Joe Sargent/Getty Images

2017 NCAA Tournament: Here are your Cinderellas

By Terrence PayneMar 14, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

During every March, America wants to know which underdogs they can follow through a couple of early upsets. The stories of double-digit seeds making a run to the second week are frequent, but even if a team pulls off one huge upset, some remember those outcomes as much as any in the tournament.

With college basketball being so wide open this season, many of the higher seeds have weaknesses and are susceptible to upsets if they have an off-game. Here’s a look at six potential Cinderella teams that could put together a memorable win or two in the tournament.

Middle Tennessee State: The clock has yet to hit midnight for the Blue Raiders. A year after pulling off one of the more unlikely first-round upsets in tournament history, No. 12 Middle Tennessee State is back, and with some familiar faces. Reggie Upshaw and Giddy Potts, two players who combined for 40 points in last year’s shocker over Michigan State, are back. The Blue Raiders also add transfer JaCorey Williams, who averaged 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. They may not shoot as well as they did last year after graduating several forwards who could stretch the floor, but you could make the case that this team is better on both ends of the floor.

East Tennessee State: T.J. Cromer could leave his mark on the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-3 senior guard is averaging 19.1 points a game. There’s a reason why the Buccaneers can make a Cinderella run into the second week: they can light it up. They average just under 80 points per game and shoot 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from three as a team. If they get hot, things could get interesting.

Vermont: The Catamounts haven’t lost a game since before Christmas. No. 13 Vermont efficient on both ends of the court. They get good shots, they have a play-making point guard in Trae Bell-Haynes and they control the pace. That could cause problems for No. 4 seed Purdue, and one of the reasons why it wouldn’t be shocking if Vermont made a run. However, the Boilermakers can counter Caleb Swanigan, a nightmare matchup who can quickly end a Cinderella fairytale.

Rhode Island: Can a team ranked in the preseason top-25 really be a Cinderella? Maybe not. But the Rams have the best chance of a double-digit seed to make a run. For starters, a talented roster led by EC Matthews and Hassan Martin is entering the program’s first NCAA Tournament since 1999 with a head of steam after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Rams not only avoided the First Four, the selection committee slotted them against No. 6 Creighton, a team which certainly isn’t the same since losing Mo Watson back in January. No. 11 seed Rhody could also face off with No. 3 Oregon in the second round. The Ducks lost shot-blocker Chris Boucher earlier this week.

Florida Gulf Coast: Dunk City was one of the more captivating Cinderellas in NCAA Tournament history when it made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2013. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast could be in line for another upset. They don’t shoot the ball well, rather they pound it inside. For all No. 3 Florida State’s talent and size, the Seminoles have been inconsistent this season. If the Eagles do pull off the upset, a run could be halted by Maryland’s Melo Trimble, probably the best closer in college basketball. Either that or Xavier, which is played much better this past week.

Nevada: Cameron Oliver, who be drafted this June, headlines the Wolf Pack’s offense that also includes Marcus Marshall and Jordan Caroline. The Wolf Pack have plenty of firepower to make a run. It may be tough to get out of the first round, though. Monte Morris and Iowa State have won nine of its last 10 games. The Wolf Pack and Cyclones should be a fun game with all the makings of a shootout.

UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks should be trendy upset pick. Kevin Keatts has done a tremendous job in his short tenure in Wilmington, and most of us remember the scare his team gave Duke in the first round a year ago. This time around, No. 12 UNC Wilmington draws another ACC opponent, No. 5 Virginia. The Seahawks are going to try and speed the game up and turn Virginia over. That’s just something the Cavaliers don’t do. While No. 12 over No. 5 has become a common upset, I just see this as a bad matchup for it to occur.

South Florida expected to hire Brian Gregory

AP Photo/John Bazemore
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

South Florida is expected to hire Brian Gregory to fill its vacancy at head coach.

Gregory spent eight seasons as the head coach at Dayton, reaching two NCAA tournaments, before he was hired by Georgia Tech. He was with the Yellow Jackets for five years, finishing above .500 just once, before getting fired prior to the 2016-17 season.

