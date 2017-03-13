More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2017 NCAA Tournament: First round point spreads, lines, odds released for games

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

Vegas has released their odds for the First Four and the first round games of the NCAA tournament.

Here they are. Happy gambling!

Tip Time Tuesday, First Four Line
6:40 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s (19-15) vs. New Orleans (20-11) New Orleans -1.5
9:10 p.m. Kansas State (20-13) vs. Wake Forest (19-13) Wake Forest -1
Tip Time Wednesday, First Four Line
6:40 p.m. N.C. Central (25-8) vs. UC Davis (22-12) N.C. Central -3
9:10 p.m. Providence (20-12) vs. Southern Cal (24-9) Southern Cal -1
Tip Time Thursday, First Round Line
12:15 p.m. Notre Dame (25-9) vs. Princeton (23-6) Notre Dame -7
12:40 p.m. Virginia (22-10) vs. UNC Wilmington (29-5) Virginia -8.5
1:30 p.m. Butler (23-8) vs. Winthrop (26-6) Butler -11
2 p.m. Gonzaga (32-1) vs. South Dakota (18-16) Gonzaga -22.5
2:45 p.m. West Virginia (26-8) vs. Bucknell (26-8) West Virginia -14
3:10 p.m. Florida (24-8) vs. ETSU (27-7) Florida -10
4 p.m. Minnesota (24-9) vs. Middle Tennessee (30-4) Minnesota -1
4:30 p.m. Northwestern (23-11) vs. Vanderbilt (19-15) Vanderbilt -1
6:50 p.m. Maryland (24-8) vs. Xavier (21-13) Maryland -2
7:10 p.m. Villanova (31-3) vs. MSM-UNO winner N/A
7:20 p.m. Saint Mary’s (28-4) vs. VCU (26-8) Saint Mary’s -4.5
7:27 p.m. Purdue (25-7) vs. Vermont (29-5) Purdue -8.5
9:20 p.m. Florida State (25-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-7) Florida State -12
9:40 p.m. Wisconsin (25-9) vs. Virginia Tech (22-10) Wisconsin -5
9:50 p.m. Arizona (30-4) vs. North Dakota (22-9) Arizona -16.5
9:55 p.m. Iowa State (23-10) vs. Nevada (28-6) Iowa State -6.5
Tip Time Friday, First Round Line
12:15 p.m. Michigan (24-11) vs. Oklahoma State (20-12) Michigan -2
12:40 p.m. Baylor (25-7) vs. New Mexico State (28-5) Baylor -12
1:30 p.m. Arkansas (25-9) vs. Seton Hall (21-11) Arkansas -1
2 p.m. Oregon (29-5) vs. Iona (22-12) Oregon -14.5
2:45 p.m. Louisville (24-8) vs. Jacksonville State (20-14) Louisville -20.5
3:10 p.m. SMU (29-4) vs. Providence-Southern Cal winner N/A
4 p.m. North Carolina (27-7) vs. Texas Southern (23-11) UNC -25.5
4:30 p.m. Creighton (25-9) vs. Rhode Island (24-9) Creighton -1.5
6:50 p.m. Kansas (28-4) vs. N.C. Central-UC Davis winner N/A
7:10 p.m. Dayton (24-7) vs. Wichita State (30-4) Wichita State -6
7:20 p.m. Duke (27-8) vs. Troy (22-14) Duke -19
7:27 p.m. Cincinnati (29-5) vs. K-State-Wake Forest winner N/A
9:20 p.m. Miami (21-11) vs. Michigan State (19-14) Miami -2
9:40 p.m. Kentucky (29-5) vs. Northern Kentucky (24-10) Kentucky -19.5
9:50 p.m. South Carolina (22-10) vs. Marquette (19-12) South Carolina -1.5
9:55 p.m. UCLA (29-4) vs. Kent State (22-13) UCLA -18

Northwestern’s ‘historic’ NCAA tourney berth delights one of its rare ex-NBA players

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Evan Eschmeyer cherishes his six years at Northwestern in the 1990s. The last 25 years were filled with plenty of basketball-related pain, too.

There was nothing but joy as the 6-foot-11 Eschmeyer watched the NCAA Tournament Selection Show from his Colorado home on Sunday evening.

Northwestern made the NCAA Tournament field for the first time, ending a 78-year drought, the longest wait for any major conference school to join the Big Dance.

“It was historic, no other word for it,” he said by phone Monday. “A great deal of pride.”

No one player is associated with the Northwestern program’s history of futility more than Eschmeyer, who spent six years in Evanston in the 1990s. The Wildcats went 59-109 from 1993-99, including 19-85 in Big Ten play.

A rare top recruit to wear the Wildcats uniform, Eschmeyer is Northwestern’s only All-America team selection in the last 50 years and the only player drafted into the NBA in the last 40 years who played exclusively at the school.

In high school, Eschmeyer said his finalist list of schools included Notre Dame, Xavier, Michigan State and Purdue, all programs with NCAA Tournament histories.

“I wanted the highest-level education I could get, combined with the highest-level basketball,” the Western Ohio native said. “Northwestern was it. Today, that’s still the case.”

Eschmeyer also sought to reverse the program’s curse.

“I’m going to take these guys to the tournament, first year, go pro in two,” Eschmeyer said. “I was very arrogant.”

The pain started his freshman year. A broken foot kept Eschmeyer out those first two seasons.

Several doctors told him he’d never play again. He received a rare two medical redshirt years, making his college basketball stint the better half of a decade.

Eschmeyer led a Northwestern team that had won five games in 1994-95 to a 15-14 record in his last season. But that was only good enough for an NIT berth.

Eschmeyer grew up trying every which way to get out of school early in March to watch opening-round games. He filled out brackets for as long as he can remember. Even while at Northwestern, stuck in Evanston watching friends play across the country.

To this day. His 10-year-old twins registered for email accounts to enter bracket contests online starting a few years ago.

“It hurts that I never played,” he said. “It’s one of those few things that I have to live with as far as regrets for the rest of my life.”

In 1999, the New Jersey Nets took Eschmeyer with the 34th pick in the NBA Draft. But chronic knee problems forced him out of professional basketball after four seasons and five surgeries.

Eschmeyer remembers a nadir, feeling like somebody shot him in the leg warming up for a 2003 playoff game with the Dallas Mavericks. He received a cortisone shot solely for the purpose of propping him up should he need to enter the game later to foul somebody.

A doctor — from Northwestern – later told Eschmeyer that if he wanted to be able to play with his future kids, he needed to give up basketball.

Eschmeyer said he hasn’t played in an organized game since. Only in the last year has he played one-on-one with one of his 10-year-olds.

“I miss it daily,” he said. “Every day.”

Eschmeyer has lived in Colorado the last five years with his wife, former Northwestern player Kristina Divjak, and their three children.

He put that Northwestern education to good use. Eschmeyer is a CFO of a telecommunications development company, among other assets.

“Kind of a boring sort-of financial investor lifestyle,” he said, though his passions include hunting, hiking and teaching archery to area kids. The kind of pursuits that lead Midwesterners to the Rocky Mountains.

Eschmeyer’s basketball memories are mostly boxed up, but he is proud of one photo in his office. It’s of the center diving for a loose ball with his teammates.

Eschmeyer said he would gladly trade his personal success at Northwestern, which boosted his NBA Draft potential, to have played in the NCAA Tournament. But only if his teammates remained the same.

“It’s a special place where kids still stay for four years,” he said. “It’s a family. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Eschmeyer is also proud of Northwestern coach Chris Collins. Eschmeyer said he actually hosted Collins on an unofficial recruiting trip to Evanston in the early ‘90s, even though Collins is one year older.

Collins, a McDonald’s All-American high school player, chose Duke, enrolling there after the Blue Devils won back-to-back national championships.

