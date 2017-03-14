NCAA Tournament: Previewing the First Four in Dayton

The NCAA tournament kicks off tonight, as we get a pair of interesting First Four matchups.
Here is a look at the games to be played in Dayton.
TUESDAY
No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 New Orleans, 6:40 p.m. (truTV): New Orleans is one of the best stories heading into the NCAA tournament. The program was more or less left for dead after Hurricane Katrina, and now the Privateers have a very realistic shot at getting a win in the NCAA tournament. They are led by big man Erik Thomas, who averaged 19.0 points and 7.8 boards per game.
But they are going to get a game from The Mount, who have a pretty cool story of their own. Head coach Jamion Christian took the job at 29 years old, and is one of five current Division I head coaches — two of whom are in the NCAA tournament — to get their start at Emory & Henry. The Mount is led by a pair of talented guards, one of whom, Junior Robinson, is a 5-foot-5 dynamo that averaged 20 points in the NEC tournament.
No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 11 Kansas State, 9:10 p.m. (truTV): Bruce Weber may have saved his job by getting to the NCAA tournament, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be able to get to the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats square off with John Collins and Wake Forest, and it should be a terrific matchups and an opportunity for the world to get a glimpse at a potential first round pick.
Collins has been one of the most productive big men in the country this season. He’s averaging 19 points and 10 boards on the season, and had one stretch during the year where he scored at least 20 points in 12 straight games. He’s awesome, and I’m not sure that Kansas State will have an answer for him. The problem with Wake is that they hate playing defense. They rank 160th nationally is defensive efficiency, and Kansas State should be able to find a way to exploit that. The Wildcats have really good guard play and some size of their own up front.
WEDNESDAY
No. 16 NC-Central vs. No. 16 UC Davis, 6:40 p.m. (truTV): LeVelle Moton is headed back to the NCAA tournament. The NC Central head coach has spent the last half-decade lording over the MEAC, and it’s about time that he had a chance to win a game in the dance. UC Davis is the Big West’s tournament representative, and it marks the glorious return of Jim Les to the NCAA tournament. The Aggies want to grind it out defensively, meaning it will be an interesting contrast of styles Wednesday night.
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 11 USC, 9:10 p.m. (truTV): The last First Four game is a rematch of a game that was played in the ffirst round of the 2016 NCAA tournament. That game ended with Providence knocking off the Trojans on a buzzer-beater, and you better believe that Andy Enfield is looking for some revenge.
These are not the same Friars as last season. They lost Kris Dunn an Ben Bentil to the NBA, but there will be some familiar faces on USC. Jordan McLaughlin is back, as is Elijah Stewart and Chimezie Metu. USC hasn’t landed many quality wins this season, but they have some real talent on that roster. It should be a fun one in Dayton.
2017 NCAA Tournament: Which contenders will NOT win the national title?
It’s really easy to go all chalk and pick the favorite in every region to reach the Final Four.
The hardest thing to do, however, is to figure out which of those favorites are going to lose before the NCAA tournament kicks into high gear.
I’m here to help you with that problem.
Here are six NCAA tournament contenders that are not going to be winning a national title:
No. 1 Kansas: It’s killing me to put Kansas on this list. It really is. I picked the Jayhawks to win the national title back in October, and I’ve never wavered off of that.
But I’m getting close.
I don’t think the Jayhawks are going to win the national title. It starts with a potential Sweet 16 matchup with Purdue. You see, Kansas has one front court player that’s worth noting, and that’s Landen Lucas. They don’t have any other size to speak of, meaning that if Lucas gets in foul trouble, the Jayhawks are going to be in a very, very bad spot. And Purdue? Well, their front court duo of Isaac Haas and Caleb Swanigan combine to average 14.3 fouls drawn per 40 minutes. Haas, at 8.0 fouls drawn per 40 minutes, is eighth nationally.
Now let’s assume that Purdue ends up losing to Iowa State or Vermont before they face off with Kansas, I still see a major speed bump in their path to a national title: North Carolina. The Tar Heels have arguably the best front court in the country and inarguably lead the nation in offensive rebounding. Josh Jackson will have his hands full trying to keep Isaiah Hicks and Tony Bradley at bay.
I’m not changing my pick. I’m going to ride ‘Kansas will win the national title’ to the death.
I’m just telling you that I’m going to be wrong.
No. 2 Kentucky: The Wildcats got the worst draw of any team in the field this year, and I’m not sure it’s all that close. Assuming favorites hold, Kentucky is going to have to beat Wichita State, a top ten team on KenPom and perhaps the worst miss-seeding in the history of the NCAA tournament, in the second round. Get past the Shockers, and Kentucky will have to then beat UCLA just to get to the Elite 8, where they are likely going to end up playing North Carolina.
All of that would just put them in the Final Four.