The news was first reported by Fan Rag Sports.

Josh Pastner led Georgia Tech to within a win or two of the NCAA tournament this season.

Gregory will replace Murry Bartow, who spend the last two months as USF’s interim head coach. Orlando Antigua, a former Kentucky assistant, was fired after two and a half seasons as the NCAA investigated academic fraud within the program.

The Bulls were 6-7 when Antigua was fired. They finished the 2016-17 season at 7-23.

Gregory spent this past season as an advisor to Tom Izzo at Michigan State, where he began his career as an assistant.

Maurice Joseph expected to be named George Washington head coach

By Rob DausterMar 14, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Maurice Joseph is expected to receive, and accept, an offer to be named the full-time head coach at George Washington, sources have told NBC Sports.

Joseph spent the 2016-17 as the interim head coach of the Colonials. He was an assistant on former head coach Mike Lonergan’s staff, and when Lonergan was fired in September, Joseph was named the interim head coach, a move that was relatively surprising.

He went 19-14 on the season and 10-8 in the Atlantic 10 with a roster that included a number of young, promising pieces.

There is no timetable for an announcement. The two sides were supposed to meet in DC today, but a snow storm that hit the eastern seaboard on Monday night has made the logistics difficult.

No. 10 Shockers take seeding slight into NCAA tourney

AP Photo/AJ Mast
Associated PressMar 14, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) A couple of years ago, Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall trotted out the motto “Play Angry” to encourage and inspire his perpetually overlooked and undervalued team.

Might be time to resurrect it.

The Shockers were given the No. 10 seed in the South Region, which just might trump anybody getting left out as the biggest snub of the NCAA Tournament. Wichita State hasn’t lost since January and twice avenged that defeat, rolled through the Missouri Valley Tournament, and just about every advanced metric puts the Shockers among the best teams in the country.

The selection committee disagreed, putting the Shockers in a first-round game against seventh-seeded Dayton. The winner will likely face No. 2 seed Kentucky in the next round.

“I’m just glad they didn’t forget about,” Marshall said with only mild sarcasm. “I was starting to think they might forget about us and not put us in at all.”

The Shockers (30-4) are used to getting a raw deal in March.

They were a ninth seed four years ago when they rode the chip on their shoulder all the way to the school’s first Final Four in nearly five decades. They gave eventual national champion Louisville all it could handle, too, before falling 72-68. The following year, they became the first team since UNLV in 1991 to enter the dance unbeaten, only to face red-hot and under-seeded Kentucky in the second round. The eighth-seeded Wildcats won a nail-biter before advancing to the national title game.

Wichita State was the seventh seed the following year and promptly bumped Indiana and No. 2 seed Kansas from the field. Last year, the Shockers were relegated to a play-in game. They won, of course, and beat sixth-seeded Arizona before the grind of three games in three days caught up to them.

In other words, the selection committee has rarely been kind to Wichita State.

“It’s kind of par for the course,” said the Shockers’ Landry Shamet, adding that low expectations have followed this team all year following the graduation of stars Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet.

“This whole year we’re supposed to have fallen off. The downfall of Wichita State. Armageddon, basically,” Shamet said. “Everybody here already has that chip. That’s the unique thing about these guys. Coach recruits those kinds of guys with that, and enhances that vibe when they get here.”

As for the No. 10 seed?

“We thought we were higher than that,” Shamet said, “so I guess that will add to that.”

It’s not just that Wichita State was given a low seed, Shamet said. It’s that the Shockers were also given a low seed in what is perhaps the toughest of the four regions.

North Carolina’s strong finish earned it the No. 1 seed in the South, while the Wildcats and their bevy of NBA prospects top the bottom half of the bracket. Third-seeded UCLA has potential No. 1 draft pick Lonzo Ball and March darling Butler is the No. 4 seed.

There is never an easy path to the Final Four, but that road is especially brutal.

