Bubble Banter: Rhode Island, Middle Tennessee and bid thieves

As the final seconds ticked away in Brooklyn, Duke celebrated its ACC tournament victory over rival North Carolina. With it, the Blue Devils may also have secured a spot as the No. 2 seed in the East Region behind Villanova. One thing’s for sure, Duke looks dangerous. In the Pac-12, Arizona and Oregon are fighting for the No. 2 seed out West.
Vanderbilt continues its push with a third victory over Florida. Elsewhere on the bubble, teams like Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, and Illinois State sit and watch. Keep an eye on what unfolds today in the Atlantic 10, particularly.
UPDATED: March 11, 2017
Note: Now that conference tournaments have begun, teams in ALL CAPS will represent automatic bids as they are earned.
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Kansas State vs. USC | Midwest Region
- Wake Forest vs. Illinois State | South Region
- SOUTH DAKOTA ST vs. New Orleans | Midwest Region
- MOUNT ST. MARY’S vs. NC Central | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|EAST – New York
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Buffalo
|
|Tulsa
|1) Villanova
|
|1) Kansas
|16) MT. ST. MARY’S / NC Central
|
|16) SO DAKOTA ST / New Orleans
|8) Miami
|
|8) Arkansas
|9) Dayton
|
|9) Marquette
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Buffalo
|5) Minnesota
|
|5) Virginia
|12) UNC-WILMINGTON
|
|12) UT-Arlington
|4) Florida
|
|4) Butler
|13) Vermont
|
|13) Princeton
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Indianapolis
|6) Iowa State
|
|6) Wisconsin
|11) Providence
|
|11) Kansas State / USC
|3) UCLA
|
|3) Louisville
|14) IONA
|
|14) Akron
|
|
|
|Greenville
|
|Salt Lake City
|7) Maryland
|
|7) Saint Mary’s
|10) Vanderbilt
|
|10) VCU
|2) Duke
|
|2) Arizona
|15) Texas-Southern
|
|15) UC-Irvine
|
|
|
|WEST – San Jose
|
|SOUTH – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|
|Greenville
|1) GONZAGA
|
|1) North Carolina
|16) North Dakota
|
|16) JACKSONVILLE STATE
|8) South Carolina
|
|8) Northwestern
|9) Seton Hall
|
|9) Oklahoma State
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|Milwaukee
|5) West Virginia
|
|5) Cincinnati
|12) Nevada
|
|12) Wake Forest / Illinois State
|4) Notre Dame
|
|4) Purdue
|13) BUCKNELL
|
|13) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Tulsa
|6) SMU
|
|6) Creighton
|11) Xavier
|
|11) Mid Tennessee State
|3) Florida State
|
|3) Baylor
|14) WINTHROP
|
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Indianapolis
|7) Virginia Tech
|
|7) Michigan
|10) Michigan State
|
|10) WICHITA STATE
|2) Oregon
|
|2) Kentucky
|15) CSU-Bakersfield
|
|15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): VCU, Michigan State, Xavier, Providence
Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, Illinois State
First Four OUT (at large): Rhode Island, Syracuse, California, Iowa
Next four teams OUT (at large): Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Wake Forest
Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall, Marquette, Xavier, Providence
Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State
SEC (5): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt
Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC
Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU
American (2): SMU, Cincinnati
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE, Illinois State
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)