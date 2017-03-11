More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ten tournament tickets get punched on Saturday

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 7:03 AM EST

There will be ten automatic bids to the NCAA tournament handed out today, from the America East’s 11 a.m. tip-off in Burlington, Vermont, to the 11:30 p.m. tip between UC Davis and UC Irvine in Anaheim.

The most interesting of the ten games, at least for the bubble teams around the country, will be the Conference USA final between Marshall and Middle Tennessee State. Kermit Davis’ Blue Raiders are probably going to be in the NCAA tournament regardless of whether or not they win or lose on Saturday, meaning that Marshall — who is coached by Dan D’antoni — is the prototypical bid thief.

If Marshall wins, someone — maybe USC, maybe Illinois State, maybe Kansas State, maybe Wake Forest — will find themselves heading to the NIT.

Marshall isn’t the only big thief out there right now.

Everyone in the Atlantic 10 not named VCU probably fits into that category as well. Richmond, who plays VCU in the A-10 semis at 3:30 p.m., is not getting an at-large bid, and neither is Davidson, who faces off with Rhode Island at 1 p.m. The Rams are an interesting case themselves. They are right on the bubble’s cut-line, but they won’t be able to land the wins they need to jump past the rest of the teams at the bottom of the at-large pool.

Here is today’s automatic bid schedule:

Albany at Vermont, 11:00 a.m.
Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central, 1:00 p.m.
Colorado State vs. Nevada, 6:00 p.m.
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern, 6:15 p.m.
Kent State vs. Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.
Weber State vs. North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico State vs. CSU Bakersfield, 11:00 p.m.
UC Davis vs. UC Irvine, 11:30 p.m.

Bubble Banter: Rhode Island, Middle Tennessee and bid thieves

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 9:56 AM EST

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This post will be updated throughout the day.

STILL TO PLAY

Davidson vs. Rhode Island (RPI: 40, KenPom: 52, first four out), 1:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt (RPI: 36, KenPom: 31, No. 10 seed) vs. Arkansas, 3:00 p.m.

Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee (RPI: 36, KenPom: 47, No. 11 seed), 8:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Steve Alford, Sean Miller in war of words over Miller’s vengeful late timeout

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

Let’s go back to two weeks ago, when UCLA went into the McKale Center and knocked off Arizona in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

After a pair of free throws put UCLA up 77-72 with two seconds left, Alford called a timeout to set his defense. Miller was not happy about it, and with 0.9 seconds left in last night’s 86-75 win over the Bruins, he made sure to whistle for a timeout.

The two exchanged niceties in the handshake line after the game:

Miller was asked about it after the game, and this is what he had to say:

“I just wanted to make sure our guys had poise with one second left in this game.”

That is so petty and so awesome and everything that rivalries at this level should be about.

And rest assured, this is a rivalry. The two marquee programs in the west coast conference who do battle over kids in Southern California like — oh, I don’t know — UCLA forward and former Arizona commit T.J. Leaf.

College basketball needs more stuff like this.

Here are Steve Alford’s thoughts on the timeout:

Bracketology: Duke looking dangerous

By Dave OmmenMar 11, 2017, 9:29 AM EST

As the final seconds ticked away in Brooklyn, Duke celebrated its ACC tournament victory over rival North Carolina. With it, the Blue Devils may also have secured a spot as the No. 2 seed in the East Region behind Villanova.  One thing’s for sure, Duke looks dangerous.  In the Pac-12, Arizona and Oregon are fighting for the No. 2 seed out West.

Vanderbilt continues its push with a third victory over Florida.  Elsewhere on the bubble, teams like Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, and Illinois State sit and watch.  Keep an eye on what unfolds today in the Atlantic 10, particularly.

UPDATED: March 11, 2017

Note: Now that conference tournaments have begun, teams in ALL CAPS will represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Kansas State vs. USC | Midwest Region
  • Wake Forest vs. Illinois State | South Region
  • SOUTH DAKOTA ST vs. New Orleans | Midwest Region
  • MOUNT ST. MARY’S vs. NC Central | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York MIDWEST Kansas City
Buffalo Tulsa
1) Villanova 1) Kansas
16) MT. ST. MARY’S / NC Central 16) SO DAKOTA ST / New Orleans
8) Miami 8) Arkansas
9) Dayton 9) Marquette
Orlando Buffalo
5) Minnesota 5) Virginia
12) UNC-WILMINGTON 12) UT-Arlington
4) Florida 4) Butler
13) Vermont 13) Princeton
Sacramento Indianapolis
6) Iowa State 6) Wisconsin
11) Providence 11) Kansas State / USC
3) UCLA 3) Louisville
14) IONA 14) Akron
Greenville Salt Lake City
7) Maryland 7) Saint Mary’s
10) Vanderbilt 10) VCU
2) Duke 2) Arizona
15) Texas-Southern 15) UC-Irvine
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) GONZAGA 1) North Carolina
16) North Dakota 16) JACKSONVILLE STATE
8) South Carolina 8) Northwestern
9) Seton Hall 9) Oklahoma State
Milwaukee Milwaukee
5) West Virginia 5) Cincinnati
12) Nevada 12) Wake Forest / Illinois State
4) Notre Dame 4) Purdue
13) BUCKNELL 13) EAST TENNESSEE ST
Orlando Tulsa
6) SMU 6) Creighton
11) Xavier 11) Mid Tennessee State
3) Florida State 3) Baylor
14) WINTHROP 14) FLA GULF COAST
Sacramento Indianapolis
7) Virginia Tech 7) Michigan
10) Michigan State 10) WICHITA STATE
2) Oregon 2) Kentucky
15) CSU-Bakersfield 15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): VCU, Michigan State, Xavier, Providence

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, Illinois State

First Four OUT (at large): Rhode Island, Syracuse, California, Iowa

Next four teams OUT (at large): Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Wake Forest

Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Providence

Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State

SEC (5): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE, Illinois State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

No. 7 Arizona beats No. 3 UCLA 86-75 in Pac-12 semifinals

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 5:23 AM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) A spot in the championship game secure, Arizona coach Sean Miller called a timeout with 0.9 seconds left against UCLA, threw the ball onto the floor and began shouting in the face of Kadeem Allen.

Miller said it was to give the senior guard his due and make sure his team was poised at the end the game. His actions showed there might have been a little more to it following a celebration by the Bruins two weeks ago in Tucson.

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Allonzo Trier added 20 and No. 7 Arizona shot its way to an emotional 86-75 win over No. 3 UCLA on Friday night in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

“We learned from UCLA in that game, making sure your team is poised when they called that timeout,” Miller said. “We wanted to do the same thing, make sure our team was poised moving forward.”

UCLA lost to Arizona at home early in the season and returned the favor at McKale Center with a 77-72 victory on Feb. 25. Coach Steve Alford called a timeout with a second left in that game and it apparently riled up the Wildcats, who were hoping for a rematch after advancing to the tournament semifinals.

Arizona (29-4) made the most of it, advancing to Saturday’s title game against No. 5 Oregon. The co-Pac-12 champion Wildcats shot 50 percent and made 10 of 20 from 3-point range in front of a rowdy crowd that made T-Mobile Arena feel like McKale Center west.

“I guess they were upset when I called timeout at their place,” Alford said. “We made two free throws and I didn’t mean disrespect at all. It put us up five and I wanted to set my defense. We hadn’t won there, so I didn’t want anything goofy to happen. Apparently he thought we were being disrespectful and that was his way of getting back at us.”

UCLA (29-4) won the game in Tucson by outscoring the Wildcats 20-4 on second-chance points. Arizona shored up its rebounding issues and hounded the Bruins into one miss after another.

UCLA shot 4 of 25 from 3-point range, with Lonzo Ball and Bryce Alford combining for 13 points on 2-for-16 shooting from beyond the arc.

Isaac Hamilton led UCLA with 20 points and TJ Leaf had 15 before fouling out.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” Alford said. “We missed a lot of open looks that we normally make.”

The Bruins and Wildcats played two entertaining games during the regular season, each winning on the road.

The first half of the rubber match between Pac-12 powers was an entertaining mix of athletic plays, superb defensive stretches, followed by runs of fantastic offense.

Arizona had the last burst, taking a 41-35 lead into halftime after making 7 of 13 from 3-point range while the Bruins went 2 for 12.

Ball struggled with foul trouble in the quarterfinals against USC and wasn’t much of a factor in the first half, with as many turnovers (four) as points and assists combined.

Arizona continued to hit shots as UCLA continued to clank, stretching the lead to 63-48 as the decibel level in T-Mobile Arena continued to rise.

The Bruins tried to make runs , but couldn’t get shots to consistently fall to make up enough ground, allowing the Wildcats to get a little payback.

“Never been prouder of a group of kids,” Miller said. “We lost a tough game at home in our last game and I think it really stuck with these guys and motivated them to be better. We had the opportunity and we took advantage of it.”

BIG PICTURE

Arizona can look unstoppable when it’s making perimeter shots and playing defense, which it did against UCLA.

The Bruins had been playing solid defense recently, but struggled to stop the Wildcats and couldn’t outscore them.

MARKKANEN ON THE MARK

Markkanen went through a shooting slump in February, but has found his stroke in Las Vegas.

The Finnish 7-footer went 4 for 10 from 3-point range against UCLA and is 8 of 17 in two games of the tournament.

UP NEXT

Arizona faces top-seeded Oregon in Saturday night’s title game.

UCLA should still get a high NCAA Tournament seed.

Buzzer-beater puts UC Davis in Big West title game

By Terrence PayneMar 11, 2017, 2:28 AM EST

UC Davis will have a chance to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. It’s all thanks to a second chance effort from junior forward Chima Moneke.

In overtime in the Big West Tournament semifinals, Siler Schneider had his 3-point attempt altered by a Cal State Fullerton defender. Unfortunately, the rest of the Titans weren’t as alert, as Moneke scooped up the miss for the buzzer-beating putback, leading the Aggies to a 66-64 win.

Moneke had 19 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Brynton Lemar led all scorers with 23. Tre Coggins had 22 in a losing effort.

UC Davis will go on to take on top-seeded UC Irvine. The two sides split the regular season series.