Ed Zurga/Getty Images

2017 NCAA Tournament: Power Rankings the 68 teams in the bracket

By Rob DausterMar 12, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT

Who doesn’t love a good set of Power Rankings?

With that in mind, let’s dive into the Field of 68 Power Rankings, but instead of breaking down who the best teams in the field are, let’s take a look at the most like teams to win the national title. It’s not simply about how good they are. How good is their path to the Final Four? How likely are they to get picked off by the No. 10 seed that didn’t deserve to be a No. 10 seed? Who was given the gift of being the No. 1 seed guaranteed to face a double-digit seed in the Sweet 16?

The best part about this?

I think you can make an argument for any of the top five to be No. 1, any of the top eight teams on this list can win the national title and I wouldn’t be surprised in the least, and there are a good 17 or 18 teams that I think have a good shot to get to the Final Four.

The tournament this season is going to be a whole lot of fun.

Here are the Power Rankings:

THE CONTENDERS

1. Kansas: The No. 1 seed in the Midwest, the Jayhawks, for my money, are the best team in college basketball when no one is suspended. There is no one in the country I trust more in the final minutes of a close game than Frank Mason III, and he’s not even the best player on the team. That would be Josh Jackson. A potential Iowa State matchup in the Sweet 16 could slip them up, but I think drawing Louisville and Oregon is a good break for the Jayhawks.

2. North Carolina: People don’t remember this, but North Carolina was running Duke off of the floor in the ACC tournament semifinals when Joel Berry II picked up his fourth foul. If Berry stays out of foul trouble, the ‘Is Duke a No. 1 seed?’ thing never becomes a thing.

3. Duke: The Blue Devils are streaking. They seem to have hit top gear during the ACC tournament, and there’s a good chance that they’ll get to the Elite 8 before they play a game where they don’t have the two or three best players on the floor. I bet on talent in March.

4. Villanova: I’ve seen people trying to explain why Duke is better off as the No. 2 seed in the East than the No. 1 seed in the South, because they think Kentucky and UCLA are better than Villanova. Let me explain something to you: Villanova is awesome. I don’t think this way, but it’s not wrong to have the Wildcats No. 1 on this list.

5. Gonzaga: The Zags don’t have the same upper-echelon talent as some of the other teams that are title contender, but their weaknesses are as limited as any title contender’s weaknesses.

6. Arizona: The Wildcats are young and have point guard issues. We know that. They also are loaded with talent and are playing their best basketball at the right time. Allonzo Trier was terrific in the Pac-12 tournament.

7. UCLA: When the Bruins kick into high gear, when they play their best basketball, I don’t think there is anyone in the country that is going to be able to beat them. The concern is what happens on the nights when they don’t play that way.

8. Kentucky: Like UCLA, on the nights where Malik Monk goes bonkers, Kentucky can beat anyone in college basketball. What happens when Monk doesn’t go bonkers? The good news for the Wildcats is that, during the SEC tournament, it looks like Monk’s supporting cast found their groove again.

9. Louisville: I’m worried about Louisville’s ability to score. I’m not worried about their ability to defend, and I’m certainly not concerned about their coaching. Rick Pitino is as good as it gets in NCAA tournament situations.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

THEY CAN GET TO A FINAL FOUR

10. Oregon: They lost Chris Boucher, but they still have Dillon Brooks, Jordan Bell is still one of the best defenders in the country and this team looked pretty good playing down the stretch against Arizona on Saturday in the Pac-12 final.

11. Iowa State: The Cyclones are coming off of a win in the Big 12 tournament and also own a win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse this season. They are dangerous, they are peaking at the right time and they can matchup with all the elite teams that thrive playing small-ball.

12. West Virginia: West Virginia’s press is awesome and they’re highly rated on KenPom. Those get me intrigued. The fact that a pressing team is in a region where the top three teams all have one form of point guard issues or another has me thinking they can make a run.

13. Purdue: The Boilermakers were the best team in the Big Ten and have one of the best players in the country in Caleb Swanigan. Combine that with the fact that they surround a pair of dominant low-post scorers with a bevy of sharp-shooters, and I think Matt Painter’s club has a puncher’s chance of getting out of the Midwest.

14. Notre Dame: I love this Notre Dame team. Love them. They’ve now been to back-to-back Elite 8s and have a team this season that may be Mike Brey’s best coaching job to date. You are going to love Bonzie Colson.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

SECOND WEEKEND TEAMS

15. Baylor: Yup. I said it. I don’t think Butler can get to a Final Four, although I will freely admit that has more to do with the fact that they are in the same region as Duke and Villanova as it does anything to do with this team. But I will say this: They haven’t looked like the same team for more than a month. Have they been figured out?

16. Butler: The Bulldogs are a weird group. They have the talent of a bubble team, but they’ve swept Villanova and beaten Arizona on a neutral court that was anything but neutral. I do like Butler, but I don’t think they can get past North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

17. Wichita State: The single-most egregious mis-seed. The Shockers rank 8th on KenPom. They are a No. 10 seed in the South. Kentucky is going to have their work cut out for them if they square off in the second round. Just an interesting thing to think about: If the Shockers are going to get to a Final Four, they’re probably going to have to do it by knocking off Kentucky, UCLA and North Carolina.

18. SMU: The Mustangs are another team that got a raw deal on seeding. This is a team that is 11th on KenPom but finds themselves as a No. 6 seed in the Big Dance despite winning the AAC regular season and tournament titles.

19. Florida: I want to rank Florida higher than this because I really like that team, but the problem is that A) they are without starting center John Egbunu, who tore his ACL, and B) they probably need to beat both Villanova and Duke to get to the Final Four. That’s a big ask.

20. Florida State: Florida State is the most talented team that I trust the least. I think that their matchup with FGCU in the first round is really quite intriguing.

21. Virginia: Virginia is still just as good defensively as they were the last three seasons. Their issue? They cannot score at the same level. They got a good matchup in the first round against No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington, one that should keep them from getting picked off early.

22. Wisconsin: I think the Badgers are probably seeded too low at No. 8. They finished second in the Big Ten regular season race and reached the Big Ten title game. Good luck with that second round matchup against Villanova.

23. Maryland: The Terps got a really nice draw. They get a Xavier team that doesn’t have either of their point guard in the first round and then, if seeds hold, face-off with Florida State in the second round

24. Michigan: The Wolverines were the best story during Championship Week, overcoming a plane crash to win the Big Ten tournament despite being the No. 8 seed and playing their opening game in practice jerseys just two hours after landing in DC. They’ve been hot for two months now.

25. Minnesota: I think the Gophers have been undervalued all season long. Their biggest issue this month? They get Middle Tennessee State in the first round.

26. Cincinnati: The Bearcats are a weird team to peg. They have size, experience and toughness, but they’ve been handled the last two times they’ve played a real opponent, both of which were SMU.

27. Oklahoma State: The Pokes are dangerous. Jawun Evans is a top eight point guard in college basketball, Phil Forte is a sniper and head coach Brad Underwood is no stranger to winning in March.

28. Middle Tennessee: I think Middle Tennessee State has the best chance of any mid-major to get to the Sweet 16. They can handle Minnesota, and Butler is probably the best No. 4 seed to be matched up with in this tournament. Remember, this is a team that beat Vanderbilt by 23 and was up by 30 at halftime at Ole Miss.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A WIN WOULD BE NICE

29. Saint Mary’s
30. Miami
31. Vanderbilt
32. Dayton
33. Michigan State
34. Seton Hall
35. Virginia Tech
36. Nevada
37. Marquette
38. Wake Forest
39. Rhode Island
40. Creighton
41. South Carolina
42. Arkansas
43. Northwestern
44. UNC Wilmington
45. VCU
46. Vermont
47. Xavier
48. East Tennessee State
49. Providence
50. Southern Cal
51. Princeton
52. Kansas State
53. Bucknell
54. Winthrop
55. New Mexico State
56. Florida Gulf Coast
57. South Dakota State
58. Kent State
59. Iona
60. Northern Kentucky
61. Troy
62. Jacksonville State
63. North Dakota
64. Texas Southern
65. UC Davis
66. North Carolina Central
67. New Orleans
68. Mount St. Mary’s

2017 NCAA Tournament Tip Times and Announcer Pairings

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

NCAA First Four
Tuesday, March 14

6:40 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 16 Mt. St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 New Orleans (Brian Anderson, Clark Kellogg, Lewis Johnson)

9:05 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Wake Forest (Brian Anderson, Clark Kellogg, Lewis Johnson)

