WATCH: Buzz Williams celebrates 2017 NCAA Tournament bid by literally dancing

After nearly going through the regular season unbeaten, Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West as the Bulldogs have one of the most balanced teams in the country. Gonzaga will start its NCAA Tournament journey by facing No. 16 South Dakota State and star sophomore Mike Daum — who has a 50-point game this season.

If Gonzaga moves on they’ll face either No. 8 seed Northwestern or No. 9 seed Vanderbilt. This is the first NCAA tournament appearance for the Wildcats as they have a school-record 23 wins on the season. Vanderbilt got hot at the right time and their resume includes three wins over Florida this season.

The No. 5 seed in the West is Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish have a tough opponent in Ivy League champion No. 12 seed Princeton. The Irish have gone to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years while the Tigers went unbeaten in a tough Ivy League this season.

The No. 4 seed is West Virginia as the Mountaineers are taking on No. 13 seed Bucknell, the champions of the Patriot League.

The potential West Virginia/Notre Dame second-round matchup is one we almost saw in the last NCAA tournament last year until Stephen F. Austin spoiled the matchup by upsetting the Mountaineers.

Arizona secured the No. 2 seed out West after winning the Pac-12 Tournament title. The Wildcats have looked like a more complete team since sophomore Allonzo Trier re-joined the lineup as they play No. 15 seed North Dakota.

Saint Mary’s didn’t get a lot of respect from the WCC as they are the No. 7 seed despite being a top-25 team for much of the season. The Gaels will take on No. 10 seed VCU in their opener.

An all-Florida matchup makes things interesting as No. 3 Florida State will battle No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast in a game that will be played in Orlando. The Seminoles had a great season in the ACC but they could have their hands full with Dunk City.

Maryland gets the No. 6 seed in the West as Melo Trimble and the Terps will face No. 11 seed Xavier in the first round.