“It was definitely an uphill battle for Northwestern versus Duke,” Eschmeyer said, “but we got him out for a visit.”

The coach brought Eschmeyer back this season to speak to the team after a win over Iowa on Jan. 15.

“[Collins] made some very kind comments about what I had done when I was there, and just the history of the program,” said Eschmeyer, who tried to attend about two games per year. “I think that, from comments he made and the rest of the staff has made, it was important for them to build some sense of family around the program.”

Eschmeyer empathized with the current players carrying the weight of the program’s history.

“I don’t want to say they’ve been playing tournament games for the last four weeks, but there’s been a high level of pressure on them,” he said. “Everyone’s been counting games. Everyone’s been doing the math every time. That’s tough for anybody, especially when you’re 19.”

Eschmeyer has carried some of the burden, too. He hates being remembered as the star of a team that never made the tournament.

“Now [junior point guard] Bryant McIntosh will get phone calls instead of me,” Eschmeyer said, laughing. “It’s not that I don’t like a little attention once in a while, but no one likes attention for negative reasons, right? I will be very happy to pass being the last guy to be X, Y, Z to some young blood that has better things in their bios for what they accomplished at Northwestern.”

Eschmeyer spent the first day after the bracket announcement on message threads with friends and former players firming up travel arrangements.

Eighth-seeded Northwestern will play No. 9 Vanderbilt in Salt Lake City on Thursday. If it wins, No. 1 seed Gonzaga likely looms Sunday.

Eschmeyer will be in the crowd, perhaps the tallest person in the building wearing purple. His bracket will be filled out with Northwestern winning it all.

“There will be a sense of nostalgia,” Eschmeyer said. “I’ll be with a lot of old friends enjoying the moment.”

CBT’s guide to running a perfect 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket pool

By Terrence PayneMar 13, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

One of the best things about March Madness is that it sweeps across the entire nation and gets all of the casual sports fans involved. For a few weeks every year, the country turns its complete attention to the NCAA Tournament, and a lot of it has to do with filling out a bracket and entering a pool.

Since the CBT staff has been in dozens of different NCAA Tournament pools over the years, we decided to help guide you in the right direction on the ways to make your pool the best that it can be.

WHAT SHOULD YOU PLAY FOR? Pride.

Just kidding. Money. Play for money.

If you’re looking to get as many people as you can get, likely go with a $5 entry fee. If you’re in a group of high rollers than double it to $10. If you and a small group of friends are just plain, degenerate gamblers looking for a big payout, make it an even $20, and keep the pool of entrants small.

Not into losing money? That’s cool. You can come up with a prize for the winner, or better yet, a punishment for the loser.

Again, you’re not playing for pride, your playing to humiliate others. Are you tired of your co-worker constantly forcing his uniformed hot takes into every daily conversation? How about your friend who only cares about college basketball when your alma mater loses? This is your opportunity to shut them up.

In a way a bracket pool is simply one’s pursuit to become Danny DeVito’s character from Matilda.

WHAT SHOULD THE SCORING SYSTEM BE? This is up for debate.

It all depends on what you value more. If you believe predicting the Final Four and national champion is a greater accomplishment than having a perfect first round, then go with this scoring:

First Round: 1 point

Second Round: 2 points

Sweet 16: 4 points

Elite Eight: 8 points

Final Four: 16 points

Title Game: 32 points

RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

Did a few teams you had going to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight get upset, or did a few Cinderellas never pan out? No worries, you can still make up ground if you have your Final Four still intact.

The other approach is to just increase the points by one each round, like this:

Round of 64: 1 point

Round of 32: 2 points

Sweet 16: 3 points

Elite Eight: 4 points

Final Four: 5 points

Title Game: 6 points

With scoring like this, it adds value to first round on Thursday and Friday. And we all know those are the best days of the NCAA Tournament, so why not make them more enticing?

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

SHOULD YOU ALLOW PEOPLE TO BUY-IN WITH MULTIPLE BRACKETS? I’m going to let Lawrence from Office Space answer that question.

