman big man that scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half. Point guard Trae Bell-Haynes added 15 points, seven boards and six assists for the Catamounts, who were within a possession for the majority of the second half before the Boilermakers pulled away down the stretch.
The reason that Purdue was able to pull away was their size inside. Swanigan and Edwards were just too much, and when the smaller Catamount roster had to double-down and help out in the paint, the Boilermakers were able to hit enough threes to make Vermont pay. Purdue finished the night 9-for-20 from beyond the arc.
With the win, Purdue advances to face the winner of tonight’s No. 5 Iowa State-No. 12 Nevada game.
Trevon Bluiett’s big second half lifts No. 11 Xavier over No. 6 Maryland
Sean O’Mara had a career night, and Trevon Bluiett was unstoppable in the second half. Those were the two driveforces in No. 11 Xavier’s 76-65 win over No. 6 Maryland in a first round matchup from Orlando.
Maryland held a slim 36-35 lead at halftime. Bluiett, Xavier’s most important player, was quiet through the first 20 minutes. He was 1-of-8 from the field for three points. He opened up the second half by making his first six attempts from the field, four of which were from beyond the arc. He ended with a game-high 21 points, 18 coming after halftime. O’Hara had a career-high 18 points, 13 of which came in the first half.
Bluiett led a 14-2 run, turning a three-point deficit into a 61-50 lead. With Melon Trimble, one of the best closers in college basketball, at Maryland’s disposal, the Terrapins still had enough time to make a final run. However, the Musketeers had a counter every time they made a push, as they kept the lead no smaller than six for the final 10 minutes of regulation.
Xavier limped into New York City last week for the Big East Tournament. The X-men had lost seven straight games to close out the regular season and until a quarterfinal win over Butler, the only team it had beaten in more than a month was DePaul. In that win over the Bulldogs, Bluiett scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half.
This year for the Musketeers has been a rollercoaster. They entered a consensus top-20 team, but then moved closer and closer to the bubble following Edmond Sumner’s season-ending knee injury. Xavier has gone from a contender to an underdog in the span of five months. But isn’t that the role Chris Mack’s team has performed well in? He did make a pair of Sweet 16 appearances as an overlooked Atlantic 10 program.
Either way, when Bluiett is on, like he was in Madison Square Garden or like he was Thursday night in the first round, Xavier has a puncher’s chance to make the second weekend.
NCAA Tournament DOH! moments: Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis is not alone
In honor of Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis committing what was undoubtedly one of the dumbest plays of the college basketball season, we’re going to take a look at some other stupidity that has cost a team a game — or, in some cases, a national title — in the NCAA tournament.
You’re not alone in this, Matthew.
If you know of any dumb NCAA Tournament plays that we missed, please let us know. We love this stuff.
Chris Webber calls a timeout: With the Fab Five down by two points and 19 seconds left in the 1993 national title game, Michigan’s Chris Webber grabbed a rebound, sprinted the length of the floor with the ball and called a timeout that the Wolverines didn’t have. The Tar Heels got free throws and the ball and, at the end of the day, a ring.
Fred Brown throws the ball to James Worthy: Everyone remembers the game-winning jumper that Michael Jordan hit in the 1982 national title game. What people don’t remember is that on the following possession, Georgetown’s Fred Brown threw a pass to UNC’s James Worthy because he momentarily forgot who was actually on his team.
John Calipari’s aversion to free throws: In the 2008 national title game, Coach Cal’s Memphis team had a chance to ice the game from the foul line, missed free throw after free throw and then, up by three with 8.8 seconds left, did not foul, allowing Mario Chalmers to make this memorable, game-tying jumper. Bill Self’s only national title was earned in overtime of this game:
Nasir Robinson saves Shelvin Mack: I still don’t understand how the final 2.2 seconds of this game played out. After Butler’s Andrew Smith scored a go-ahead basket, Pitt threw the ball all the way up the floor only to see Mack, for some reason, tackle Gilbert Brown with 1.4 seconds left on the clock. Brown would tie the game at the line, but after he missed the second free throw, his teammate, Nasir Robinson, fouled Butler’s Matt Howard with just 0.6 seconds left.
It’s mind-boggling:
North Carolina and Washington were drunk, I think: There is too much dumb in the end of this game for me to handle. To start, Washington’s Venoy Overton shoots a half-court shot with more than three seconds left on the clock. Then, John Henson of North Carolina knocks the ball out of bounds. Then Washington’s Isaiah Thomas shoots a two when the Huskies are down three, but Henson, for some reason, decides that the best course of action for him is to very nearly goal-tend the shot. Ay yi yi.
Syracuse loses on a blown over-and-back call: Do dumb calls from referees count here? Because this ref cost Syracuse a second round game with a blown over-and-back call on Scoop Jardine:
WATCH: Chris Collins, Northwestern celebrate NCAA Tournament win
The moment that everyone is going to be talking about tomorrow comes courtesy of No. 9 Vanderbilt‘s Matthew Fisher-Davis who, after scoring 22 points and after a go-ahead bucket from Riley LaChance with 15 seconds left, intentionally fouled No. 8 Northwestern‘s Bryant McIntosh. McIntosh made both free throws to give the Wildcats the lead, and the ‘Dores wouldn’t score against. That is just a brutal way to lose, but I’m positive that Chris Collins is not going to feel guilty about winning the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament game.
The trendy upset pick in this year’s field, No. 12 UNC Wilmington, looked like they were going to make that upset come to fruition. Then No. 5 Virginia got hot, Marial Shayok took over and London Perrantes did London Perrantes things. For the second straight season, the Seahawks lost by single-digits to a top five seed.
No. 12 Princeton was even closer to an upset, missing a game-tying and game-winning three in the final minute against No. 5 Notre Dame. The Irish advance to take on No. 4 West Virginia, who survived a fight in the second game of the day in Buffalo. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 15 point lead early in the first half, but No. 13 Bucknell scrapped back to get within three points in the middle of the second half before WVU hung on to win by six.
We did get one 12-5 upset in the afternoon, however, as Middle Tennesseewon a game in the NCAA tournament for the second straight year, knocking off No. 5 seed Minnesota in a game where the Gophers were actually the underdog despite being the higher seed. MTSU will give No. 4 seed Butler a fight for the right to get to the Sweet 16.
THURSDAY’S BEST
London Perrantes, Virginia: Perrantes scored 24 points and made two huge shots in the final five minutes as the ‘Hoos avoided a loss at the hands of UNC Wilmington.
Devin Robinson, Florida: Robinson had 24 points to help pick up for KeVaughn Allen, who struggled on Thursday afternoon, as the No. 4 seed Gators advanced past a scrappy East Tennessee State team.
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern: McIntosh scored 25 points and made the game-winning free throws as Northwestern won their first-ever NCAA tournament game, knocking off No. 9 Vanderbilt.
WHO GOT UPSET?
No one, because technically, No. 12 Middle Tennesseewas favored overNo. 5 Minnesota.