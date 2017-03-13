More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Arkansas State Sports Information

North Texas hires Arkansas State head coach Grant McCasland

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

North Texas has found its new head coach as the school announced that they’ve hired Arkansas State’s Grant McCasland.

The 40-year-old McCasland just spent one season with the Red Wolves as he led them to a 20-12 season and the second best turnaround in Division I basketball. A former assistant coach at Baylor, McCasland replaces previous head coach Tony Benford, who was fired after five years.

“Coach McCasland is a rising superstar in college basketball and possesses all of the qualities we desired when we began our search. He has been successful at every step of his career. He’s a proven coach and recruiter, but most importantly, he has demonstrated the ability to help young men grow and develop as people,” North Texas director of athletics Wren Baker said in the release. “We are fortunate to have a coach of his integrity and caliber leading our men’s basketball program. He and his family are from the area and understand Texas values. They will be tremendous assets to this campus and community.”

With McCasland’s Texas connections he could be a nice hire for the Mean Green. This is a program that just finished in last place in Conference USA but the state of Texas remains a huge recruiting ground and a few recruits can help change things very quickly.

McCasland doesn’t have a lot of head-coaching experience at the Division I level but I like that North Texas is taking a chance here. It might take a bit for McCasland to grow into the job but he also has a chance to turn things around.

Seattle University parts ways with head coach Cameron Dollar

(Photo by John Gurzinski/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Seattle University is moving on from head coach Cameron Dollar the head coach confirmed on Monday.

The 41-year-old Dollar has been head coach of the Redhawks for the past eight seasons as he’s helped them transition from a Division I independent into the WAC. Seattle made two CBI appearances in 2015 and 2016 but the program finished 13-17 this season.

Dollar finishes his career at Seattle with a 107-138 mark and a 27-46 record in conference play. A former 10-year assistant coach of Lorenzo Romar at Saint Louis and Washington, it will be interesting to see what Dollar’s next move will be in coaching.

Winter storm forces basketball teams to alter travel plans

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 13, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Teams chasing a college basketball title are contending with an unexpected wrinkle that’s making last-minute travel plans difficult – a fierce storm bearing down on the Northeast that’s expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some places and create blizzard-like conditions.

Villanova, the top overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament, left Philadelphia Monday afternoon for Buffalo, New York, to get ahead of a storm that’s projected to last three days. The defending champion Wildcats, who play on Thursday, had an abbreviated press availability with coach Jay Wright, but no player interviews were granted as the team rushed to its flight.

“I’m not really looking forward to leaving right away. But it hits you with reality, you’re in it,” Wright said. “We’re going to be in Buffalo tonight and we’re playing and it’s on.”

On the women’s side, top team UConn was expected to find out Monday night which three teams would be expected to travel to Connecticut for tournament games later this week.

U.S. airlines had already begun canceling flights. Tracking service FlightAware.com said that more than 1,100 flights on Monday and more than 2,800 on Tuesday had been canceled.

Nobody was facing a more difficult week than Princeton, a school new to the scramble.

The Tigers beat Yale on Sunday for the title in the first Ivy League Tournament, where in previous years they would have clinched earlier by being unbeaten in the regular season.

The victory allowed for a brief celebration and not much more for Chris Mongilia, director of basketball operations for the Tigers.

“I kind of enjoyed it for a minute, and then my phone started ringing and emails started firing out, trying to figure out when we were going,” Mongilia said Monday. “We found out our flight time this morning. We’ve been booking buses and hotels. It’s been putting a lot of pressure on us to get everything done and organized. But yeah, it’s been crazy.”

Crazier still, the school is factoring in midterms for several players this week, squeezing them in before the team plays Notre Dame on Thursday in Buffalo. The team was scheduled to leave Tuesday.

“A lot of our guys are going to have to take exams proctored by a professor who is going to have to travel with us,” Mongilia said. “They are going to have to take them in a conference room up at the hotel in Buffalo. The storm has definitely put a few bumps in our travel plans.”

Providence was leaving Monday evening for Dayton, Ohio, for its Wednesday night matchup against Southern California in the First Four, and the Friars had no worries about cancellations because it takes charter flights for away games and can avoid the local airport, athletic director Bob Driscoll said.