Never be the guy who justifies having their entire Final Four bounced by Sunday by saying, “Well, in my other bracket …”

First of all, I want to hear about your other bracket like I want to hear about your fantasy football team.

Now there is an exception. Submit as many brackets as you’d like to online contests. I, too, want that Warren Buffett money. Just don’t talk about your other brackets. Make one of them public and ride or die with it.

RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right

HOW SHOULD YOU SEND THE INITIAL EMAIL/WELCOME LETTER? We’ve likely all seen an email, received a group text or have been @’d in a tweet from a friend, classmate, colleague, asking us to join their bracket pool.

I’ve already ignored one group text, and it was sent from one of my best friends, so that’s how effective those can be.

If you’re in an office or on a campus, the best way to get people in your bracket pool is to do it face-to-face. If email or texts is the only way to get it done, you have to be persistent. Be clear about, what buy-in is and the potential payout is, what the scoring is etc. If you’re not using an online site that automatically updates the score, you best keep your entrants up-to-date, round-by-round, on the scores and the leaders.

When someone submits a bracket, get their money. I can’t stress that enough. I’m not advocating for you to do your best Tony Soprano’s impression while you hunt down Steve for his $10. Be more like a university calling alumni asking for donations … annoyingly nice and tireless until they get that money.

There you have it, the guide to successfully running an bracket pool. If you have any advice or any ideas of your own, leave them in the comment section.

After missing tourney, Illinois State coach uses twitter to land non-conference game

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Illinois State found themselves on the wrong side of the bubble on Selection Sunday.

It wasn’t much of a surprise, to be honest. The Redbirds had won just a single game against top 80 competition, and that came against in-league rival Wichita State.

That was never going to be enough to get them a bid, not when Wichita State was a No. 10 seed.

So head coach Dan Muller took to twitter to try and find a non-conference game:

And guess what … it worked!

I don’t know why these mid-majors coaches complain about not being able to get games.

Just tweet out a bitmoji and you’re good to go.

Seems pretty simple to me.

The Dummy’s Guide to filling out an NCAA Tournament Bracket

By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

The greatest stretch in sports is here.

The 2017 NCAA Tournament is already dominating American sports talk and the next few weeks will be filled with brackets and upsets.

While many people feel comfortable navigating their way through a bracket and making their own selections, some people are a bit newer to this and need some basic tips and guidance on how to look things over and get things done.

So here’s a look at some basic guidelines to follow so that you at least sound like you’re up to speed on things when you have to get in an awkward discussion with your boss about his alma mater after a meeting. He expects you to know something about Big Ten basketball. You want that promotion, right? You better know something about Big Ten basketball.

We’ll help you get there.

RELATED: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket

1. Fill out one bracket only. One. Don’t be that person who fills out multiple brackets and brags about “your other bracket” that nobody is interested in. That person is always the worst.

There is no honor in winning a bracket pool if you fill out multiple brackets. This is America and you have to stick with your bad decisions and ride with them until the very end. It’s what we do.

2. Don’t be afraid to make changes to your bracket up until the Thursday afternoon games tip off. You have a few days of analysis to go over and you can take your time sifting through the proper information and filling this thing out. College Basketball Talk and NBCSports.com have plenty have great stuff to go over (shameless plug).

3. Pick the teams you care about and against the teams you can’t stand (to the best of your abilities). If you’re an Ohio State fan, then don’t pick Michigan as you sulk at home without a bid.. If you’re a Northwestern graduate and they’re in the tournament for the first time, then definitely pick them. People understand sports love and hate in ways that translate all boundaries. Stick with those convictions.

4. Pay attention to the news and happenings of college basketball — if only for the week. Prime example last year: Cal lost leading scorer Tyrone Wallace to a broken hand during practice on Wednesday night with their first-round game coming on Friday afternoon. The Bears lost to No. 13 seed Hawaii in the first round. If you pay attention to things like that, it can help sway a late decision.

