More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Introducing Cinderella: The NC Central Eagles are headed to the NCAA tournament

Leave a comment
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2017, 3:34 PM EST

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic

Coach: LeVelle Moton

Record: 25-8 (13-3 1st)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 153
RPI: 208
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: With an RPI outside the top-200, NC Central is likely headed to a 16 seed and the play-in round at Dayton.

Names you need to know: Almost everything the Eagles do flows through Patrick Cole. The 6-foot-5 senior leads them in scoring (19.5 ppg) and assists (5.7 apg) while also grabbing seven rebounds per game. Dajuan Graf, who shoots 37.5 percent from 3-point range, is the only other player scoring in double figures at 14.2 per game.

Stats you need to know: NC Central hangs its hat on the defensive end, where opponents shoot just 28.7 percent from 3-point range. In one of the more curious stats, the Eagles actually have the best “free-throw defense” in the country, with opponents converting at a 62.7 percent clip. They’re also the most experienced team in the country, according to KenPom.

Big wins, bad losses: The highest-rated KenPom win for the Eagles this season against Northern Kentucky, which is ranked 145th. The Eagles themselves were the only MEAC team rated in the KenPom top 295. A home loss to Delaware State, ranked 339, was the only true red flag on their resume before back-to-back losses to Savannah State (314) and North Carolina A&T (349) to end the regular season.

How’d they get here?: Despite the stumble to the finish line, NC Central had little trouble in the MEAC tournament. The Eagles defeated Bethune Cookman by 35 and Maryland Eastern Shore by 30 before besting Norfolk State by eight to claim the conference title.

Outlook: With a team as dependent as it is on one player like NC Central is on Patrick Cole, there’s a bit of a double-edged sword at play. On one hand, if the opposition can bottle that one player up, it totally disrupts an offense. But, should that one player get hot, he can do a lot of damage. NC Central won’t be the first 16 seed to top a 1, but Cole could make it interesting if he can find a groove.

How do I know you?: LeVelle Moton is one of the more up-and-coming coaches in the industry, having taken NC Central from Division II to now its second NCAA tournament in four years. You could see his name attached to a number of openings this spring.

De’Aaron Fox scores 28 as Kentucky advances to SEC final

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

De’Aaron Fox is back.

It seemed like it yesterday, when Kentucky knocked off Georgia to get to the semifinals of the SEC tournament, and it’s official this afternoon, as Kentucky’s star point guard scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of a hard-fought, 79-74 win over No. 5 seed Alabama to get to the finals of the SEC tournament.

The critical stretch came midway late in the half, when Fox scored nine straight points as Alabama’s defense was able to bog down Kentucky offensively. It finally created some separation for the Wildcats, who had been unable to pull away from the Tide all afternoon.

It’s also worth noting that Kentucky’s Malik Monk shook off his struggles as well. Monk, who has scored more than 20 points in a half six times this season and went for 47 points in a game in December, had scored all of eight points in his last two games. He had two points on 1-for-7 shooting on Friday, but Saturday saw Monk drop 20, shoot 6-for-14 from three and knock down a pair of threes.

This isn’t exactly breaking news here, but Kentucky’s back court is as good as any back court in the country … when they play well.

Those are the two guys that are going to give them a chance to make a run this month.

And regardless of whether or not the Wildcats bring home the SEC tournament trophy tomorrow afternoon, it looks like those two are back to being a dominant force.

For a program that bases the success of a season on whether or not they get to the Final Four and win a national title, that’s a very, very good sign.

Introducing Cinderella: The Vermont Catamounts are headed to the NCAA tournament

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2017, 1:46 PM EST

Conference: American East

Coach: John Becker

Record: 29-5 (16-0 1st)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 60
RPI: 49
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: The Catamounts have won 21-straight game, but are likely headed for something around a 13-seed.

Names you need to know: Vermont gets it done with a balanced approach, with five players averaging at least eight points and none more than 12.6. Anthony Lamb (12.6), Payton Hansen (11.2) and Trae Bell-Haynes (11.2) are the leading scorers with Lamb and Hansen also the team’s top rebounders.

Stats you need to know: Vermont almost doesn’t miss near the basket. The Catamounts are eighth in the country in 2-point shooting percentage at 56.3 percent. They do it with a methodical offense that ranks 311th in tempo, per KenPom.

Big wins, bad losses: They knocked off American East third-place team Albany three times and second-place Stony Brook twice to go undefeated in conference play and clear the league by four games. A home lost to Northeastern is the only blemish on the resume.

How’d they get here?: Only five games of Vermont’s 21-game winning streak have been decided by single digits. In the American East tournament, the Catamounts blasted Maine by 45 and New Hampshire by 33 before outlasting the Great Danes, 56-53, in the title game.

