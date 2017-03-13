2017 NCAA Tournament Expert Brackets, Picks and Predictions

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right
Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right
Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket
THREE STORYLINES TO WATCH
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
THE ELITE 8 MATCHUP IS … ?: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 2 Duke
Like I said earlier, I just cannot see anyone else in this region beating either of these two teams, not when they play the way that they’ve been playing this past week.
FINAL FOUR SLEEPER: No. 6 seed SMU
The Mustangs are better than anyone is giving them credit for this season. They’re currently sitting at 11th in KenPom’s rankings, and they handled Cincinnati fairly easily in the last two games those two teams played. Semi Ojeleye is a monster, and he’s a former Duke player. I fully expect the Mustangs to get past Baylor and into the second weekend, which would pit Ojeleye against his former team playing a role that Duke knows so well these days: the small-ball four.
RELATED: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket
UPSETS THAT CAN HAPPEN
UPSETS THAT WON’T HAPPEN
FEEL LIKE GAMBLING?: No. 7 South Carolina to the Sweet 16
The Gamecocks will be playing in Greenville, S.C., and have one of the nation’s toughest defenses. They are physical, they are strong and they are old, which is exactly the kind of thing that could give Duke trouble in the second round. That said, I’m not sure they get past Marquette and I don’t know if they can score enough points to give either of those two teams a fight.
RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right
THE STUDS YOU KNOW ABOUT
THE STUDS YOU’LL FIND OUT ABOUT
BEST OPENING ROUND MATCHUP: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNCW
It may not be the most aesthetically-pleasing game, but the contrast in styles between these two programs is just so fascinating, and it brings up an interesting debate I had over the weekend: If you are a mid-major program trying to land an upset, do you want to go up against a team that plays a totally different style from you and hope that the matchup works, or do you want to take on a team that plays similarly but just has better athletes and players? If it’s the former, should I be re-thinking my take on UNCW in this game?
MATCHUPS TO ROOT FOR: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 2 Duke
That is a game that is good enough to be for the national title, and we might get it in the Elite 8 in the best building to watch a neutral site game between two teams that really turn out fans in NYC. This needs to happen.
CBT PREDICTION: Picking a winner in that game is so hard to do, but I think I lean Duke. Talent wins out at the end of the day.
THREE STORYLINES TO WATCH
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
THE ELITE 8 MATCHUP IS … ?: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 UCLA
For my money, North Carolina is one of the four teams in this tournament that I think has the best shot of winning the national title, and I honestly do not see them getting too much of a test until the Elite 8. Squaring off with Seton Hall will be a fight — there aren’t many teams that are as physical and athletic and tough as the Pirates — and Butler has a habit of beating teams they aren’t supposed to beat, but I just think the Tar Heels are too good. If Kentucky gets by Wichita State, their game against UCLA is a coin-flip game. I think I’d lean UCLA in that one, but with De’Aaron Fox back and Malik Monk on one, it’s tough to pick against UK.
FINAL FOUR SLEEPER: No. 10 seed Wichita State
You are going to hear this point made so many times over the course of the next week that it will make you sick, but Wichita State is a top ten team on KenPom, which is the most highly-regarded metric of its type within basketball circles. They haven’t beaten anyone yet, but they also haven’t played anyone since a team that replaced Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker finally came together. The thing standing in their way is the same thing that hurts Kentucky: that path to the Final Four is an absolute nightmare.
RELATED: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket
UPSETS THAT CAN HAPPEN
UPSETS THAT WON’T HAPPEN
FEEL LIKE GAMBLING?: Pick Kentucky to win the national title
Unless there is someone in your pool from the state of Kentucky, no one is going to be on that pick, not with the way the Wildcats played late in the season and not when they have to beat so many great teams to get there. But remember: Upsets happen in this tournament, and Kentucky has a kid by the name of Malik Monk, who is capable of going crazy, taking a game over and winning it by himself. If you want to ride with Monk and De’Aaron Fox, it’s worth the long odds.
RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right
THE STUDS YOU KNOW ABOUT
THE STUDS YOU’LL FIND OUT ABOUT
BEST OPENING ROUND MATCHUP: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State
The Flyers and the Shockers are two of the best teams and best basketball programs that you may not realize are two of the best teams and programs. This should be a terrific, well-coached game between the two most in-demand head coaches in college basketball.
MATCHUPS TO ROOT FOR
This is what you want to have happen: Kentucky play Wichita State in the second round before taking on UCLA in the Sweet 16. Then you want the winner of that game to play North Carolina. It’s that simple.
CBT PREDICTION: I think the Tar Heels come out of the South, beating UCLA in the Elite 8.
NCAA First Four
Tuesday, March 14
6:40 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 16 Mt. St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 New Orleans (Brian Anderson, Clark Kellogg, Lewis Johnson)
9:05 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Wake Forest (Brian Anderson, Clark Kellogg, Lewis Johnson)
NCAA First Four
Wednesday, March 15
6:40 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 UC Davis (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Owude)
9:05 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 11 USC (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Owude)
First Round Games
Thursday Afternoon, March 16
12:15 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)
12:40 p.m., truTV, Orlando
No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 9 UNC Wilmington (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)
1:30 p.m., TNT, Milwaukee
No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)
2:00 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)
2:45 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)
3:10 p.m., truTV, Orlando
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)
4:00 p.m., TNT, Milwaukee
No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)
4:30 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)
First Round Games
Thursday Evening, March 16
6:50 p.m., TNT, Orlando
No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)
7:10 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mt. Saint Mary’s/New Orleans (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)
7:20 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)
7:27 p.m., truTV, Milwaukee
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)
9:20 p.m., TNT, Orlando
No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)
9:40 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)
9:50 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)
9:57 p.m., truTV, Milwaukee
No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)
First Round Games
Friday Afternoon, March 17
12:15 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)
12:40 p.m., truTV, Tulsa
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)
1:30 p.m., TNT, Greenville
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)
2:00 p.m., TBS, Sacramento
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)
2:45 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)
3:10 p.m., truTV, Tulsa
No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Providence/USC (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)
4:00 p.m., TNT, Greenville
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)
4:30 p.m., TBS, Sacramento
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)
First Round Games
Friday Evening, March 17
6:50 p.m., TNT, Tulsa
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NC Central/UC Davis (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)
7:10 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)
7:20 p.m., TBS, Greenville
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)
7:27 p.m., truTV, Sacramento
No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Kansas State/Wake Forest (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)
9:20 p.m., TNT, Tulsa
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)
9:40 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)
9:50 p.m., TBS, Greenville
No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)
9:57 p.m., truTV, Sacramento
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)
Who doesn’t love a good set of Power Rankings?
With that in mind, let’s dive into the Field of 68 Power Rankings, but instead of breaking down who the best teams in the field are, let’s take a look at the most like teams to win the national title. It’s not simply about how good they are. How good is their path to the Final Four? How likely are they to get picked off by the No. 10 seed that didn’t deserve to be a No. 10 seed? Who was given the gift of being the No. 1 seed guaranteed to face a double-digit seed in the Sweet 16?
The best part about this?
I think you can make an argument for any of the top five to be No. 1, any of the top eight teams on this list can win the national title and I wouldn’t be surprised in the least, and there are a good 17 or 18 teams that I think have a good shot to get to the Final Four.
The tournament this season is going to be a whole lot of fun.
Here are the Power Rankings:
THE CONTENDERS
1. Kansas: The No. 1 seed in the Midwest, the Jayhawks, for my money, are the best team in college basketball when no one is suspended. There is no one in the country I trust more in the final minutes of a close game than Frank Mason III, and he’s not even the best player on the team. That would be Josh Jackson. A potential Iowa State matchup in the Sweet 16 could slip them up, but I think drawing Louisville and Oregon is a good break for the Jayhawks.
2. North Carolina: People don’t remember this, but North Carolina was running Duke off of the floor in the ACC tournament semifinals when Joel Berry II picked up his fourth foul. If Berry stays out of foul trouble, the ‘Is Duke a No. 1 seed?’ thing never becomes a thing.
3. Duke: The Blue Devils are streaking. They seem to have hit top gear during the ACC tournament, and there’s a good chance that they’ll get to the Elite 8 before they play a game where they don’t have the two or three best players on the floor. I bet on talent in March.
4. Villanova: I’ve seen people trying to explain why Duke is better off as the No. 2 seed in the East than the No. 1 seed in the South, because they think Kentucky and UCLA are better than Villanova. Let me explain something to you: Villanova is awesome. I don’t think this way, but it’s not wrong to have the Wildcats No. 1 on this list.
5. Gonzaga: The Zags don’t have the same upper-echelon talent as some of the other teams that are title contender, but their weaknesses are as limited as any title contender’s weaknesses.
