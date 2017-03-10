More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Vanderbilt upsets No. 17 Florida 72-62 OT win in SEC tourney

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 10:45 PM EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Vanderbilt had every reason to give up in January, losing five of its first seven Southeastern Conference games.

Instead, the Commodores stuck together and listened closely to first-year coach Bryce Drew. And it paid off.

Riley LaChance scored five of his 18 points in overtime, and Vanderbilt topped No. 17 Florida 72-62 Friday night in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

“The resiliency of these guys has been phenomenal the last three weeks, and it was on display full force tonight,” Drew said.

The Commodores (19-14) beat the Gators for second time in seven days to earn a berth Saturday in the semifinals against Mississippi or Arkansas. It’s the first time in the semifinals for Vanderbilt since 2013.

Perhaps more importantly, the win should push Drew’s Commodores firmly into the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.

“We just want to keep winning games,” said Drew, who moved to Vanderbilt after a successful run at Valparaiso. “Hopefully the committee realizes how well we’re playing, and we get in.”

Florida (24-8) fought back from an eight-point deficit to force overtime thanks to KeVaughn Allen, who made a tying 3 with 1:42 left. The Gators had the ball with the game tied at 58 but missed two shots in the final seconds of regulation.

“It was a good look,” Gators senior guard Kasey Hill said of his missed layup.

Vanderbilt scored the first seven points of OT, with LaChance’s jumper with 4:02 to go putting the Commodores ahead to stay.

Luke Kornet had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Vanderbilt, and Jeff Roberson finished with 16 points. Matthew Fisher-Davis added 11 points.

The Commodores have won 10 of 13 overall, and Kornet said defense has been the key.

“We’re all confident at every single moment, whether we’re down 10 or up 10 and continuing to just play good defense and try to win the game,” Kornet said.

Allen and Hill each finished with 16 points for Florida. The Gators missed what would have been their first trip to the semifinals since 2014, and coach Mike White said he’ll be racking his brain until the NCAA Tournament bracket is announced trying to figure out what they could have done differently against Vandy.

“I thought it was the best that we defended them this year outside of a handful of mistakes,” White said. “We’ve got to find a way to be more disciplined, and that’s on me.”

The SEC’s best 3-point shooters, fresh off beating Texas A&M for a third time this season, had the advantage from beyond the arc against the second-seeded Gators. The Commodores, who matched a season low with only five made 3s against the Gators last Saturday, went 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) from 3 compared to just 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) by Florida.

The Commodores led 33-28 at halftime and were up by eight a couple times, the last with 3:27 left.

The Gators, who lost the regular-season series by a combined four points, tied it up with eight straight points, with Allen’s 3 helping force overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Drew now has beaten White, the SEC coach of the year, three times in his first year with the Commodores. He also has two more wins in the SEC tournament than his predecessor, Kevin Stallings, managed over the past three seasons.

Florida: Other losses over the past few days should keep the Gators a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament along with a chance to open in Orlando. The best thing the Gators can hope for is not to see Vanderbilt anywhere in their bracket once the pairings are announced Sunday. White is 0-5 against Vanderbilt.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Gators dropped five spots after their loss to Vanderbilt to end the regular season and now have lost three of their last four. “We obviously have lost momentum,” White said.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Ole Miss or Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.

Florida: NCAA Tournament.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

We finally got a glimpse of the real Harry Giles III, but will it last?

Chet Strange/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 11:42 PM EST

BROOKLYN — In practice, it comes in spurts.

Behind closed doors, Harry Giles III, who was the best high school basketball player in his class before dealing with a pair of devastating knee injuries and a third surgery just this past September, show flashes of being the player that he was. But it isn’t consistent, and it hasn’t translating to gameday.

Giles, who one veteran scout told ESPN was the best prospect he’d ever seen as a freshman prior to his first torn ACL, has been anything but for the Blue Devils this season.

But on Friday night, as the Blue Devils squared off with arch-rival North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC tournament, we all saw it. In a pivotal stretch during a nationally-televised game in the throes of March, Giles put together the three best possessions that he’s played to date. It started with a block, one of four that Giles had on the night, that turned into an alley-oop at the other end of the court after he sprinted to beat Tony Bradley down the floor. Back at the defensive end, Giles batted away an entry pass and dove on the floor to create a turnover, which led to a Duke bucket at the other end of the floor. On the very next possession, he grabbed a defensive rebound in the middle of UNC’s pair of dominant big men — Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks — and by the time it was all said and done, the Blue Devils had a 77-70 lead that UNC would never recover from.

The Blue Devils would go on to win 93-83 after trailing by 13 in the second half.

“One of the big reasons we won today is because of that incredible stretch he had,” Jayson Tatum. “It’s all effort. That’s what we needed today. I have the utmost faith in him that he’ll do that the rest of the way. ”

Tatum knows everything that Giles has been through. Not just this season, but since the injuries started. Tatum and Giles are best friends. They planned this season together at Duke. It’s not a mistake that they are on the same team in college, which means that Tatum knows better than just about anyone what Giles has dealt with in his short career. It also makes seeing Giles finally have his break-through just that much better.

“We have the utmost confidence him, especially I do,” Tatum said. “But I think for him it’s just believing in himself that he can do that. Mentally, it’s tough for him.”

“Confidence, mental things,” Giles said of why it’s taken him this long to come back around. “A lot of it is mental. My body is good.”

The Duke staff had just about given up on seeing this from Giles. They haven’t quit working with him, and they haven’t stopped hoping that the star is in there somewhere, but they had reached the point where they had just about accepted the fact that Giles was simply going to be a fill-in, a guy who are the minutes that Amile Jefferson couldn’t play, whether it be a result of fouls, fatigue or injury.

They weren’t expecting this, a performance that isn’t done justice by a stat-line of six points, seven boards and four blocks.

For Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the issue wasn’t just Giles’ confidence. It was how he was playing.

“You’re the most enthusiastic kid I’ve ever been around, and you’re not bringing your enthusiasm,” Coach K said. “That was never hurt. But I think you’re not using it. Just be enthusiastic and see what happens, and I think he’s done that. Instead of being methodical and trying to think about everything, he’s been more athletic.”

Part of it was an adjustment to a new role, one where Giles is coming off the bench and playing 15 minutes instead of starting and starring. Grayson Allen has helped him with that.

“You might feel like a role player, but you’re not,” Allen recalled telling Giles. “You’re extremely talented, and when you get out there, act like it. Don’t be shy. Don’t be trying to play into a role. Do what you can do.”

“Put in 40 minutes of effort in 15 minutes,” Giles said.

How this turns out is unclear.

At the end of the day, Giles played just 15 minutes and was truly dominant for just three possessions in those 15 minutes.

Was this a change in the player or a blip on the radar?

The answer to that question may very well determine Duke’s ceiling.

“I hope,” Tatum said, “we haven’t reached out ceiling yet.”

 

No. 15 Cincinnati eases past Tulsa in AAC quarterfinals

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 11:25 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Kyle Washington scored 21 points and Jacob Evans added 20 to lead No. 15 Cincinnati to an 80-61 rout of Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Friday night.

Troy Caupain added 15 points for the Bearcats (28-4), who led for all but 17 seconds and by as many as 24 points.

Corey Henderson Jr. had 15 points and Sterling Taplin scored 10 for Tulsa, which lost three of its final four games to finish the season 15-17.

The Bearcats hit five of their first seven attempts from 3-point range. A shot by Jarron Cumberland from behind the arc on the right wing gave Cincinnati an early 23-12 lead.

Cincinnati closed the first half on a 7-0 run and went into the intermission ahead 40-25.

Tulsa’s Junior Etou, who had averaged 16 points over the final five games of the regular season, had just eight points, including two points on three shots in the first half. He scored the Hurricane’s first six in the second half, but by then it was too late.

A 3-pointer by Evans gave Cincinnati its first 20-point lead at 51-31.

Washington scored 15 of his points in the second half, dominating the offensive paint. The 6-foot-9 junior hit 8 of his 10 shots from the floor and all five from the foul line.

Evans led the outside attack, also going 8 for 10 from the field, including all three from behind the arc, where the Bearcats were 8 of 20.

Cincinnati also won the rebounding battle 35-27 and had 19 second-chance points, while holding Tulsa to just five.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati is looking for its first conference tournament title since it won the Conference USA championship in 2004.

Tulsa lost both regular-season meetings, by two points at home on Feb. 1 and by 20 in Cincinnati just over two weeks later. They blew an 11-point lead in the first game, losing on a jumper by Caupain with just under 5 seconds to play.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati will face either Houston or UConn in the semifinals on Saturday. The Bearcats swept the season series from both teams during the regular season.

Tulsa’s season is over.

WATCH: Marcus Foster sends Creighton to Big East title game

By Terrence PayneMar 10, 2017, 10:59 PM EST

Seconds after Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett hit an improbable step-back 3-pointer to tie the score at 72-all, Creighton’s Marcus Foster responded by rattling in a triple of his own with only 8.3 seconds remaining.

J.P. Macura, who had six 3-pointers on the night, had a deep look at an equalizer, but his shot connected with the front of the iron. And the Bluejays held on, 75-72, on a wild night of semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Foster and Justin Patton each had 21 points for the Bluejays. Macura led all scorers with 22, followed by Bluiett with 18.

Creighton advances to the Big East Tournament title game against top-seeded Villanova on Sunday evening. The Wildcats needed their own late-game heroics to knock off Seton Hall in the game’s final seconds, as Josh Hart’s putback lay-up gave the reigning national champions a 55-53 victory.

LATE NIGHT SNACKS: Is Duke back?

By Terrence PayneMar 10, 2017, 9:55 PM EST

FRIDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Is Duke back?

The Blue Devils took advantage of Joel Berry II’s foul trouble by going on a 29-8 run en route to a 93-83 win over arch rival North Carolina in the ACC Tournament title game. Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen were all clicking. Harry Giles showed flashes of the potential he had when he enrolled in Durham. … Isn’t this what we’ve been waiting for from Duke all season long? If so, it couldn’t be happening at a better time. CBT’s Rob Dauster was in Brooklyn and had several takeaways from Duke’s massive comeback win.

Josh Hart made a late push for national player of the year with a 19-point, 10-rebound effort in Villanova‘s Big East Tournament semifinal win over Seton Hall on Friday night. The senior wing made key plays on both ends off the floor, none bigger than a putback lay-in in the final seconds, which ended up being the deciding bucket in a 55-53 win. He gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game after the Pirates led for more than 30 minutes. He and Jalen Brunson, Villanova’s other first-team all performer, scored the team’s final 19 points. The Wildcats are still in line to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After a harrowing beginning to Michigan’s trip to the nation’s capital, it wouldn’t have been shocking if the Wolverines were one-and-dones in the Big Ten Tournament. However, Michigan has strung together consecutive wins in D.C., the most recent being a 74-70 overtime win over top-seeded Purdue in the quarterfinals. D.J. Wilson led with 26 points. CBT’s Rob Dauster has more here.

One of the concerns around Kentucky is how it will play when Malik Monk has an off-night. With Monk being limited to only two points, off 1-of-7 shooting, the rest of the Wildcat backcourt answered the call in an SEC Tournament win over Georgia. Isaiah Briscoe had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. De’Aaron Fox also looked to be back in rhythm. CBT’s Rob Dauster explains why that’s important for Kentucky’s tournament hopes here.

Vanderbilt may have secured its berth in the NCAA Tournament by defeating No. 17 Florida for the third time this season. The Commodores outscored the Gators 14-4 in overtime to earn a marquee 72-62 victory.

STARRED

Semi Ojeleye, SMU — The American Player of the Year scored 17 of his career-high 36 points in the first half, building SMU a comfortable lead. While Mustangs got a scare from East Carolina, they move on to the AAC semifinals. Ojeleye also added 12 rebounds.

D.J. Wilson, Michigan — Back to wearing their regular uniforms, Michigan landed another victory in the Big Ten Tournament, defeating top-seeded Purdue in overtime to advance to the semifinals. Wilson had 26 points and eight boards, all while keeping All-American Caleb Swanigan in check. He had three blocks, none bigger than a rejection on Carsen Edwards which sent the contest to an extra frame.

Jack Gibbs, Davidson — For the sixth time this season, one of the nation’s leading scorers registered a 30-point game. Gibbs dropped 34 points in a win over top-seeded Dayton. The Wildcats advance to the A-10 Tournament semifinals.

Josh Hart, Villanova — The Big East Player of the Year made several key plays, as mentioned above, in a thrilling victory over Seton Hall. His 19 points and 10 rebounds not only serve as the latest proof that he could be the nation’s best player, but it keeps the Wildcats near the top of the list when the selection committee determines the No. 1 overall seed.

Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen, Duke — The trio combined for 62 points, off 17-of-32 shooting. Harry Giles also had an impactful 15 minutes, scoring six points and grabbing seven boards.

REST OF THE TOP 25

  • Dillon Brooks was saddled with foul trouble, but No. 5 Oregon still held off Cal, 73-65, in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Even though Cal was without Jabari Bird, who reportedly suffered a concussion, it bodes well for the Ducks to find a way to win when Brooks isn’t at his best. For Cal, this likely spells N-I-T.
  • No. 11 West Virginia scored only 16 first-half points, but rallied, and held on, in the second half against Kansas State. The Mountaineers won, 51-50, and advance to the Big 12 Tournament title game. K-State may have done enough with a win over Baylor on Thursday, but the Wildcats might have to sweat it out on Sunday.
  • No. 12 SMU, the top seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, nearly surrendered a 22-point lead, but held on to an 81-77 win over East Carolina in the quarterfinals. Semi Ojeleye had 36 points in the win.
  • Kyle Washington had 21 points, followed by Jacob Evans’ 20, as No. 15 Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa in the AAC quarterfinals.
  • Playing its third game in as many days, fatigue may have caught up on TCU. The Horned Frogs trailed by double digits at half en route to an 84-63 loss to No. 23 Iowa State. Deonte Burton led the way with 22 points.
  • No. 24 Wisconsin defeated Indiana for the third time this season, ending the Hoosiers’ 2016-17 with a 70-60 victory in the Big Ten quarterfinals. The usual suspects led the way for the Badgers with Bronson Koenig scoring a game-high 16 points, followed by Ethan Happ with 14. Nigel Hayes was a rebound-shy of a double-double.
  • A 20-2 second half run propelled Northwestern to a 72-64 win over No. 25 Maryland. The Wildcats went on a 31-0 run in the previous round against Rutgers.

NOTABLE

  • Middle Tennessee State advanced to the Conference USA title game. The Blue Raiders need one more win, and they won’t have to worry about being left on the cutting room floor by the selection committee. The top seed in the C-USA will play No. 6 Marshall in the championship game.
  • Rhode Island, which sits squarely on the bubble in Pittsburgh, landed an A-10 Tournament quarterfinal win over St. Bonaventure behind 19 points and eight rebounds from Hassan Martin.
  • The top seed in the SWAC, Texas Southern, landed a 62-57 win over Grambling. The Tigers are one win away from their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past four years.
  • Kevin Hervey scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in UT-Arlington‘s 71-54 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt quarterfinals. The top-seeded Mavericks boast a win at Saint Mary’s this season. They could be a trendy pick for an upset if they reach the NCAA Tournament.
  • Top-seeded Akron is one step closer to an automatic berth, defeating Ball State, 74-70, in the MAC semifinals. The Zips were led by 19 points apiece from Isaiah Johnson and Antino Jackson.
  • Davidson upset top-seeded Dayton in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals. Jack Gibbs, all all-first team selection, came up big with 34 points. It was the sixth time this year he recorded a 30-point performance. Watch the highlights here.
  • New Orleans had a double-bye in the Southland Conference Tournament. After its first postseason win, the Privateers are halfway to an NCAA Tournament appearance. New Orleans, led by conference player of the year Erik Thomas’ 18 points, downed Sam Houston State by a dozen on Friday night.
  • North Carolina Central is one-win away from the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance, as Eagles defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore, 77-49, in the MEAC semifinals. NC Central’s average margin of victory in the tournament is 31.5 points.
  • The second Big East Tournament semifinal of the evening, ending like the first: in the final seconds. After Xavier‘s Trevon Bluiett tied the score with a step-back three, Marcus Foster buried a triple with 8.3 seconds left to lead Creighton to Saturday’s title game.
  • Texas Southern and Alcorn State, the two top teams in the SWAC, meet for an automatic bid. Texas Southern won both regular season meetings by a combined seven points.

No. 23 Iowa St trounces TCU 84-63 to reach Big 12 title game

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 9:51 PM EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Deonte Burton scored 22 points, Monte Morris had 15 and No. 23 Iowa State routed TCU 84-63 on Friday night to reach its third Big 12 Tournament title game in the past four seasons.

The fourth-seeded Cyclones (22-10) clearly weren’t impressed – or intimidated – by the Horned Frogs’ victory against top-ranked Kansas in the quarterfinals. Iowa State used two big first-half runs to assume control, and then stretched its advantage to 26 points midway through the second.

That gave coach Steve Prohm’s group, which has won eight of its last nine, plenty of time to rest for Saturday night’s title game against No. 11 West Virginia or Kansas State.

Vladimir Brodziansky and Jaylen Fisher had 10 points apiece for the No. 8 seed Horned Frogs (19-15), but nobody seemed to have much pep in their step after their heart-stopping win over the Jayhawks.

The great irony of the 85-82 upset is it turned TCU’s semifinal into a road game.

Thousands of Iowa State fans hopped on I-35 and headed south when the Cyclones beat Oklahoma State and the Jayhawks were eliminated, snapping up extra tickets from despondent Kansas fans.

The result? TCU might as well have been playing at Hilton Coliseum.

Early on, the Horned Frogs matched the Cyclones basket-for-basket, trying their best to take the crowd out of the game. They even led in the opening minutes, before Iowa State started to pull away.

Burton got things going with his versatile inside-outside scoring ability, and Morris began to build on his near-triple-double in Thursday’s win over the Cowboys. And by the time they spearheaded runs of 10-0 and 10-2, they had given the Cyclones a comfortable lead.

Burton capped his big first half with a nifty wraparound pass to Solomon Young, whose easy lay-in at the buzzer gave the 2014 and ’15 tournament champs a 44-27 halftime advantage.

Burton added three more baskets out of the locker room, his second 3-pointer of the game pushing the lead past 20, as Iowa State fans began to rise from their seats whenever he touched the ball.

The Horned Frogs’ heavy legs began to show by that point, the toll of an opening-round win over Oklahoma and their upset of Kansas leaving them weary by their third game in three days.

Iowa State merely had to coast down the stretch into the tournament title game.

BIG PICTURE

TCU’s win over Kansas got it into NCAA Tournament discussion, but it probably wasn’t enough to overcome seven straight losses to close the regular season. The Horned Frogs last made the field in 1998 and last won a game there in 1987, when coach Jamie Dixon was a player.

Iowa State has turned the Big 12 Tournament into a personal party, going 9-2 over the past four seasons. That includes former coach Fred Hoiberg’s last two seasons and Prohm’s first two.

UP NEXT

TCU waits to see what postseason tournament invitation rolls its way.

Iowa State gets ready for Saturday night’s title game.

More college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25