VIDEO: Bob Knight on Indiana administrators: ‘I hope they’re all dead’

Bob Knight joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk about an upcoming documentary on the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers basketball team, and he reaffirmed that he will never, ever set foot on that campus again.

He also went as far as to wish death on the people that forced him out.

“I think I’ve always really enjoyed the fans,” Knight said. “I always will. On my dying day I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. As far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for those people. With that in mind I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”

Aren’t all those people out of there?

“I hope they’re all dead.”

Some of them are.

“I hope the rest of them go.”

The good stuff happens around the 9:30 mark.