Outlook: Vermont hasn’t been tested much during its conference season, but the Catamounts’ dominance can’t be totally overlooked. Their lack of 3-point shooting means they’ll need their defense to come up big when matched up with a superior team – they can’t count on a hot shooting night propelling them to an upset. They’ll have to do it by locking down and being efficient on offense.

How do I know you?: The Catamounts’ lone NCAA tournament victory came in 2005 when they knocked off fourth-seeded Syracuse in overtime.

Bubble Banter: Rhode Island, Middle Tennessee and bid thieves

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 9:56 AM EST

The latest NBC Sports bracketology can be found here. This post will be updated throughout the day.

STILL TO PLAY

Davidson vs. Rhode Island (RPI: 40, KenPom: 52, first four out), 1:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt (RPI: 36, KenPom: 31, No. 10 seed) vs. Arkansas, 3:00 p.m.

Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee (RPI: 36, KenPom: 47, No. 11 seed), 8:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Steve Alford, Sean Miller in war of words over Miller’s vengeful late timeout

3 Comments
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

Let’s go back to two weeks ago, when UCLA went into the McKale Center and knocked off Arizona in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

After a pair of free throws put UCLA up 77-72 with two seconds left, Alford called a timeout to set his defense. Miller was not happy about it, and with 0.9 seconds left in last night’s 86-75 win over the Bruins, he made sure to whistle for a timeout.

The two exchanged niceties in the handshake line after the game:

Miller was asked about it after the game, and this is what he had to say:

“I just wanted to make sure our guys had poise with one second left in this game.”

That is so petty and so awesome and everything that rivalries at this level should be about.

And rest assured, this is a rivalry. The two marquee programs in the west coast conference who do battle over kids in Southern California like — oh, I don’t know — UCLA forward and former Arizona commit T.J. Leaf.

College basketball needs more stuff like this.

Here are Steve Alford’s thoughts on the timeout:

Bracketology: Duke looking dangerous

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dave OmmenMar 11, 2017, 9:29 AM EST

As the final seconds ticked away in Brooklyn, Duke celebrated its ACC tournament victory over rival North Carolina. With it, the Blue Devils may also have secured a spot as the No. 2 seed in the East Region behind Villanova.  One thing’s for sure, Duke looks dangerous.  In the Pac-12, Arizona and Oregon are fighting for the No. 2 seed out West.

Vanderbilt continues its push with a third victory over Florida.  Elsewhere on the bubble, teams like Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, and Illinois State sit and watch.  Keep an eye on what unfolds today in the Atlantic 10, particularly.

UPDATED: March 11, 2017

Note: Now that conference tournaments have begun, teams in ALL CAPS will represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Kansas State vs. USC | Midwest Region
  • Wake Forest vs. Illinois State | South Region
  • SOUTH DAKOTA ST vs. New Orleans | Midwest Region
  • MOUNT ST. MARY’S vs. NC Central | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York MIDWEST Kansas City
Buffalo Tulsa
1) Villanova 1) Kansas
16) MT. ST. MARY’S / NC Central 16) SO DAKOTA ST / New Orleans
8) Miami 8) Arkansas
9) Dayton 9) Marquette
Orlando Buffalo
5) Minnesota 5) Virginia
12) UNC-WILMINGTON 12) UT-Arlington
4) Florida 4) Butler
13) Vermont 13) Princeton
Sacramento Indianapolis
6) Iowa State 6) Wisconsin
11) Providence 11) Kansas State / USC
3) UCLA 3) Louisville
14) IONA 14) Akron
Greenville Salt Lake City
7) Maryland 7) Saint Mary’s
10) Vanderbilt 10) VCU
2) Duke 2) Arizona
15) Texas-Southern 15) UC-Irvine
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) GONZAGA 1) North Carolina
16) North Dakota 16) JACKSONVILLE STATE
8) South Carolina 8) Northwestern
9) Seton Hall 9) Oklahoma State
Milwaukee Milwaukee
5) West Virginia 5) Cincinnati
12) Nevada 12) Wake Forest / Illinois State
4) Notre Dame 4) Purdue
13) BUCKNELL 13) EAST TENNESSEE ST
Orlando Tulsa
6) SMU 6) Creighton
11) Xavier 11) Mid Tennessee State
3) Florida State 3) Baylor
14) WINTHROP 14) FLA GULF COAST
Sacramento Indianapolis
7) Virginia Tech 7) Michigan
10) Michigan State 10) WICHITA STATE
2) Oregon 2) Kentucky
15) CSU-Bakersfield 15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): VCU, Michigan State, Xavier, Providence

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, Illinois State

First Four OUT (at large): Rhode Island, Syracuse, California, Iowa

Next four teams OUT (at large): Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Wake Forest

Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Providence

Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State

SEC (5): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE, Illinois State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)