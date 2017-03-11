VIDEO: Iowa State’s locker room celebration included head coach Steve Prohm getting ice-bucketed

This is great:
Duke wins the ACC tournament, may end up as fourth No. 1 seed
BROOKLYN — Jayson Tatum scored 19 points to lead four players in double-figures as Duke capped off an improbable run through the ACC tournament with a 75-69 win over Notre Dame.
Duke became the first ACC team to win four games in four days, doing so as the No. 5 seed, to take home the title. The Blue Devils did so by coming from behind in three straight games against Louisville, North Carolina and the Fighting Irish. They were down 12 points in the second half against the Cardinals, 13 points in the second half against UNC and eight points in the second half on Friday.
Luke Kennard chipped in with 16 points and Amile Jefferson added 14 points for the Blue Devils.
The win puts Duke in a spot where they could very well end up being a No. 1 seed. I know people don’t want to hear that, but it’s the truth. The Blue Devils have more top 50 wins than any other team in the country with 13, and eight of those 13 wins came away from home. They have eight top 25 wins — six away from home — and four top ten wins — with three away from home. They are 26-8 on the season and they have beaten North Carolina in two out of the three matchups between the two teams, including in Brooklyn on Friday night.
After everything Duke has been through this season, the injuries and the trips and the internal turmoil, they are on track to enter the tournament precisely where we thought they would: At the top of their region.
Introducing Cinderella: Will Middle Tennessee pull off another upset in 2017?
Conference: Conference USA
Coach: Kermit Davis Jr.
Record: 30-4 (17-1 C-USA)
Ratings and Rankings:
– Kenpom: 49
– RPI: 36
– AP/USA Today: N/A
Seeding: The Blue Raiders have 30 wins on the year, a pair of which came against the RPI top 50. NBC Sports current bracket projection tabs them as a No. 11 seed. A scary No. 11 seed.
Names you need to know: The big three you need to know for Middle Tennessee State is JaCorey Williams, Reggie Upshaw and Giddy Potts. Upshaw and Potts introduced themselves to the nation last year, combining for 40 points in No. 15 over No. 2 upset of Michigan State. Williams, the transfer from Arkansas, was a first team all-Conference USA performer this year, averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Stats you need to know: 11. That’s how many 3-pointers they sunk in an upset win over No. 2 seed Michigan State in the first round of 2016 NCAA Tournament. While they don’t have some of the big men who helped space the floor, they still have the potential light it up from deep.
Big wins, bad losses: Middle Tennessee has a bunch of good wins: a neutral floor win over UNC Wilmington, another trendy upset pick next week, at home against Vanderbilt and on the road against Ohio Valley regular season champion Belmont. Middle Tennessee’s worst loss came against Tennessee State, allowing 46 second half points in a 74-63 defeat.
How’d they get here?: The Blue Raiders dominated C-USA. They set a record for 17 conference wins, 14 of which were decided by 10 or more points. After getting a fight from Marshall in the second half, Middle Tennessee saw a familiar result, picking up a 83-72 tournament title win.
Outlook: Middle Tennessee will be the trendy upset pick. Although it won’t be surprising giving its upset win over Michigan State from a season ago. The Blue Raiders are led by a trio of reliable scorers, who all happen to be experienced upperclassmen. While this team is missing some key pieces from a season ago, they’ve become a more efficient team on both ends of the floor.
How do I know you?: From last year when they ruined your bracket.
SNACKS: Villanova captures Big East title; 10 automatic bids earned
SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW
No. 1 Villanova defeated Creighton, 74-60, in the Big East Tournament title game behind 29 points from Josh Hart. It’s the second time in the past three years that the Wildcats are dual-Big East champs. The reigning national champions Villanova has the best chance to repeat since Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer and Al Horford won back-to-back at Florida a decade ago. So, why has that storyline flown under the radar all year. CBT’s Rob Dauster was at the Garden to offer up his thoughts on ‘Nova.
Sure, No. 23 Iowa State didn’t have to face Kansas or Baylor in the conference’s postseason tournament, but there’s no denying that the Cyclones are arguably the nation’s hottest teams. Iowa State have won nine of 10, and avenged that only loss in that span by defeating No. 11 West Virginia, 80-74, in the Big 12 Tournament championship game in Kansas City on Saturday night. The Cyclones scored 80 points, off 54 percent shooting, against Press Virginia.
STARRED
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky: The speedster scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to fend off a good fight from Alabama. Malik Monk also shook off a two-point effort the previous day with a 20-point performance.
Josh Hart, Villanova: This week in New York City, Hart made a late case for the nation’s player of the year. In a championship game win, the senior wing went for 29 points and grabbed six rebounds. He becomes only the third player in the Big East history — joining Patrick Ewing and Peyton Siva — to win multiple Big East Tournament MVP honors.
Myles Stephens, Princeton: The first-ever Ivy League Tournament game was a thriller. Undefeated Princeton, playing essentially a road game against Penn in The Palestra, sent the game to overtime and kept the Tigers’ tournament hopes alive with a tip-in with 5.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Stephens had 21 points and 10 boards in the overtime victory.
Jaylin Walker, Kent State: The sophomore had himself a week in Cleveland. A day after hitting the game-winner in the semifinals against Ohio, Walker set a career-high with 30 points (18 coming after halftime) in a win over top-seeded Akron.
Derrick Walton, Michigan: The senior point guard has led he Wolverines to the Big Ten Tournament title game behind his 29 points, nine assists (one turnover), five rebounds and two steals in a semifinal win over Minnesota.
REST OF THE TOP 25
No. 12 SMU went on a 14-3 second-half run to cruise to its 15th straight victory, advancing to the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game with a 70-59 win over Central Florida.
The Mustangs will meet No. 15 Cincinnati, who held off a comeback from UConn, after leading by 12 at halftime. After several threats from the Huskies, the Bearcats finally put the game away at the line en route to an 81-71 semifinal victory.
Playing its third game in as many days may have done Northwestern in, as No. 24 Wisconsin rolled past the Wildcats, 76-48, and into the Big Ten Tournament title game. Nigel Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Ethan Happ with 16.
NOTABLES
- Princeton and Yale will meet in the first Ivy League Tournament championship game at The Palestra.
- Texas State defeated UT-Arlington by 20 to advance to the Sun Belt Conference title game. UT-Arlington was the top-seed and had a double-digit win over Saint Mary’s in Moraga. Many thought the Mavericks could be a Cinderella this March.
- Bubble teams across the country are happy VCU knocked off Richmond in overtime of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal.
- However, the A-10 could still get three bids in the NCAA Tournament, if Rhode Island wins on Sunday against VCU. The Rams entered the day as one of the “First Four Out.” Perhaps a win over Davidson sealed the deal.
- Moses Kingsley recorded a double-double 12 points and 13 rebounds in Arkansas‘ 76-62 SEC Tournament semifinal win over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks have looked good in Nashville this week.
AUTOMATIC BIDS
- Vermont (America East)
- North Carolina Central (MEAC)
- Texas Southern (SWAC)
- Kent State (MAC)
- Middle Tennessee (C-USA)
Nevada beats Colorado State 79-71 for Mountain West crown
LAS VEGAS (AP) Jordan Caroline had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Nevada beat Colorado State 79-71 on Saturday in the Mountain West Conference championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 years.
The top-seeded Wolf Pack (28-6) claimed the league’s automatic bid for their first trip to the NCAAs since winning the 2006 Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
After squandering a 16-point lead and allowing the Rams to tie the game midway through the second half, Nevada used an 11-3 run during a five-minute stretch to build another cushion while No. 2 seed Colorado State (23-11) missed eight consecutive field goal attempts.
The Rams pulled to 66-65 when J.D. Paige hit a 3-pointer with 2:32 left, but they never managed to tie the score again.
Marcus Marshall added 21 points and was 12 of 15 from the free throw line down the stretch for Nevada, which went to the line 35 times to 11 for Colorado State.
Gian Clavell scored 30 points for Colorado State, which was seeking its first Mountain West title since 2003. Prentiss Nixon added 23 points, and Emmanuel Omogbo had 10.
It marked the eighth time the top two seeds met for the Mountain West title. The second seed won the previous seven matchups.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado State: Clavell surpassed 1,000 career points. He came into the game needing 11 to reach the milestone.
Nevada: After struggling through their worst first half of the season, scoring a mere 21 points on 23 percent shooting in a semifinal win over Fresno State, the Wolf Pack have shot 42 of 79 (53 percent) from the field, including 15 of 47 (41 percent) from 3-point range, in their last three halves of basketball.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: The Rams might be on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. If they don’t, they could receive an NIT bid.
Nevada: Will find out Sunday where it is headed in the NCAA Tournament.
No. 23 Iowa State beats No. 11 W Virginia for Big 12 title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Monte Morris scored 17 points, Deonte Burton and Matt Thomas helped him deal with West Virginia’s attacking defense, and No. 23 Iowa State beat the No. 11 Mountaineers 80-74 on Saturday night for the Cyclones’ third Big 12 Tournament title in four years.
Burton had 16 points and Thomas finished with 12 for the fourth-seeded Cyclones (23-10), who will enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the nation’s hottest teams. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games, with their only loss during that stretch coming a week ago in Morgantown.
They avenged that defeat in a big way at the Sprint Center.
Iowa State has never lost in four appearances in the Big 12 title game, while the Mountaineers (26-8) remain without a conference tournament title of any kind since winning the Big East in 2010.
Jevon Carter had 18 points for West Virginia, which will no doubt rue its 8-for-17 shooting from the foul line. Esa Ahmad, Daxter Miles Jr. and Elijah Macon finished with 10 points apiece.
The No. 2-seeded Mountaineers had been a scourge for the Cyclones the past two years, winning the last four meetings in relatively easy fashion. But the hallmark of those games had been their ability to get easy baskets against an Iowa State team that doesn’t always play defense.
There were no easy buckets Saturday night.
Iowa State threw down its own half-court press against Press Virginia, and caused 10 first-half turnovers that gave the sea of red inside Sprint Center reason to stand from its seats.
The biggest roars from the Cyclones faithful came late in the half, when Bowie came off the bench to score 10 points in quick succession. He checked out to a standing ovation, and Morris took over from there, hitting Iowa State’s final three baskets of the half for a 35-29 lead.
After drilling a long 3 as time expired, Morris rode an imaginary horse off to the locker room.
The whooping and hollering continued in the second half, when Burton hit a pair of 3s and Thomas hit another, pushing Iowa State’s lead to 10. And that caused tempers to boil over on the West Virginia bench, where coach Bob Huggins was given a technical foul with 15:46 to play.
Thomas hit both of the foul shots as the lead stretched to 50-38.
The Mountaineers eventually turned to the 1-3-1 zone that caused Kansas State all kinds of trouble in the semifinals. But the ball-handling of Morris, Burton and Co. allowed the Cyclones to deal with the frequent trapping attempts, and that created enough open looks to keep West Virginia at bay.
As chants of “I-S-U!” rattled the building, Iowa State coach Steve Prohm allowed Thomas and Naz Mitrou-Long to check out with seconds left, the pair of seniors relishing in the moment.
Fellow seniors Morris and Burton joined the jubilant celebration as the clock hit zero.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State gave Prohm his first Big 12 Tournament title after he took over for Fred Hoiberg, the popular former player and coach who guided the Cyclones to championships in 2014 and `15.
West Virginia lost despite hitting eight 3-pointers and shooting 51.8 percent from the field in part because its defense let it down. Iowa State is 16-0 when scoring at least 80 this season.
UP NEXT
Both teams settle in to learn their NCAA Tournament seeds on Sunday.
—
More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25