And frankly, this is a bigger concern for Kentucky than it would be for other teams. They can beat anyone on the nights where Malik Monk goes crazy, but relying on Monk going crazy for five straight games against competition like that is not an ideal situation, to put it mildly.
No. 3 UCLA: The Bruins just don’t guard well enough. That’s the bottom line. They are as good as anyone in college basketball when it comes to scoring the ball, but they are as bad as any elite team when it comes to stopping the ball. I don’t think that will be an issue during the first weekend of the tournament, but if you struggle to get stops, you don’t want to have to go up against Malik Monk and North Carolina just to get to the Final Four.
Think about it like this: No team that was won a national title has ever entered the NCAA tournament outside the top 40 in defensive efficiency on KenPom. Only three in the last 15 years — Syracuse in 2003, UNC in 2009, Duke in 2015 — have been outside the top 20. UCLA is 78th.
No. 1 Gonzaga: I do think that the Zags are good enough to win a national title this year. I also think that they are going to face a team in the Sweet 16 that will take them down. Notre Dame is the perfect team to beat Gonzaga. Their offense is, in a nutshell, spread pick-and-rolls with Steve Nash-lite, aka Matt Farrell, and shooters everywhere on the floor, or post touches for Bonzie Colson with shooters everywhere on the floor. That’s one way to beat Gonzaga. The other way? To out-athlete them in the back court with pressure, and that is pretty much all that West Virginia is capable of doing. In all seriousness, I think if Gonzaga drew any other the other 4-5 pairings in the bracket, they would be heading to the Final Four.
No. 2 Louisville: Louisville has the opposite problem that UCLA has. The Cardinals are one of the nation’s best defensive teams, but they go through droughts where it looks like they totally forget how to score. Case in point: The final 13 minutes against Duke, when the Blue Devils used a simple 2-3 zone to completely flummox the Cardinals and win a game in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The same way I don’t trust UCLA to guard for six straight games or Kentucky to get consistent production from the non-Malik Monk portion of their roster for six straight games, I don’t see Louisville scoring well enough for six straight games to win a title.
No. 2 Arizona: The last four NCAA tournament champions have been led by back courts that included two elite point guards: Villanova’s Ryan Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson, Duke’s Tyus Jones and Quinn Cook, UConn’s Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright, and Louisville’s Peyton Siva and Russ Smith. In 2012, Kentucky’s point guard was Marquis Teague. In 2011, it was UConn’s Kemba Walker (and Shabazz Napier) that stole the show. In 2009, UNC had Ty Lawson In 2008, Kansas was led by Mario Chalmers, Russell Robinson and Sherron Collins.
The only team during that stretch that didn’t have at least one elite point guard was Duke’s 2010 team, but even they were led future NBA guards Nolan Smith and Jon Scheyer.
I say all that to say this: I don’t trust Arizona’s point guard play, and if I can’t trust your point guard play, I can’t pick you to win a national title.
GONZAGA WINS IT ALL: The fourth No. 1 seed will cut down the nets. It’ll be the coronation for Mark Few and the program he’s built in Spokane. Either Notre Dame or West Virginia pose a threat in a potential Sweet 16 matchup, and there is the rematch we’re all dreaming of in the Elite Eight with Arizona. But I think this is the Zags’ year. They really check all the boxes: they’re deep, balanced, big, can make shots, experienced. (Terrence Payne)
FLORIDA STATE TAKES DOWN ARIZONA IN THE SWEET 16: Arizona enters the NCAA tournament riding high after the Pac-12 Tournament title but the No. 2 seed in the West Region has a potential matchup nightmare in the Sweet 16 against No. 3 seed Florida State. The Seminoles have one of the few players in the field in Jonathan Isaac who might be able to slow down Lauri Markkanen. (Scott Phillips)
SAINT MARY’S WILL PLAY IN THE FINAL FOUR: Yeah, they’ll have to get by a couple of west coast powers to get there, but this Gaels team has got the goods. In a potential second-round matchup, Arizona will allow them to play at their prodding pace and get good looks inside and at the arc that it’ll take to pull the upset. Then, in the Elite Eight, the Gaels will finally break through in their fourth meeting against Gonzaga, denying their rivals their first trip to the Final Four while booking their own. (Travis Hines)
CINCINNATI WILL MAKE LAVAR BALL SHUT UP: The Bearcats have a good defense to slow down the Bruins and an improved offense that could look even better against a lackluster UCLA defense. Cincy is tough and physical, and they are going to beat up the Bruins. Lock it in now, get rich. (TP)
JAYSON TATUM PLAYS HIS WAY TO NO. 1: Markelle Fultz can’t hurt his draft stock because his Washington team is done after going 9-22, but Tatum can help his own. The Duke freshman has thrived since moving to power forward, and he’ll have a chance to showcase those skills in the East, easily the most difficult region. He’ll then get the opportunity to play in a title game against Kansas, where his play against fellow frosh Josh Jackson will elevate him ahead of Fultz on draft boards. (TH)
THERE WILL BE NO NO. 1 SEEDS IN THE FINAL FOUR: Is this even all that bold of a prediction? Kansas gets picked off by Purdue once they run into foul trouble. Gonzaga gets exposed as a team that doesn’t have the same level of high-end talent as Arizona, and they don’t matchup well with Notre Dame or West Virginia. Villanova runs into Duke in the Elite 8. North Carolina will, in all likelihood, have to dispatch Kentucky or UCLA in the Elite 8. (RD)
MIDDLE TENNESSEE MAKES AN ELITE 8 RUN: America should know all about the Blue Raiders after last year’s win over Michigan State when they were a No. 15 seed. Now earning more respect as a No. 12 seed, the Conference USA champions have a favorable draw and could make more noise this season. Kermit Davis is coming for you, UNC. (SP)
NOTRE DAME REACHES THE FINAL FOUR: Mike Brey is the most underrated coach in the country. He’s been to back-to-back Elite 8s, and he’s about to make it a third-straight. Matt Farrell is going to surprise everyone and Bonzie Colson is going to be the Most Outstanding Player in the West Region. There is no one in college basketball better at building an offense around a point guard that loves ball-screens and a bunch of dudes that love to shoot threes than Mike Brey, and that is how you win games in March. (RD)
THE BIG TEN DOESN’T MAKE IT OUT OF THE FIRST WEEKEND: Big Ten earned seven bids, but the committee didn’t think two highly of them. In some cases, like Michigan State and Northwestern, both in Nos. 8-9 matchups, neither are favored, but even the league’s highest seeds will have a tough road. Purdue is playing a Vermont whose last loss was pre-Christmas. That’s followed by a potential second round clash with red-hot Iowa State. Minnesota gets Middle Tennessee State one year after the Blue Raiders upended Michigan State and Maryland is playing a Xavier team that had a much better showing last week after a seven-game losing streak to close out the year. (TP)
WAKE FOREST GOES FROM THE FIRST FOUR TO THE ELITE 8: The Demon Deacons, powered by John Collins, dispatch Kansas State in the first four, handle Cincinnati in the first round and knock off UCLA to reach a Sweet 16, where Wichita State awaits after upsetting Kentucky. There, the Shockers cant contain Collins and Wake Forest moves on only to be stopped by North Carolina. (TH)
2017 NCAA Tournament: Your bracket’s unsung heroes
The next three weeks of basketball will see a lot of star performances as we often associate the NCAA Tournament with the biggest and best players.
There are a lot of star players to focus on in this tournament. The freshman class is loaded with one-and-done talent and we have a lot of established seniors like Villanova’s Josh Hart and Kansas’ Frank Mason.
But if a team wants to win six games in a row in this tournament they also need some solid performances from unsung heroes.
Among the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, each team has a role player who will make a huge impact during March. Here’s some important players you should know from some of the main contenders.
Theo Pinson, North Carolina — Back in the North Carolina rotation permanently since early February, the junior guard has been a huge part of the stretch run for the Tar Heels. Not a particularly gifted scorer, Pinson doesn’t need to be one here, as the North Carolina roster has enough bucket-getters.
Instead, Pinson can focus on using his best traits — floor vision, passing, rebounding and outlet passes — to enhance an already potent Tar Heel offense. Acting as a second floor leader, Pinson gobbles up assists by finding Justin Jackson or Joel Berry on the wing while also hitting his big men like Kennedy Meeks in the post. If the jumper is falling at all it makes Pinson that much more valuable.
Amile Jefferson, Duke — A fifth-year senior with worlds of experience in this event, Jefferson is the reliable force in the middle for the Blue Devils. If Jefferson is healthy and out of foul trouble, Duke needs him on the floor as much as possible because he’s a double-double machine who is also a solid positional defender.
Since Duke doesn’t know what they’re going to get from its other big men like Harry Giles, Marques Bolden and Chase Jeter, Jefferson needs to be the consistent rock that is ready to play at least 30 minutes in every game.
Landen Lucas, Kansas — All of the talk this season has been focused on Player of the Year Frank Mason and the Kansas perimeter but Lucas is the player to keep an eye on for the Jayhawks. The senior center doesn’t have eye-popping numbers or athletic traits but he’s the steady backbone of Kansas on both ends of the floor.
Lucas is capable of putting up double-doubles and being an effective positional post defender. He’s had games of 17 or 18 rebounds this season. With the Jayhawks having a limited bench thanks to injuries, Lucas is a player who needs to stay out of foul trouble so he gives Kansas as good chunk of minutes.