“It’s good we’re getting out tonight because the snowstorm is coming tomorrow. It’ll be a different story,” Driscoll said. “People are excited to be in, so we’re locked and loaded and ready to leave. We’ve been working on it all night and all morning.”

The winter storm had already begun strafing the Midwest and was projected to begin sweeping through the New York region Monday night. Forecasters said it could dump up to two feet of snow across parts of New York and New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued blizzard watches for New York City and nearby areas, including Connecticut. The storm is expected to last into Wednesday in western New York with as much as 18 inches of snow.

For the NIT, Ole Miss was taking a charter flight on Monday for its Tuesday game at Monmouth in New Jersey. School officials said the storm pushed the travel timeline up a few hours.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was delayed getting on the Big 12 coaches weekly media call Monday because he was in a meeting with school officials to discuss the Mountaineers’ travel plans to Buffalo.

“Yeah, we are concerned,” Huggins said.

The school later announced it would take a bus more than 280 miles north to Buffalo on Monday night rather than leaving on Tuesday. West Virginia plays Thursday afternoon against Bucknell.

Virginia Tech also opted to leave after classes Monday, a day earlier than normal. The Hokies were to take a bus to Roanoke and fly to Buffalo before their game Thursday night against Wisconsin.

Airport officials in Buffalo said they would be able to handle the conditions.

“We’re always ready to do our best,” said Douglas Hartmayer, spokesman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which oversees the Buffalo-Niagara Airport. “We have a history of being prepared and keeping those runways open and safe.”

Syracuse also is in the storm’s path, predicted to receive more than one foot of snow, but the Orange aren’t going anywhere. Syracuse hosts UNC-Greensboro in a first-round game in the NIT on Tuesday night. The visit from the Spartans comes after Orange coach Jim Boeheim said there was “no value” in the Atlantic Coast Conference holding its postseason tournament in Greensboro.

Duquesne fires head coach Jim Ferry

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

Duquesne has decided to remove head coach Jim Ferry from the position after five years, the school announced on Monday.

The Dukes finished last in the Atlantic 10 this season with a 3-15 conference mark as they were 10-22 overall. Ferry went 60-97 in his five years with the school and was 21-65 in Atlantic 10 play.

“In consultation with President Ken Gormley, we have decided to make a change in leadership for the men’s basketball program at Duquesne University,” Duquesne Director of Athletics Dave Harper said in the release. “I would like to thank Jim Ferry for his efforts and work the last five years. Jim is a great person and we wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

The 49-year-old Ferry made the CBI with Duquesne last season as the team went 17-17. That was the best season the Dukes had in five years with Ferry in charge as they could never seem to turn things around. Also the head coach at 10 years at Long Island, Ferry made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances with the Blackbirds in 2011 and 2012.

Northwestern’s ‘historic’ NCAA tourney berth delights one of its rare ex-NBA players

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

More College Hoops

2017 NCAA Tournament: First round point spreads, lines, odds released for games CBT’s guide to running a perfect 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket pool The Dummy’s Guide to filling out an NCAA Tournament Bracket

Evan Eschmeyer cherishes his six years at Northwestern in the 1990s. The last 25 years were filled with plenty of basketball-related pain, too.

There was nothing but joy as the 6-foot-11 Eschmeyer watched the NCAA Tournament Selection Show from his Colorado home on Sunday evening.

Northwestern made the NCAA Tournament field for the first time, ending a 78-year drought, the longest wait for any major conference school to join the Big Dance.

“It was historic, no other word for it,” he said by phone Monday. “A great deal of pride.”

No one player is associated with the Northwestern program’s history of futility more than Eschmeyer, who spent six years in Evanston in the 1990s. The Wildcats went 59-109 from 1993-99, including 19-85 in Big Ten play.

A rare top recruit to wear the Wildcats uniform, Eschmeyer is Northwestern’s only All-America team selection in the last 50 years and the only player drafted into the NBA in the last 40 years who played exclusively at the school.

In high school, Eschmeyer said his finalist list of schools included Notre Dame, Xavier, Michigan State and Purdue, all programs with NCAA Tournament histories.

