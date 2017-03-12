2017 NCAA Tournament Conference Breakdown

ACC (9): North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Big East (7): Villanova, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Providence
Big Ten (7): Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan State
Big 12 (6): Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State
SEC (5): Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt
Pac-12 (4): Arizona, Oregon, UCLA, Southern Cal
American (2): SMU, Cincinnati
Atlantic 10 (3): Dayton, VCU, Rhode Island
West Coast (2): Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s
One-bid leagues: American East (Vermont), Atlantic Sun (Florida Gulf Coast), Big Sky (North Dakota), Big South (Winthrop), Big West (UC Davis), Colonia (UNC Wilmington), Conference USA (Middle Tennessee), Horizon (Northern Kentucky), Ivy (Princeton), MAAC (Iona), MAC (Kent State), MEAC (North Carolina Central), Missouri Valley (Wichita State), Mountain West (Nevada), Northeast (Mount St. Mary’s), Ohio Valley (Jacksonville State), Patriot (Bucknell), Southern (East Tennessee State), Southland (New Orleans), SWAC (Texas Southern), Summit (South Dakota State), Sun Belt (Troy), WAC (New Mexico State)
East Region: Villanova, the reigning champions, earned the top overall seed. Sitting at the bottom of the region is the Duke Blue Devils, fresh off four wins in four nights to claim the ACC Tournament championship on Saturday night. Several other ranked opponents are in this region, as well as two potential Cinderellas. Rob Dauster broke down the East Region here.
Midwest Region: Kansas likely would have been the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament had it not been for an upset loss in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. However, the Jayhawks find themselves in a region potentially filled with fun matchups. The Midwest also features a dangerous double-digit seeds in No. 11 Rhode Island, fresh off an Atlantic 10 Tournament title win which kept the Rams from the First Four. Scott Phillips breaks down how the Midwest will be won here.
South Region: Despite not winning its conference tournament, North Carolina is the top team in the South. Its a region of bluebloods as the Tar Heels, Kentucky and UCLA make up the top three seeds. A potential second round matchup everyone would like to see: No. 10 Wichita State vs. No. 2 Kentucky, a rematch of the epic clash from 2014 Rob Dauster fills you in on the rest of this bracket here.
West Region: Gonzaga, which flirted with perfection up until February, is the final No. 1 overall seed. If everything goes to plan, Gonzaga will be in line for a rematch with No. 2 seed Arizona. The Zags beat the Wildcats in a neutral floor meeting earlier this season.
All season long, Rob Dauster has been tracking bubble teams with his Bubble Banter series. While Rhode Island won its wayin, USC earned one of the final at-large bids along with Kansas State and Wake Forest. This sent Syracuse, Cal and Illinois State to the NIT. But did the committee make the right call on bubble teams? Rob answers that question here.
In 2016, Villanova was the No. 7 overall seed entering the NCAA Tournament. This time around the selection committee saw the Wildcats as the top team in the field .The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee official seed list — Nos. 1-68 — is all right here.
2017 NCAA Tournament: Duke has a legitimate gripe after getting left off of the No. 1 seed line
Once again, we have a Duke vs. North Carolina argument on our hands.
The No. 1 seed in the South Region was awarded to North Carolina despite the fact that the Blue Devils have a better résumé when it comes to their hated rivals.
Winning the ACC by two full games, as North Carolina did, is certainly impressive, but the Blue Devils can counter with more top-25 wins than any team in the country (eight) and more top 50 wins than anyone (13) while Duke also owned a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head matchup with the Tar Heels. Eight of Duke’s 13 top 50 wins and six of their eight top 25 wins came away from Cameron Indoor Stadium.
That said, a No. 1 seed has also never had eight losses before, and the Blue Devils suffered the worst loss of any potential No. 1 seed when they fell at home to N.C. State.
None of Duke’s accomplishments ultimately mattered when it came time to deciding the No. 1 seeds. It was explained by Mark Hollis of the selection committee after the bracket reveal that the Blue Devils were a No. 4 seed as of Wednesday. The committee uses a process they call a “seed scrub” as the week moves on, which essentially means they compare teams to the team above them and see which profile they like better.