Kadeem Allen, Arizona — The senior guard is the heart-and-soul of Arizona as Allen is valuable on both ends of the floor. A valuable on-the-ball defender who also adds a bit of scoring punch, the Wildcats are at their best when Allen is chipping in a bit of offense.
The last four games when Arizona looked great, Allen scored in double-figures in all four wins and his offense is an added bonus to the other things that he provides. Opposing defenses are going to focus on Allonzo Trier and Lauri Markkanen, so Allen has to be one of the guys who is ready to knock down an open shot or fill the lane during a break if Arizona wants to make a Final Four run.
Zach Collins, Gonzaga — Collins has been a huge part of Gonzaga’s success as the freshman big man can give the Bulldogs a huge lift off the bench. More athletic and skilled as a shooter than Przemek Karnowski, Collins has given the Zags a lot of production as a scorer and rebounder and he’ll also protect the rim with the occasional block.
Most McDonald’s All-Americans might have trouble coming off the bench but Collins is uniquely qualified since he backed up two McDonald’s All-American big men (Stephen Zimmerman and Chase Jeter) on his own high school team as a junior. Collins is already used to entering a game cold and making an immediate impact and Gonzaga has greatly benefitted from that this season.
The biggest obstacle with Collins could be foul trouble. A bit jumpy at times, Collins can quickly pick up fouls and be forced to sit. But if Collins is active and on the floor, not a lot of second units can handle what he brings.
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova — Sitting on the bench as a redshirt during last season’s Villanova title run, the 6-foot-5 DiVincenzo has a chance to be a big factor for the Wildcats this season as a freshman. Although DiVincenzo’s scoring isn’t a necessity with Villanova already having Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Jalen Brunson, if he’s able to knock down a couple of shots he’s the type of streaky shooter who can break open a game.
Multiple times this season the Wildcats have been fueled by scoring surges that were provided in large part by DiVincenzo. If he becomes an additional double-figure scorer then it means Villanova has a great chance at winning since opposing defenses have to spend so much time on other options.
Mangok Mathiang/Anas Mahmoud, Louisville — This two-headed monster gobbles up 40 minutes a game in the middle for the Cardinals as Mathiang and Mahmoud can bring a lot of production in those limited minutes. Because both big men only play around 20 minutes a game, it enables them to play harder for shorter stretches of time and it leads to flurries of positive production.
Mathiang, in particular, has flourished lately as he’s coming off of two double-doubles in his final three games of the season. Don’t count out Mahmoud for a big game, however. The Egyptian had 17 points and 11 rebounds against Duke earlier this season.
Derek Willis, Kentucky — We have another Kentucky team filled with freshman stars and a talented sophomore in Isaiah Briscoe. But outside of Kentucky’s four leading scorers, senior Derek Willis is the most important player for head coach John Calipari during this tournament.
A floor-spacing big man who also shows surprising toughness as a rebounder and shot blocker, if Willis can knock down a few jumpers then it helps Kentucky’s spacing immensely. With De’Aaron Fox and Isaiah Briscoe being perimeter players with inconsistent jumpers, and Bam Adebayo not having outside range, Willis has to provide that threat of knocking in jumpers.
Rim protection is also a surprising element of Willis that has been especially good lately. Willis has 34 blocked shots (1.0 per game) on the season but 17 of those rejections have come in the last five games.
South Florida is expected to hire Brian Gregory to fill its vacancy at head coach.
Gregory spent eight seasons as the head coach at Dayton, reaching two NCAA tournaments, before he was hired by Georgia Tech. He was with the Yellow Jackets for five years, finishing above .500 just once, before getting fired prior to the 2016-17 season.
The news was first reported by Fan Rag Sports.
Josh Pastner led Georgia Tech to within a win or two of the NCAA tournament this season.
Gregory will replace Murry Bartow, who spend the last two months as USF’s interim head coach. Orlando Antigua, a former Kentucky assistant, was fired after two and a half seasons as the NCAA investigated academic fraud within the program.
The Bulls were 6-7 when Antigua was fired. They finished the 2016-17 season at 7-23.
Gregory spent this past season as an advisor to Tom Izzo at Michigan State, where he began his career as an assistant.
Maurice Joseph expected to be named George Washington head coach
Maurice Joseph is expected to receive, and accept, an offer to be named the full-time head coach at George Washington, sources have told NBC Sports.
Joseph spent the 2016-17 as the interim head coach of the Colonials. He was an assistant on former head coach Mike Lonergan’s staff, and when Lonergan was fired in September, Joseph was named the interim head coach, a move that was relatively surprising.
He went 19-14 on the season and 10-8 in the Atlantic 10 with a roster that included a number of young, promising pieces.
There is no timetable for an announcement. The two sides were supposed to meet in DC today, but a snow storm that hit the eastern seaboard on Monday night has made the logistics difficult.