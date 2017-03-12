WATCH: Buzz Williams celebrates 2017 NCAA Tournament bid by literally dancing

After nearly going through the regular season unbeaten, Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West as the Bulldogs have one of the most balanced teams in the country. Gonzaga will start its NCAA Tournament journey by facing No. 16 South Dakota State and star sophomore Mike Daum — who has a 50-point game this season.
If Gonzaga moves on they’ll face either No. 8 seed Northwestern or No. 9 seed Vanderbilt. This is the first NCAA tournament appearance for the Wildcats as they have a school-record 23 wins on the season. Vanderbilt got hot at the right time and their resume includes three wins over Florida this season.
The No. 5 seed in the West is Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish have a tough opponent in Ivy League champion No. 12 seed Princeton. The Irish have gone to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years while the Tigers went unbeaten in a tough Ivy League this season.
The No. 4 seed is West Virginia as the Mountaineers are taking on No. 13 seed Bucknell, the champions of the Patriot League.
The potential West Virginia/Notre Dame second-round matchup is one we almost saw in the last NCAA tournament last year until Stephen F. Austin spoiled the matchup by upsetting the Mountaineers.
Arizona secured the No. 2 seed out West after winning the Pac-12 Tournament title. The Wildcats have looked like a more complete team since sophomore Allonzo Trier re-joined the lineup as they play No. 15 seed North Dakota.
Saint Mary’s didn’t get a lot of respect from the WCC as they are the No. 7 seed despite being a top-25 team for much of the season. The Gaels will take on No. 10 seed VCU in their opener.
An all-Florida matchup makes things interesting as No. 3 Florida State will battle No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast in a game that will be played in Orlando. The Seminoles had a great season in the ACC but they could have their hands full with Dunk City.
Maryland gets the No. 6 seed in the West as Melo Trimble and the Terps will face No. 11 seed Xavier in the first round.
North Carolina won the ACC regular season championship by two full games, which was enough to get the Tar Heels the No. 1 seed in the South Region. They’ll be playing in Greenville, South Carolina, in the first round against No. 16 seed Texas Southern.
Should North Carolina avoid an upset at the hands of Mike Davis, they will take on the winner of No. 8 Arkansas and No. 9 Seton Hall. A matchup between the Pirates and the Tar Heels would be fascinating, as Seton Hall’s physicality, toughness and athleticism should be enough to let them put up a fight.
The No. 4 seed in the South is Butler, who swept Villanova this season and put together a much stronger schedule than most realized. The Bulldogs are the second-highest seeded team coming out of the Big East this season. They will get Winthrop and former Xavier assistant Pat Kelsey in the first round. The 5-12 game in the South is going to be a fascinating matchup, as Richard Pitino’s Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are the second-highest seeded team coming out of the Big Ten, will square off with Middle Tennessee State, who knocked off No. 2 seed Michigan State in the first round of the tournament last season. MTSU can certainly win this game.
The bottom half of this bracket is where things get fun.
The No. 2 seed in the South is Kentucky, who is led by Malik Monk, the most exciting player in college basketball. If the Wildcats can get past Northern Kentucky in the first round, they’ll be facing off with the winner of No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Wichita State, and with all due respect to Flyer fans across the country, I think most people will be pulling for the Shockers in that game. Wichita State is the No. 8 team on KenPom right now, a team good enough to beat the Wildcats, and I think it’s safe to say Gregg Marshall wants to get revenge for Kentucky ending his team’s perfect season in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament.
The No. 3 seed in the South? That would be UCLA, which means that there is a real possibility that we can see a rematch of the Kentucky-UCLA thriller from early December and the sensational Kentucky-North Carolina game that happened a week later. The Bruins play Kent State in the first round. The No. 6 seed down South in Cincinnati, who will play the winner of Wake Forest and Kansas State.
Kansas was able to get the No. 1 seed in the Midwest despite losing in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals as the Jayhawks open with the winner of the North Carolina Central and UC Davis First Four game.
If the Jayhawks move on, as expected, they would get a matchup with No. 8 Miami or No. 9 Michigan State in the second round. The matchup of head coaches Jim Larranaga and Tom Izzo in the first round will be quite the treat as the Jayhawks could have their hands full with either team.
Things get interesting with No. 5 seed Iowa State as the Big 12 Tournament champions have looked like a different team since putting freshman Solomon Young in the starting lineup. The Cyclones won’t have it easy in their first game, however as they get No. 12 seed Nevada.
The No. 4 seed is Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue as the Boilermakers received a lot of respect from the committee despite losing to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Purdue won’t have it easy in their opener as they get America East champion Vermont — one of the tougher mid-major teams in this field.
After a strong season in the ACC, Louisville earns the No. 2 seed as they open with No. 15 seed and Ohio Valley champion Jacksonville State.
The Cardinals won’t have it easy if they advance as red-hot Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan is the No. 7 seed as the Wolverines draw No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the opener. Watch out for the matchup of point guards in that one as Michigan senior Derrick Walton Jr. is playing at a high level as he’ll go against All-American Jawun Evans from the Cowboys.
Oregon earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest after getting a No. 1 seed last season. The Ducks will face No. 14 seed Iona in its opener.
Even after losing senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr. for the season to a torn ACL, Creighton earned a No. 6 seed as they’ll face No. 11 Rhode Island in the first round. The Rams earned the autobid out of the Atlantic 10 as they’ll be one of the more dangerous double-digit seeds in the field.
Villanova, the reigning national champions, are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament after winning dual-Big East titles. The Wildcats, who should be a favorite to win the national, will get the winner of Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans in the first round. If the Wildcats don’t become the first No. 1 seed to lose in the first round, they will play the winner of No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 9 Virginia Tech.
Virginia landed as the No. 5 seed where they will take on No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington, who won the CAA conference tournament title for the second straight season. This will be a fascinating clash of styles. Florida landed the No. 4 seed in the East and they will get East Tennessee State in the first round of the tournament. UNCW and ETSU will be trendy upset picks this year.
Duke landed as the No. 2 seed in the East after their run to the ACC tournament title. There was some speculation that the Blue Devils could be a No. 1 seed, but with Duke in the same region as the No. 1 overall seed, they weren’t even the top No. 2 seed. If Duke advances, they will get the winner of No. 7 South Carolina and No. 10 Marquette, the latter of whom is coached by Coach K disciple, Steve Wojciechowski.
Baylor landed a No. 3 seed in the East and they will get New Mexico State in the first round, while the Bears are in line for a potential matchup with in-state rival SMU, who is a No. 6 seed in the East. The Mustangs will face off with the winner of Providence and USC, who are in the First Four.