Kansas State keeps rolling with First Four win

Kansas State’s late-season surge continued in Dayton.
The Wildcats defeated fellow 11-seed Wake Forest, 95-88, on Tuesday evening in the teams’ First Four matchup. Kansas State will now ship off to Sacramento, where sixth-seeded Cincinnati awaits them in the South region.
Questions about and calls for Kansas State coach Bruce Weber’s job reached a zenith last month when his Wildcats were absolutely throttled by Oklahoma, which would ultimately finish ninth in the Big 12, for their fifth loss in sixth games. The style and the substance both seemed to be fading fast in what looked increasingly like his potential swan song in Manhattan.
Since then, Kansas State beat TCU on the road, Texas Tech at home and Baylor on a neutral floor. The Wildcats were then 2 minutes away from knocking off No. 11 West Virginia and earning a berth into the Big 12 tournament final.
Now, Weber’s got an NCAA tournament win with the Wildcats to his name.
Sure, it came on the technicality of the First Four, but, hey, still counts.
Kansas State’s offense was scintillating, shooting 66 percent from the field and 37,5 percent from deep. Wesley Iwundu flashed every bit of his talent in his 24-point performance in which he made 6 of 9 from the floor and 11 of 13 from the line. Kamau Stokes added 22 points on his own.
Overall, the Wildcats shot 80.6 percent on 2-point shots. That’ll win you a few games.
John Collins had 26 points for Wake Forest, but, as evidenced by Kansas State’s percentages, didn’t offer much in the way of rim protection or defensive intimidation for the Demon Deacons.
Kansas State now moves on to face the Bearcats in an interesting litmus test for the strength of the Big 12. The league was considered by many as the premier conference in the country. If the Wildcats, the league’ last NCAA entry, can best the Bearcats on short rest, it would be a data point in support of that argument. It would also be perhaps the strongest yet for those wishing to defend Weber’s tenure, which certainly looks very much likely to continue whether or not Kansas State makes the second round. What a difference a month makes.
Indiana’s NIT loss puts spotlight squarely on Tom Crean’s job status
Josh Okogie scored 24 points. Tadric Jackson had 19 points. Georgia Tech picked up a 75-63 win at home, and with that, the tumultuous Indiana Hoosier basketball season came to an inglorious end in Atlanta.
The Coaching Carousel is in full swing, and it seems like we are heading for a relatively mild year, at least at the upper echelon of the sport. N.C. State opened. Illinois opened. Missouri opened. LSU opened. Those are all pretty good jobs, but they aren’t great jobs, not ones that are good enough to force any serious movement in the coaching ranks. Maybe Buzz Williams makes a move. Maybe Cuonzo Martin makes a move. Maybe Scott Drew or Will Wade or Chris Holtmann makes a move. But even then, those openings aren’t all that much better than what already would have been on the table.
Indiana, however, would change that.
That’s a job that will target big names, and that will likely be able to hire a big name. Maybe that’s the job that convinces Archie Miller to leave Dayton or Gregg Marshall to leave Wichita State. Maybe they go out and hire Steve Alford, Indiana’s native son, away from UCLA.
In other words, this is the decision that people will be waiting on.
How long are we going to have to wait for Indiana to let us know what they’re going to do?
VIDEO: New Orleans player chokes teammate in First Four game
We’re just one game into the NCAA tournament and we already have what may be the weirdest moment of the event.
Late in the second half of a close game against Mount St. Mary’s, New Orleans center Travin Thibodeaux appeared to be upset at point guard Christavious Gill for not throwing the ball into him in the post when Thibodeaux was whistled for a three-second violation.
Mount St. Mary’s 2017 NCAA tournament win will forever be in the record book, but a late decision by New Orleans will likely haunt the Privateers for a lifetime.
The Mountaineers scored the first win of this year’s Big Dance, 67-66, on Tuesday at the First Four in Dayton to advance to a first-round matchup Thursday with No. 1 overall seed Villanova in Buffalo.
But that’s probably not what most people will remember from this game.
No, instead, it’ll be the strategy New Orleans coach Mark Slessinger and his team employed with the game in the balance.
Privateer senior Nate Frye connected on two free throws with 33 seconds remaining on the clock and his team down by a single point.
Now, conventional wisdom in this situation – down a point with a three-second differential between the game and shot clock – would dictate playing for a steal initially and then fouling to send Mount St. Mary’s to the line and extend the game. If you can’t get the steal, you will still be (overwhelmingly) likely to get the ball back with either a chance to tie or win the game and plenty of time to execute a play.
Pretty simple, straightforward and standard operating procedure, right?
Not for New Orleans, apparently.
The Privateers elected to play the possession out, ultimately getting a stop and a rebound, calling timeout with 3 seconds to play.
So instead of likely having upwards of 20 seconds and a deficit of two or three, New Orleans was down one with the full length of the floor to go.
In their attempt for a Christian Laettner-esque moment, the Privateers couldn’t even complete the inbounds pass, with the heave heading directly to a Mountaineer across halfcourt to end the game.
Oof.
The strategy is difficult to fathom on a number of levels. First, it totally flies in the face of normal game strategy, but second, it puts all of New Orleans’ hopes in a low-percentage possession. If they elected to foul with around 25 seconds left, even if Mount St. Mary’s hits both free throws, the Privateers could still conceivably go for a quick two and play the foul game again, getting the ball with a chance to tie or maybe win with still more than a paltry 3 seconds on the clock.
It’s hard to fathom how this strategy optimized New Orleans’ chances.
But, in the end, Mount St. Mary’s is moving on after controlling the game from nearly start to finish, and making big plays down the stretch. Junior Robinson scored 23 points and Miles Wilson tallied 17.
Now, the Mountaineers’ reward is a trip to snow-covered Buffalo to face the defending national champions. It’s a tall task, but it certainly beats the alternative, as New Orleans can likely attest.
NCAA Tournament: Previewing the First Four in Dayton
The NCAA tournament kicks off tonight, as we get a pair of interesting First Four matchups.
Here is a look at the games to be played in Dayton.
TUESDAY
No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 New Orleans, 6:40 p.m. (truTV): New Orleans is one of the best stories heading into the NCAA tournament. The program was more or less left for dead after Hurricane Katrina, and now the Privateers have a very realistic shot at getting a win in the NCAA tournament. They are led by big man Erik Thomas, who averaged 19.0 points and 7.8 boards per game.
But they are going to get a game from The Mount, who have a pretty cool story of their own. Head coach Jamion Christian took the job at 29 years old, and is one of five current Division I head coaches — two of whom are in the NCAA tournament — to get their start at Emory & Henry. The Mount is led by a pair of talented guards, one of whom, Junior Robinson, is a 5-foot-5 dynamo that averaged 20 points in the NEC tournament.
No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 11 Kansas State, 9:10 p.m. (truTV): Bruce Weber may have saved his job by getting to the NCAA tournament, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be able to get to the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats square off with John Collins and Wake Forest, and it should be a terrific matchups and an opportunity for the world to get a glimpse at a potential first round pick.
Collins has been one of the most productive big men in the country this season. He’s averaging 19 points and 10 boards on the season, and had one stretch during the year where he scored at least 20 points in 12 straight games. He’s awesome, and I’m not sure that Kansas State will have an answer for him. The problem with Wake is that they hate playing defense. They rank 160th nationally is defensive efficiency, and Kansas State should be able to find a way to exploit that. The Wildcats have really good guard play and some size of their own up front.
WEDNESDAY
No. 16 NC-Central vs. No. 16 UC Davis, 6:40 p.m. (truTV): LeVelle Moton is headed back to the NCAA tournament. The NC Central head coach has spent the last half-decade lording over the MEAC, and it’s about time that he had a chance to win a game in the dance. UC Davis is the Big West’s tournament representative, and it marks the glorious return of Jim Les to the NCAA tournament. The Aggies want to grind it out defensively, meaning it will be an interesting contrast of styles Wednesday night.
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 11 USC, 9:10 p.m. (truTV): The last First Four game is a rematch of a game that was played in the ffirst round of the 2016 NCAA tournament. That game ended with Providence knocking off the Trojans on a buzzer-beater, and you better believe that Andy Enfield is looking for some revenge.
These are not the same Friars as last season. They lost Kris Dunn an Ben Bentil to the NBA, but there will be some familiar faces on USC. Jordan McLaughlin is back, as is Elijah Stewart and Chimezie Metu. USC hasn’t landed many quality wins this season, but they have some real talent on that roster. It should be a fun one in Dayton.
2017 NCAA Tournament: Which contenders will NOT win the national title?
It’s really easy to go all chalk and pick the favorite in every region to reach the Final Four.
The hardest thing to do, however, is to figure out which of those favorites are going to lose before the NCAA tournament kicks into high gear.
I’m here to help you with that problem.
Here are six NCAA tournament contenders that are not going to be winning a national title:
No. 1 Kansas: It’s killing me to put Kansas on this list. It really is. I picked the Jayhawks to win the national title back in October, and I’ve never wavered off of that.