“So many crazy things happen to a bracket,” Marshall said. “I remember the year we were a one-seed, our bracket had Kentucky and then we had Louisville, Michigan and Duke on our side. Now you’ve got North Carolina, Kentucky and UCLA. I think they said there’s 24 combined national championships between those three. If we win this year, that’ll be 25.

“If we have to go through them,” he added, “so be it.”

Asked to defend the seed, NCAA Tournament selection committee chairman Mark Hollis pointed out the Shockers only have one win against anybody else in the field: Summit League champ South Dakota State.

That isn’t entirely their fault, though.

While mid-major powers such as Gonzaga have been able to schedule games against perennial powers, the Shockers have struggled to do likewise. Those big-name schools still think losing to the Shockers constitutes a bad loss, and many aren’t willing to take that chance. The Valley was also down this year with Illinois State getting left out of the dance.

Wichita State did squander two chances to earn a marquee win in the Battle 4 Atlantis, losing close games to Michigan State and Louisville. But those were played in November, and the Shockers are a far different team than they were four months ago.

“We’re going to be ready,” the Shockers’ Markis McDuffie said. “We’re very excited to play against high-major teams. You don’t always get many chances at that. I feel like all year, we’ve been preparing ourselves for this moment and I think now that time is here.”

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Kansas coach Self: Josh Jackson will play in NCAA tourney

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self had a two-word response when asked Monday whether star freshman Josh Jackson would miss NCAA Tournament games for a lingering off-the-court issue involving a member of the women’s basketball team.

The first word began with the letter H. The second word was “No.”

“That answered your question,” Self said.

Self suspended Jackson for the quarterfinal game in the Big 12 Tournament – which Kansas promptly lost to TCU – as punishment of an accumulation of embarrassing incidents. The most recent case was Jackson hitting a parked car and fleeing the scene, but the one that continues to cause the most frustration for the Jayhawks is one involving basketball player McKenzie Calvert.

The incident occurred in early December, when Calvert allegedly threw a drink at men’s basketball player Lagerald Vick at a Lawrence bar. The encounter escalated and Jackson followed her to the parking lot, where he is accused of kicking her car and causing hundreds of dollars in damages.

Jackson was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property and is scheduled to be arraigned next month. In an interview with The Kansas City Star, the woman’s father, Tim Calvert, accused Jackson’s attorney of bribery by saying they “wanted to pay to make it all go away.” Calvert said his family refused the offer.

Jackson has not commented on the allegation, though his attorney issued a brief statement last week in which he accused Tim Calvert of “single-handedly creating a narrative that is not accurate.”

“It is clear that he is frustrated with several parties and with matters unrelated to Josh, yet he continues to manipulate the facts as it relates to a good faith offer of restitution,” attorney Scott Boatman said in the statement. “Mr. Calvert specifically requested that we discuss restitution with his attorney and we complied with his request.”

Boatman said he could not comment further because it is a pending legal case, but that “it is our hope that any further reporting will authenticate statements with fact and not emotion.”

The Jayhawks (28-4) were in position to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before their collapse against TCU last Thursday. They still wound up with top seed in the Midwest Region and will face the winner of the First Four game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis. Self made it clear Jackson will be on the floor for that game Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“There is absolutely nothing that I would be remotely concerned about as far as the one thing I heard, as far as unethical things taking place,” he said. “I don’t believe that to be the case. Having read Josh’s attorney statement, I certainly feel stronger about that now than ever.”

Self indicated he knows more about the case than can be discussed in public. He did acknowledge its potential to be a distraction to the team.

“To be real candid with you, I’m mad at the situation, but I’m not necessarily pointing fingers and saying that I’m mad at an individual or a parent or anything like that,” he said, “because here’s the reality of it: You don’t know, I don’t know, (Tim Calvert) doesn’t know what transpired.

“I can’t talk to him, nor would I ever attempt to do so,” Self said. “Nor would I ever talk about a student-athlete from another program – never. We would never do that.”

The Calvert family has accused the school of treating McKenzie Calvert unfairly after the incident, claiming she was barred from Allen Fieldhouse for two days and had her playing time cut. The school has declined to discuss any punishments that may have been handled internally.

