2017 NCAA Tournament Printable Bracket

Here is your NCAA tournament printable bracket.
To enlarge the bracket, click on the image. If you prefer a PDF of the bracket, you can get that right here.
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
After nearly going through the regular season unbeaten, Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West as the Bulldogs have one of the most balanced teams in the country. Gonzaga will start its NCAA Tournament journey by facing No. 16 South Dakota State and star sophomore Mike Daum — who has a 50-point game this season.
If Gonzaga moves on they’ll face either No. 8 seed Northwestern or No. 9 seed Vanderbilt. This is the first NCAA tournament appearance for the Wildcats as they have a school-record 23 wins on the season. Vanderbilt got hot at the right time and their resume includes three wins over Florida this season.
The No. 5 seed in the West is Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish have a tough opponent in Ivy League champion No. 12 seed Princeton. The Irish have gone to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years while the Tigers went unbeaten in a tough Ivy League this season.
The No. 4 seed is West Virginia as the Mountaineers are taking on No. 13 seed Bucknell, the champions of the Patriot League.
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
The potential West Virginia/Notre Dame second-round matchup is one we almost saw in the last NCAA tournament last year until Stephen F. Austin spoiled the matchup by upsetting the Mountaineers.
Arizona secured the No. 2 seed out West after winning the Pac-12 Tournament title. The Wildcats have looked like a more complete team since sophomore Allonzo Trier re-joined the lineup as they play No. 15 seed North Dakota.
Saint Mary’s didn’t get a lot of respect from the WCC as they are the No. 7 seed despite being a top-25 team for much of the season. The Gaels will take on No. 10 seed VCU in their opener.
An all-Florida matchup makes things interesting as No. 3 Florida State will battle No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast in a game that will be played in Orlando. The Seminoles had a great season in the ACC but they could have their hands full with Dunk City.
Maryland gets the No. 6 seed in the West as Melo Trimble and the Terps will face No. 11 seed Xavier in the first round.
The 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on Sunday evening. It was all but inevitable that Northwestern was finally going to dance.
The Selection Show, adding a level of drama, didn’t announce the region Northwestern was in — the West Region — until the absolute end.
Check out the reaction when Northwestern heard its name called.
The Wildcats, who went 23-11 this season, will be a No. 8 seed set to face No. 9 Vanderbilt.
North Carolina won the ACC regular season championship by two full games, which was enough to get the Tar Heels the No. 1 seed in the South Region. They’ll be playing in Greenville, South Carolina, in the first round against No. 16 seed Texas Southern.
Should North Carolina avoid an upset at the hands of Mike Davis, they will take on the winner of No. 8 Arkansas and No. 9 Seton Hall. A matchup between the Pirates and the Tar Heels would be fascinating, as Seton Hall’s physicality, toughness and athleticism should be enough to let them put up a fight.
The No. 4 seed in the South is Butler, who swept Villanova this season and put together a much stronger schedule than most realized. The Bulldogs are the second-highest seeded team coming out of the Big East this season. They will get Winthrop and former Xavier assistant Pat Kelsey in the first round. The 5-12 game in the South is going to be a fascinating matchup, as Richard Pitino’s Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are the second-highest seeded team coming out of the Big Ten, will square off with Middle Tennessee State, who knocked off No. 2 seed Michigan State in the first round of the tournament last season. MTSU can certainly win this game.
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
The bottom half of this bracket is where things get fun.
The No. 2 seed in the South is Kentucky, who is led by Malik Monk, the most exciting player in college basketball. If the Wildcats can get past Northern Kentucky in the first round, they’ll be facing off with the winner of No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Wichita State, and with all due respect to Flyer fans across the country, I think most people will be pulling for the Shockers in that game. Wichita State is the No. 8 team on KenPom right now, a team good enough to beat the Wildcats, and I think it’s safe to say Gregg Marshall wants to get revenge for Kentucky ending his team’s perfect season in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament.
The No. 3 seed in the South? That would be UCLA, which means that there is a real possibility that we can see a rematch of the Kentucky-UCLA thriller from early December and the sensational Kentucky-North Carolina game that happened a week later. The Bruins play Kent State in the first round. The No. 6 seed down South in Cincinnati, who will play the winner of Wake Forest and Kansas State.
Kansas was able to get the No. 1 seed in the Midwest despite losing in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals as the Jayhawks open with the winner of the North Carolina Central and UC Davis First Four game.
If the Jayhawks move on, as expected, they would get a matchup with No. 8 Miami or No. 9 Michigan State in the second round. The matchup of head coaches Jim Larranaga and Tom Izzo in the first round will be quite the treat as the Jayhawks could have their hands full with either team.
Things get interesting with No. 5 seed Iowa State as the Big 12 Tournament champions have looked like a different team since putting freshman Solomon Young in the starting lineup. The Cyclones won’t have it easy in their first game, however as they get No. 12 seed Nevada.
REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West
The No. 4 seed is Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue as the Boilermakers received a lot of respect from the committee despite losing to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Purdue won’t have it easy in their opener as they get America East champion Vermont — one of the tougher mid-major teams in this field.
After a strong season in the ACC, Louisville earns the No. 2 seed as they open with No. 15 seed and Ohio Valley champion Jacksonville State.
The Cardinals won’t have it easy if they advance as red-hot Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan is the No. 7 seed as the Wolverines draw No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the opener. Watch out for the matchup of point guards in that one as Michigan senior Derrick Walton Jr. is playing at a high level as he’ll go against All-American Jawun Evans from the Cowboys.
Oregon earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest after getting a No. 1 seed last season. The Ducks will face No. 14 seed Iona in its opener.
Even after losing senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr. for the season to a torn ACL, Creighton earned a No. 6 seed as they’ll face No. 11 Rhode Island in the first round. The Rams earned the autobid out of the Atlantic 10 as they’ll be one of the more dangerous double-digit seeds in the field.
In year three of the Buzz Williams era in Blacksburg, the Virginia Tech Hokies are going dancing.
On Sunday evening, during the selection show, the Hokies didn’t have to wait long. They are slotted as the No. 9 seed, matched up with No. 8 Wisconsin in the first round of the East Region.
How did Williams celebrated? By literally dancing. He also reminded all of his Twitter followers where he started when he took over the program in 2014.
Virginia Tech is 22-10 (10-8) on the season.