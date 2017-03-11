More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Introducing Cinderella: The Vermont Catamounts are headed to the NCAA tournament

1 Comment
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2017, 1:46 PM EST

Conference: American East

Coach: John Becker

Record: 29-5 (16-0 1st)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 60
RPI: 49
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: The Catamounts have won 21-straight game, but are likely headed for something around a 13-seed.

Names you need to know: Vermont gets it done with a balanced approach, with five players averaging at least eight points and none more than 12.6. Anthony Lamb (12.6), Payton Hansen (11.2) and Trae Bell-Haynes (11.2) are the leading scorers with Lamb and Hansen also the team’s top rebounders.

Stats you need to know: Vermont almost doesn’t miss near the basket. The Catamounts are eighth in the country in 2-point shooting percentage at 56.3 percent. They do it with a methodical offense that ranks 311th in tempo, per KenPom.

Big wins, bad losses: They knocked off American East third-place team Albany three times and second-place Stony Brook twice to go undefeated in conference play and clear the league by four games. A home lost to Northeastern is the only blemish on the resume.

How’d they get here?: Only five games of Vermont’s 21-game winning streak have been decided by single digits. In the American East tournament, the Catamounts blasted Maine by 45 and New Hampshire by 33 before outlasting the Great Danes, 56-53, in the title game.

Outlook: Vermont hasn’t been tested much during its conference season, but the Catamounts’ dominance can’t be totally overlooked. Their lack of 3-point shooting means they’ll need their defense to come up big when matched up with a superior team – they can’t count on a hot shooting night propelling them to an upset. They’ll have to do it by locking down and being efficient on offense.

How do I know you?: The Catamounts’ lone NCAA tournament victory came in 2005 when they knocked off fourth-seeded Syracuse in overtime.

Illinois fires head coach John Groce

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 3:55 PM EST

Illinois has fired head coach John Groce.

Groce went 95-75 in five seasons with the Illini, posting a 37-53 record in Big Ten play during that time frame. Groce reached the NCAA tournament in 2013, but he had failed to return to the dance in the last four years.

“I want to thank John Groce and his staff for their tireless efforts over these past five years,” Illinois AD Josh Whitman said in a statement released by the university. “Under his leadership, regrettably, we were not able to sustain the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Illinois.”

Introducing Cinderella: The NC Central Eagles are headed to the NCAA tournament

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic

Coach: LeVelle Moton

Record: 25-8 (13-3 1st)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 153
RPI: 208
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: With an RPI outside the top-200, NC Central is likely headed to a 16 seed and the play-in round at Dayton.

Names you need to know: Almost everything the Eagles do flows through Patrick Cole. The 6-foot-5 senior leads them in scoring (19.5 ppg) and assists (5.7 apg) while also grabbing seven rebounds per game. Dajuan Graf, who shoots 37.5 percent from 3-point range, is the only other player scoring in double figures at 14.2 per game.

Stats you need to know: NC Central hangs its hat on the defensive end, where opponents shoot just 28.7 percent from 3-point range. In one of the more curious stats, the Eagles actually have the best “free-throw defense” in the country, with opponents converting at a 62.7 percent clip. They’re also the most experienced team in the country, according to KenPom.

Big wins, bad losses: The highest-rated KenPom win for the Eagles this season against Northern Kentucky, which is ranked 145th. The Eagles themselves were the only MEAC team rated in the KenPom top 295. A home loss to Delaware State, ranked 339, was the only true red flag on their resume before back-to-back losses to Savannah State (314) and North Carolina A&T (349) to end the regular season.

How’d they get here?: Despite the stumble to the finish line, NC Central had little trouble in the MEAC tournament. The Eagles defeated Bethune Cookman by 35 and Maryland Eastern Shore by 30 before besting Norfolk State by eight to claim the conference title.

Outlook: With a team as dependent as it is on one player like NC Central is on Patrick Cole, there’s a bit of a double-edged sword at play. On one hand, if the opposition can bottle that one player up, it totally disrupts an offense. But, should that one player get hot, he can do a lot of damage. NC Central won’t be the first 16 seed to top a 1, but Cole could make it interesting if he can find a groove.

How do I know you?: LeVelle Moton is one of the more up-and-coming coaches in the industry, having taken NC Central from Division II to now its second NCAA tournament in four years. You could see his name attached to a number of openings this spring.

De’Aaron Fox scores 28 as Kentucky advances to SEC final

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

De’Aaron Fox is back.

It seemed like it yesterday, when Kentucky knocked off Georgia to get to the semifinals of the SEC tournament, and it’s official this afternoon, as Kentucky’s star point guard scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of a hard-fought, 79-74 win over No. 5 seed Alabama to get to the finals of the SEC tournament.

The critical stretch came midway late in the half, when Fox scored nine straight points as Alabama’s defense was able to bog down Kentucky offensively. It finally created some separation for the Wildcats, who had been unable to pull away from the Tide all afternoon.

It’s also worth noting that Kentucky’s Malik Monk shook off his struggles as well. Monk, who has scored more than 20 points in a half six times this season and went for 47 points in a game in December, had scored all of eight points in his last two games. He had two points on 1-for-7 shooting on Friday, but Saturday saw Monk drop 20, shoot 6-for-14 from three and knock down a pair of threes.

This isn’t exactly breaking news here, but Kentucky’s back court is as good as any back court in the country … when they play well.

Those are the two guys that are going to give them a chance to make a run this month.

And regardless of whether or not the Wildcats bring home the SEC tournament trophy tomorrow afternoon, it looks like those two are back to being a dominant force.

For a program that bases the success of a season on whether or not they get to the Final Four and win a national title, that’s a very, very good sign.

Bubble Banter: Rhode Island, Middle Tennessee and bid thieves

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 9:56 AM EST

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This post will be updated throughout the day.

STILL TO PLAY

Davidson vs. Rhode Island (RPI: 40, KenPom: 52, first four out), 1:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt (RPI: 36, KenPom: 31, No. 10 seed) vs. Arkansas, 3:00 p.m.

Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee (RPI: 36, KenPom: 47, No. 11 seed), 8:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Steve Alford, Sean Miller in war of words over Miller’s vengeful late timeout

3 Comments
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

Let’s go back to two weeks ago, when UCLA went into the McKale Center and knocked off Arizona in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

After a pair of free throws put UCLA up 77-72 with two seconds left, Alford called a timeout to set his defense. Miller was not happy about it, and with 0.9 seconds left in last night’s 86-75 win over the Bruins, he made sure to whistle for a timeout.

The two exchanged niceties in the handshake line after the game:

Miller was asked about it after the game, and this is what he had to say:

“I just wanted to make sure our guys had poise with one second left in this game.”

That is so petty and so awesome and everything that rivalries at this level should be about.

And rest assured, this is a rivalry. The two marquee programs in the west coast conference who do battle over kids in Southern California like — oh, I don’t know — UCLA forward and former Arizona commit T.J. Leaf.

College basketball needs more stuff like this.

Here are Steve Alford’s thoughts on the timeout: