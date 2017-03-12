More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Introducing Cinderella: Princeton Tigers back to the tournament for the 25th time

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

Conference: Ivy League

Coach: Mitch Henderson

Record: 23-6 (14-0 Ivy)

Ratings and Rankings:

– Kenpom: 62
– RPI: 52
– AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: Princeton has the second-longest active winning streak in the nation, trailing only Vermont. Winners of 19 in a row, the Tigers are likely destined for to be a No. 13 seed, according to NBC Sports bracketology. Given the other projected No. 13 seeds, Princeton has the highest RPI of the group.

Names you need to know: Spencer Weisz is the Ivy League Player of the Year. While he’s fourth on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game, but he led the Tigers in rebounds (5.4 RPG), assists (4.0 APG) and steals (1.6 SPG). Devin Cannady (13.7 PPG), leads the team in scoring, followed by Steven Cook (13.6 PPG) and Myles Stephens (12.2 PPG). Stephens, the 6-foot-5 sophomore, is the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. All four are strong shooters from beyond the arc.

Stats you need to know: 10: The Tigers averaged 10 made 3-pointers a game, shooting 38 percent from deep as a team. More than 40 percent of Princeton’s points come courtesy of the 3-ball. The Tigers also play at a methodical pace, like the Princeton offense tends to be played at, meaning they make the defense work while in search for the best possible shot.

Big wins, bad losses: Aside from sweeping the Ivy League, the Tigers defeated Patriot League champion Bucknell, another projected No. 13 seed, on the road in December. The 72-70 win wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. That win started Princeton’s 19-game win streak. Its worse loss belongs to Saint Joseph’s, which finished second to the bottom in the Atlantic 10 standings.

How’d they get here?: Princeton ran the table in the Ivy League, but it wasn’t all that easy. In the first-ever Ivy League Tournament, the Tigers were rewarded by playing Penn on the Quakers’ home floor, The Palestra. Princeton forced overtime, thanks to a putback by Stephens in the final seconds. After leading by only two at halftime in the title game against Yale, the Tigers were able to pull away after starting the second half on a 13-4 run.

Outlook: Princeton is a balanced team. The Tigers can stretch the floor and put up points in a hurry given their volume of 3-point attempts. Princeton should be a tough out regardless of opponent.

How do I know you?: While it’s been since 2011, Princeton has been a stable part of the NCAA Tournament field for decades. The 2017 NCAA Tournament will be the program’s 25th all-time appearance.

Kentucky blows out Arkansas to claim SEC Tournament title

By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

Kentucky continued to look like one of the hottest teams in the country entering the NCAA tournament as the Wildcats rolled past Arkansas, 82-65, on Sunday afternoon to claim the SEC Tournament title.

Claiming the autobid from the SEC, the Wildcats (29-5) looked every bit like a national championship contender on Sunday as they extended their winning streak to 11 games by thoroughly outplaying Arkansas.

Continuing his strong recent play, freshman De’Aaron Fox paced Kentucky with 18 points while freshmen Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk had 17 points each. Senior Dominique Hawkins added 14 points as well in some solid bench minutes for Kentucky. A likely No. 2 seed in the 2017 NCAA tournament, Kentucky is going to be the type of team that no No. 1 seed wants to see on the other side of the bracket.

Playing as well as they have all season, Kentucky is getting great recent play from Fox and we know what Monk is capable of if he gets rolling. If Fox and Monk are playing this well then they have a chance to help carry Kentucky to a title as long as players like Adebayo and Derek Willis keep contributing in the front court.

Arkansas (25-9) was led by guard Daryl Macon with 18 points while Dusty Hannahs (14 points) and Jaylen Barford (13 points) also finished in double-figures. The Razorbacks tried to stay in this one but it was tough to mount any kind of momentum thanks to shooting only 22 percent (4-for-18) from three-point range.

Things got dicey in the final minutes for the Razorbacks in this one as senior Moses Kingsley was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul after aggressively fouling Fox with multiple hands to the face as he drove to the basket.

We’ll likely see the committee put Arkansas as an 8-through-11 seed as the Razorbacks have been playing pretty solid down the stretch but this was not a great effort against an elite team. While Arkansas could win their first game, it is difficult seeing them beating a top-tier team in the second round since they don’t have a top-25 win all season.

Rhode Island takes down VCU to claim the Atlantic 10 Tournament title

By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Rhode Island made sure they were guaranteed entry into the 2017 NCAA tournament on Sunday as the Rams took down VCU, 70-63, to claim the Atlantic 10 Tournament title.

By nailing down the automatic bid, Rhode Island not only assures themselves a bid into the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999 but they also won’t have to play in a First Four game in Dayton since they won’t be an at-large team just barely entering the field.

The Rams (24-9) never trailed on Sunday as they claimed their eighth consecutive victory by beating VCU for the second time this season. One of the hotter teams in the country entering the NCAA tournament, Rhode Island was led by 20 points from guard Jared Terrell while guard E.C. Matthews added 19 points, including a huge bucket to make it a two-possession game with under a minute left. Hassan Martin also finished with 11 points for the Rams.

Since they were potentially the last at-large team in the field if they had lost, Rhode Island’s win likely keeps teams like USC and Illinois State out of the NCAA tournament based on the consensus opinion of bracketologists. Now that the Rams don’t have to play in a First Four game as one of the last four at-large teams they’re also a potentially dangerous double-digit seed that not a lot of teams are going to want to play.

Terrell and Matthews are one of the better backcourts in the field (especially for a double-digit seed) and Martin and Kuran Iverson are solid options up front. With a veteran point guard in Jarvis Garrett, this team is going to be a tough out.

While Rhode Island hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in the 2000s this group did gain some postseason experience by playing in the NIT in 2015.

VCU (26-8) is still safely in the NCAA tournament as the Atlantic 10 will now have three teams in the field. The Rams only shot 32 percent from the field but they were able to stay in the game by pounding the offensive glass (23 offensive rebounds) and forcing some late turnovers using their trademark Havoc defense.

JeQuan Lewis led VCU with 15 points while forward Justin Tillman finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds. As a probably 7-through-10 seed, the Rams are never fun to deal with in a postseason setting since not many teams press like they do.

It’ll be interesting to see who VCU draws in the field and it that press will be an advantage for them.

Bracketology: Villanova leads Field of 68

By Dave OmmenMar 12, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

Selection Sunday is here. Tonight, the Selection Committee will reveal its 2017 NCAA tournament bracket.  While there will be a healthy debate about whether Duke’s late-season run should vault them onto the No. 1 seed line, what we do know – or at least believe – is that reigning champ Villanova will be the No. 1 overall seed.

For now, North Carolina remains the top seed in the South Region.  It may change this afternoon.  Either way, your top line figures to end up with Villanova (East), Kansas (Midwest), North Carolina/Duke (South), Gonzaga (West).

With league favorites winning most of their conference tournaments, potential bid thieves have largely been eliminated.  The biggest bubble debate figures to be centered around Syracuse.  Will the Orange’s high quality wins outweigh its losses, record-high RPI, and poor record away from the Carrier Dome?  That’s something we won’t know for sure until tonight.

UPDATED: March 12, 2017 | Morning Update

Note: Teams in ALL CAPS represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Wake Forest vs. USC | South Region
  • Rhode Island vs. Kansas State | Midwest Region
  • UC DAVIS vs. Texas State | Midwest Region
  • NEW ORLEANS vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York MIDWEST Kansas City
Buffalo Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA 1) Kansas
16) NC CENTRAL / N ORLEANS 16) UC-DAVIS / Texas State
8) Miami 8) South Carolina
9) Dayton 9) Marquette
Orlando Milwaukee
5) IOWA STATE 5) Virginia
12) UNC-WILMINGTON 12) Kansas State / Rhode Island
4) Florida 4) Butler
13) EAST TENNESSEE ST 13) Princeton
Indianapolis Sacramento
6) Wisconsin 6) Creighton
11) Xavier 11) MID TENNESSEE ST
3) Louisville 3) UCLA
14) IONA 14) NEW MEXICO ST
Sacramento Greenville
7) Saint Mary’s 7) Michigan
10) Michigan State 10) Vanderbilt
2) Oregon 2) DUKE
15) TEXAS-SOUTHERN 15) JACKSONVILLE ST
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) GONZAGA 1) North Carolina
16) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 16) MOUNT ST. MARY’S
8) Northwestern 8) Arkansas
9) Oklahoma State 9) Seton Hall
Milwaukee Buffalo
5) Cincinnati 5) Purdue
12) NEVADA 12) VERMONT
4) Notre Dame 4) West Virginia
13) WINTHROP 13) BUCKNELL
Orlando Tulsa
6) SMU 6) Minnesota
11) Providence 11) Wake Forest / USC
3) Florida State 3) Baylor
14) KENT STATE 14) FLA GULF COAST
Salt Lake City Indianapolis
7) Maryland 7) Virginia Tech
10) WICHITA STATE 10) VCU
2) ARIZONA 2) Kentucky
15) NORTH DAKOTA 15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): VCU, Michigan State, Xavier, Providence

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, Rhode Island

First Four OUT (at large): Illinois State, Syracuse, California, Iowa

Next four teams OUT (at large): Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): DUKE, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Wake Forest

Big 10 (7): Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Providence

Big 12 (6): IOWA STATE, Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Kansas State

SEC (5): Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Oregon, UCLA, USC

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton, Rhode Island

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), MIDDLE TENNESSE STATE (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), NORTH DAKOTA (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), NEW OLEANS (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-DAVIS (BWEST), KENT STATE (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-CENTRAL (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT(AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), TEXAS-SOUTHERN (SWAC)

Seven pressing questions for the Selection Committee

By Rob DausterMar 12, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

More College Hoops

1. Where is Duke going to get seeded?: The Blue Devils have the look of a No. 1 seed. They just steam-rolled through the ACC tournament, picking up wins over Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame in the span on three days. That brings their tally of top 50 wins this season to 13, the most in the country. Eight of those 13 wins came away from Cameron Indoor. They have eight top 25 wins, six of which came away from home. They have four top ten wins, three of which came away from home.

The concern for Duke is their overall record. No No. 1 seed has ever had eight losses to their name before, but it is worth noting that Duke has dealt with as many injuries as anyone in college hoops this season. Jayson Tatum, Marques Bolden, Harry Giles III, Grayson Allen, Amile Jefferson and head coach Mike Krzyzewski have all missed time. Considering that Duke is now fully healthy and rolling, will that factor into the committee’s decision-making process? Will that be enough to close the gap between the Blue Devils and North Carolina? Will it be enough to slot Duke over Gonzaga or Arizona?

My guess?

It will not. Duke ends up as the No. 2 seed in the East, setting up a thrilling potential showdown with No. 1 overall seed Villanova.

2. This would mean that Gonzaga has to be the No. 1 seed out west, right?: It should. For all the talk about how weak the conference is that Gonzaga plays in, they’re sitting here on Selection Sunday with six top 25 wins. Arizona, who won the Pac-12 tournament and a share of the Pac-12 regular season title, has just three top 25 wins and five top 50 wins. Five of Gonzaga’s six top 25 wins came away from home, and one of them came against Arizona on a neutral floor, albeit without Allonzo Trier. I just don’t see anyway that you can look at Arizona’s profile and Gonzaga’s profile and think that the Wildcats are more deserving of a No. 1 seed than the Bulldogs.

3. So who, then, is the top-seeded Pac-12 team?: This is still an under-discussed story line as we careen towards the Selection Show. Only one of the three Pac-12 teams is going to end up being slotted in the West Region. The favorite probably has to be Arizona, as the Wildcats won the Pac-12 tournament, a share of the Pac-12 regular season title and a pair of games against UCLA this season, but the Bruins have more — and better — top 10 and top 50 wins, including a win at Kentucky. I would lean towards Arizona getting the No. 2 seed out west because of their wins over UCLA, the fact that the Bruins played a poor non-conference schedule and the way Arizona has looked since Trier returned from his suspension.

The x-factor in that conversation is Oregon, who will be fascinating in their own right. The Ducks won a share of the Pac-12 regular season title and, since Dillon Brooks got healthy, have looked like the best team in the league for long stretches of the season. But Oregon just lost Chris Boucher for the tournament to a torn ACL. Boucher was averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 blocks, but Oregon looked fine in their loss to Arizona on Saturday night.

Sean Miller (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

4. How does the committee value the Big East teams?: Villanova should probably end up being the No. 1 overall seed. Butler, who swept Villanova this season, will probably be a top four seed. But beyond that, every other Big East tournament team is fascinating. Creighton made the finals of the Big East tournament despite playing without Mo Watson, who tore his ACL, but the Bluejays are just 7-8 since Watson’s injury. Xavier won two games in the Big East tournament, including a win over Butler in the quarterfinals, but that was their first win over a team not named DePaul since Feb. 4th. They are just 6-7 since they lost Edmond Sumner to a torn ACL.

