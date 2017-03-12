Michigan caps best story of Championship Week by winning Big Ten Tournament title over Wisconsin

North Carolina won the ACC regular season championship by two full games, which was enough to get the Tar Heels the No. 1 seed in the South Region. They’ll be playing in Greenville, South Carolina, in the first round against No. 16 seed Texas Southern.

Should North Carolina avoid an upset at the hands of Mike Davis, they will take on the winner of No. 8 Arkansas and No. 9 Seton Hall. A matchup between the Pirates and the Tar Heels would be fascinating, as Seton Hall’s physicality, toughness and athleticism should be enough to let them put up a fight.

The No. 4 seed in the South is Butler, who swept Villanova this season and put together a much stronger schedule than most realized. The Bulldogs are the second-highest seeded team coming out of the Big East this season. They will get Winthrop and former Xavier assistant Pat Kelsey in the first round. The 5-12 game in the South is going to be a fascinating matchup, as Richard Pitino’s Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are the second-highest seeded team coming out of the Big Ten, will square off with Middle Tennessee State, who knocked off No. 2 seed Michigan State in the first round of the tournament last season. MTSU can certainly win this game.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

The bottom half of this bracket is where things get fun.

The No. 2 seed in the South is Kentucky, who is led by Malik Monk, the most exciting player in college basketball. If the Wildcats can get past Northern Kentucky in the first round, they’ll be facing off with the winner of No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Wichita State, and with all due respect to Flyer fans across the country, I think most people will be pulling for the Shockers in that game. Wichita State is the No. 8 team on KenPom right now, a team good enough to beat the Wildcats, and I think it’s safe to say Gregg Marshall wants to get revenge for Kentucky ending his team’s perfect season in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament.

The No. 3 seed in the South? That would be UCLA, which means that there is a real possibility that we can see a rematch of the Kentucky-UCLA thriller from early December and the sensational Kentucky-North Carolina game that happened a week later. The Bruins play Kent State in the first round. The No. 6 seed down South in Cincinnati, who will play the winner of Wake Forest and Kansas State.

