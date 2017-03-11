More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

No. 22 Notre Dame beats No. 16 Florida St to reach ACC final

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 1:43 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) After years of coming up short of the conference tournament title game in New York City as a member of the Big East, Notre Dame will finally get a chance to play for a championship in the Big Apple.

Steve Vasturia and Bonzie Colson each scored 18 points and No. 22 Notre Dame knocked off No. 16 Florida State 77-73 on Friday night to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title game for the second time in three years.

The third-seeded Fighting Irish (25-8) will face fifth-seeded and No. 14 Duke on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, trying to make it two ACC titles in four seasons as a member of the conference.

In 18 years playing in the Big East, the Fighting Irish never did reach the tournament title game at Madison Square Garden.

“I like this building way more because my record in Barclays is way better than the Garden,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. The Fighting Irish won two NCAA Tournament games at Barclays last year and two more in November at the Legends Classic.

“We were fortunate enough to play in the semis in the Garden, we never got to the Saturday night,” Brey said. “And it was electric. I thought tonight was really good. Both arenas I think are on par. We’ll probably be in that arena someday. I don’t know if I’ll still be coaching when we get there, but we’ll be in that arena someday too.”

Notre Dame has eliminated Duke from the tournament each of the past two seasons, including a semifinal victory in 2015 on the way to the Irish’s first conference tournament championship. That team was led by a strong core of upperclassmen such as Jerian Grant, Pat Connaughton and Zach Auguste. Vasturia, Colson, Matt Farrell (15 points) and VJ Beachem (six points and seven rebounds) were the young guys back then. Now they are Notre Dame’s core four.

“You know, it shows up in poise,” Brey said. “It shows up in outstanding leadership. It shows up in great stability in times of taking punches in a league like ours, which we did.”

Dwayne Bacon led Florida State (25-8) with 18 points.

The Irish and Seminoles had a tough act to follow after Duke and North Carolina had the sellout crowd of 18,109 rocking in Brooklyn.

Many fans dressed in blue bailed on the nightcap. Not New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was back at Barclays for a second straight night, sitting behind the Notre Dame bench rooting on his buddy, Brey.

Notre Dame eliminated most of the drama with a 23-8 run to end the first half that put the Irish up 42-26.

Florida State whittled the lead down thanks to Braian Angola-Rodas, who scored 14 of the Seminoles’ 15 points in one stretch, including a 3-pointer that made it 63-55 with 8:23 left in the second half.

A driving hoop by Vasturia and a hustle putback by Colson nudged the lead back to 12 a little more than a minute later.

“I think we just kind of combated every run that they made,” Vasturia said.

The Irish went 13 for 27 from 3.

“They moved the ball around and executed their offense to perfection, and they knocked down some shots that we just couldn’t get to,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish have thrived with their small lineup, featuring the 6-foot-5 Colson at center. It puts shooters everywhere on the floor and presents matchup problems for bigger teams – such as Florida State. The Irish forced 18 turnovers to help overcome getting outrebounded 41-23 by the Seminoles.

“We’re bigger, but it was hard to take advantage of our size because they went so small,” Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac said.

Florida State: Even though Florida State held a rebounding edge, it didn’t do enough damage on the offensive boards. After getting 18 offensive rebounds against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals, Florida State had nine against the Irish for only eight second-chance points.

FOOTBALL SCHOOLS

Florida State and Notre Dame have met eight times on the football field, with the Seminoles winning six. In basketball, this was the seventh meeting, third this season. The Seminoles and Fighting Irish split the first two.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish lost their only meeting with Duke this season, but Brey is 5-3 in his career against his former boss, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, while at Notre Dame.

Florida State: The Seminoles will wait for Selection Sunday to find out their next opponent. They’ll probably be a 3 seed.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at http://www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

More college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/

Buzzer-beater puts UC Davis in Big West title game

By Terrence PayneMar 11, 2017, 2:28 AM EST

UC Davis will have a chance to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. It’s all thanks to a second chance effort from junior forward Chima Moneke.

In overtime in the Big West Tournament semifinals, Siler Schneider had his 3-point attempt altered by a Cal State Fullerton defender. Unfortunately, the rest of the Titans weren’t as alert, as Moneke scooped up the miss for the buzzer-beating putback, leading the Aggies to a 66-64 win.

Moneke had 19 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Brynton Lemar led all scorers with 23. Tre Coggins had 22 in a losing effort.

UC Davis will go on to take on top-seeded UC Irvine. The two sides split the regular season series.

Josh Hart consoles Angel Delgado after Big East battle

By Terrence PayneMar 11, 2017, 1:16 AM EST

Villanova senior Josh Hart showed why he was named the Big East Player of the Year as he came up with a game-winning putback in a 55-53 thriller over Seton Hall on Friday night in the conference semifinals.

Of course, Hart’s clutch play wasn’t the final one of the game.

Seton Hall had one last chance when Angel Delgado, who had a point-blank look at a game-tying bucket, however, the nation’s top rebounder was inches off the mark. Hart corralled the rebound and hurled the ball down the floor, securing the Wildcats place in the Big East Tournament championship game.

Following the draining victory, Hart went over to Delgado, a first-team all-Big East selection, to give him some inspiring words.

“I just told him to keep working,” Hart told FS1 following the win. “Carry this feeling. Carry this feeling into that tournament. They’re a tough team. They are very well coached, and they’re gonna bring it in the NCAA Tournament.

“I just told him, ‘You know this feeling. Don’t feel it again.”

Those words are words of encouragement from one Big East Player of the Year to maybe a future Big East Player of the Year.

No. 5 Oregon beats Cal 73-65 in Pac-12 semifinals

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 1:00 AM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) Oregon guard Dillon Brooks headed to the bench two minutes into the second half due to foul trouble. Most teams would take a step back without their leading scorer.

The deep, talented Ducks flew forward instead.

Tyler Dorsey had 23 points, Dylan Ennis scored on a key three-point play with 22 seconds left, and No. 5 Oregon outlasted California 73-65 Friday night in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

“Everybody has to pick it up and pick up their role,” Dorsey said. “That’s what we did tonight. We can’t control how the refs are going to call it and they called a couple on Dillon early, and everybody had to pick up.”

Top-seeded Oregon (29-4) played most of the second half without Brooks due to foul trouble, but increased its lead behind a rash of blocked shots and transition baskets.

Jordan Bell controlled the inside, finishing with 15 rebounds and five of Oregon’s seven blocked shots. Dorsey and Ennis (16 points) picked up the scoring slack.

Now the Ducks are headed to the Pac-12 title game for the third straight year, facing the winner between No. 3 UCLA and No. 7 Arizona on Saturday night.

“We would like to win the conference tournament,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “Whatever implications those have on our seeding, I don’t know.”

California (21-12) lost leading scorer Jabari Bird 64 seconds into the game to a head injury after a hard fall, yet held its own with the Ducks.

The fifth-seeded Bears pulled within two in the final minute, but Ennis scored on a hard drive and hit the free throw to put the Ducks up 70-65.

Grant Mullins led Cal with 23 points and Charlie Moore added 15. Bird was at the hospital being evaluated.

“I thought they did a great job competing, but that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Cal coach Cuonzo Martin said. “That’s part of our program, so that part should be understood.”

Cal took a couple of steps toward earning an at-large NCAA Tournament bid by beating Oregon State and Utah to open the Pac-12 Tournament after closing the regular season with five losses in six games.

Beating a top-five team would have been a huge boost, but it faced long odds coming into the night after losing twice to Oregon during the regular season.

Cal got a tough break barely a minute into Saturday’s game, when Bird went down hard. He had to be helped to the locker room while holding a towel to the right side of his head.

But the injury and a quiet start by forward Ivan Raab did little to slow the Bears. They attacked the Ducks at both ends, leading for a good portion of the first half behind Moore and Mullins, who combined for 21 points.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Raab said of Bird’s injury. “We didn’t really have time to really think about it. Guys stepped up and they played hard, and it is what it is.”

Oregon turned up the defensive pressure late in the half, holding Cal without a field goal over the final 4:38 to build a 36-33 halftime lead.

Oregon opened the second half by getting into quick foul trouble. The Ducks had six in the opening 2 1/2 minutes – five on one possession – and Brooks had to go to the bench after picking up his fourth.

Despite the fouls, Oregon increased its lead, going up 49-37 after a 9-0 run.

Cal clawed back, whittling the lead down to 64-61 with 3 1/2 minutes left behind a little defense of its own, but couldn’t finish it off.

BIG PICTURE

California kept battling after Bird went down and has given itself at least shot at getting an NCAA Tournament nod on selection Sunday.

“I think we’re an NCAA Tournament team,” Martin said. “Now it’s for them to decide.”

Oregon did not exactly play pretty, but found a way, earning a trip to the Pac-12 title game for third straight season.

BLOCKING DUCKS

Oregon reached 223 blocked shots for the season, breaking the school record for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Ducks are one short of the Pac-12 record set by Washington last season.

UP NEXT

California must await word on its postseason fate.

Oregon will play the winner between No. 3 UCLA and No. 7 Arizona in Saturday’s championship game.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Northwestern stuns No. 25 Maryland 72-64 in Big Ten Tourney

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 12:45 AM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) It was a night when the crowd considered anyone wearing purple to be the enemy – even loveable actress Julia-Louis Dreyfus.

Facing No. 25 Maryland on a court that was anything but neutral, Northwestern added another milestone in an already magical season.

Scottie Lindsey and Vic Law each scored 17 points, and Northwestern pulled off a 72-64 upset Friday night to earn a berth in semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in school history.

Down by 10 points early in the second half, the Wildcats (23-10) took control with a 20-2 run that all but silenced an arena that earlier produced the loudest cheers of the first Big Ten Tournament held in the nation’s capital.

“With their crowd going crazy, we could have easily just said, `Oh, let’s just pack it in. Let’s just go home and hope we make the tournament,”‘ Law said. “But we’re playing for something better. We’re playing for our name and for the Big Ten Tournament title.”

Having already defeated Rutgers and No. 3 seed Maryland, Northwestern on Saturday will face second-seed Wisconsin, a 70-60 winner over Indiana.

Though this was technically considered to be a neutral court, Maryland (24-8) enjoyed many of the benefits of playing at home following a double bye to start the tournament.

Not only is the Verizon Center a mere 10 miles from the Terrapins’ home court, but Maryland previously played at this arena this season, beating Georgetown in November.

Much more significant: A vast majority of the fans in the biggest crowd of the week wore red and cheered very loudly for the Terrapins, who were in their home white uniforms.

During a timeout, the scoreboard focused on Louis-Dreyfus, whose son Charlie Hall plays for Northwestern. The crowd booed lustily.

“It’s all in fun. Good intentioned, I think,” Hall said. “Didn’t bother me too much. And we got the win, which is really the important thing, so I guess the Hall family wins in the end.”

In spite of the backing of the crowd, the proximity to their own arena and their earlier win over Northwestern, the Terps fizzled when it counted.

“We had a good crowd there. That was the best I’ve seen them all year,” Maryland guard Melo Trimble said. “Unfortunately, we lost. But we have another week to prepare for a bigger tournament.”

In spite of the loss, the Terrapins will be headed to the NCAA Tournament. So will Northwestern, which has already set a school record for wins in a season.

“I don’t really think that we realize what we’re doing right now,” Lindsey said. “I think, you know, after the season, a couple years down the road, we’ll realize what we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished.”

After opening the second half with eight straight points to take a 44-34 lead, Maryland went 1 for 7 with six turnovers over an eight-minute span while being outscored 20-2. Lindsey scored seven points during the run and Bryant McIntosh contributed five points.

Maryland went nearly 6 1/2 minutes without scoring until freshman Anthony Cowan ended the drought with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:02 to go.

The Terrapins closed to 56-53 but simply couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats, who outscored Maryland 38-20 over the final 16 minutes.

Trimble scored 20 points for the Terrapins, but committed six turnovers. Freshman Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Cowan added 13.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats keep surprising people and basketball teams. They’re making a strong case to receive a decent seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland: A disappointing defeat leaves the Terrapins hoping the selection committee won’t treat them too rudely when drawing up the brackets Sunday night.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats beat Wisconsin on the road last month.

Maryland: The Terps will next play in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 West Virginia beats K-State to reach Big 12 finals

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 12:38 AM EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) About three weeks ago, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins began fiddling with a 1-3-1 zone defense.

Kansas State wishes he never got that idea.

After struggling to contain the Wildcats’ penetration all night, Huggins slapped the zone on in the closing minutes of the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. The resulting defensive stops got the Mountaineers back in the game, and Esa Ahmad provided the go-ahead free throw with 20.2 seconds left.

More stingy defense on the Wildcats’ Kamau Stokes kept him from getting off a decent look as time expired Friday night, and the Mountaineers escaped for a hard-earned 51-50 victory.

They’ll play No. 23 Iowa State in Saturday night’s championship game.

“We didn’t do very good job on our man (defense),” Huggins said. “We decided to try a little bit of the 1-3-1 – I’m not very smart, but I’m smart enough when it works keep doing it.”

The sixth-seeded Wildcats (20-13) mostly controlled the game until Tarik Phillip tied it with a 3-pointer with 1:41 to go. Kansas State came up empty at the other end, and Ahmad was fouled in a scramble for a rebound moments later, clanking his first free throw before making his second.

The Wildcats brought the ball up court and called timeout with 10.2 seconds left.

After they inbounded to Stokes, he headed across to the right wing, where he inexplicably picked up his dribble. Tightly guarded as time ran out, he heaved a shot that hit off the rim.

“West Virginia just played good defense at the end of the game. We didn’t make the play,” Stokes said, “and just credit them for playing defense.”

Ahmad finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Phillip had 13 points to help the second-seeded Mountaineers (26-7) reach the final for the second straight year. They are going for their first conference tournament title since the Big East in 2010.

Wesley Iwundu had 13 points and Stokes finished with 10 for the Wildcats, who can only hope their quarterfinal win over No. 9 Baylor will be enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament.

“We play in the best league in the country. We play the best teams in the country we’ve beaten them. We played the other ones close,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “It’s just disappointing we couldn’t win to get in the championship game.”

The way the first half played out was reflected on the benches.

The Wildcats were hustling up and down the floor, skinning knees while diving for loose balls and then laughing about it afterward. On the sideline, Weber was hopping up and down like mad, a fountain of encouragement in the din of an arena packed with purple-clad fans.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers were openly frustrated every time a shot clanked off the iron or a whistle blew for a foul. On their sideline, Huggins spent the half ripping into everyone from his own players to the officials, often pointing out to them the foul disparity.

The Wildcats went to the line 10 times in the first half. West Virginia never did.

The sum of all that was a first half dominated by the Kansas State defense. It held West Virginia to 6-for-32 shooting and was the biggest reason the Wildcats led 25-16 at the break.

The Wildcats kept the Mountaineers at arm’s length most of the second half, but the Press Virginia defense finally started to force turnovers. And when Kansas State began struggling against the zone, the Mountaineers seized an opening and clawed back to tie the game.

Then their veteran poise allowed them to make the plays that mattered in the final minute.

“We’re always in the game,” Phillip said. “It’s just because of the style that we play, we create turnovers and stuff like that, but we’re always in games.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State split with West Virginia in the regular season and went 2-1 against Baylor, so there are some marquee wins on its NCAA Tournament resume. But the Wildcats could have avoided a tense wait on Selection Sunday had they managed to put this one away.

West Virginia survived despite a lousy performance from star guard Jevon Carter, who went 1 for 12 from the field and 1 for 7 from beyond the arc. The Mountaineers also were dominated in the paint, even though they had a 44-35 rebounding advantage.

UP NEXT

Kansas State heads west on I-70 back to Manhattan to await its NCAA Tournament fate.

West Virginia gets ready for the Cyclones on Saturday night.

More college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25