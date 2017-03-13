More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown: Who is on Upset Watch?

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

More College Hoops

CBT’s guide to running a perfect 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket pool 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown Midwest Region: Kansas gets No. 1 seed 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown East Region: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed

Today, we are going to take a look at seven teams that are on Upset Watch.

In order to be eligible for this prestigious list, you have to be a No. 5 seed or higher in danger of losing to a No. 8 seed or lower in the first weekend of the tournament.

So without further ado, here are the teams that you should be wary of taking deep in the tournament, because they may not be around all that long:

No. 2 seed Kentucky: No one in the NCAA tournament got a worse draw than Kentucky did this year.

No one.

Rated as the best No. 1 seed, Kentucky was slotted in the South Region, the same region that features North Carolina at the top. And if that wasn’t tough enough, the Wildcats are, in all likelihood, going to have to beat UCLA in the Sweet 16 to get to UNC. And if that isn’t difficult enough, Kentucky drew Wichita State in the second round, should the Shockers get past a Dayton team they’ve favored over by seven points.

Wichita State is the No. 8 team on KenPom. They are tough and well-coached and older than you think. They are beating the hell out of everyone these days, and it is the worst miss-seed we’ve ever seen in the NCAA tournament seeding that the Shockers are a No. 10 seed.

Kentucky has a serious gripe here.

But they can’t change it now. They can only hope they get through.

No. 2 seed Louisville: The Cardinals have had issues scoring this season, particularly on the nights where Donovan Mitchell isn’t hitting shots. If there is one this that both Michigan and Oklahoma State are capable of doing, it’s putting up points and putting them up in a hurry. Oklahoma State has one of the nation’s best point guards in Jawun Evans, while Derrick Walton and Michigan have been on a terrific run since Mid-January, which included a run to the Big Ten tournament title after a plane crash en route to DC.

No. 3 seed Florida State: The Seminoles are the most talented team in the country that I just don’t trust. I don’t want to call them selfish, but I don’t know if they realize that Jonathan Isaac is the team’s best player. I don’t think he realizes it all the time, and that’s a bad combination. FSU gets FGCU in the first round of the tournament in Orlando, and I think that FGCU will win that game.

RELATED: Power Rankings 1-68 | Duke deserved a No. 1 seed | Committee got bubble right

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

No. 3 seed Baylor: OK, so this technically doesn’t fit the criteria I listed above, but I do think that the Bears get picked of before the Sweet 16. I think they’ve been figured out, and it would not surprise me in the least if SMU rolls over them to get to the Sweet 16. The Bears don’t have great shooting and they don’t have great guard play, and those are the two things that you look for in teams that make runs in the tourney.

No. 5 seed Iowa State: The Cyclones are caught up in the most exciting game in the first round of the tournament, as they square off with No. 12 Nevada. The Wolf Pack have quite a bit of talent on their roster. Cameron Oliver can make the NBA. Jordan Caroline went for 45 points in a game this season. Marcus Marshall is a monster. As good as Iowa State is, they are going to have their work cut out for them getting past Nevada.

No. 5 seed Virginia: It’s tough for me to put Virginia on this list because I think they are the worst possible matchup for No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks want nothing more than to make a basketball game ugly, choppy, chaotic and fast-paced. They want to force turnovers and run their opponent ragged. Virginia? They are the best in the country at controlling tempo. They don’t make mistakes. My first thought was to flat out write off UNCW.

Except Virginia can’t score. They don’t have to normally, because their defense is good enough to hold just about anyone in check, but their issues this season lower their margin for error, just like the fewer possessions they play lowers their margin for error. I think Kevin Keatts gives the ‘Hoos a fight.

No. 5 seed Minnesota: The Golden Gophers get Middle Tennessee State in the first round. The Blue Raiders may actually be better this season than they were a year ago, and last year they pulled off the greatest upset in the history of the first round of the NCAA tournament in beating No. 2 seed Michigan State. They won at Ole Miss after leading by 29 points at the half. They beat Vandy by 23. They won at Belmont. They’re legit, and Minnesota better come to play if the are going to advance.

LaVar Ball claims he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one; reveals son Lonzo faced NCAA investigation

10 Comments
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

LaVar Ball is back at it again.

The father of UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball, and younger brothers LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball of Chino Hills High School, has been known to make some outlandish statements regarding his kids before.

But LaVar’s latest interview with Josh Peter of USA Today Sports might take the cake.

In the profile, Ball states that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in his prime with some ridiculous quotes.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,’’ Ball said to Peter in the profile.

“I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” Ball said. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

Maybe the most enlightening bit to come from Ball’s interview is the revelation that the NCAA investigated Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand, the Ball family’s clothing line.

LaVar said that last February, UCLA asked him to take down a photo of Lonzo from the Big Ballers Brand website because he might face eligibility issues. It turns out it was a rival school that called about the potential violation.

“I was going to tell them, Big Ballers style, see if you can go win this (NCAA) tournament without my son,” Ball said to Peter. “I said, ‘Let me tell you guys something right now, If I come down there, it ain’t going to be about no complaints. I’m coming down to get my son.’ And that’s when they was like, ‘LaVar, it wasn’t us. It was USC.’ ”

The Trojans are the ones who notified UCLA of Lonzo’s photo on the website, according to Peter’s report. USC sports information director Tim Tessalone acknowledged that the Trojans were also involved as they notified UCLA of the photo. Lonzo’s photo has since been taken off the website.

The NCAA even released a statement on Saturday saying that Lonzo Ball won’t face any sanctions, which carries some significance since LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are both verbally committed to the Bruins in future years.

Lonzo Ball is an expected top-five pick in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft as he was the nation’s leader in assists per game this season. UCLA is a No. 3 seed in the South Region as they open with No. 14 Kent State.

Seattle University parts ways with head coach Cameron Dollar

(Photo by John Gurzinski/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Seattle University is moving on from head coach Cameron Dollar the head coach confirmed on Monday.

The 41-year-old Dollar has been head coach of the Redhawks for the past eight seasons as he’s helped them transition from a Division I independent into the WAC. Seattle made two CBI appearances in 2015 and 2016 but the program finished 13-17 this season.

Dollar finishes his career at Seattle with a 107-138 mark and a 27-46 record in conference play. A former 10-year assistant coach of Lorenzo Romar at Saint Louis and Washington, it will be interesting to see what Dollar’s next move will be in coaching.

North Texas hires Arkansas State head coach Grant McCasland

Arkansas State Sports Information
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

North Texas has found its new head coach as the school announced that they’ve hired Arkansas State’s Grant McCasland.

The 40-year-old McCasland just spent one season with the Red Wolves as he led them to a 20-12 season and the second best turnaround in Division I basketball. A former assistant coach at Baylor, McCasland replaces previous head coach Tony Benford, who was fired after five years.

“Coach McCasland is a rising superstar in college basketball and possesses all of the qualities we desired when we began our search. He has been successful at every step of his career. He’s a proven coach and recruiter, but most importantly, he has demonstrated the ability to help young men grow and develop as people,” North Texas director of athletics Wren Baker said in the release. “We are fortunate to have a coach of his integrity and caliber leading our men’s basketball program. He and his family are from the area and understand Texas values. They will be tremendous assets to this campus and community.”

With McCasland’s Texas connections he could be a nice hire for the Mean Green. This is a program that just finished in last place in Conference USA but the state of Texas remains a huge recruiting ground and a few recruits can help change things very quickly.

McCasland doesn’t have a lot of head-coaching experience at the Division I level but I like that North Texas is taking a chance here. It might take a bit for McCasland to grow into the job but he also has a chance to turn things around.

Winter storm forces basketball teams to alter travel plans

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 13, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Teams chasing a college basketball title are contending with an unexpected wrinkle that’s making last-minute travel plans difficult – a fierce storm bearing down on the Northeast that’s expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some places and create blizzard-like conditions.

Villanova, the top overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament, left Philadelphia Monday afternoon for Buffalo, New York, to get ahead of a storm that’s projected to last three days. The defending champion Wildcats, who play on Thursday, had an abbreviated press availability with coach Jay Wright, but no player interviews were granted as the team rushed to its flight.

“I’m not really looking forward to leaving right away. But it hits you with reality, you’re in it,” Wright said. “We’re going to be in Buffalo tonight and we’re playing and it’s on.”

On the women’s side, top team UConn was expected to find out Monday night which three teams would be expected to travel to Connecticut for tournament games later this week.

U.S. airlines had already begun canceling flights. Tracking service FlightAware.com said that more than 1,100 flights on Monday and more than 2,800 on Tuesday had been canceled.

Nobody was facing a more difficult week than Princeton, a school new to the scramble.

The Tigers beat Yale on Sunday for the title in the first Ivy League Tournament, where in previous years they would have clinched earlier by being unbeaten in the regular season.

The victory allowed for a brief celebration and not much more for Chris Mongilia, director of basketball operations for the Tigers.

“I kind of enjoyed it for a minute, and then my phone started ringing and emails started firing out, trying to figure out when we were going,” Mongilia said Monday. “We found out our flight time this morning. We’ve been booking buses and hotels. It’s been putting a lot of pressure on us to get everything done and organized. But yeah, it’s been crazy.”

Crazier still, the school is factoring in midterms for several players this week, squeezing them in before the team plays Notre Dame on Thursday in Buffalo. The team was scheduled to leave Tuesday.

“A lot of our guys are going to have to take exams proctored by a professor who is going to have to travel with us,” Mongilia said. “They are going to have to take them in a conference room up at the hotel in Buffalo. The storm has definitely put a few bumps in our travel plans.”

Providence was leaving Monday evening for Dayton, Ohio, for its Wednesday night matchup against Southern California in the First Four, and the Friars had no worries about cancellations because it takes charter flights for away games and can avoid the local airport, athletic director Bob Driscoll said.

“It’s good we’re getting out tonight because the snowstorm is coming tomorrow. It’ll be a different story,” Driscoll said. “People are excited to be in, so we’re locked and loaded and ready to leave. We’ve been working on it all night and all morning.”

The winter storm had already begun strafing the Midwest and was projected to begin sweeping through the New York region Monday night. Forecasters said it could dump up to two feet of snow across parts of New York and New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued blizzard watches for New York City and nearby areas, including Connecticut. The storm is expected to last into Wednesday in western New York with as much as 18 inches of snow.

For the NIT, Ole Miss was taking a charter flight on Monday for its Tuesday game at Monmouth in New Jersey. School officials said the storm pushed the travel timeline up a few hours.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was delayed getting on the Big 12 coaches weekly media call Monday because he was in a meeting with school officials to discuss the Mountaineers’ travel plans to Buffalo.

“Yeah, we are concerned,” Huggins said.

The school later announced it would take a bus more than 280 miles north to Buffalo on Monday night rather than leaving on Tuesday. West Virginia plays Thursday afternoon against Bucknell.

Virginia Tech also opted to leave after classes Monday, a day earlier than normal. The Hokies were to take a bus to Roanoke and fly to Buffalo before their game Thursday night against Wisconsin.

Airport officials in Buffalo said they would be able to handle the conditions.

“We’re always ready to do our best,” said Douglas Hartmayer, spokesman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which oversees the Buffalo-Niagara Airport. “We have a history of being prepared and keeping those runways open and safe.”

Syracuse also is in the storm’s path, predicted to receive more than one foot of snow, but the Orange aren’t going anywhere. Syracuse hosts UNC-Greensboro in a first-round game in the NIT on Tuesday night. The visit from the Spartans comes after Orange coach Jim Boeheim said there was “no value” in the Atlantic Coast Conference holding its postseason tournament in Greensboro.

Duquesne fires head coach Jim Ferry

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT

Duquesne has decided to remove head coach Jim Ferry from the position after five years, the school announced on Monday.

The Dukes finished last in the Atlantic 10 this season with a 3-15 conference mark as they were 10-22 overall. Ferry went 60-97 in his five years with the school and was 21-65 in Atlantic 10 play.

“In consultation with President Ken Gormley, we have decided to make a change in leadership for the men’s basketball program at Duquesne University,” Duquesne Director of Athletics Dave Harper said in the release. “I would like to thank Jim Ferry for his efforts and work the last five years. Jim is a great person and we wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

The 49-year-old Ferry made the CBI with Duquesne last season as the team went 17-17. That was the best season the Dukes had in five years with Ferry in charge as they could never seem to turn things around. Also the head coach at 10 years at Long Island, Ferry made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances with the Blackbirds in 2011 and 2012.