The Dummy’s Guide to filling out an NCAA Tournament Bracket

By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

The greatest stretch in sports is here.

The 2017 NCAA Tournament is already dominating American sports talk and the next few weeks will be filled with brackets and upsets.

While many people feel comfortable navigating their way through a bracket and making their own selections, some people are a bit newer to this and need some basic tips and guidance on how to look things over and get things done.

So here’s a look at some basic guidelines to follow so that you at least sound like you’re up to speed on things when you have to get in an awkward discussion with your boss about his alma mater after a meeting. He expects you to know something about Big Ten basketball. You want that promotion, right? You better know something about Big Ten basketball.

We’ll help you get there.

1. Fill out one bracket only. One. Don’t be that person who fills out multiple brackets and brags about “your other bracket” that nobody is interested in. That person is always the worst.

There is no honor in winning a bracket pool if you fill out multiple brackets. This is America and you have to stick with your bad decisions and ride with them until the very end. It’s what we do.

2. Don’t be afraid to make changes to your bracket up until the Thursday afternoon games tip off. You have a few days of analysis to go over and you can take your time sifting through the proper information and filling this thing out. College Basketball Talk and NBCSports.com have plenty have great stuff to go over (shameless plug).

3. Pick the teams you care about and against the teams you can’t stand (to the best of your abilities). If you’re an Ohio State fan, then don’t pick Michigan as you sulk at home without a bid.. If you’re a Northwestern graduate and they’re in the tournament for the first time, then definitely pick them. People understand sports love and hate in ways that translate all boundaries. Stick with those convictions.

4. Pay attention to the news and happenings of college basketball — if only for the week. Prime example last year: Cal lost leading scorer Tyrone Wallace to a broken hand during practice on Wednesday night with their first-round game coming on Friday afternoon. The Bears lost to No. 13 seed Hawaii in the first round. If you pay attention to things like that, it can help sway a late decision.

5. A No. 16 seed has never defeated a No. 1 seed. We just had to get this out of the way.

6. A No. 12 seed always beats a No. 5 seed. Find a No. 12 seed that you feel good about and ride that pick with supreme confidence. In some years, multiple No. 12 seeds beat multiple No. 5 seeds. Throw out a couple of those upsets if you’re feeling it. Get wild with it. This year’s crop of 5/12 games has four scary matchups once again. It’s always among the toughest group of games to gauge.

7. You also need to find a double-digit seed that you feel comfortable riding to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. It happens every year. Maybe it’s the 12 seed you just feel in love with? Or maybe you settle in with a No. 11 seed you feel comfortable with. You could even take both of them and really have some fun with it.

8. Don’t be afraid to pick upsets in general. But also be cautious of picking upset teams to advance too far. Double-digit seeds rarely make the Final Four and they’ve never won a title. If you have one or two going to the Sweet 16 it isn’t crazy at all.

9. Looking into a conference’s bid totals never hurts. The sooner you learn that the ACC was awesome this year and the Big Ten and Pac-12 were trash, the more it will help your bracket.

10. The Rule of 10. Check out how a team has played in their last 10 games. Sometimes it’s easy to spot a team in a freefall. But you can never tell that by simply looking at overall record and seed. On paper, you might think 15-loss Vanderbilt could fall into the category of struggling teams. They’ve actually won seven of nine games entering the NCAA Tournament as one of the hotter teams in the country.

11. Going over game locations never hurts. Good example in this year’s East Region: No. 7 seed South Carolina takes on No. 10 seed Marquette in a pretty even matchup.

Except this game is being played in Greenville, South Carolina. And the Gamecocks have been to one NCAA Tournament since 1998 and haven’t won a game since 1973. Those fans could be a huge boost in a tight game. There are multiple examples of small things like that you can find on the bracket. Put that geography knowledge to use.

12. It’s extremely rare that all four No. 1 seeds make the Final Four. You definitely need to find a top seed and drop them before the games reach Glendale. Which, for 95 percent of you, will mean Gonzaga.

