Introducing Cinderella: UC Davis makes first NCAA Tournament in school history

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 3:23 AM EDT

Conference: Big West

Coach: Jim Les

Record: 22-12 (11-5 Big West)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 219
– RPI: 178
– AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: NBC Sports bracketology predicted UC Irvine as the Big West automatic qualifier and slotted the Anteaters as a No. 15 seed. The Aggies will have one of the three worst RPIs heading into the NCAA Tournament, which means they are likely destined for the No. 16 seed, whether that be in the First Four or the first round.

Names you need to know: Brynton Lemar is the team’s leading scorer at 16.0 points per game and shooting 38 percent from three. Newcomer Chima Moneke is averaging 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. He was the hero in the Big West semifinals.

Stats you need to know: The Aggies only average 71 points per game, ranking them in the 200s. However, they can cause matchup problems with a lineup that typically features three guards and Moneke at the four.

Big wins, bad losses: Outside of two wins against UC Irvine, the Aggies defeated Santa Clara in the second game of the season and knocked off Utah Valley in a non-conference contest. Those are their only top 200 wins, according to kenpom. A 61-55 loss to CSU Riverside back in January is probably the worst of the dozen for UC Davis.

How’d they get here?: After finishing second in the conference, the Aggies won by 11 over Cal Poly, but found themselves in trouble in the semis against Cal State Fullerton. UC Davis was saved my Moneke’s heroics. After holding the Anteaters to 16 first-half points, the Aggies found themselves trailing with minutes remaining in regulation. A Brynton Lemar layup gave UC Davis the lead for good with 2:13 left. UC Irvine went almost three minutes without a field goal before Luke Nelson snapped the drought with a three, cutting the UC Davis lead to 48-47. Lemar sunk two free throws and UC Irvine failed to get a shot off.

Outlook: UC Davis isn’t the scariest offense you’ll see in the NCAA Tournament, and you have to wonder how it’s defense will fare against stiffer competition. If the Aggies are in fact seeded No. 16, don’t expect them to make history next week.

How do I know you?: Likely haven’t. UC Davis won the Big West regular season title in 2015, but were upset by Hawaii in the conference semis. The Aggies settled for an NIT appearance.

LATE NIGHT SNACKS: Is Duke a No. 1 seed?

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 3:30 AM EDT

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

No. 14 Duke won four games in as many days to win the ACC Tournament championship. Did the Blue Devils go from the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament to the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? CBT’s Rob Dauster explains why it’s likely to happen on Selection Sunday.

No. 1 Villanova defeated Creighton, 74-60, in the Big East Tournament title game behind 29 points from Josh Hart. It’s the second time in the past three years that the Wildcats are dual-Big East champs. The reigning national champions Villanova has the best chance to repeat since Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer and Al Horford won back-to-back at Florida a decade ago. So, why has that storyline flown under the radar all year. CBT’s Rob Dauster was at the Garden to offer up his thoughts on ‘Nova.

Sure, No. 23 Iowa State didn’t have to face Kansas or Baylor in the conference’s postseason tournament, but there’s no denying that the Cyclones are arguably the nation’s hottest teams. Iowa State have won nine of 10, and avenged that only loss in that span by defeating No. 11 West Virginia, 80-74, in the Big 12 Tournament championship game in Kansas City on Saturday night. The Cyclones scored 80 points, off 54 percent shooting, against Press Virginia.

STARRED

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky: The speedster scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to fend off a good fight from Alabama. Malik Monk also shook off a two-point effort the previous day with a 20-point performance.

Josh Hart, Villanova: This week in New York City, Hart made a late case for the nation’s player of the year. In a championship game win, the senior wing went for 29 points and grabbed six rebounds. He becomes only the third player in the Big East history — joining Patrick Ewing and Peyton Siva — to win multiple Big East Tournament MVP honors.

Myles Stephens, Princeton: The first-ever Ivy League Tournament game was a thriller. Undefeated Princeton, playing essentially a road game against Penn in The Palestra, sent the game to overtime and kept the Tigers’ tournament hopes alive with a tip-in with 5.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Stephens had 21 points and 10 boards in the overtime victory.

Jaylin Walker, Kent State: The sophomore had himself a week in Cleveland. A day after hitting the game-winner in the semifinals against Ohio, Walker set a career-high with 30 points (18 coming after halftime) in a win over top-seeded Akron.