But here’s the kicker: the three Big East bubble teams — Seton Hall, Providence and Marquette — all bolstered their résumé with wins over Creighton and Xavier after those injuries. Marquette has four wins over those two teams in the last seven weeks. I don’t think that will be enough to keep those teams out of the tournament, but I do think that it could end up affecting where they get seeded.

5. Where does Wichita State get seeded?: The Shockers are currently, as of this exact moment, ranked eighth on KenPom. Eighth. As in No. 8. In the country. KenPom is widely considered the most accurate metric for ranking teams in college hoops circles, which should tell you just how good this team is. But they haven’t actually done anything during the season to back those numbers up. They only have two top 65 wins on the season, and both of those came against Illinois State, who may not get to the NCAA tournament. How about this for a thought: If Wichita State ends up as a No. 10 seed, they could end up being favored in both the first round and second round game against the No. 2 seed. The current No. 2 seeds in our latest bracket are Kentucky, Arizona, Duke and Oregon. Kentucky is the only one rated above Wichita State on KenPom.

6. Will Syracuse get a bid?: The Orange have quickly turned into one of the most polarizing bubble teams in the country. On the one hand, they have six top 50 wins to their name, including wins over Duke, Florida State and Virginia. On the other hand, all six of their top 50 wins came at home, and they are just 2-11 away from the Carrier Dome this season. The Orange also have lost to Boston College, Georgetown, UConn and St. John’s, the latter of which came at home by 33 points. Their best road win is Clemson, who finished 6-12 in the ACC, or N.C. State, who finished 13th. They lost at Boston College, who finished at the bottom of the conference. Will that be enough?

7. Where will Purdue get seeded?: The Big Ten is going to get seven teams into the tournament and actually rates higher in the metrics than the league did last year, but the reason the league feels down this season is that there just isn’t anyone in the conference that feels like a true title contender. That includes Purdue, the regular season champ who bowed out of the Big Ten tournament in the quarterfinal. The committee showed us during the bracket reveal in February that they didn’t have much respect for the Big Ten, so it will be interesting to see where they decide to slot the Boilermakers.

No. 7 Arizona beats No. 5 Oregon 83-80 for Pac-12 title

Associated PressMar 12, 2017, 5:47 AM EDT

LAS VEGAS (AP) Allonzo Trier scored 23 points and hit four free throws in the final 17 seconds, helping No. 7 Arizona outlast No. 5 Oregon 83-80 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

Arizona (30-4) lost a lopsided game at Oregon earlier this season on a barrage of 3-pointers by the Ducks. The Wildcats were better defensively while building a 14-point lead and shot 58 percent to hold off Oregon’s second-half charge.

Next up for Arizona: A possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon (29-5) got bad news before tipoff, learning senior forward Chris Boucher is out for the season with a torn ACL sustained in the semifinals against California.

The Ducks struggled in the first half before rallying in a dazzling second half by both teams.

Dillon Brooks carried Oregon through the early struggles and finished with 25 points. Tyler Dorsey added 23.

Oregon ran over Arizona in the team’s only meeting during the regular season, hitting 16 3-pointers in an 85-58 victory that was never close.

The Wildcats got one dose of payback in the Pac-12 semifinals by avenging an emotional regular-season loss to No. 3 UCLA and were hoping to do it again against the Ducks.

Oregon had a setback before the game even started with the loss of Boucher, the versatile 6-foot-10 forward who was the team’s third-leading scorer and the Pac-12’s leading shot blocker.

Arizona took advantage of Boucher’s absence by attacking the rim, hitting 13 of 26 shots to lead 35-29 at halftime.

Brooks carried the Ducks almost by himself, scoring 17 first-half points. Unlike the game in Eugene, the Ducks struggled from the perimeter, going 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Arizona continued to hit shots and disrupt Oregon’s offense, pushing the lead to 14 in the opening 4 1/2 minutes of the second half.

The Ducks finally started to hit shots and disrupted Arizona’s offensive with full-court pressure, cutting the lead to 60-56 midway through.

Oregon kept hitting shots, but so did Arizona to keep its slim lead. The Wildcats missed four free throws in the final minute to allow Oregon to pull within two, but Trier sealed it with his free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona took down top-10 teams in consecutive games and is playing well at both ends of the floor at just the right time.

Oregon is still a dangerous team, as this game showed, but the loss of Boucher could be huge for its hopes of a deep NCAA Tournament run.

UP NEXT

Both teams should be high seeds in the NCAA Tournament.