12. For whatever reason, don’t ride with No. 6 seeds. We haven’t seen one reach the Final Four since 1992.

13. Also don’t be scared to take one of the teams from the First Four games (Wake Forest, Kansas State, Providence and USC) and have them advance into at least the Round of 32. It’s happened every year. We’ve even seen teams from the First Four move on to the Sweet 16 and beyond like VCU’s Final Four run. Here’s a hint: one of this year’s teams played in the toughest conference in the country and has an All-American on the roster.

14. If the rules of filling out a bracket get to be too much, just have fun and don’t stress out about it. Part of the joy of March Madness is getting distracted from work or school during the week and getting to watch some basketball.

Picking an upset is a thrilling experience and watching a team you picked advance into the Final Four leaves you with an accomplished feeling.

This is the best time of year. Best of luck to everyone filling out their bracket.

2017 NCAA Tournament: Your bracket’s unsung heroes

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
By Scott PhillipsMar 14, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

The next three weeks of basketball will see a lot of star performances as we often associate the NCAA Tournament with the biggest and best players.

There are a lot of star players to focus on in this tournament. The freshman class is loaded with one-and-done talent and we have a lot of established seniors like Villanova’s Josh Hart and Kansas’ Frank Mason.

But if a team wants to win six games in a row in this tournament they also need some solid performances from unsung heroes. Among the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, each team has a role player who will make a huge impact during March. Here’s some important players you should know from some of the main contenders.

Theo Pinson, North Carolina — Back in the North Carolina rotation permanently since early February, the junior guard has been a huge part of the stretch run for the Tar Heels. Not a particularly gifted scorer, Pinson doesn’t need to be one here, as the North Carolina roster has enough bucket-getters.

Instead, Pinson can focus on using his best traits — floor vision, passing, rebounding and outlet passes — to enhance an already potent Tar Heel offense. Acting as a second floor leader, Pinson gobbles up assists by finding Justin Jackson or Joel Berry on the wing while also hitting his big men like Kennedy Meeks in the post. If the jumper is falling at all it makes Pinson that much more valuable.

Amile Jefferson, Duke — A fifth-year senior with worlds of experience in this event, Jefferson is the reliable force in the middle for the Blue Devils. If Jefferson is healthy and out of foul trouble, Duke needs him on the floor as much as possible because he’s a double-double machine who is also a solid positional defender.

Since Duke doesn’t know what they’re going to get from its other big men like Harry Giles, Marques Bolden and Chase Jeter, Jefferson needs to be the consistent rock that is ready to play at least 30 minutes in every game.

Landen Lucas, Kansas — All of the talk this season has been focused on Player of the Year Frank Mason and the Kansas perimeter but Lucas is the player to keep an eye on for the Jayhawks. The senior center doesn’t have eye-popping numbers or athletic traits but he’s the steady backbone of Kansas on both ends of the floor.

Lucas is capable of putting up double-doubles and being an effective positional post defender. He’s had games of 17 or 18 rebounds this season. With the Jayhawks having a limited bench thanks to injuries, Lucas is a player who needs to stay out of foul trouble so he gives Kansas as good chunk of minutes.

Kadeem Allen, Arizona — The senior guard is the heart-and-soul of Arizona as Allen is valuable on both ends of the floor. A valuable on-the-ball defender who also adds a bit of scoring punch, the Wildcats are at their best when Allen is chipping in a bit of offense.

The last four games when Arizona looked great, Allen scored in double-figures in all four wins and his offense is an added bonus to the other things that he provides. Opposing defenses are going to focus on Allonzo Trier and Lauri Markkanen, so Allen has to be one of the guys who is ready to knock down an open shot or fill the lane during a break if Arizona wants to make a Final Four run.

Zach Collins, Gonzaga — Collins has been a huge part of Gonzaga’s success as the freshman big man can give the Bulldogs a huge lift off the bench. More athletic and skilled as a shooter than Przemek Karnowski, Collins has given the Zags a lot of production as a scorer and rebounder and he’ll also protect the rim with the occasional block.