5. A No. 16 seed has never defeated a No. 1 seed. We just had to get this out of the way.

RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

6. A No. 12 seed always beats a No. 5 seed. Find a No. 12 seed that you feel good about and ride that pick with supreme confidence. In some years, multiple No. 12 seeds beat multiple No. 5 seeds. Throw out a couple of those upsets if you’re feeling it. Get wild with it. This year’s crop of 5/12 games has four scary matchups once again. It’s always among the toughest group of games to gauge.

7. You also need to find a double-digit seed that you feel comfortable riding to the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight. It happens every year. Maybe it’s the 12 seed you just feel in love with? Or maybe you settle in with a No. 11 seed you feel comfortable with. You could even take both of them and really have some fun with it.

8. Don’t be afraid to pick upsets in general. But also be cautious of picking upset teams to advance too far. Double-digit seeds rarely make the Final Four and they’ve never won a title. If you have one or two going to the Sweet 16 it isn’t crazy at all.

9. Looking into a conference’s bid totals never hurts. The sooner you learn that the ACC was awesome this year and the Big Ten and Pac-12 were trash, the more it will help your bracket.

10. The Rule of 10. Check out how a team has played in their last 10 games. Sometimes it’s easy to spot a team in a freefall. But you can never tell that by simply looking at overall record and seed. On paper, you might think 15-loss Vanderbilt could fall into the category of struggling teams. They’ve actually won seven of nine games entering the NCAA Tournament as one of the hotter teams in the country.

11. Going over game locations never hurts. Good example in this year’s East Region: No. 7 seed South Carolina takes on No. 10 seed Marquette in a pretty even matchup.

Except this game is being played in Greenville, South Carolina. And the Gamecocks have been to one NCAA Tournament since 1998 and haven’t won a game since 1973. Those fans could be a huge boost in a tight game. There are multiple examples of small things like that you can find on the bracket. Put that geography knowledge to use.

12. It’s extremely rare that all four No. 1 seeds make the Final Four. You definitely need to find a top seed and drop them before the games reach Glendale. Which, for 95 percent of you, will mean Gonzaga.

12. For whatever reason, don’t ride with No. 6 seeds. We haven’t seen one reach the Final Four since 1992.

13. Also don’t be scared to take one of the teams from the First Four games (Wake Forest, Kansas State, Providence and USC) and have them advance into at least the Round of 32. It’s happened every year. We’ve even seen teams from the First Four move on to the Sweet 16 and beyond like VCU’s Final Four run. Here’s a hint: one of this year’s teams played in the toughest conference in the country and has an All-American on the roster.

14. If the rules of filling out a bracket get to be too much, just have fun and don’t stress out about it. Part of the joy of March Madness is getting distracted from work or school during the week and getting to watch some basketball.

Picking an upset is a thrilling experience and watching a team you picked advance into the Final Four leaves you with an accomplished feeling.

This is the best time of year. Best of luck to everyone filling out their bracket.

After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC Greensboro in NIT

AP Photo/Nick Lisi
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Jim Boeheim and the City of Greensboro have an interesting relationship.

Boeheim is not a fan, and he hasn’t been quiet in voicing his opinion about the city.

“There’s no value to playing in Greensboro,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after his team lost in the first round of the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center. “I’m saying this because I don’t give a s—. That’s what’s right.”

This led the city to troll Boeheim on twitter, a tweet that almost immediately went viral:

Well, it seems like the NIT has an even better sense of humor than the city of Greensboro does, because after the Orange were left out of the NCAA tournament, they were placed in the NIT and … given a home game against UNC Greensboro.

That’s too perfect.

The NIT Selection Committee chair Reggie Minton said on ESPN that the decision was not made with the feud in mind — “You guys are a lot smarter than we were,” Minton said. “We didn’t have that in our minds.” — but I think we all know that’s fake news.

Greensboro, too their credit, has made t-shirts to commemorate the game.