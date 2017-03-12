Bracketology: Villanova leads Field of 68

Selection Sunday is here. Tonight, the Selection Committee will reveal its 2017 NCAA tournament bracket. While there will be a healthy debate about whether Duke’s late-season run should vault them onto the No. 1 seed line, what we do know – or at least believe – is that reigning champ Villanova will be the No. 1 overall seed.
For now, North Carolina remains the top seed in the South Region. It may change this afternoon. Either way, your top line figures to end up with Villanova (East), Kansas (Midwest), North Carolina/Duke (South), Gonzaga (West).
With league favorites winning most of their conference tournaments, potential bid thieves have largely been eliminated. The biggest bubble debate figures to be centered around Syracuse. Will the Orange’s high quality wins outweigh its losses, record-high RPI, and poor record away from the Carrier Dome? That’s something we won’t know for sure until tonight.
Note: Teams in ALL CAPS represent automatic bids as they are earned.
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Wake Forest vs. USC | South Region
- Rhode Island vs. Kansas State | Midwest Region
- UC DAVIS vs. Texas State | Midwest Region
- NEW ORLEANS vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|EAST – New York
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Buffalo
|Tulsa
|1) VILLANOVA
|1) Kansas
|16) NC CENTRAL / N ORLEANS
|16) UC-DAVIS / Texas State
|8) Miami
|8) South Carolina
|9) Dayton
|9) Marquette
|Orlando
|Milwaukee
|5) IOWA STATE
|5) Virginia
|12) UNC-WILMINGTON
|12) Kansas State / Rhode Island
|4) Florida
|4) Butler
|13) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|13) Princeton
|Indianapolis
|Sacramento
|6) Wisconsin
|6) Creighton
|11) Xavier
|11) MID TENNESSEE ST
|3) Louisville
|3) UCLA
|14) IONA
|14) NEW MEXICO ST
|Sacramento
|Greenville
|7) Saint Mary’s
|7) Michigan
|10) Michigan State
|10) Vanderbilt
|2) Oregon
|2) DUKE
|15) TEXAS-SOUTHERN
|15) JACKSONVILLE ST
|WEST – San Jose
|SOUTH – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|Greenville
|1) GONZAGA
|1) North Carolina
|16) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|16) MOUNT ST. MARY’S
|8) Northwestern
|8) Arkansas
|9) Oklahoma State
|9) Seton Hall
|Milwaukee
|Buffalo
|5) Cincinnati
|5) Purdue
|12) NEVADA
|12) VERMONT
|4) Notre Dame
|4) West Virginia
|13) WINTHROP
|13) BUCKNELL
|Orlando
|Tulsa
|6) SMU
|6) Minnesota
|11) Providence
|11) Wake Forest / USC
|3) Florida State
|3) Baylor
|14) KENT STATE
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|Salt Lake City
|Indianapolis
|7) Maryland
|7) Virginia Tech
|10) WICHITA STATE
|10) VCU
|2) ARIZONA
|2) Kentucky
|15) NORTH DAKOTA
|15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): VCU, Michigan State, Xavier, Providence
Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, Rhode Island
First Four OUT (at large): Illinois State, Syracuse, California, Iowa
Next four teams OUT (at large): Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): DUKE, North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Wake Forest
Big 10 (7): Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Providence
Big 12 (6): IOWA STATE, Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Kansas State
SEC (5): Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, Oregon, UCLA, USC
Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton, Rhode Island
American (2): SMU, Cincinnati
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), MIDDLE TENNESSE STATE (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), NORTH DAKOTA (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), NEW OLEANS (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-DAVIS (BWEST), KENT STATE (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-CENTRAL (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT(AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), TEXAS-SOUTHERN (SWAC)