2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown Midwest Region: Kansas gets No. 1 seed

Kansas was able to get the No. 1 seed in the Midwest despite losing in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals as the Jayhawks open with the winner of the North Carolina Central and UC Davis First Four game.

If the Jayhawks move on, as expected, they would get a matchup with No. 8 Miami or No. 9 Michigan State in the second round. The matchup of head coaches Jim Larranaga and Tom Izzo in the first round will be quite the treat as the Jayhawks could have their hands full with either team.

Things get interesting with No. 5 seed Iowa State as the Big 12 Tournament champions have looked like a different team since putting freshman Solomon Young in the starting lineup. The Cyclones won’t have it easy in their first game, however as they get No. 12 seed Nevada.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWNS: East | Midwest | South | West

The No. 4 seed is Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue as the Boilermakers received a lot of respect from the committee despite losing to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Purdue won’t have it easy in their opener as they get America East champion Vermont — one of the tougher mid-major teams in this field.

After a strong season in the ACC, Louisville earns the No. 2 seed as they open with No. 15 seed and Ohio Valley champion Jacksonville State.

The Cardinals won’t have it easy if they advance as red-hot Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan is the No. 7 seed as the Wolverines draw No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the opener. Watch out for the matchup of point guards in that one as Michigan senior Derrick Walton Jr. is playing at a high level as he’ll go against All-American Jawun Evans from the Cowboys.

Oregon earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest after getting a No. 1 seed last season. The Ducks will face No. 14 seed Iona in its opener.

Even after losing senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr. for the season to a torn ACL, Creighton earned a No. 6 seed as they’ll face No. 11 Rhode Island in the first round. The Rams earned the autobid out of the Atlantic 10 as they’ll be one of the more dangerous double-digit seeds in the field.

RELATED: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket