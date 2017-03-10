More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

SNACKS: Villanova survives Seton Hall, remains in position for No. 1 overall seed

By Terrence PayneMar 10, 2017, 9:00 PM EST

FRIDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Josh Hart made a late push for national player of the year with a 19-point, 10-rebound effort in Villanova‘s Big East Tournament semifinal win over Seton Hall on Friday night. The senior wing made key plays on both ends off the floor, none bigger than a putback lay-in in the final seconds, which ended up being the deciding bucket in a 55-53 win. He gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game after the Pirates led for more than 30 minutes. He and Jalen Brunson, Villanova’s other first-team all performer, scored the team’s final 19 points. The Wildcats are still in line to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After a harrowing beginning to Michigan’s trip to the nation’s capital, it wouldn’t have been shocking if the Wolverines were one-and-dones in the Big Ten Tournament. However, Michigan has strung together consecutive wins in D.C., the most recent being a 74-70 overtime win over top-seeded Purdue in the quarterfinals. D.J. Wilson led with 26 points. CBT’s Rob Dauster has more here.

One of the concerns around Kentucky is how it will play when Malik Monk has an off-night. With Monk being limited to only two points, off 1-of-7 shooting, the rest of the Wildcat backcourt answered the call in an SEC Tournament win over Georgia. Isaiah Briscoe had 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. De’Aaron Fox also looked to be back in rhythm. CBT’s Rob Dauster explains why that’s important for Kentucky’s tournament hopes here.

Vanderbilt may have secured its berth in the NCAA Tournament by defeating No. 17 Florida for the third time this season. The Commodores outscored the Gators 14-4 in overtime to earn a marquee 72-62 victory.

STARRED

Semi Ojeleye, SMU — The American Player of the Year scored 17 of his career-high 36 points in the first half, building SMU a comfortable lead. While Mustangs got a scare from East Carolina, they move on to the AAC semifinals. Ojeleye also added 12 rebounds.

D.J. Wilson, Michigan — Back to wearing their regular uniforms, Michigan landed another victory in the Big Ten Tournament, defeating top-seeded Purdue in overtime to advance to the semifinals. Wilson had 26 points and eight boards, all while keeping All-American Caleb Swanigan in check. He had three blocks, none bigger than a rejection on Carsen Edwards which sent the contest to an extra frame.

Jack Gibbs, Davidson — For the sixth time this season, one of the nation’s leading scorers registered a 30-point game. Gibbs dropped 34 points in a win over top-seeded Dayton. The Wildcats advance to the A-10 Tournament semifinals.

Josh Hart, Villanova — The Big East Player of the Year made several key plays, as mentioned above, in a thrilling victory over Seton Hall. His 19 points and 10 rebounds not only serve as the latest proof that he could be the nation’s best player, but it keeps the Wildcats near the top of the list when the selection committee determines the No. 1 overall seed.

REST OF THE TOP 25

  • No. 12 SMU, the top seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, nearly surrendered a 22-point lead, but held on to an 81-77 win over East Carolina in the quarterfinals. Semi Ojeleye had 36 points in the win.
  • Kyle Washington had 21 points, followed by Jacob Evans’ 20, as No. 18 Cincinnati rolled past Tulsa in the AAC quarterfinals.
  • Playing its third game in as many days, fatigue may have caught up on TCU. The Horned Frogs trailed by double digits at half en route to an 84-63 loss to No. 23 Iowa State. Deonte Burton led the way with 22 points.
  • No. 24 Wisconsin defeated Indiana for the third time this season, ending the Hoosiers’ 2016-17 with a 70-60 victory in the Big Ten quarterfinals. The usual suspects led the way for the Badgers with Bronson Koenig scoring a game-high 16 points, followed by Ethan Happ with 14. Nigel Hayes was a rebound-shy of a double-double.

NOTABLE

  • Middle Tennessee State advanced to the Conference USA title game. The Blue Raiders need one more win, and they won’t have to worry about being left on the cutting room floor by the selection committee. The top seed in the C-USA will play No. 6 Marshall in the championship game.
  • Rhode Island, which sits squarely on the bubble in Pittsburgh, landed an A-10 Tournament quarterfinal win over St. Bonaventure behind 19 points and eight rebounds from Hassan Martin.
  • The top seed in the SWAC, Texas Southern, landed a 62-57 win over Grambling. The Tigers are one win away from their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past four years.
  • Kevin Hervey scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in UT-Arlington‘s 71-54 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt quarterfinals. The top-seeded Mavericks boast a win at Saint Mary’s this season. They could be a trendy pick for an upset if they reach the NCAA Tournament.
  • Top-seeded Akron is one step closer to an automatic berth, defeating Ball State, 74-70, in the MAC semifinals. The Zips were led by 19 points apiece from Isaiah Johnson and Antino Jackson.
  • Davidson upset top-seeded Dayton in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals. Jack Gibbs, all all-first team selection, came up big with 34 points. It was the sixth time this year he recorded a 30-point performance. Watch the highlights here.
  • New Orleans had a double-bye in the Southland Conference Tournament. After its first postseason win, the Privateers are halfway to an NCAA Tournament appearance. New Orleans, led by conference player of the year Erik Thomas’ 18 points, downed Sam Houston State by a dozen on Friday night.
  • North Carolina Central is one-win away from the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance, as Eagles defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore, 77-49, in the MEAC semifinals. NC Central’s average margin of victory in the tournament is 31.5 points.

Duke lands come-from-behind win over North Carolina

Chet Strange/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

BROOKLYN — Jayson Tatum, Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard combined for 62 points and Frank Jackson chipped in with 15 points of his own on Friday night as Duke erased a double-digit second half deficit for the second straight game, knocking off top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC tournament, 93-83.

The Blue Devils trailed 61-48 with just over 13 minutes left on Friday, using a 29-8 run that coincided with Joel Berry II’s fourth foul to take a 77-70 lead that North Carolina never recovered from. On Thursday night, in Duke’s win over Louisville, the Blue Devils erased a 12-point deficit — that score was 61-49, coincidentally — to knock off the Cardinals.

Here are four things to take away from Duke’s win:

1. Get ready for the Duke love affair to begin anew: Because it’s going to happen.

The Blue Devils were the consensus favorite to win the national title before the season began. Throughout November and December, every story about Duke read, in part, “just wait until they get their guys healthy.”

Well, guess what: their guys are healthy. Allen’s ankle looks as good as it has looked all year long, Tatum looks like the best isolation scorer in the country and Luke Kennard is still capable of putting up 20 points on a night where he didn’t play all that well. The Blue Devils have their flaws — they are never going to be a great defensive team, their depth is an issue, North Carolina’s bigs absolutely beat the crap out of the Blue Devils for the first 30 minutes on Friday — but this team is more talented than anyone else in college basketball.

And they are now coming off of wins over a pair of top ten teams on back-to-back nights where they trailed by double-digits in the second half of both games.

The love affair is about to begin again.

2. You got a glimpse of the real Harry Giles III: Giles’ story doesn’t need to be retold at this point. An elite prospect during the early years of high school, Giles suffered a torn ACL in both knees and, prior to the start of practice, underwent a procedure on the first knee he injured. He spent 14 months not playing basketball.

That’s not easy for anyone to overcome, let alone a freshman that has never played basketball at this level before, and it showed during the season. Giles struggled with everything: the physicality, the speed of the game, defensive rotations, his endurance, his explosiveness. He just wasn’t the same guy.

On Friday night, however, we saw a little bit of what made him so special as a high schooler. Late in the second half, with Amile Jefferson on the bench with four fouls and Duke in a physical battle with the Tar Heels, Giles had a pivotal stretch where he blocked a shot at one end, beat Tony Bradley down the floor for a dunk at the other end, stole an entry pass on the ensuing UNC possession and, after Duke scored at the other end of the floor, snagged a rebound in between two of North Carolina’s big, physical dominating front court pieces.

That’s the guy that we’ve been waiting all year to see, and this was another step towards Giles being that guy.

3. North Carolina is damn good when they have everyone on the court: Duke won on Friday, but North Carolina showed just how dominant they are capable of being when all their guys are on the floor.

Berry went to the bench with 15 minutes left. Duke’s run came entirely with him out of the lineup, and coincided with UNC’s inability to get anything done offensively. We all know how important Berry is to the Tar Heels — if you didn’t, I think today proved it to you — and that loss is a by-product of one of those things that happens in hoops.

Berry isn’t in foul trouble often, however.

And when he’s on the floor, Theo Pinson is healthy and Isaiah is both healthy and not in foul trouble, the Tar Heels are as good or better than just about anyone.

Put another way, North Carolina-Duke Round 4 in the Final Four is not something that should shock anyone.

4. Where are these teams going to get seeded?: I think North Carolina is probably going to be safe as a No. 1 seed, but they’ve now lost two games in the last week. With Gonzaga going 32-1 and, in all likelihood, one of the three elite teams in the Pac-12 winning that conference tournament, might their be two West Coast teams that earn a No. 1 seed?

I don’t think so, but it’s possible.

Perhaps more interesting, however, will be where Duke is seeded. They just added two top ten wins to a résumé that looked good enough to be in contention for a No. 3 seed. With a win on Saturday night, can they climb into the No. 2 seed line?