Most McDonald’s All-Americans might have trouble coming off the bench but Collins is uniquely qualified since he backed up two McDonald’s All-American big men (Stephen Zimmerman and Chase Jeter) on his own high school team as a junior. Collins is already used to entering a game cold and making an immediate impact and Gonzaga has greatly benefitted from that this season.

The biggest obstacle with Collins could be foul trouble. A bit jumpy at times, Collins can quickly pick up fouls and be forced to sit. But if Collins is active and on the floor, not a lot of second units can handle what he brings.

Donte DiVincenzo (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova — Sitting on the bench as a redshirt during last season’s Villanova title run, the 6-foot-5 DiVincenzo has a chance to be a big factor for the Wildcats this season as a freshman. Although DiVincenzo’s scoring isn’t a necessity with Villanova already having Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Jalen Brunson, if he’s able to knock down a couple of shots he’s the type of streaky shooter who can break open a game.

Multiple times this season the Wildcats have been fueled by scoring surges that were provided in large part by DiVincenzo. If he becomes an additional double-figure scorer then it means Villanova has a great chance at winning since opposing defenses have to spend so much time on other options.

Mangok Mathiang/Anas Mahmoud, Louisville — This two-headed monster gobbles up 40 minutes a game in the middle for the Cardinals as Mathiang and Mahmoud can bring a lot of production in those limited minutes. Because both big men only play around 20 minutes a game, it enables them to play harder for shorter stretches of time and it leads to flurries of positive production.

Mathiang, in particular, has flourished lately as he’s coming off of two double-doubles in his final three games of the season. Don’t count out Mahmoud for a big game, however. The Egyptian had 17 points and 11 rebounds against Duke earlier this season.

Derek Willis, Kentucky — We have another Kentucky team filled with freshman stars and a talented sophomore in Isaiah Briscoe. But outside of Kentucky’s four leading scorers, senior Derek Willis is the most important player for head coach John Calipari during this tournament.

A floor-spacing big man who also shows surprising toughness as a rebounder and shot blocker, if Willis can knock down a few jumpers then it helps Kentucky’s spacing immensely. With De’Aaron Fox and Isaiah Briscoe being perimeter players with inconsistent jumpers, and Bam Adebayo not having outside range, Willis has to provide that threat of knocking in jumpers.

Rim protection is also a surprising element of Willis that has been especially good lately. Willis has 34 blocked shots (1.0 per game) on the season but 17 of those rejections have come in the last five games.

South Florida expected to hire Brian Gregory

AP Photo/John Bazemore
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

South Florida is expected to hire Brian Gregory to fill its vacancy at head coach.

Gregory spent eight seasons as the head coach at Dayton, reaching two NCAA tournaments, before he was hired by Georgia Tech. He was with the Yellow Jackets for five years, finishing above .500 just once, before getting fired prior to the 2016-17 season.

The news was first reported by Fan Rag Sports.

Josh Pastner led Georgia Tech to within a win or two of the NCAA tournament this season.

Gregory will replace Murry Bartow, who spend the last two months as USF’s interim head coach. Orlando Antigua, a former Kentucky assistant, was fired after two and a half seasons as the NCAA investigated academic fraud within the program.

The Bulls were 6-7 when Antigua was fired. They finished the 2016-17 season at 7-23.

Gregory spent this past season as an advisor to Tom Izzo at Michigan State, where he began his career as an assistant.

Maurice Joseph expected to be named George Washington head coach

By Rob DausterMar 14, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Maurice Joseph is expected to receive, and accept, an offer to be named the full-time head coach at George Washington, sources have told NBC Sports.

Joseph spent the 2016-17 as the interim head coach of the Colonials. He was an assistant on former head coach Mike Lonergan’s staff, and when Lonergan was fired in September, Joseph was named the interim head coach, a move that was relatively surprising.

