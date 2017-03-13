More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
After missing tourney, Illinois State coach uses twitter to land non-conference game

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Illinois State found themselves on the wrong side of the bubble on Selection Sunday.

It wasn’t much of a surprise, to be honest. The Redbirds had won just a single game against top 80 competition, and that came against in-league rival Wichita State.

That was never going to be enough to get them a bid, not when Wichita State was a No. 10 seed.

So head coach Dan Muller took to twitter to try and find a non-conference game:

And guess what … it worked!

I don’t know why these mid-majors coaches complain about not being able to get games.

Just tweet out a bitmoji and you’re good to go.

Seems pretty simple to me.

The Dummy’s Guide to filling out an NCAA Tournament Bracket

By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

The greatest stretch in sports is here.

The 2017 NCAA Tournament is already dominating American sports talk and the next few weeks will be filled with brackets and upsets.

While many people feel comfortable navigating their way through a bracket and making their own selections, some people are a bit newer to this and need some basic tips and guidance on how to look things over and get things done.

So here’s a look at some basic guidelines to follow so that you at least sound like you’re up to speed on things when you have to get in an awkward discussion with your boss about his alma mater after a meeting. He expects you to know something about Big Ten basketball. You want that promotion, right? You better know something about Big Ten basketball.

We’ll help you get there.

1. Fill out one bracket only. One. Don’t be that person who fills out multiple brackets and brags about “your other bracket” that nobody is interested in. That person is always the worst.

There is no honor in winning a bracket pool if you fill out multiple brackets. This is America and you have to stick with your bad decisions and ride with them until the very end. It’s what we do.

2. Don’t be afraid to make changes to your bracket up until the Thursday afternoon games tip off. You have a few days of analysis to go over and you can take your time sifting through the proper information and filling this thing out. College Basketball Talk and NBCSports.com have plenty have great stuff to go over (shameless plug).

3. Pick the teams you care about and against the teams you can’t stand (to the best of your abilities). If you’re an Ohio State fan, then don’t pick Michigan as you sulk at home without a bid.. If you’re a Northwestern graduate and they’re in the tournament for the first time, then definitely pick them. People understand sports love and hate in ways that translate all boundaries. Stick with those convictions.

4. Pay attention to the news and happenings of college basketball — if only for the week. Prime example last year: Cal lost leading scorer Tyrone Wallace to a broken hand during practice on Wednesday night with their first-round game coming on Friday afternoon. The Bears lost to No. 13 seed Hawaii in the first round. If you pay attention to things like that, it can help sway a late decision.

5. A No. 16 seed has never defeated a No. 1 seed. We just had to get this out of the way.

6. A No. 12 seed always beats a No. 5 seed. Find a No. 12 seed that you feel good about and ride that pick with supreme confidence. In some years, multiple No. 12 seeds beat multiple No. 5 seeds. Throw out a couple of those upsets if you’re feeling it. Get wild with it. This year’s crop of 5/12 games has four scary matchups once again. It’s always among the toughest group of games to gauge.

7. You also need to find a double-digit seed that you feel comfortable riding to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. It happens every year. Maybe it’s the 12 seed you just feel in love with? Or maybe you settle in with a No. 11 seed you feel comfortable with. You could even take both of them and really have some fun with it.

8. Don’t be afraid to pick upsets in general. But also be cautious of picking upset teams to advance too far. Double-digit seeds rarely make the Final Four and they’ve never won a title. If you have one or two going to the Sweet 16 it isn’t crazy at all.

9. Looking into a conference’s bid totals never hurts. The sooner you learn that the ACC was awesome this year and the Big Ten and Pac-12 were trash, the more it will help your bracket.

10. The Rule of 10. Check out how a team has played in their last 10 games. Sometimes it’s easy to spot a team in a freefall. But you can never tell that by simply looking at overall record and seed. On paper, you might think 15-loss Vanderbilt could fall into the category of struggling teams. They’ve actually won seven of nine games entering the NCAA Tournament as one of the hotter teams in the country.

11. Going over game locations never hurts. Good example in this year’s East Region: No. 7 seed South Carolina takes on No. 10 seed Marquette in a pretty even matchup.

Except this game is being played in Greenville, South Carolina. And the Gamecocks have been to one NCAA Tournament since 1998 and haven’t won a game since 1973. Those fans could be a huge boost in a tight game. There are multiple examples of small things like that you can find on the bracket. Put that geography knowledge to use.

12. It’s extremely rare that all four No. 1 seeds make the Final Four. You definitely need to find a top seed and drop them before the games reach Glendale. Which, for 95 percent of you, will mean Gonzaga.

12. For whatever reason, don’t ride with No. 6 seeds. We haven’t seen one reach the Final Four since 1992.

13. Also don’t be scared to take one of the teams from the First Four games (Wake Forest, Kansas State, Providence and USC) and have them advance into at least the Round of 32. It’s happened every year. We’ve even seen teams from the First Four move on to the Sweet 16 and beyond like VCU’s Final Four run. Here’s a hint: one of this year’s teams played in the toughest conference in the country and has an All-American on the roster.

14. If the rules of filling out a bracket get to be too much, just have fun and don’t stress out about it. Part of the joy of March Madness is getting distracted from work or school during the week and getting to watch some basketball.

Picking an upset is a thrilling experience and watching a team you picked advance into the Final Four leaves you with an accomplished feeling.

This is the best time of year. Best of luck to everyone filling out their bracket.

After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC Greensboro in NIT

AP Photo/Nick Lisi
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Jim Boeheim and the City of Greensboro have an interesting relationship.

Boeheim is not a fan, and he hasn’t been quiet in voicing his opinion about the city.

“There’s no value to playing in Greensboro,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after his team lost in the first round of the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center. “I’m saying this because I don’t give a s—. That’s what’s right.”

This led the city to troll Boeheim on twitter, a tweet that almost immediately went viral:

Well, it seems like the NIT has an even better sense of humor than the city of Greensboro does, because after the Orange were left out of the NCAA tournament, they were placed in the NIT and … given a home game against UNC Greensboro.

That’s too perfect.

The NIT Selection Committee chair Reggie Minton said on ESPN that the decision was not made with the feud in mind — “You guys are a lot smarter than we were,” Minton said. “We didn’t have that in our minds.” — but I think we all know that’s fake news.

Greensboro, too their credit, has made t-shirts to commemorate the game.

Woman says UMass basketball staff members intimidated her

AP Photo/Stephan Savoia
Associated PressMar 13, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) A woman is alleging in a lawsuit that University of Massachusetts basketball staff members intimidated her in an effort to keep her quiet about potentially damaging information about the team and staff.

Ayanna Hickman says Assistant Coach Lou Roe and two other staffers imprisoned her by preventing her from leaving a room where they spoke to her in 2013. She previously dated Roe.

The suit says Roe had told Hickman about the use of banned substances by team members, domestic violence by staff members and quashing of potential criminal complaints against unidentified team members.

The university confirmed to The Republican it’s aware of the allegations but declined to comment further.

Hickman’s attorney, Harry Miles, declined to comment Sunday.

Recently fired Coach Derek Kellogg also is named as a defendant.

2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: Must-watch first round games

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 13, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

East region

4. Florida vs. 13 East Tennessee State (Thursday, 3:15 p.m., truTV): The Buccaneers are going to be a trendy upset pick under the direction of coach Steve Forbes, whose team has won nine of its last time, while the Gators have dropped three of four. Florida could make its dent on the defensive end, where it excels at forcing turnovers. ETSU, on the other hand, is one of the country’s worst at taking care of the ball. If that can’t get settled, it’s hard to imagine an upset occurring. The formula for the Bucs is likely to contain a heaping of TJ Cromer. The 6-foot-3 guard averages nearly 20 points per game can lets it fly from 3. He’s one of the biggest mid-major breakout candidates of the tournament, and maybe the biggest reason you shouldn’t miss this game.

7. South Carolina vs. 10. Marquette (Friday, 9:50 p.m., TBS): No team benefitted from the rash of Big East injuries quite like Marquette, which surged in the second half of the conference season to earn a bid. While the Golden Eagles may have gotten some help getting in, now that they’re here, you don’t want to miss them. They shoot a ton of 3s and they shoot them well, at 43 percent, best in the country. They’ve also got experience in seniors JaJuan Johnson, Katin Reinhardt and Luke Fischer, the 6-foot-11 center who can be a problem inside. On the other side, Sindarius Thornwell is a force to be reckoned with, and really the only thing the Gamecocks have going on offense. South Carolina’s defense, well, it has plenty going for it as one of the stingiest in the country. This is a classic strength vs. strength matchup, with Marquette’s offense and South Carolina’s defense fighting to see which gives first.

West region

3. Florida State vs. 14. Florida Gulf Coast (Thursday, 9:15 p.m., TNT): Dunk City in the tourney is must-watch on its own, isn’t it? This year’s edition is just as dunk-prone as the 2013 outfit that made the Sweet 16. Hell, they even broke a shot clock because of it. Taking this game to another level, though, is the talent and athleticism of the Seminoles. Those dudes can dunk, too. Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon will be appointment viewing from NBA draft junkies, and they should have ample opportunity to showcase themselves against the Eagles, who give up a ton of buckets inside.

Midwest region

5. Iowa State vs. 12. Nevada (Thursday, 10 p.m., truTV): Offense will be flowing more smoothly than Miller Lite out of a Milwaukee tavern tap in this one at the Bradley Center. Both the Cyclones and Wolfpack make their bones on that end of the floor, specifically at the 3-point line. Iowa State converts at a 40.2 percent clip while Nevada clocks in at 38.5. Both feature high-caliber point guards in Monte Morris and Marcus Marshall with their scoring or distributing, and highly talented frontcourt players in Deonte Burton and Cameron Oliver. Neither team plays at a blistering tempo, but this one could quickly turn into a track meet if neither squad can keep the other from putting the ball in the basket. This game has been one circled by many as a possible upset, but it’s worth watching just for all the buckets that are sure to be had.

7. Michigan vs. 10. Oklahoma State (Friday, 12:15 p.m., CBS): The Midwest is full of offense-heavy showdowns, and this matchup is no difference, with the Wolverines (5) and Oklahoma State (1) both high in the KenPom offense rankings. Michigan certainly seems to have captured some mojo after its dodging disaster with its airplane skidding off the runway before the Wolverines ultimately embarked on a Big Ten tournament championship run. The Wolverines play slow, but they make shots as consistently as nearly any team in the country with a balanced attack. The Cowboys are more dependent on its top-three players of Phil Forte, Jeffrey Carroll and, especially, point guard Jawun Evans. Oklahoma State takes and makes a lot of 3s and hits the offensive glass with abandon.

Getty Images

South region

5. Minnesota vs. 12. Middle Tennessee State (Thursday, 4 p.m., TNT): Here’s another trendy 12 over 5 pick. Steve Forbes’ Blue Raiders have won 20 of their past 21 games. JaCorey Williams (17.3 ppg) could be a problem for the Gophers, as could Giddy Potts, whose name outdoes his game but not by much as he’s averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Minnesota, though, might have the counter to MTSU’s interior-heavy offense as the Gophers, specifically Reggie Lynch, block a ton of shots and make life very difficult for opponents in the paint. If the Blue Raiders want to pull off the upset, they may need to get hot from the arc.

7. Dayton vs. 10. Wichita State (Friday, 7:10 p.m., CBS): You can’t miss this game. You just can’t. The Shockers are going to come out all sorts of ornery after the committee gave them a worse seed than their national KenPom ranking (8), and this could be the start of their scorched Earth campaign to prove a point. The poor recipients of that wrath will be the Flyers, who didn’t deserve to start their tournament against a team as highly regarded as Wichita State. Still, while Las Vegas likes the Shockers, Dayton is no slouch. Coach Archie Miller will have no trouble playing the disrespect card here, and the Flyers have senior scorers in Charles Cooke, Kendall Pollard and Scoochie Smith that could be disruptive of the Shockers’ defense. Whether it’s to see the wrath that Gregg Marshall’s bunch comes out with or to see how one of the most ascendant coaches in the game handles an odd situation, this is appointment viewing.

CBT Podcast: Let’s fill out a bracket, shall we?

Al Bello/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Yup, we spent a little more than an hour talking about the NCAA tournament, filling out our own bracket and explaining while Mack Weldon is, ahem, so supportive.

I picked a lot of upsets. I was alone in picking upsets, it seems:

