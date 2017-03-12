2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown East Region: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed

Villanova, the reigning national champions, are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament after winning dual-Big East titles. The Wildcats, who should be a favorite to win the national, will get the winner of Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans in the first round. If the Wildcats don’t become the first No. 1 seed to lose in the first round, they will play the winner of No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 9 Virginia Tech.

Virginia landed as the No. 5 seed where they will take on No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington, who won the CAA conference tournament title for the second straight season. This will be a fascinating clash of styles. Florida landed the No. 4 seed in the East and they will get East Tennessee State in the first round of the tournament. UNCW and ETSU will be trendy upset picks this year.

Duke landed as the No. 2 seed in the East after their run to the ACC tournament title. There was some speculation that the Blue Devils could be a No. 1 seed, but with Duke in the same region as the No. 1 overall seed, they weren’t even the top No. 2 seed. If Duke advances, they will get the winner of No. 7 South Carolina and No. 10 Marquette, the latter of whom is coached by Coach K disciple, Steve Wojciechowski.

Baylor landed a No. 3 seed in the East and they will get New Mexico State in the first round, while the Bears are in line for a potential matchup with in-state rival SMU, who is a No. 6 seed in the East. The Mustangs will face off with the winner of Providence and USC, who are in the First Four.