NCAA First Four
Wednesday, March 15

6:40 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 UC Davis (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Owude)

9:05 p.m., truTV, Dayton
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 11 USC (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Owude)

First Round Games
Thursday Afternoon, March 16

12:15 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

12:40 p.m., truTV, Orlando
No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 9 UNC Wilmington (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

1:30 p.m., TNT, Milwaukee
No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)

2:00 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)

2:45 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

3:10 p.m., truTV, Orlando
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

4:00 p.m., TNT, Milwaukee
No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)

4:30 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)

First Round Games
Thursday Evening, March 16

6:50 p.m., TNT, Orlando
No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

7:10 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mt. Saint Mary’s/New Orleans (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

7:20 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)

7:27 p.m., truTV, Milwaukee
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)

9:20 p.m., TNT, Orlando
No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

9:40 p.m., CBS, Buffalo
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

9:50 p.m., TBS, Salt Lake City
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Eradhl)

9:57 p.m., truTV, Milwaukee
No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)

First Round Games
Friday Afternoon, March 17

12:15 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

12:40 p.m., truTV, Tulsa
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

1:30 p.m., TNT, Greenville
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

2:00 p.m., TBS, Sacramento
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)

2:45 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

3:10 p.m., truTV, Tulsa
No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Providence/USC (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

4:00 p.m., TNT, Greenville
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

4:30 p.m., TBS, Sacramento
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)

First Round Games
Friday Evening, March 17

6:50 p.m., TNT, Tulsa
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NC Central/UC Davis (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

7:10 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

7:20 p.m., TBS, Greenville
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

7:27 p.m., truTV, Sacramento
No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Kansas State/Wake Forest (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)

9:20 p.m., TNT, Tulsa
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

9:40 p.m., CBS, Indianapolis
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

9:50 p.m., TBS, Greenville
No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lewis Johnson)

9:57 p.m., truTV, Sacramento
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State (Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore, Ros Gold-Onwude)

2017 NCAA Tournament: All the previews, picks and bracket breakdowns

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

Bracket Breakdowns

East Region: Villanova, the reigning champions, earned the top overall seed. Sitting at the bottom of the region is the Duke Blue Devils, fresh off four wins in four nights to claim the ACC Tournament championship on Saturday night. Several other ranked opponents are in this region, as well as two potential Cinderellas. Rob Dauster broke down the East Region here.

Midwest Region: Kansas likely would have been the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament had it not been for an upset loss in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. However, the Jayhawks find themselves in a region potentially filled with fun matchups. The Midwest also features a dangerous double-digit seeds in No. 11 Rhode Island, fresh off an Atlantic 10 Tournament title win which kept the Rams from the First Four. Scott Phillips breaks down how the Midwest will be won here.

South Region: Despite not winning its conference tournament, North Carolina is the top team in the South. Its a region of bluebloods as the Tar Heels, Kentucky and UCLA make up the top three seeds. A potential second round matchup everyone would like to see: No. 10 Wichita State vs. No. 2 Kentucky, a rematch of the epic clash from 2014 Rob Dauster fills you in on the rest of this bracket here.

West Region: Gonzaga, which flirted with perfection up until February, is the final No. 1 overall seed. If everything goes to plan, Gonzaga will be in line for a rematch with No. 2 seed Arizona. The Zags beat the Wildcats in a neutral floor meeting earlier this season.

This region also features Northwestern, which will be playing in its first-ever NCAA Tournament. Scott Phillips has the rest of the insight on this region.

Bubble Teams

All season long, Rob Dauster has been tracking bubble teams with his Bubble Banter series. While Rhode Island won its wayin, USC earned one of the final at-large bids along with Kansas State and Wake Forest. This sent Syracuse, Cal and Illinois State to the NIT. But did the committee make the right call on bubble teams? Rob answers that question here.

The No. 1 seeds

Duke entered the season as the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets in April. The Blue Devils’ season is well documented, but this past week in Brooklyn, they started to look like the team we thought they could be. With the most RPI top-50 wins and an ACC Tournament title, did Duke belong on the top line? Scott Phillips tells you whether or not the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee got it right with the No. 1 seeds.

What teams can win it all?

Like last year, this field has an abundance of Final Four caliber teams. Will this be nothing more than a bunch of No. 1 seeds vs. No. 2 seeds in the Elite 8? Or is there are darkhorse you need to know about before filling out that bracket? Rob Dauster has all the answers for you here.