Josh Hart’s putback gives Villanova a thrilling win over Seton Hall

By Terrence PayneMar 10, 2017, 8:52 PM EST

With Seton Hall leading 53-52 inside 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Josh Hart dished to Kris Jenkins. The hero from last season’s national championship game had another look at a deep three, but it caromed off the iron.

With the reputation Jenkins has, several Seton Hall players were caught ball watching, losing track of Big East Player of the Year Josh Hart in the process. Hart streaked to the basket for the putback lay-in, plus the foul.

Angel Delgado would have a point-blank range at a game-tying hook shot, but his shot was just off the mark, giving the Wildcats a hard-fought victory sending them to the the Big East Tournament championship game on Saturday evening.

Josh Hart scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds. Hart made a late push for national player of the year by making key plays on both ends of the floor. His steal, resulting to a fast break dunk, gave Villanova its first lead of the game with a little more than nine minutes remaining. The key plays continued as he gave the Wildcats a 48-46 lead off a 3-pointer from the wing. Then, he had the play of the game with a putback game-winner.

More importantly, Villanova remains the projected No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Since the relaunch, only Seton Hall had defeated the Wildcats in the conference tournament. Villanova now gets the chance to win its second Big East Tournament title in four years.

The Wildcats will play the winner of Creighton and Xavier.

Bubble Banter: Vanderbilt is heading to the NCAA tournament

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below come from.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

WINNERS

Vanderbilt (RPI: 43, KenPom: 36, ): Mike White deserves credit for getting two teams to the NCAA tournament this year: Florida, who he coaches, and Vanderbilt, who picked off the Gators for the third time this season on Friday night. Vanderbilt should be in the tournament at this point, even if they are going to have 15 losses to their names if they lose in the SEC tournament. Three wins over Florida speaks for itself, and those losses came was a result of one of the toughest schedules in college basketball this season. I don’t know how dangerous the Commodores will be in the Big Dance, but I do think that, after today, they will be there.

Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 36, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed): The Blue Raiders took care of business in the Conference USA semifinals, getting themselves to the league title game, where they will play for the right to have a stress-free Selection Sunday. A loss would be very, very interesting, as MTSU doesn’t have a great profile but they have some quality wins and would be 29-5 on the season. They beat UNC Wilmington on a neutral. They beat Vanderbilt by 23. They won at Ole Miss and at Belmont. That’s pretty good. The problem is that a loss in the CUSA title game would mean they have four sub-100 losses, which is the exact number of top 100 wins they have. That’s not a good combination.

Rhode Island (RPI: 45, KenPom: 52, first four out): Rhode Island knocked off St. Bonaventure on Thursday afternoon, putting the Rams in a weird spot. On the one hand, Davidson knocked off top-seeded Dayton in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals, which opened up that side of the Atlantic 10 bracket for the Rams. Their path to the title game is unquestionably easier now. The problem? Dayton would have been a significantly better win for their résumé, which currently is only strong enough to put them right on the cut line. They have a better chance of winning the league’s automatic bid now, but they very well may have to if they want to get in at this point.

VCU (RPI: 23, KenPom: 50, No. 10 seed): VCU advanced to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament with a win over George Mason, which probably gets them into the tournament. The only reason the Rams are on this list at this point is that they may not have a strong enough profile to survive a bad loss.

LOSERS

Georgia (RPI: 48, KenPom: 55, first four out): The Bulldogs are probably going to miss the NCAA tournament. They had a shot to get themselves onto the right side of the bubble with a game against Kentucky today, but the Bulldogs dug themselves an 18-point hole and couldn’t work their way out of it. The NIT beckons.

Indiana (RPI: 70, KenPom: 39, next four out): Indiana had a chance to play their way into consideration with a win over Wisconsin. They lost. For my money, the Hoosiers are out.

STILL TO PLAY

UConn vs. Houston (RPI: 49, KenPom: 44, next four out), 9:00 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 53, KenPom: 57, first four out) vs. No. 5 Oregon, 9:00 p.m.

Kansas State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 31, play-in game) vs. No. 11 West Virginia, 9:00 p.m.

Xavier (RPI: 30, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) vs. Creighton, 9:00 p.m.

No. 12 SMU holds off ECU 81-77 in AAC quarterfinals

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 7:14 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 36 points and No. 12 SMU held off East Carolina 81-77 Friday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The conference’s player of the year hit 12 of his 19 shots and pulled down 12 rebounds, giving him his fifth double-double this season.

Sterling Brown added 16 points for SMU (28-4). The AAC’s regular-season champions have won 14 straight and 24 of their last 25 games.

Kentrell Barkley, who has been battling tendinitis in his left knee, had 22 of his 24 points in the second half to lead East Carolina, which rallied from a 22-point halftime deficit to tie the game. Caleb White had 17 points and Elijah Hughes added 15 for the Pirates (15-18).

Ojeleye had 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half, when the Mustangs led by as many as 24 points.

His dunk and free throw started a 17-5 run that gave them their first double-digit lead at 24-13.

SMU hit 12 of its first 17 shots and went into halftime with a seemingly comfortable 43-21 lead.

But the Pirates outscored SMU 56-38 in the second half.

They trailed 63-45 with 7 minutes left before making their run.

A 3-pointer by White, followed by a steal and layup from Elijah Hughes on the inbounds, cut it to 71-69 with just over 3 minutes left.

SMU pushed the lead back to eight, but the Pirates rallied again and Hughes’ 3-pointer tied the game at 77 with 57 seconds left.

But Ojeleye hit a layup on the other end and Barkley fumbled the ball out of bounds under the SMU basket on ECU’s next possession, allowing the Mustangs to hang on.

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates, who upset Temple 80-69, in the opening round, had been blown out twice by SMU this season. They lost by 31 points in Greenville on New Year’s Eve and by 40 points in Dallas last month.

SMU: The Mustangs, who went 17-1 in winning the conference’s regular-season title, also cleaned up in the league’s postseason awards. Tim Jankovich was named coach of the year, Ojeleye was player and scholar-athlete of the year and Ben Emelogu was named the conference’s sixth man of the year. In their four losses this year, they have allowed at least 12 3-point baskets. ECU had 13 on Friday.

UP NEXT

East Carolina’s season is over.

SMU faces either UCF or Memphis in Saturday’s semifinals.

More college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Michigan’s wild Big Ten ride continues with win over Purdue

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 6:58 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) Michigan’s basketball players woke up Friday in the same city they’d be playing in that afternoon. What a refreshing change during what’s been quite a week.

They ate breakfast at a regular hour. Watched game film as usual, too. Heck, the Wolverines even got to wear their proper blue road jerseys – with their last names printed on the back and everything – to face 13th-ranked Purdue in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

Two days after its airplane’s scary abandoned takeoff, Michigan moved into the league tournament semifinals with a 74-70 overtime upset of Purdue behind D.J. Wilson’s 26 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

“It’s not going away just yet,” Michigan coach John Beilein said about his team’s rattling trip. “Those 40 minutes out there” – well, 45 when you include OT, Coach – “I wasn’t thinking about that at all. And the kids weren’t, either.”

It was an engaging, back-and-forth affair. The teams combined for 14 ties and 17 lead changes in regulation alone, and they headed to overtime tied at 66 after Zak Irvin pulled Michigan even on a layup with 4.2 seconds left, before Wilson blocked a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The eighth-seeded Wolverines (22-11) got 13 points from Irvin, including both of their overtime field goals, against the No. 1 seed Boilermakers (25-7) and held Purdue to 1-of-8 shooting in the extra period.

Michigan next faces No. 4 seed Minnesota or No. 5 seed Michigan State.

“Sometimes when things happen, whether it’s an injury or an incident like this, sometimes it can kind of refresh. You focus a little bit more,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said about what Michigan’s been through. “I know that doesn’t sound like it makes a lot of sense.”

More than 100 members of Michigan’s traveling party – players, coaches, cheerleaders, others – were evacuated from their plane after it failed to take flight and slid through a fence Wednesday.

“Now I just think about it: If that airplane had ever just lifted, there was no way … it was going to have power to get up in the air. What could have happened? So that keeps going through my mind,” Beilein said.

“I don’t think they want to lose sight … as they go forward in their lives,” he said about his players, “of how different that could have turned out.”

They made it to Washington on the Detroit Pistons’ jet on Thursday morning, arriving at the arena a couple of hours before facing Illinois.

Michigan won that one by 20 while wearing yellow practice jerseys because its luggage was stuck on the abandoned airplane back home. The bags were retrieved from the plane Thursday evening and shipped to the team later that night, spokesman Kurt Svoboda said.

After the opening win against Illinois, Wilson said, “things kind of just went back to normal … we got back on schedule.”

His play was key against Purdue, in part by heeding point guard Derrick Walton’s pleas.

“He just kept telling me to shoot it, shoot it, shoot it,” Wilson said, munching on pretzels in the locker room.

And on defense, the 6-foot-10 Wilson helped limit the production in the paint of Purdue’s big men, 7-2 Isaac Haas and 6-9 Caleb Swanigan, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten, who fouled out in OT with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

“We don’t take any of this,” Wilson said, “really, for granted.”

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Can advance to the Big Ten final with a third win in three days.

Purdue: Will find out Sunday where it’ll be sent for the NCAAs after failing boost its seeding resume. “It’s terrible to earn the right to call yourself the best team in the league,” guard Vince Edwards said, “and to come here and leave on the first night. It’s horrible.”

UP NEXT

Michigan: Plays Minnesota or Michigan State on Saturday.

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

More college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25