“I don’t know what the women’s basketball program has told those parties or educated them to the different things that were going on,” Self said, “If I’m a parent and I haven’t been educated, I can see being very upset. Totally. … Now, if it has been shared and all of the facts are out there and some things are being said, you know, to me that’s disappointing.”

2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: Who is on Upset Watch?

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

Today, we are going to take a look at seven teams that are on Upset Watch.

In order to be eligible for this prestigious list, you have to be a No. 5 seed or higher in danger of losing to a No. 8 seed or lower in the first weekend of the tournament.

So without further ado, here are the teams that you should be wary of taking deep in the tournament, because they may not be around all that long:

No. 2 seed Kentucky: No one in the NCAA tournament got a worse draw than Kentucky did this year.

No one.

Rated as the best No. 1 seed, Kentucky was slotted in the South Region, the same region that features North Carolina at the top. And if that wasn’t tough enough, the Wildcats are, in all likelihood, going to have to beat UCLA in the Sweet 16 to get to UNC. And if that isn’t difficult enough, Kentucky drew Wichita State in the second round, should the Shockers get past a Dayton team they’ve favored over by seven points.

Wichita State is the No. 8 team on KenPom. They are tough and well-coached and older than you think. They are beating the hell out of everyone these days, and it is the worst miss-seed we’ve ever seen in the NCAA tournament seeding that the Shockers are a No. 10 seed.

Kentucky has a serious gripe here.

But they can’t change it now. They can only hope they get through.

No. 2 seed Louisville: The Cardinals have had issues scoring this season, particularly on the nights where Donovan Mitchell isn’t hitting shots. If there is one this that both Michigan and Oklahoma State are capable of doing, it’s putting up points and putting them up in a hurry. Oklahoma State has one of the nation’s best point guards in Jawun Evans, while Derrick Walton and Michigan have been on a terrific run since Mid-January, which included a run to the Big Ten tournament title after a plane crash en route to DC.

No. 3 seed Florida State: The Seminoles are the most talented team in the country that I just don’t trust. I don’t want to call them selfish, but I don’t know if they realize that Jonathan Isaac is the team’s best player. I don’t think he realizes it all the time, and that’s a bad combination. FSU gets FGCU in the first round of the tournament in Orlando, and I think that FGCU will win that game.

No. 3 seed Baylor: OK, so this technically doesn’t fit the criteria I listed above, but I do think that the Bears get picked of before the Sweet 16. I think they’ve been figured out, and it would not surprise me in the least if SMU rolls over them to get to the Sweet 16. The Bears don’t have great shooting and they don’t have great guard play, and those are the two things that you look for in teams that make runs in the tourney.

No. 5 seed Iowa State: The Cyclones are caught up in the most exciting game in the first round of the tournament, as they square off with No. 12 Nevada. The Wolf Pack have quite a bit of talent on their roster. Cameron Oliver can make the NBA. Jordan Caroline went for 45 points in a game this season. Marcus Marshall is a monster. As good as Iowa State is, they are going to have their work cut out for them getting past Nevada.

No. 5 seed Virginia: It’s tough for me to put Virginia on this list because I think they are the worst possible matchup for No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks want nothing more than to make a basketball game ugly, choppy, chaotic and fast-paced. They want to force turnovers and run their opponent ragged. Virginia? They are the best in the country at controlling tempo. They don’t make mistakes. My first thought was to flat out write off UNCW.

Except Virginia can’t score. They don’t have to normally, because their defense is good enough to hold just about anyone in check, but their issues this season lower their margin for error, just like the fewer possessions they play lowers their margin for error. I think Kevin Keatts gives the ‘Hoos a fight.

No. 5 seed Minnesota: The Golden Gophers get Middle Tennessee State in the first round. The Blue Raiders may actually be better this season than they were a year ago, and last year they pulled off the greatest upset in the history of the first round of the NCAA tournament in beating No. 2 seed Michigan State. They won at Ole Miss after leading by 29 points at the half. They beat Vandy by 23. They won at Belmont. They’re legit, and Minnesota better come to play if the are going to advance.