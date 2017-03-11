Duke wins the ACC tournament, may end up as fourth No. 1 seed

BROOKLYN — Jayson Tatum scored 19 points to lead four players in double-figures as Duke capped off an improbable run through the ACC tournament with a 75-69 win over Notre Dame.

Duke became the first ACC team to win four games in four days, doing so as the No. 5 seed, to take home the title. The Blue Devils did so by coming from behind in three straight games against Louisville, North Carolina and the Fighting Irish. They were down 12 points in the second half against the Cardinals, 13 points in the second half against UNC and eight points in the second half on Friday.

Luke Kennard chipped in with 16 points and Amile Jefferson added 14 points for the Blue Devils.

The win puts Duke in a spot where they could very well end up being a No. 1 seed. I know people don’t want to hear that, but it’s the truth. The Blue Devils have more top 50 wins than any other team in the country with 13, and eight of those 13 wins came away from home. They have eight top 25 wins — six away from home — and four top ten wins — with three away from home. They are 26-8 on the season and they have beaten North Carolina in two out of the three matchups between the two teams, including in Brooklyn on Friday night.

After everything Duke has been through this season, the injuries and the trips and the internal turmoil, they are on track to enter the tournament precisely where we thought they would: At the top of their region.