As Duke started piling up impressive wins in New York this week, they kept ascending up the seeding chart until they reached Arizona. Since the committee decided that the Wildcats had a stronger case than Duke, that is where the Blue Devils stopped in the seeding debate.
Duke, a team who could have easily been a No. 1 seed, was never even compared to the other No. 1 seeds. Based on Duke having five more top-25 wins than Arizona this season, the committee dropped the ball on that one.
The only other No. 2 seed who won their conference tournament was Kentucky in the SEC.
The Wildcats have been playing better ball lately. They have an impressive 18-4 mark against the top-100 teams, but they only have two top-25 wins on the season. Kentucky may have the talent of a No. 1 seed but they aren’t as proven against elite teams as the No. 1 teams the committee decided on.
This season’s No. 1 overall seed had the unique advantage of being able to pick where they played the opening weekend, the top spot took on even more meaning this season. After a strong season that included a Big East championship in both the regular season and conference tournament, Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed as the Wildcats are the best defending champion college basketball has seen since Florida went back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.
In a Championship Week where No. 1 seeds like Kansas and North Carolina dropped games early in conference tournaments — and Gonzaga only won the two-bid WCC — Villanova getting the No. 1 overall seed comes as no surprise given their overall body of work and conference-tournament title. With a 17-3 record against the top 100, the Wildcats have the most impressive record among the No. 1 seeds when it comes to facing quality competition as they’ll be a major factor in the East Region.
The selection of Gonzaga as the No. 1 seed in the West comes with minimal surprise after the Bulldogs took care of business in the WCC Tournament. With six top-25 wins and a head-to-head win over West Region No. 2 seed Arizona, Gonzaga had a stronger case than any of the Pac-12’s premier trio of teams this season to be a No. 1 seed.
Skeptics will always remain when it comes to Gonzaga being a top seed, but they have double the top-25 wins of Arizona, Villanova and UCLA while also having more top-25 wins than Oregon and North Carolina. If the Zags had gone unbeaten they might have been the No. 1 overall seed.
Midwest Region No. 1 seed Kansas might have dipped out of the Big 12 Tournament early with a shocking loss to TCU but it ultimately didn’t hurt the Jayhawks too much. Many considered Kansas to be the No. 1 team in the country before that loss to the Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks potentially cost themselves the No. 1 overall seed by losing in Kansas City.
With a 16-4 top-100 record and six top-25 wins, Kansas was as impressive as any team in the country when it came to quality wins as the Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season once again.
But back to the point, the way Duke’s seeding was ultimately handled signifies that the committee really valued what teams did in the regular season with regards to conference championships. All four No. 1 seeds won their leagues by multiple games and that seemed to be something the committee respected a great deal.
Since Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue also received the league’s best seed as a No. 4 — despite an early quarterfinal loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament — that theory would seem to hold some weight. The Boilers getting a top-four seed after the Big Ten was shut out of February’s seeding reveal is proof that winning a regular-season title matters.
Arizona being seeded higher than Duke means the same thing. Since the Wildcats won the Pac-12 regular-season title (and also conference tournament title) the committee clearly liked that Arizona had handled business in their own conference.
With seven losses during ACC play, that ultimately left Duke out of the No. 1 seed discussion based on the committee’s values.
The Duke and North Carolina debate is what is going to ultimately drive the No. 1 seed discussion over these next few weeks since the committee had three relatively easy selections.
You can make a strong case for either of the Tobacco Road rivals to earn a No. 1 seed this season, but the committee at least had a pattern that they followed when it came time to pick the No. 1 seeds. Selection Sunday taught us that conference regular-season championships still hold a lot of weight despite the excitement of winning a conference tournament.
The No. 1 overall seed went to the reigning national champion Villanova. This time last year, the Wildcats entered the Big Dance No. 7 on the selection committee’s overall list. Rounding out the top five is Kansas (No. 1 Midwest Region), North Carolina (No. 1 South Region), Gonzaga (No. 1 West Region) and Kentucky.
In the past, it’s been easy to criticize the committee for the decisions they made with bubble teams.
In fact, I’ll go as far as today that the committee nailed this. It’s flawless, as far as I’m concerned, not just with the teams they put in and the teams they kept out, but with who got slotted into the First Four.
Let’s start with who was left out. The way I see it, there were just two teams on the wrong side of the bubble that actually, honestly, truly had an argument to be in the NCAA tournament. That would be Syracuse and Illinois State, and I find it hard to make the argument that either of them should have been in the tournament.
Illinois State simply didn’t have enough quality wins. That’s the bottom line. Their only top 80 win came against Wichita State at home. That’s it. They also lost to TCU, San Francisco, Tulsa and Murray State. I do think Illinois State is a damn good team and I would have loved to see them in the Big Dance, but they just don’t have the body of work to justify it. Them’s the breaks.
As far as Syracuse is concerned, we’re talking about a team that had an RPI of 84, and had they gotten an at-large bid, it would have set a record. The Orange do have some good wins — six top 50 wins, including Duke, Florida State and Virginia — but every one of those wins came at home, and they went just 2-11 away from the Carrier Dome. Throw in an unimpressive non-conference schedule and a quarter of ugly losses — Georgia Tech, UConn, Boston College and St. John’s at home by 33 points — and what you get is a team that is going to the NIT.
I also think that the committee got it right with who is in the First Four. The way the seed list broke down, Kansas State and USC were the last two teams in the field, followed by Providence and Wake Forest. (Rhode Island skipped out on the First Four because they won their automatic bid.) To me, there was a pretty clear difference between Xavier, VCU and Marquette — the last teams to avoid the play-in game — and the teams that are getting sent to Dayton this week.
That doesn’t, however, mean that I think the committee got the bracket perfect.
They did some things with seeding that I flat out don’t agree with.
Wichita State should not be a No. 10 seed. KenPom is widely regarded as the best metric for measuring how good teams are, and Wichita State is ranked eighth nationally there. It’s not fair for Dayton to draw the Shockers in the first round, and it’s not fair that, should Wichita State advance, Kentucky has to play them in the second round.
But I will say this: Seeing Wichita State and Kentucky square off again is going to be fun. If you don’t remember, the Shockers were 35-0 in 2014 when Kentucky, a No. 8 seed, beat them en route to the national title game.
I guarantee that Gregg Marshall hasn’t forgotten about that.
2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown West Region: Can No. 1 seed Gonzaga make the Final Four?
After nearly going through the regular season unbeaten, Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West as the Bulldogs have one of the most balanced teams in the country. Gonzaga will start its NCAA Tournament journey by facing No. 16 South Dakota State and star sophomore Mike Daum — who has a 50-point game this season.
If Gonzaga moves on they’ll face either No. 8 seed Northwestern or No. 9 seed Vanderbilt. This is the first NCAA tournament appearance for the Wildcats as they have a school-record 23 wins on the season. Vanderbilt got hot at the right time and their resume includes three wins over Florida this season.
The No. 5 seed in the West is Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish have a tough opponent in Ivy League champion No. 12 seed Princeton. The Irish have gone to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years while the Tigers went unbeaten in a tough Ivy League this season.
The No. 4 seed is West Virginia as the Mountaineers are taking on No. 13 seed Bucknell, the champions of the Patriot League.
The potential West Virginia/Notre Dame second-round matchup is one we almost saw in the last NCAA tournament last year until Stephen F. Austin spoiled the matchup by upsetting the Mountaineers.
Arizona secured the No. 2 seed out West after winning the Pac-12 Tournament title. The Wildcats have looked like a more complete team since sophomore Allonzo Trier re-joined the lineup as they play No. 15 seed North Dakota.
Saint Mary’s didn’t get a lot of respect from the WCC as they are the No. 7 seed despite being a top-25 team for much of the season. The Gaels will take on No. 10 seed VCU in their opener.
An all-Florida matchup makes things interesting as No. 3 Florida State will battle No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast in a game that will be played in Orlando. The Seminoles had a great season in the ACC but they could have their hands full with Dunk City.
Maryland gets the No. 6 seed in the West as Melo Trimble and the Terps will face No. 11 seed Xavier in the first round.