Derrick Walton, Michigan: The senior point guard has led he Wolverines to the Big Ten Tournament title game behind his 29 points, nine assists (one turnover), five rebounds and two steals in a semifinal win over Minnesota.

REST OF THE TOP 25

No. 7 Arizona made its case for the No. 1 seed in the West Region with an 83-80 victory over No. 5 Oregon. The Wildcats led by as many as 14 in the second half before the Ducks rallied. Allonzo Trier, who ended with 23 points, helped secure the win from the free throw line.

No. 12 SMU went on a 14-3 second-half run to cruise to its 15th straight victory, advancing to the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game with a 70-59 win over Central Florida.

The Mustangs will meet No. 15 Cincinnati, who held off a comeback from UConn, after leading by 12 at halftime. After several threats from the Huskies, the Bearcats finally put the game away at the line en route to an 81-71 semifinal victory.

Playing its third game in as many days may have done Northwestern in, as No. 24 Wisconsin rolled past the Wildcats, 76-48, and into the Big Ten Tournament title game. Nigel Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Ethan Happ with 16.

NOTABLES

  • Princeton and Yale will meet in the first Ivy League Tournament championship game at The Palestra.
  • Texas State defeated UT-Arlington by 20 to advance to the Sun Belt Conference title game. UT-Arlington was the top-seed and had a double-digit win over Saint Mary’s in Moraga. Many thought the Mavericks could be a Cinderella this March.
  • Bubble teams across the country are happy VCU knocked off Richmond in overtime of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal.
  • However, the A-10 could still get three bids in the NCAA Tournament, if Rhode Island wins on Sunday against VCU. The Rams entered the day as one of the “First Four Out.” Perhaps a win over Davidson sealed the deal.
  • Moses Kingsley recorded a double-double 12 points and 13 rebounds in Arkansas‘ 76-62 SEC Tournament semifinal win over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks have looked good in Nashville this week.

AUTOMATIC BIDS

Introducing Cinderella: New Mexico State Aggies dancing once again

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 1:34 AM EDT

Conference: Western Athletic Conference

Coach: Paul Weir

Record: 27-5 (11-3 WAC)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 92
– RPI: 64
– AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: When the latest NBC Sports bracket projection was released on Saturday, it predicted that CSU Bakersfield would win the WAC Tournament title and projected the Roadrunners as a No. 15 seed. The Aggies have a much higher RPI than several projected seeds on higher lines, so maybe, they move up in the next installment of bracketology.

Names you need to know: Ian Baker the star of this New Mexico State team, averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He rarely came off the court during the WAC Tournament en route to MVP honors. The 6-footer will have the ball in his hands with the game on the line, and has a track record of coming up with clutch shots.

Stats you need to know: New Mexico State’s offensive efficiency. Paul Weir moved one seat over at Marvin Menzies left for the UNLV vacancy this offseason. Defense and rebounding is what the team centered around. While that’s still true of this year’s team, there’s more of an emphasis on the offensive side. The Aggies rank 76th in offensive efficiency per kenpom. That’s up more than 100 spots from 2016.

Big wins, bad losses: New Mexico State has win in terms of RPI would be CSU Bakersfield, followed by New Mexico. The Aggies worst loss would be splitting the regular-season series with Utah Valley, which ended the year a game under .500

How’d they get here?: New Mexico State entered as the No. 2 seed in the WAC. After defeating Chicago State and UMKC by an average margin of victory of 16 points, the Aggies had a tired CSU Bakersfield. The previous day, the Roadrunners lived up to the nickname, needing four overtimes to take out Utah Valley in the WAC semis. CSU Bakersfield simply ran out of gas once New Mexico State decided it wanted to speed the game up.

Outlook: Despite its constant visits to the Big Dance, it’s often short lived for the Aggies. Perhaps with a better balance of offensive and defense they can change the outcome this time around. New Mexico State is an experienced team with multiple guys who have been in NCAA Tournaments before. That’s enough to put an upset alert on any team its set to face.

How do I know you?: The 2010 NCAA Tournament, or any NCAA Tournament from 2012-2015. How about Sim Bhullar? Do you remember him? What about Pascal Siakam? A 2016 first-round pick who is currently starting for the Toronto Raptors?

Introducing Cinderella: New Orleans snaps two-decade old tournament drought

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 12:51 AM EDT

Conference: Southland

Coach: Mark Slessinger

Record: 20-11 (13-5 Southland)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 178
– RPI: 171
– AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: Only the automatic qualifier from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and Big West champion UC Davis will have a lower RPI than the Privateers. That likely means they are heading to Dayton. That’s precisely where NBC Sports bracketology has them going.

Names you need to know: Erik Thomas was the Southland Conference Player of the Year after averaging 19.7 points, shooting 60 percent from the field, and 7.9 rebounds per game. The undersized four had 14 points and 11 boards in the conference title game.

Stats you need to know: 17: New Orleans averages slightly less than 17 turnovers per game. Only two teams in the nation turned the ball over more often than the Privateers.

Big wins, bad losses: The only top 200 win New Orleans had was a 16-point win at Washington State. Against NCAA Tournament competition, Oklahoma State hung 117 on them and Northwestern beat them by 34. The Privateers suffered a one-point loss on the road against Northwestern State on Feb. 25. That’s a sub-300 RPI loss.

How’d they get here?: If you want to go back several years, it’s worth noting that the university nearly dropped the men’s basketball program from Division I to Division III due to financial hardships following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

With Brad Underwood done dominating the league, New Orleans won the regular season crown and earned a double-bye with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. After defeating Sam Houston State in the semifinals, the Privateers had an instant classic with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the finals. Tevin Broyles scored the last five points in overtime for New Orleans in a stressful final five minutes.

 

Outlook: Given its backstory, you have to feel happy for this New Orleans program. However, turnovers should be an issue, whether it be in Dayton or against one of the No. 1 seeds.

How do I know you?: New Orleans has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in three different decades. In five appearances, the Privateers are 1-4, picking up a win over BYU as a No. 7 seed in the 1987 NCAA Tournament.

Introducing Cinderella: North Dakota Fighting Hawks going to first NCAA Tournament

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 12:06 AM EDT

Conference: Big Sky

Coach: Brian Jones

Record: 21-9 (14-4 Big Sky)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 177
RPI: 153
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: North Dakota’s first NCAA Tournament appearance could take place in the First Four in Dayton. However, NBC Sports most recent bracket projection have the Fighting Hawks as a No. 16 seed, avoiding the play-in game.

Names you need to know: Quinton Hooker is averaging 18.8 points per game. That’s good even when you consider his scoring is down from a season ago. That’s because the Fighting Hawks are more than just Hooker, as evident by five other players scoring in double figures in a 93-89 overtime win over Weber State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game.

Stats you need to know: 48 percent: The Fighting Hawks shoot 48 percent from the field. Only 12 teams in the projected NCAA Tournament field shoot the ball at a higher clip. North Dakota also can score that ball, averaging 80 points per game.

Big wins, bad losses: In late November, North Dakota beat CSU Bakersfield, the Big West regular season champion, at the buzzer, 57-55, for a neutral floor win. The Fighting Hawks have nine losses on the season. The best loss was at Iowa, the worst was a one-point road loss to 9-23 Northern Arizona.

How’d they get here?: The Fighting Hawks won the regular season title and entered the tournament as a the top seed. After rolling through Portland State, they got a test from Idaho. That only served as a warm-up for the title game against Weber State. The Hawks were able to force overtime with the Wildcats by scoring four points in the final forty seconds, while also blocking Weber State’s potential game-winning shot. In overtime, they trailed again, but took the lead for good midway through the extra frame with free throws by Quinton Hooker followed by a jumper from Geno Crandall.

Outlook: North Dakota can shoot and put points up in a hurry. But given its projected seed, North Dakota will need that offense to do something that has never been done before.

How do I know you?: It’s Phil Jackson’s alma mater.

Duke wins the ACC tournament, may end up as fourth No. 1 seed

Al Bello/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

BROOKLYN — Before Duke’s season began, before the injuries to the three star freshmen and before Grayson Allen tripped his third opponent in a year and before the patriarch of the Duke program missed a month of the season to undergo back surgery, head coach Mike Krzyzewski coined a phrase that would become the motto for this group team: ‘Uncommon Winning.’

He had no way of knowing just how prescient that phrase was.

On Saturday night, Duke became the first team in the history of the ACC tournament to win four games in four days and take home trophy. They did it by erasing an eight-point second half deficit against Notre Dame, winning 75-69, the third-straight night that the Blue Devils turned a loss into a win with a scintillating second half run. Against North Carolina on Friday night, Duke used a 29-9 surge to turn a 13-point deficit into a seven-point lead. On Thursday, in the quarterfinals, Duke erased a 12-point deficit in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Everything about that is uncommon.

Everything about the Duke season has been uncommon.

And yet here they are, less than 24 hours before the bracket is to be released, and Duke is right where we thought they would be: Champions of the ACC and in line to get a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday.

Uncommon Winning indeed.

I know people don’t want to hear it, but the fact of the matter is that Duke is in line for a No. 1 seed.

The Blue Devils have more top 50 wins than any other team in the country with 13, and eight of those 13 wins came away from home. They have eight top 25 wins — six of which came away from home — and four top ten wins — with three of those away from home. They are 26-8 on the season. They have beaten North Carolina, the team that just about everyone thought was a lock to be the No. 1 seed in the South, in two out of the three matchups between the two teams, including in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Does that mean the Blue Devils are a lock for the No. 1 seed?

Of course not.

It’s foolish to speak in absolutes when talking about the Selection Committee and the decisions that they make, especially in a year where there is so much uncertainty on that top seed line. Will Gonzaga, at 32-1, get a No. 1 seed? What about Arizona, the Pac-12 tournament champion and regular season co-champion? North Carolina has a résumé that, in a vacuum, is deserving of a No. 1 seed. When you win a league as tough as the ACC by two full games, you have to get put into that conversation.

And then there’s Duke.

The Blue Devils have an argument that is as valid as anyone, and the fact that they have gotten to this point given where they were midway through ACC play is incredible. Jayson Tatum missed the first six weeks of the season with a foot injury that kept him from being himself until much later in the year than anyone expected. Harry Giles III’s third knee surgery has ensured that he will likely end his college career as a shell of the player he once was and, hopefully, can still be. Coach K missed a month after back surgery, a stretch where the Blue Devils went 4-3 on the season. Grayson Allen has been a shell of himself thanks to foot and ankle injuries and the scorn that comes with being The Villain Of Durham.

“I’ve had a lot of years,” Coach K said. “They’ve been through more than anyone group has been through that I’ve coached.”

“It was not like anything I’ve been through. That’s pretty cool, when I’ve been through more than anybody. And I’ve been lucky to be successful, but for them to take me through a journey that I’ve never been through before, it’s amazing.”

To a man, everyone in that Duke locker room credits Coach K with being able to keep this team together throughout everything that they’ve dealt with. “He is such a good leadership coach,” Allen said. “It’s way more than x’s and o’s. He teaches us how to be together as a group, all that cliché stuff, that, it sounds really cliché, but that’s what we try to do.”

How did he make it work?

Simple, really.

Live in the moment. Instead of worrying about what is going to happen two or three weeks in the future, focus on doing what you have to do to win the next game.

“We live in a world of predictions, expectations and a very shallow analysis of what a player or team does, because it’s instant,” Coach K said. “I just try to stay deep. We’re concentrating on us. Just like this tournament, we didn’t come here to win it, we came here to win the next game. Having that approach throughout the year.”

“‘What’s this next week going to be like? When can we get this kid healthy?’ Instead of looking at the whole thing and saying, ‘Poor us’, it’s, ‘No excuses.'”

“All that stuff brought us together as a team,” Allen said. “I think that’s what’s showing.”

I don’t think he’s wrong.

The incredible part about Duke’s tournament win was how easy it would have been for them to quit. They trailed by 12 points and were getting run off the floor by Louisville, but they made the switch to a zone that they never practice and it changed the game. Duke won. Against North Carolina, the Blue Devils were getting manhandled on the interior, but then Joel Berry II picked up his fourth foul, UNC’s transition game stalled and Duke took advantage, using a 29-9 run to win the game. On Saturday night, it was Amile Jefferson that prompted the change.

He stepped up and slowed down Bonzie Colson, who finished with 29 points. He stepped up and took away the ball-screen action that Notre Dame had been eviscerating the Blue Devils with. He stepped up and scored a series a big buckets in the post in the final 10 minutes.

And in those final ten minutes, Duke didn’t run one single play.

“The last ten minutes, we didn’t call a play, we just said you play, take ownership, and you could see out guys just make plays,” Coach K said. “When you give ownership to a team, they don’t get tired. Because they’re not playing for you.”

“They’re playing for them.”