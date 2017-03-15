More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
USC moves on to SMU rematch after First Four win

By Travis HinesMar 15, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT

A 17-point deficit wasn’t enough to keep USC from moving on from Dayton to Tulsa.

The Trojans erased a big deficit to dispatch Providence, 75-71, on Wednesday night to set up a first-round matchup Friday against sixth-seeded SMU.

USC looked to be in serious trouble after the early lead it built in the first half quickly evaporated and then became a 17-point deficit before halftime finally ended their misery. The Trojans shot just 34.5 percent in the first half while allowing the Friars to light it up at 54.6 percent overall while making 8 of 15 (53.3 percent) from 3-point range.

By halftime, it looked like Ed Cooley would be preparing a gameplan for the Mustangs before too long.

It took 13 minutes for everything to flip.

Suddenly, the Trojans found their groove and the Friars fell off the track. Providence had coughed up their 17-point lead before the 6-minute mark of the second half. They would never get it back.

Bennie Boatwright scored 24 points to lead the Trojans while Jordan McLaughlin added 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Emmitt Holt had 18 points while Rodney Bullock and Jalen Lindsey both had 17 points for Providence, which shot 1 of 5 from 3-point range in the second half after going 8 of 15 in the first half.

Now, the Trojans head to Oklahoma to face a higher seed that they’ve already beaten this season. USC defeated SMU 78-73 in November. USC shot 50 percent on 24 3-point attempts that day while also blocking eight Mustang shots.

NCAA Tournament: UC Davis win their first ever tournament game in First Four

By Rob DausterMar 15, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT

Chima Moneke scored 18 points and Brynton Lemar added 15 as the UC Davis Aggies win their first NCAA tournament game ever, 67-63, over N.C. Central in a First Four play-in game.

UC Davis didn’t join the Division I ranks until 2004. They didn’t join a conference until 2007. They didn’t win 20 games in a season until the 2014-15, when Jim Les, the former Bradley head coach, led the Aggies to a 25-7 record and the first regular season conference title in program history.

This year, UC Davis finally reached the NCAA tournament.

And they won a game.

That’s likely all they’re going to get as well, as the Aggies will advance to take on the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Kansas. This has been a dream season for UC Davis, but that dream is going to come to an end against a team many thought would be the No. 1 overall seed a week ago.

As far as N.C. Central is concern, this is the third time in four years that they’ve won the regular season title in the MEAC and the second time in that time frame that they’ve reached the NCAA tournament, but the Eagles are still without a win in the Big Dance. LeVelle Moton has that program rolling, and the wins are going to come eventually, but when you shoot 5-for-26 from three, 35.7 percent from the floor and miss a half-dozen layups, it’s hard to win games in the NCAA tournament.

Obama reveals NCAA tournament picks

By Travis HinesMar 15, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

Barack Obama may have left the office of the President, but he’s keeping up a tradition as a private citizen that he began while in the Oval Office.

He’s filling out an NCAA tournament bracket.

The 44th President of the United States has Duke, Arizona, North Carolina and Kansas as the Final Four participants, with the Tar Heels besting the rival Blue Devils in the national championship game.

Whatever else, President Obama is banking on an epic title game.

Other notable picks are Notre Dame over Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and both Michigan and Cincinnati making the Elite Eight with upsets over Louisville and UCLA, respectively.

On the women’s side, he’s got UConn, Washington, Notre Dame and South Carolina in the Final Four, with the Huskies capturing their fifth-straight title with a win over the Fighting Irish in the final.

Report: The Porters are headed back to Missouri

By Travis HinesMar 15, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT

The coaching carousel looks certain to change the fate of a potential 2018 No. 1 NBA Draft pick, and, perhaps, that of a downtrodden program and a coach starting his fourth job in six years.

When you have the talent of Michael Porter, Jr., you can change a lot of lives.

The dominos are falling fast, so to recap on how the coaching, recruiting and draft landscape is shifting here’s what’s gone down.

First, came news that Missouri had offered its head coaching position to Cal’s Cuonzo Martin. Later that afternoon, Cal announced that Martin had resigned from his position, and a little later the Tigers made it official it was to join them in Columbia.

Then, not long after, Washington ended the Lorenzo Romar era in Seattle, putting his assistant, Michael Porter, Sr., – and his son – presumably on the market.

Within minutes of Romar’s firing going official, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported that Porter, Sr. would would be joining Martin’s staff at Mizzou. From there, it’s not hard to connect the dots that his son, an elite recruit and serious option atop the 2018 draft, won’t be far behind.

It’s a lot, but it’s not exactly surprising to see how it unfolded once things spun into motion, first with Martin’s decision and then with Washington’s.

You see, the Porter family has extensive roots in Columbia, as NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster documented this summer in a profile about the family.

The family lived there for seven years. It’s where Porter, Jr. grew up. His two sisters play on the Mizzou women’s team, which is coached by his aunt.

This move makes sense for everyone involved.

Yes, it may feel a little dubious that Porter, Sr. has seemingly parlayed his son’s talents into a pair of job opportunities, but Porter, Jr. is a program changer. Martin is counting on it.

The situation that the new coach is inheriting is a pretty poor one. The three-year Kim Anderson era was an abject failure with a total of 27 wins to show for itself. The program is also not far removed from NCAA penalties stemming from an impermissible benefits case.

If there’s one way to jump-start a program and a new tenure, it is to add one of the best players in the country. It gives Martin and Missouri some cache on the court and on the recruiting trail, should Porter, Jr.’s presumed one-year tenure end with his name among the first called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in June of 2018.

2017 NCAA tournament: The title odds from Vegas

By Travis HinesMar 15, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT

Beating your friends in your bracket pool isn’t the only opportunity there is to make a little spending money on the NCAA tournament.

You can just pick one team instead of all those games and cash in.

Here are some notable odds for each team according to the Westgate Casino in Las Vegas.

 

Duke 5/1

Kentucky 8/1

Villanova 8/1

Louisville 12/1

Kansas 8/1

North Carolina 6/1

Michigan State 100/1

Oregon 25/1

Iowa State 60/1

Wichita State 80/1

Miami 300/1

USC 500/1

Iona 5000/1

 

For the full list of odds – both at the start of the season and now – click here.

Lorenzo Romar fired as Washington head coach

By Rob DausterMar 15, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT

Lorenzo Romar has been fired as head coach at Washington.

Romar went 9-22 this past season despite having potential No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz on the roster, losing their last 13 games. Romar has missed the NCAA tournament the last six seasons despite having five first round picks in those six years, and that does not include Fultz.

“I was really looking forward to coaching our team next year and beyond. However, God had a different plan,” Romar said in a statement released by the program.

The big story here becomes the future of Michael Porter Jr. and his father, Michael Porter Sr. Junior is the potential No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and Senior spent last season as an assistant coach on the Washington staff, where Junior signed a Letter of Intent. Romar and Porter Sr. are very close — Romar is Porter Jr.’s godfather, and the decision to go to Washington had a lot more to do with how important family is to the Porters than the checks the family got as an assistant coach — and it’s hard to imagine the family staying at the school that just fired Romar.

So where do they end up?

The easy answer is Missouri. The Porters lived in Columbia for seven years before moving to Seattle. There are eight Porter children, and the two eldest currently play on the Missouri women’s team for Robin Pingeton, the sister of Lisa Porter, the matriarch of the Porter clan.

(UPDATE (6:35 p.m. ET): According to ESPN, Porter Sr. will join Martin’s staff at Missouri.)

As far as the future of the Washington program is concerned, the danger here is that the Huskies might lost their grip on the talent in the Pacific Northwest. There is a ton of talent in the Seattle area, and that talent is what Romar built his success off of. Whoever takes his place is going to have to be able to build a fence around the state.

That hire is also going to have to make the alumni happy. Where Romar lacked in x’s-and-o’s he made up for with the gift of gab. Everyone that meets him will sweat that he is a great human being — that’s why his former players are very loyal to him, so that’s not a bridge that Washington is going to want to burn.

Washington is a good job. Seattle is a terrific place to live and there is plenty of talent in the area.

One obvious name that you’re going to hear is Brandon Roy, who is currently coaching Porter Jr. and his little brother, Jontay, at their high school in Seattle. He’s never coached at the Division I level, but he played in the NBA and is probably the most popular player to ever come through the program. But another one that might actually make sense? Gregg Marshall. His wife is from Bellingham, Washington, and if he’s tired of dealing with the Selection Committee being totally unable to accurately evaluate his Wichita State team, there are worse places to jump to than Washington.