But I’m getting close.
I don’t think the Jayhawks are going to win the national title. It starts with a potential Sweet 16 matchup with Purdue. You see, Kansas has one front court player that’s worth noting, and that’s Landen Lucas. They don’t have any other size to speak of, meaning that if Lucas gets in foul trouble, the Jayhawks are going to be in a very, very bad spot. And Purdue? Well, their front court duo of Isaac Haas and Caleb Swanigan combine to average 14.3 fouls drawn per 40 minutes. Haas, at 8.0 fouls drawn per 40 minutes, is eighth nationally.
Now let’s assume that Purdue ends up losing to Iowa State or Vermont before they face off with Kansas, I still see a major speed bump in their path to a national title: North Carolina. The Tar Heels have arguably the best front court in the country and inarguably lead the nation in offensive rebounding. Josh Jackson will have his hands full trying to keep Isaiah Hicks and Tony Bradley at bay.
I’m not changing my pick. I’m going to ride ‘Kansas will win the national title’ to the death.
I’m just telling you that I’m going to be wrong.
No. 2 Kentucky: The Wildcats got the worst draw of any team in the field this year, and I’m not sure it’s all that close. Assuming favorites hold, Kentucky is going to have to beat Wichita State, a top ten team on KenPom and perhaps the worst miss-seeding in the history of the NCAA tournament, in the second round. Get past the Shockers, and Kentucky will have to then beat UCLA just to get to the Elite 8, where they are likely going to end up playing North Carolina.
All of that would just put them in the Final Four.
And frankly, this is a bigger concern for Kentucky than it would be for other teams. They can beat anyone on the nights where Malik Monk goes crazy, but relying on Monk going crazy for five straight games against competition like that is not an ideal situation, to put it mildly.
No. 3 UCLA: The Bruins just don’t guard well enough. That’s the bottom line. They are as good as anyone in college basketball when it comes to scoring the ball, but they are as bad as any elite team when it comes to stopping the ball. I don’t think that will be an issue during the first weekend of the tournament, but if you struggle to get stops, you don’t want to have to go up against Malik Monk and North Carolina just to get to the Final Four.
Think about it like this: No team that was won a national title has ever entered the NCAA tournament outside the top 40 in defensive efficiency on KenPom. Only three in the last 15 years — Syracuse in 2003, UNC in 2009, Duke in 2015 — have been outside the top 20. UCLA is 78th.
No. 1 Gonzaga: I do think that the Zags are good enough to win a national title this year. I also think that they are going to face a team in the Sweet 16 that will take them down. Notre Dame is the perfect team to beat Gonzaga. Their offense is, in a nutshell, spread pick-and-rolls with Steve Nash-lite, aka Matt Farrell, and shooters everywhere on the floor, or post touches for Bonzie Colson with shooters everywhere on the floor. That’s one way to beat Gonzaga. The other way? To out-athlete them in the back court with pressure, and that is pretty much all that West Virginia is capable of doing. In all seriousness, I think if Gonzaga drew any other the other 4-5 pairings in the bracket, they would be heading to the Final Four.
No. 2 Louisville: Louisville has the opposite problem that UCLA has. The Cardinals are one of the nation’s best defensive teams, but they go through droughts where it looks like they totally forget how to score. Case in point: The final 13 minutes against Duke, when the Blue Devils used a simple 2-3 zone to completely flummox the Cardinals and win a game in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The same way I don’t trust UCLA to guard for six straight games or Kentucky to get consistent production from the non-Malik Monk portion of their roster for six straight games, I don’t see Louisville scoring well enough for six straight games to win a title.
No. 2 Arizona: The last four NCAA tournament champions have been led by back courts that included two elite point guards: Villanova’s Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson, Duke’s Tyus Jones and Quinn Cook, UConn’s Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright, and Louisville’s Peyton Siva and Russ Smith. In 2012, Kentucky’s point guard was Marquis Teague. In 2011, it was UConn’s Kemba Walker (and Shabazz Napier) that stole the show. In 2009, UNC had Ty Lawson In 2008, Kansas was led by Mario Chalmers, Russell Robinson and Sherron Collins.
The only team during that stretch that didn’t have at least one elite point guard was Duke’s 2010 team, but even they were led future NBA guards Nolan Smith and Jon Scheyer.
I say all that to say this: I don’t trust Arizona’s point guard play, and if I can’t trust your point guard play, I can’t pick you to win a national title.