Which conference reigned supreme?

Even with Syracuse as one of the notable snubs, the Atlantic Coast Conference led all other leagues with nine bids. Check here for the conference breakdown.

Official Seed List

In 2016, Villanova was the No. 7 overall seed entering the NCAA Tournament. This time around the selection committee saw the Wildcats as the top team in the field .The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee official seed list — Nos. 1-68 — is all right here.

2017 NCAA Tournament: Duke has a legitimate gripe after getting left off of the No. 1 seed line

Al Bello/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

Once again, we have a Duke vs. North Carolina argument on our hands.

The No. 1 seed in the South Region was awarded to North Carolina despite the fact that the Blue Devils have a better résumé when it comes to their hated rivals.

Winning the ACC by two full games, as North Carolina did, is certainly impressive, but the Blue Devils can counter with more top-25 wins than any team in the country (eight) and more top 50 wins than anyone (13) while Duke also owned a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head matchup with the Tar Heels. Eight of Duke’s 13 top 50 wins and six of their eight top 25 wins came away from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That said, a No. 1 seed has also never had eight losses before, and the Blue Devils suffered the worst loss of any potential No. 1 seed when they fell at home to N.C. State.

None of Duke’s accomplishments ultimately mattered when it came time to deciding the No. 1 seeds. It was explained by Mark Hollis of the selection committee after the bracket reveal that the Blue Devils were a No. 4 seed as of Wednesday. The committee uses a process they call a “seed scrub” as the week moves on, which essentially means they compare teams to the team above them and see which profile they like better.

As Duke started piling up impressive wins in New York this week, they kept ascending up the seeding chart until they reached Arizona. Since the committee decided that the Wildcats had a stronger case than Duke, that is where the Blue Devils stopped in the seeding debate.

Duke, a team who could have easily been a No. 1 seed, was never even compared to the other No. 1 seeds. Based on Duke having five more top-25 wins than Arizona this season, the committee dropped the ball on that one.

The only other No. 2 seed who won their conference tournament was Kentucky in the SEC.

The Wildcats have been playing better ball lately. They have an impressive 18-4 mark against the top-100 teams, but they only have two top-25 wins on the season. Kentucky may have the talent of a No. 1 seed but they aren’t as proven against elite teams as the No. 1 teams the committee decided on.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This season’s No. 1 overall seed had the unique advantage of being able to pick where they played the opening weekend, the top spot took on even more meaning this season. After a strong season that included a Big East championship in both the regular season and conference tournament, Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed as the Wildcats are the best defending champion college basketball has seen since Florida went back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.

In a Championship Week where No. 1 seeds like Kansas and North Carolina dropped games early in conference tournaments — and Gonzaga only won the two-bid WCC — Villanova getting the No. 1 overall seed comes as no surprise given their overall body of work and conference-tournament title. With a 17-3 record against the top 100, the Wildcats have the most impressive record among the No. 1 seeds when it comes to facing quality competition as they’ll be a major factor in the East Region.

The selection of Gonzaga as the No. 1 seed in the West comes with minimal surprise after the Bulldogs took care of business in the WCC Tournament. With six top-25 wins and a head-to-head win over West Region No. 2 seed Arizona, Gonzaga had a stronger case than any of the Pac-12’s premier trio of teams this season to be a No. 1 seed.

Skeptics will always remain when it comes to Gonzaga being a top seed, but they have double the top-25 wins of Arizona, Villanova and UCLA while also having more top-25 wins than Oregon and North Carolina. If the Zags had gone unbeaten they might have been the No. 1 overall seed.

Midwest Region No. 1 seed Kansas might have dipped out of the Big 12 Tournament early with a shocking loss to TCU but it ultimately didn’t hurt the Jayhawks too much. Many considered Kansas to be the No. 1 team in the country before that loss to the Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks potentially cost themselves the No. 1 overall seed by losing in Kansas City.

With a 16-4 top-100 record and six top-25 wins, Kansas was as impressive as any team in the country when it came to quality wins as the Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season once again.

But back to the point, the way Duke’s seeding was ultimately handled signifies that the committee really valued what teams did in the regular season with regards to conference championships. All four No. 1 seeds won their leagues by multiple games and that seemed to be something the committee respected a great deal.

Since Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue also received the league’s best seed as a No. 4 — despite an early quarterfinal loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament — that theory would seem to hold some weight. The Boilers getting a top-four seed after the Big Ten was shut out of February’s seeding reveal is proof that winning a regular-season title matters.

Arizona being seeded higher than Duke means the same thing. Since the Wildcats won the Pac-12 regular-season title (and also conference tournament title) the committee clearly liked that Arizona had handled business in their own conference.

With seven losses during ACC play, that ultimately left Duke out of the No. 1 seed discussion based on the committee’s values.

The Duke and North Carolina debate is what is going to ultimately drive the No. 1 seed discussion over these next few weeks since the committee had three relatively easy selections.

You can make a strong case for either of the Tobacco Road rivals to earn a No. 1 seed this season, but the committee at least had a pattern that they followed when it came time to pick the No. 1 seeds. Selection Sunday taught us that conference regular-season championships still hold a lot of weight despite the excitement of winning a conference tournament.

2017 NCAA Tournament Conference Breakdown

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

The field for the 2017 NCAA Tournament is set.

Not surprisingly, the Atlantic Coast Conference led the way with nine bids. The Big East and Big Ten landed seven each followed by the Big 12 with six teams going to the dance.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

Here’s the full conference breakdown:

ACC (9): North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Big East (7): Villanova, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Providence

Big Ten (7): Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan State

Big 12 (6): Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State

SEC (5): Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Pac-12 (4): Arizona, Oregon, UCLA, Southern Cal

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

Atlantic 10 (3): Dayton, VCU, Rhode Island

West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s

One-bid leagues: American East (Vermont), Atlantic Sun (Florida Gulf Coast), Big Sky (North Dakota), Big South (Winthrop), Big West (UC Davis), Colonia (UNC Wilmington), Conference USA (Middle Tennessee), Horizon (Northern Kentucky), Ivy (Princeton), MAAC (Iona), MAC (Kent State), MEAC (North Carolina Central), Missouri Valley (Wichita State), Mountain West (Nevada), Northeast (Mount St. Mary’s), Ohio Valley (Jacksonville State), Patriot (Bucknell), Southern (East Tennessee State), Southland (New Orleans), SWAC (Texas Southern), Summit (South Dakota State), Sun Belt (Troy), WAC (New Mexico State)

2017 NCAA Tournament Seed List

By Terrence PayneMar 12, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

The 68 teams have heard their names called.

Now how did the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee seed them Nos. 1-68?

The No. 1 overall seed went to the reigning national champion Villanova. This time last year, the Wildcats entered the Big Dance No. 7 on the selection committee’s overall list. Rounding out the top five is Kansas (No. 1 Midwest Region), North Carolina (No. 1 South Region), Gonzaga (No. 1 West Region) and Kentucky.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

Here’s the full list Nos. 1-68

  1. Villanova
  2. Kansas
  3. North Carolina
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Kentucky
  6. Arizona
  7. Duke
  8. Louisvlle
  9. Oregon
  10. Florida State
  11. UCLA
  12. Baylor
  13. Butler
  14. Florida
  15. West Virginia
  16. Purdue
  17. Virginia
  18. Minnesota
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Iowa State
  21. SMU
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Maryland
  24. Creighton
  25. Saint Mary’s
  26. South Carolina
  27. Michigan
  28. Dayton
  29. Wisconsin
  30. Miami
  31. Arkansas
  32. Northwestern
  33. Vanderbilt
  34. Seton Hall
  35. Michigan State
  36. Virginia Tech
  37. Oklahoma State
  38. Wichita State
  39. Marquette
  40. VCU
  41. Xavier
  42. Providence
  43. Wake Forest
  44. Rhode Island
  45. Southern Cal
  46. Kansas State
  47. Nevada
  48. Middle Tennessee
  49. UNC Wilmington
  50. Princeton
  51. Bucknell
  52. East Tennessee State
  53. Vermont
  54. Winthrop
  55. New Mexico State
  56. Florida Gulf Coast
  57. Kent State
  58. Iona
  59. Northern Kentucky
  60. Troy
  61. Jacksonville State
  62. North Dakota
  63. Texas Southern
  64. South Dakota State
  65. UC Davis
  66. North Carolina Central
  67. New Orleans
  68. Mount St. Mary’s