He went 19-14 on the season and 10-8 in the Atlantic 10 with a roster that included a number of young, promising pieces.

There is no timetable for an announcement. The two sides were supposed to meet in DC today, but a snow storm that hit the eastern seaboard on Monday night has made the logistics difficult.

No. 10 Shockers take seeding slight into NCAA tourney

AP Photo/AJ Mast
Associated PressMar 14, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) A couple of years ago, Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall trotted out the motto “Play Angry” to encourage and inspire his perpetually overlooked and undervalued team.

Might be time to resurrect it.

The Shockers were given the No. 10 seed in the South Region, which just might trump anybody getting left out as the biggest snub of the NCAA Tournament. Wichita State hasn’t lost since January and twice avenged that defeat, rolled through the Missouri Valley Tournament, and just about every advanced metric puts the Shockers among the best teams in the country.

The selection committee disagreed, putting the Shockers in a first-round game against seventh-seeded Dayton. The winner will likely face No. 2 seed Kentucky in the next round.

“I’m just glad they didn’t forget about,” Marshall said with only mild sarcasm. “I was starting to think they might forget about us and not put us in at all.”

The Shockers (30-4) are used to getting a raw deal in March.

They were a ninth seed four years ago when they rode the chip on their shoulder all the way to the school’s first Final Four in nearly five decades. They gave eventual national champion Louisville all it could handle, too, before falling 72-68. The following year, they became the first team since UNLV in 1991 to enter the dance unbeaten, only to face red-hot and under-seeded Kentucky in the second round. The eighth-seeded Wildcats won a nail-biter before advancing to the national title game.

Wichita State was the seventh seed the following year and promptly bumped Indiana and No. 2 seed Kansas from the field. Last year, the Shockers were relegated to a play-in game. They won, of course, and beat sixth-seeded Arizona before the grind of three games in three days caught up to them.

In other words, the selection committee has rarely been kind to Wichita State.

“It’s kind of par for the course,” said the Shockers’ Landry Shamet, adding that low expectations have followed this team all year following the graduation of stars Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet.

“This whole year we’re supposed to have fallen off. The downfall of Wichita State. Armageddon, basically,” Shamet said. “Everybody here already has that chip. That’s the unique thing about these guys. Coach recruits those kinds of guys with that, and enhances that vibe when they get here.”

As for the No. 10 seed?

“We thought we were higher than that,” Shamet said, “so I guess that will add to that.”

It’s not just that Wichita State was given a low seed, Shamet said. It’s that the Shockers were also given a low seed in what is perhaps the toughest of the four regions.

North Carolina’s strong finish earned it the No. 1 seed in the South, while the Wildcats and their bevy of NBA prospects top the bottom half of the bracket. Third-seeded UCLA has potential No. 1 draft pick Lonzo Ball and March darling Butler is the No. 4 seed.

There is never an easy path to the Final Four, but that road is especially brutal.

“So many crazy things happen to a bracket,” Marshall said. “I remember the year we were a one-seed, our bracket had Kentucky and then we had Louisville, Michigan and Duke on our side. Now you’ve got North Carolina, Kentucky and UCLA. I think they said there’s 24 combined national championships between those three. If we win this year, that’ll be 25.

“If we have to go through them,” he added, “so be it.”

Asked to defend the seed, NCAA Tournament selection committee chairman Mark Hollis pointed out the Shockers only have one win against anybody else in the field: Summit League champ South Dakota State.

That isn’t entirely their fault, though.

While mid-major powers such as Gonzaga have been able to schedule games against perennial powers, the Shockers have struggled to do likewise. Those big-name schools still think losing to the Shockers constitutes a bad loss, and many aren’t willing to take that chance. The Valley was also down this year with Illinois State getting left out of the dance.

Wichita State did squander two chances to earn a marquee win in the Battle 4 Atlantis, losing close games to Michigan State and Louisville. But those were played in November, and the Shockers are a far different team than they were four months ago.

“We’re going to be ready,” the Shockers’ Markis McDuffie said. “We’re very excited to play against high-major teams. You don’t always get many chances at that. I feel like all year, we’ve been preparing ourselves for this moment and I think now that time is here.”

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

2017 NCAA Tournament: Here are your Cinderellas

Joe Sargent/Getty Images
By Terrence PayneMar 14, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT

During every March, America wants to know which underdogs they can follow through a couple of early upsets. The stories of double-digit seeds making a run to the second week are frequent, but even if a team pulls off one huge upset, some remember those outcomes as much as any in the tournament.

With college basketball being so wide open this season, many of the higher seeds have weaknesses and are susceptible to upsets if they have an off-game. Here’s a look at six potential Cinderella teams that could put together a memorable win or two in the tournament.

Middle Tennessee State: The clock has yet to hit midnight for the Blue Raiders. A year after pulling off one of the more unlikely first-round upsets in tournament history, No. 12 Middle Tennessee State is back, and with some familiar faces. Reggie Upshaw and Giddy Potts, two players who combined for 40 points in last year’s shocker over Michigan State, are back. The Blue Raiders also add transfer JaCorey Williams, who averaged 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. They may not shoot as well as they did last year after graduating several forwards who could stretch the floor, but you could make the case that this team is better on both ends of the floor.

East Tennessee State: T.J. Cromer could leave his mark on the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-3 senior guard is averaging 19.1 points a game. There’s a reason why the Buccaneers can make a Cinderella run into the second week: they can light it up. They average just under 80 points per game and shoot 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from three as a team. If they get hot, things could get interesting.

Vermont: The Catamounts haven’t lost a game since before Christmas. No. 13 Vermont efficient on both ends of the court. They get good shots, they have a play-making point guard in Trae Bell-Haynes and they control the pace. That could cause problems for No. 4 seed Purdue, and one of the reasons why it wouldn’t be shocking if Vermont made a run. However, the Boilermakers can counter Caleb Swanigan, a nightmare matchup who can quickly end a Cinderella fairytale.

Rhode Island: Can a team ranked in the preseason top-25 really be a Cinderella? Maybe not. But the Rams have the best chance of a double-digit seed to make a run. For starters, a talented roster led by EC Matthews and Hassan Martin is entering the program’s first NCAA Tournament since 1999 with a head of steam after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Rams not only avoided the First Four, the selection committee slotted them against No. 6 Creighton, a team which certainly isn’t the same since losing Mo Watson back in January. No. 11 seed Rhody could also face off with No. 3 Oregon in the second round. The Ducks lost shot-blocker Chris Boucher earlier this week.

Florida Gulf Coast: Dunk City was one of the more captivating Cinderellas in NCAA Tournament history when it made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2013. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast could be in line for another upset. They don’t shoot the ball well, rather they pound it inside. For all No. 3 Florida State’s talent and size, the Seminoles have been inconsistent this season. If the Eagles do pull off the upset, a run could be halted by Maryland’s Melo Trimble, probably the best closer in college basketball. Either that or Xavier, which is played much better this past week.

Nevada: Cameron Oliver, who be drafted this June, headlines the Wolf Pack’s offense that also includes Marcus Marshall and Jordan Caroline. The Wolf Pack have plenty of firepower to make a run. It may be tough to get out of the first round, though. Monte Morris and Iowa State have won nine of its last 10 games. The Wolf Pack and Cyclones should be a fun game with all the makings of a shootout.

UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks should be trendy upset pick. Kevin Keatts has done a tremendous job in his short tenure in Wilmington, and most of us remember the scare his team gave Duke in the first round a year ago. This time around, No. 12 UNC Wilmington draws another ACC opponent, No. 5 Virginia. The Seahawks are going to try and speed the game up and turn Virginia over. That’s just something the Cavaliers don’t do. While No. 12 over No. 5 has become a common upset, I just see this as a bad matchup for it to occur.