6. Arizona: The Wildcats are young and have point guard issues. We know that. They also are loaded with talent and are playing their best basketball at the right time. Allonzo Trier was terrific in the Pac-12 tournament.
7. UCLA: When the Bruins kick into high gear, when they play their best basketball, I don’t think there is anyone in the country that is going to be able to beat them. The concern is what happens on the nights when they don’t play that way.
8. Kentucky: Like UCLA, on the nights where Malik Monk goes bonkers, Kentucky can beat anyone in college basketball. What happens when Monk doesn’t go bonkers? The good news for the Wildcats is that, during the SEC tournament, it looks like Monk’s supporting cast found their groove again.
9. Louisville: I’m worried about Louisville’s ability to score. I’m not worried about their ability to defend, and I’m certainly not concerned about their coaching. Rick Pitino is as good as it gets in NCAA tournament situations.
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
THEY CAN GET TO A FINAL FOUR
10. Oregon: They lost Chris Boucher, but they still have Dillon Brooks, Jordan Bell is still one of the best defenders in the country and this team looked pretty good playing down the stretch against Arizona on Saturday in the Pac-12 final.
11. Iowa State: The Cyclones are coming off of a win in the Big 12 tournament and also own a win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse this season. They are dangerous, they are peaking at the right time and they can matchup with all the elite teams that thrive playing small-ball.
12. West Virginia: West Virginia’s press is awesome and they’re highly rated on KenPom. Those get me intrigued. The fact that a pressing team is in a region where the top three teams all have one form of point guard issues or another has me thinking they can make a run.
13. Purdue: The Boilermakers were the best team in the Big Ten and have one of the best players in the country in Caleb Swanigan. Combine that with the fact that they surround a pair of dominant low-post scorers with a bevy of sharp-shooters, and I think Matt Painter’s club has a puncher’s chance of getting out of the Midwest.
14. Notre Dame: I love this Notre Dame team. Love them. They’ve now been to back-to-back Elite 8s and have a team this season that may be Mike Brey’s best coaching job to date. You are going to love Bonzie Colson.
RELATED: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket
SECOND WEEKEND TEAMS
15. Baylor: Yup. I said it. I don’t think Butler can get to a Final Four, although I will freely admit that has more to do with the fact that they are in the same region as Duke and Villanova as it does anything to do with this team. But I will say this: They haven’t looked like the same team for more than a month. Have they been figured out?
16. Butler: The Bulldogs are a weird group. They have the talent of a bubble team, but they’ve swept Villanova and beaten Arizona on a neutral court that was anything but neutral. I do like Butler, but I don’t think they can get past North Carolina in the Sweet 16.
17. Wichita State: The single-most egregious mis-seed. The Shockers rank 8th on KenPom. They are a No. 10 seed in the South. Kentucky is going to have their work cut out for them if they square off in the second round. Just an interesting thing to think about: If the Shockers are going to get to a Final Four, they’re probably going to have to do it by knocking off Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina.
18. SMU: The Mustangs are another team that got a raw deal on seeding. This is a team that is 11th on KenPom but finds themselves as a No. 6 seed in the Big Dance despite winning the AAC regular season and tournament titles.
19. Florida: I want to rank Florida higher than this because I really like that team, but the problem is that A) they are without starting center John Egbunu, who tore his ACL, and B) they probably need to beat both Villanova and Duke to get to the Final Four. That’s a big ask.
20. Florida State: Florida State is the most talented team that I trust the least. I think that their matchup with FGCU in the first round is really quite intriguing.
21. Virginia: Virginia is still just as good defensively as they were the last three seasons. Their issue? They cannot score at the same level. They got a good matchup in the first round against No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington, one that should keep them from getting picked off early.
22. Wisconsin: I think the Badgers are probably seeded too low at No. 8. They finished second in the Big Ten regular season race and reached the Big Ten title game. Good luck with that second round matchup against Villanova.
23. Maryland: The Terps got a really nice draw. They get a Xavier team that doesn’t have either of their point guard in the first round and then, if seeds hold, face-off with Florida State in the second round
24. Michigan: The Wolverines were the best story during Championship Week, overcoming a plane crash to win the Big Ten tournament despite being the No. 8 seed and playing their opening game in practice jerseys just two hours after landing in DC. They’ve been hot for two months now.
25. Minnesota: I think the Gophers have been undervalued all season long. Their biggest issue this month? They get Middle Tennessee State in the first round.
26. Cincinnati: The Bearcats are a weird team to peg. They have size, experience and toughness, but they’ve been handled the last two times they’ve played a real opponent, both of which were SMU.
27. Oklahoma State: The Pokes are dangerous. Jawun Evans is a top eight point guard in college basketball, Phil Forte is a sniper and head coach Brad Underwood is no stranger to winning in March.
28. Middle Tennessee: I think Middle Tennessee State has the best chance of any mid-major to get to the Sweet 16. They can handle Minnesota, and Butler is probably the best No. 4 seed to be matched up with in this tournament. Remember, this is a team that beat Vanderbilt by 23 and was up by 30 at halftime at Ole Miss.
A WIN WOULD BE NICE
29. Saint Mary’s
30. Miami
31. Vanderbilt
32. Dayton
33. Michigan State
34. Seton Hall
35. Virginia Tech
36. Nevada
37. Marquette
38. Wake Forest
39. Rhode Island
40. Creighton
41. South Carolina
42. Arkansas
43. Northwestern
44. UNC Wilmington
45. VCU
46. Vermont
47. Xavier
48. East Tennessee State
49. Providence
50. Southern Cal
51. Princeton
52. Kansas State
53. Bucknell
54. Winthrop
55. New Mexico State
56. Florida Gulf Coast
57. South Dakota State
58. Kent State
59. Iona
60. Northern Kentucky
61. Troy
62. Jacksonville State
63. North Dakota
64. Texas Southern
65. UC Davis
66. North Carolina Central
67. New Orleans
68. Mount St. Mary’s
Bracket Breakdowns
East Region: Villanova, the reigning champions, earned the top overall seed. Sitting at the bottom of the region is the Duke Blue Devils, fresh off four wins in four nights to claim the ACC Tournament championship on Saturday night. Several other ranked opponents are in this region, as well as two potential Cinderellas. Rob Dauster broke down the East Region here.
Midwest Region: Kansas likely would have been the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament had it not been for an upset loss in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. However, the Jayhawks find themselves in a region potentially filled with fun matchups. The Midwest also features a dangerous double-digit seeds in No. 11 Rhode Island, fresh off an Atlantic 10 Tournament title win which kept the Rams from the First Four. Scott Phillips breaks down how the Midwest will be won here.
RELATED: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket
South Region: Despite not winning its conference tournament, North Carolina is the top team in the South. Its a region of bluebloods as the Tar Heels, Kentucky and UCLA make up the top three seeds. A potential second round matchup everyone would like to see: No. 10 Wichita State vs. No. 2 Kentucky, a rematch of the epic clash from 2014 Rob Dauster fills you in on the rest of this bracket here.
West Region: Gonzaga, which flirted with perfection up until February, is the final No. 1 overall seed. If everything goes to plan, Gonzaga will be in line for a rematch with No. 2 seed Arizona. The Zags beat the Wildcats in a neutral floor meeting earlier this season.
This region also features Northwestern, which will be playing in its first-ever NCAA Tournament. Scott Phillips has the rest of the insight on this region.
Bubble Teams
All season long, Rob Dauster has been tracking bubble teams with his Bubble Banter series. While Rhode Island won its wayin, USC earned one of the final at-large bids along with Kansas State and Wake Forest. This sent Syracuse, Cal and Illinois State to the NIT. But did the committee make the right call on bubble teams? Rob answers that question here.
The No. 1 seeds
Duke entered the season as the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets in April. The Blue Devils’ season is well documented, but this past week in Brooklyn, they started to look like the team we thought they could be. With the most RPI top-50 wins and an ACC Tournament title, did Duke belong on the top line? Scott Phillips tells you whether or not the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee got it right with the No. 1 seeds.
What teams can win it all?
Like last year, this field has an abundance of Final Four caliber teams. Will this be nothing more than a bunch of No. 1 seeds vs. No. 2 seeds in the Elite 8? Or is there are darkhorse you need to know about before filling out that bracket? Rob Dauster has all the answers for you here.
Which conference reigned supreme?
Even with Syracuse as one of the notable snubs, the Atlantic Coast Conference led all other leagues with nine bids. Check here for the conference breakdown.
Official Seed List
In 2016, Villanova was the No. 7 overall seed entering the NCAA Tournament. This time around the selection committee saw the Wildcats as the top team in the field .The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee official seed list — Nos. 1-68 — is all right here.