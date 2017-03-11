More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Walton carries Michigan past Minnesota and into Big 10 final

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 7:16 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) Seconds after his coach told Michigan players to quit bickering, Derrick Walton Jr. had his own message to deliver.

The senior point guard huddled his teammates at midcourt and told them they couldn’t let the game get away. Then Walton backed up those words by having a hand in 18 consecutive points – scoring 14 of those himself and assisting on the others- down the stretch as eighth-seeded Michigan beat Minnesota 84-77 Saturday to earn a spot in the Big Ten Tournament final against Wisconsin.

Walton finished with 29 points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and just one turnover and took over the game for the Wolverines (23-11), who have defeated Illinois, No. 13 Purdue and Minnesota since their plane skidded off the runway earlier in the week and delayed their arrival in D.C. They have Walton to thank for getting them to their first conference championship game 2014.

“The game presented me opportunities to make plays,” said Walton, who was 8 of 15 from the floor and made all 10 of his free throws. “I just take what the game gives me. … My job is easy: just make sure to get the ball in the right spot.”

For more than seven minutes the ball was in Walton’s hands as he navigated big German forward Moe Wagner’s foul trouble and quarterfinal star D.J. Wilson’s off day and took over.

Wagner, who made his first six shots and finished with 17 points, wasn’t surprised by Walton’s dominance. Neither was the teammate who has known him since fifth grade.

“When he gets that look in his eye, I know when he’ll get it going,” backcourt mate Zak Irvin said. “At that point, just get him the ball and he’ll take care of it.”

In a tradition adopted for each win this week, players celebrated by dousing coach John Beilein with water and jumping up and down screaming, “Hey, hey, hey!” They’d love to do it one more time Sunday.

On the court, Beilein has gotten to the point that he trusts Walton to run the show, especially in pressure spots. After Minnesota tied the score at 55, Beilein let Walton settle things down.

“When I see him talking, I just shut up and sit down,” Beilein said, “because I know he sees what’s going on out there much better.”

Walton saw Minnesota’s Nate Mason, who finished ahead of him in all-conference voting, scoring 23 points and outdueled him. The Golden Gophers (24-9) couldn’t make up for the loss of injured guard Akeem Springs or handle Walton’s surge.

“We knew he’d be a threat,” Minnesota forward Reggie Lynch said of Walton. “It’s something we have to shore up down the road, covering great point guards.”

As Walton walked down the court to shoot free throws late in the game, a fan yelled out, “That’s what a first-team all-Big Ten point guard looks like.”

“He definitely played with a chip on his shoulder,” Michigan forward Mark Donnal said. “We’ve seen it plenty of times this season where he’s just taken over games and been that go-to guy.”

SPRINGS OUT

Springs tore the Achilles tendon in his right ankle in Minnesota’s quarterfinal win Friday against Michigan State and is out for the season. New starter Dupree McBrayer had 14 points and played all 40 minutes along with Mason, but only two bench points showed the potential for problems in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re a totally different team now with Akeem out,” coach Richard Pitino said. “We’re going to have to start teaching some guys some different positions. That was a huge blow.”

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Playing far better than its seed, Michigan showed it has a ton of offensive options and can compensate if one or two players doesn’t have it. That’ll come in handy in the NCAA Tournament. “People can have bad days and miss shots, but we know somebody’s there who will carry us,” Wagner said.

Minnesota: Will have to make up for the loss of Springs moving forward, but the team knows it can count on Mason to shoulder the load.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Looks to cap off an incredible week with a Big Ten Tournament title. Will face No. 24 Wisconsin, which beat Northwestern 76-48 in the other semifinal, in the final Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota: An NCAA Tournament bid that’s an impressive accomplishment after going 8-23 last season.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Wisconsin shuts down Northwestern 76-48 in Big Ten semifinal

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 7:03 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) Wisconsin revved up the defense against weary Northwestern and got the desired result, a 76-48 victory Saturday that earned the No. 24 Badgers a berth in the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the third time in five years.

Nigel Hayes scored 18 points and Ethan Happ added 16 for the second-seeded Badgers. They never trailed in their third straight victory – second in the tournament – following a run of five losses in six games.

Wisconsin (25-8) will vie for its fourth Big Ten title Sunday against No. 8 seed Michigan, which will be playing its fourth game in four days. It will be the seventh championship game appearance for the Badgers, trailing only the eight by Ohio State.

Northwestern (23-11) was playing for the second time in less than 24 hours and third game in three days, and it showed. Coming off wins over Rutgers and No. 3 seed Maryland, the Wildcats missed 20 of 27 shots in the first half, had only one assist and trailed 38-21.

Scottie Lindsey scored 16 points for Northwestern.

No. 12 SMU beats UCF 70-59 in American semifinals

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 6:42 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) SMU goes into Sunday’s American Athletic Conference championship on a 15-game winning streak, having won more games than any other team in the program’s history.

Not bad for a squad that didn’t get a single vote in the preseason AP Poll.

Sterling Brown scored 22 points as the 12th-ranked Mustangs (29-4) beat UCF 70-59 on Saturday in the AAC semifinals.

Semi Ojeleye added 17 points, and Shake Milton had 14 of his 16 points in the second for SMU, which is back in the championship game after missing last year’s tournament because of NCAA sanctions. The Mustangs won the title in 2015.

SMU has won 25 of its last 26 after a 4-3 start to their season.

“It’s a good accomplishment, but we know we’re not done,” said Brown. “We’ve got a bigger goal that we’re trying to accomplish and add to those wins.”

B.J. Taylor had 20 points and Nick Banyard 16 for the Knights (21-11). They had won six in a row.

Neither team led by more than six before Milton stole the ball from the 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall under the UCF basket and made the Knights pay on the other end with a 3-pointer for a 42-34 lead. Taylor was trying to signal for a timeout that led to a technical foul and Sterling Brown extended the lead to 10 with two free throws.

“I didn’t see what happened, but it’s basketball,” said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. “The player has to call (timeout). Everyone now is making plays on the basketball while the player is trying to make the call. So when that happens, there’s going to be a lot of guys, a lot of congestion in that area.”

That was part of a 14-3 run that gave the Mustangs a 50-36 lead and control of the game with just over 9 minutes to play.

Taylor tried to shoot UCF back into the game. He hit consecutive 3-pointers that cut the lead to eight points with 3 minutes left, but that was as close as the Knights would get.

Ojeleye had 10 of the Mustangs’ 26 points first-half points and SMU went into halftime leading by just three. Taylor had eight for UCF and hit the first 3-pointer of the second half to tie the game at 26.

Both teams hit 10 3-point shots, but neither could score inside, each getting just 10 points in the paint.

“Both teams were locked in defensively, said SMU forward Ben Moore. “Come around tournament time, that’s the most important thing. So both teams were playing hard on the defensive end and we were trying to keep them out of the paint. So that was a big key.”

SMU finished with 15 assists on its 21 baskets, five of them from Milton.

BIG PICTURE

UCF: The Knights had their best season since winning 22 games in 2011-12 as a member of Conference USA, their only 22-win season in the last 10 years. Friday’s win over Memphis was just their second win the four-year history of the conference tournament.

SMU: The Mustangs are hoping to receive the program’s highest seed in NCAA Tournament history. SMU was seeded fifth in 1985 tournament and received a sixth seed in 2015 after winning the AAC tournament in Hartford.

TIME MANAGEMENT

SMU’s starters, as they have in most games this season, each played at least 28 minutes. Coach Tim Jankovich said fatigue is a concern as the Mustangs prepare for their third game in three days.

“I felt like this could be as hard as anything we’ll do all year,” he said. “Obviously, in the NCAA Tournament, you’ll play some outstanding team, but at least they give you a day to rest if you’re fortunate enough to advance.”

SUITING UP

Sterling Brown played in his 134th game for SMU, tying him for the most games played in program history. Ben Moore is tied for fourth on that list with 133 games played.

UP NEXT:

UCF is expected to receive a bid to the NIT

SMU will face second-seeded Cincinnati or UConn in Sunday’s championship game.

Bubble Banter: Rhode Island, Middle Tennessee and bid thieves

AP Photo/John Minchillo
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 3:56 PM EST

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This post will be updated throughout the day.

WINNERS

Rhode Island (RPI: 40, KenPom: 52, first four out): The Rams got the win that they needed to get on Saturday afternoon, knocking off Davidson to advance to the finals of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The problem? URI has not done enough in this tournament to vault themselves past the teams that are already in front of them in the bubble pecking order. I think they need the automatic bid if they want to get into the tournament, and they’ll have a shot to get it tomorrow.

LOSERS

Vanderbilt (RPI: 36, KenPom: 31, No. 10 seed): The Commodores lost to Arkansas in the second SEC semifinal, a loss that means they are going to have to set a record for the most losses for an at-large team if they are going to get into the tournament. I think that they will. Given the wins that they have — including a three-game sweep of Florida — and the schedule they played, my guess is Bryce Drew’s inaugural season in Nashville will end in the NCAA tournament.

STILL TO PLAY

Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee (RPI: 36, KenPom: 47, No. 11 seed), 8:30 p.m.

Illinois fires head coach John Groce

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

Illinois has fired head coach John Groce.

Groce went 95-75 in five seasons with the Illini, posting a 37-53 record in Big Ten play during that time frame. Groce reached the NCAA tournament in 2013, but he had failed to return to the dance in the last four years.

“I want to thank John Groce and his staff for their tireless efforts over these past five years,” Illinois AD Josh Whitman said in a statement released by the university. “Under his leadership, regrettably, we were not able to sustain the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Illinois.”

Groce is a good coach. He had success at Ohio before getting to Illinois, and a lot of smart people thought that he had a chance to be successful. It just didn’t work out, and even with a late run this year, losses to Rutgers in the season finale and Michigan in the Big Ten tournament opener did them in.

Illinois is going to be a job that is pursued by a lot of people. Due to its proximity to Chicago and St. Louis, havens of high school talent, and given the passionate fan base, it may be the best job currently on the market. It will also be interesting to see what happens with the recruiting class that Groce brought in, which includes five-star big man Jeremiah Tilmon and talented guard Trent Frazier.

The name that is going to be associated with this opening the the most will be Cuonzo Martin. He’s a midwest guy that played in the Big Ten and thrived at Missouri State prior to going to Tennessee. He should be able to recruit St. Louis given his connections to the city and, if he makes the right hire, should be able to get Chicago kids into the program as well.

It may end up coming down to a bidding war between the Illini and Missouri for Martin. If Illinois ends up on the losing end of that, or if Martin opts to stay in Berkeley instead of leaving Cal, there are a number of other interesting names that will be tied to the job.

The first two names that Illinois should call are Tim Jankovich at SMU and Dan Muller at Illinois State. Muller just led the Redbirds to a 28-win season and a 17-1 mark in the Missouri Valley. He spent time on staff at Vanderbilt and has experience recruiting at that level. Jankovich, who is currently the head coach at SMU, led the Mustangs to an AAC regular season title despite playing with a six-man rotation and coaching a team that he didn’t take over until mid-July, when Larry Brown abruptly retired. Before going to SMU, Jankovich was head coach at Illinois State.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew is an interesting name to keep in mind here as well, as is current St. Louis and former Oklahoma State head coach Travis Ford. Drew may be in the market to make a move away from Baylor given the year that he’s had and the current issues with the Baylor brand, and Ford already has two elite recruits committed to the Billikens that are from the city of St. Louis.

Introducing Cinderella: The NC Central Eagles are headed to the NCAA tournament

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic

Coach: LeVelle Moton

Record: 25-8 (13-3 1st)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 153
RPI: 208
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: With an RPI outside the top-200, NC Central is likely headed to a 16 seed and the play-in round at Dayton.

Names you need to know: Almost everything the Eagles do flows through Patrick Cole. The 6-foot-5 senior leads them in scoring (19.5 ppg) and assists (5.7 apg) while also grabbing seven rebounds per game. Dajuan Graf, who shoots 37.5 percent from 3-point range, is the only other player scoring in double figures at 14.2 per game.

Stats you need to know: NC Central hangs its hat on the defensive end, where opponents shoot just 28.7 percent from 3-point range. In one of the more curious stats, the Eagles actually have the best “free-throw defense” in the country, with opponents converting at a 62.7 percent clip. They’re also the most experienced team in the country, according to KenPom.

Big wins, bad losses: The highest-rated KenPom win for the Eagles this season against Northern Kentucky, which is ranked 145th. The Eagles themselves were the only MEAC team rated in the KenPom top 295. A home loss to Delaware State, ranked 339, was the only true red flag on their resume before back-to-back losses to Savannah State (314) and North Carolina A&T (349) to end the regular season.

How’d they get here?: Despite the stumble to the finish line, NC Central had little trouble in the MEAC tournament. The Eagles defeated Bethune Cookman by 35 and Maryland Eastern Shore by 30 before besting Norfolk State by eight to claim the conference title.

Outlook: With a team as dependent as it is on one player like NC Central is on Patrick Cole, there’s a bit of a double-edged sword at play. On one hand, if the opposition can bottle that one player up, it totally disrupts an offense. But, should that one player get hot, he can do a lot of damage. NC Central won’t be the first 16 seed to top a 1, but Cole could make it interesting if he can find a groove.

How do I know you?: LeVelle Moton is one of the more up-and-coming coaches in the industry, having taken NC Central from Division II to now its second NCAA tournament in four years. You could see his name attached to a number of openings this spring.