“I wanted the highest-level education I could get, combined with the highest-level basketball,” the Western Ohio native said. “Northwestern was it. Today, that’s still the case.”

Eschmeyer also sought to reverse the program’s curse.

“I’m going to take these guys to the tournament, first year, go pro in two,” Eschmeyer said. “I was very arrogant.”

The pain started his freshman year. A broken foot kept Eschmeyer out those first two seasons.

Several doctors told him he’d never play again. He received a rare two medical redshirt years, making his college basketball stint the better half of a decade.

Eschmeyer led a Northwestern team that had won five games in 1994-95 to a 15-14 record in his last season. But that was only good enough for an NIT berth.

Eschmeyer grew up trying every which way to get out of school early in March to watch opening-round games. He filled out brackets for as long as he can remember. Even while at Northwestern, stuck in Evanston watching friends play across the country.

To this day. His 10-year-old twins registered for email accounts to enter bracket contests online starting a few years ago.

“It hurts that I never played,” he said. “It’s one of those few things that I have to live with as far as regrets for the rest of my life.”

In 1999, the New Jersey Nets took Eschmeyer with the 34th pick in the NBA Draft. But chronic knee problems forced him out of professional basketball after four seasons and five surgeries.

Eschmeyer remembers a nadir, feeling like somebody shot him in the leg warming up for a 2003 playoff game with the Dallas Mavericks. He received a cortisone shot solely for the purpose of propping him up should he need to enter the game later to foul somebody.

A doctor — from Northwestern – later told Eschmeyer that if he wanted to be able to play with his future kids, he needed to give up basketball.

Eschmeyer said he hasn’t played in an organized game since. Only in the last year has he played one-on-one with one of his 10-year-olds.

“I miss it daily,” he said. “Every day.”

Eschmeyer has lived in Colorado the last five years with his wife, former Northwestern player Kristina Divjak, and their three children.

He put that Northwestern education to good use. Eschmeyer is a CFO of a telecommunications development company, among other assets.

“Kind of a boring sort-of financial investor lifestyle,” he said, though his passions include hunting, hiking and teaching archery to area kids. The kind of pursuits that lead Midwesterners to the Rocky Mountains.

Eschmeyer’s basketball memories are mostly boxed up, but he is proud of one photo in his office. It’s of the center diving for a loose ball with his teammates.

Eschmeyer said he would gladly trade his personal success at Northwestern, which boosted his NBA Draft potential, to have played in the NCAA Tournament. But only if his teammates remained the same.

“It’s a special place where kids still stay for four years,” he said. “It’s a family. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Eschmeyer is also proud of Northwestern coach Chris Collins. Eschmeyer said he actually hosted Collins on an unofficial recruiting trip to Evanston in the early ‘90s, even though Collins is one year older.

Collins, a McDonald’s All-American high school player, chose Duke, enrolling there after the Blue Devils won back-to-back national championships.

“It was definitely an uphill battle for Northwestern versus Duke,” Eschmeyer said, “but we got him out for a visit.”

The coach brought Eschmeyer back this season to speak to the team after a win over Iowa on Jan. 15.

“[Collins] made some very kind comments about what I had done when I was there, and just the history of the program,” said Eschmeyer, who tried to attend about two games per year. “I think that, from comments he made and the rest of the staff has made, it was important for them to build some sense of family around the program.”

Eschmeyer empathized with the current players carrying the weight of the program’s history.

“I don’t want to say they’ve been playing tournament games for the last four weeks, but there’s been a high level of pressure on them,” he said. “Everyone’s been counting games. Everyone’s been doing the math every time. That’s tough for anybody, especially when you’re 19.”

Eschmeyer has carried some of the burden, too. He hates being remembered as the star of a team that never made the tournament.

“Now [junior point guard] Bryant McIntosh will get phone calls instead of me,” Eschmeyer said, laughing. “It’s not that I don’t like a little attention once in a while, but no one likes attention for negative reasons, right? I will be very happy to pass being the last guy to be X, Y, Z to some young blood that has better things in their bios for what they accomplished at Northwestern.”

Eschmeyer spent the first day after the bracket announcement on message threads with friends and former players firming up travel arrangements.

Eighth-seeded Northwestern will play No. 9 Vanderbilt in Salt Lake City on Thursday. If it wins, No. 1 seed Gonzaga likely looms Sunday.

Eschmeyer will be in the crowd, perhaps the tallest person in the building wearing purple. His bracket will be filled out with Northwestern winning it all.

“There will be a sense of nostalgia,” Eschmeyer said. “I’ll be with a lot of old friends enjoying the moment.”

2017 NCAA Tournament: First round point spreads, lines, odds released for games

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

Vegas has released their odds for the First Four and the first round games of the NCAA tournament.

Here they are. Happy gambling!

Tip Time Tuesday, First Four Line
6:40 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s (19-15) vs. New Orleans (20-11) New Orleans -1.5
9:10 p.m. Kansas State (20-13) vs. Wake Forest (19-13) Wake Forest -1
Tip Time Wednesday, First Four Line
6:40 p.m. N.C. Central (25-8) vs. UC Davis (22-12) N.C. Central -3
9:10 p.m. Providence (20-12) vs. Southern Cal (24-9) Southern Cal -1
Tip Time Thursday, First Round Line
12:15 p.m. Notre Dame (25-9) vs. Princeton (23-6) Notre Dame -7
12:40 p.m. Virginia (22-10) vs. UNC Wilmington (29-5) Virginia -8.5
1:30 p.m. Butler (23-8) vs. Winthrop (26-6) Butler -11
2 p.m. Gonzaga (32-1) vs. South Dakota (18-16) Gonzaga -22.5
2:45 p.m. West Virginia (26-8) vs. Bucknell (26-8) West Virginia -14
3:10 p.m. Florida (24-8) vs. ETSU (27-7) Florida -10
4 p.m. Minnesota (24-9) vs. Middle Tennessee (30-4) Minnesota -1
4:30 p.m. Northwestern (23-11) vs. Vanderbilt (19-15) Vanderbilt -1
6:50 p.m. Maryland (24-8) vs. Xavier (21-13) Maryland -2
7:10 p.m. Villanova (31-3) vs. MSM-UNO winner N/A
7:20 p.m. Saint Mary’s (28-4) vs. VCU (26-8) Saint Mary’s -4.5
7:27 p.m. Purdue (25-7) vs. Vermont (29-5) Purdue -8.5
9:20 p.m. Florida State (25-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-7) Florida State -12
9:40 p.m. Wisconsin (25-9) vs. Virginia Tech (22-10) Wisconsin -5
9:50 p.m. Arizona (30-4) vs. North Dakota (22-9) Arizona -16.5
9:55 p.m. Iowa State (23-10) vs. Nevada (28-6) Iowa State -6.5
Tip Time Friday, First Round Line
12:15 p.m. Michigan (24-11) vs. Oklahoma State (20-12) Michigan -2
12:40 p.m. Baylor (25-7) vs. New Mexico State (28-5) Baylor -12
1:30 p.m. Arkansas (25-9) vs. Seton Hall (21-11) Arkansas -1
2 p.m. Oregon (29-5) vs. Iona (22-12) Oregon -14.5
2:45 p.m. Louisville (24-8) vs. Jacksonville State (20-14) Louisville -20.5
3:10 p.m. SMU (29-4) vs. Providence-Southern Cal winner N/A
4 p.m. North Carolina (27-7) vs. Texas Southern (23-11) UNC -25.5
4:30 p.m. Creighton (25-9) vs. Rhode Island (24-9) Creighton -1.5
6:50 p.m. Kansas (28-4) vs. N.C. Central-UC Davis winner N/A
7:10 p.m. Dayton (24-7) vs. Wichita State (30-4) Wichita State -6
7:20 p.m. Duke (27-8) vs. Troy (22-14) Duke -19
7:27 p.m. Cincinnati (29-5) vs. K-State-Wake Forest winner N/A
9:20 p.m. Miami (21-11) vs. Michigan State (19-14) Miami -2
9:40 p.m. Kentucky (29-5) vs. Northern Kentucky (24-10) Kentucky -19.5
9:50 p.m. South Carolina (22-10) vs. Marquette (19-12) South Carolina -1.5
9:55 p.m. UCLA (29-4) vs. Kent State (22-13) UCLA -18