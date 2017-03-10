PHOTO: Michigan to wear actual uniforms one day after playing in practice jerseys

Michigan will be back to normal on the floor on Friday afternoon when they take on No. 13 Purdue.
One day after the Wolverines were forced to play in their practice jerseys because their gear was still stuck in a plane that skidded off the runway with the team on board on Wednesday.
Michigan has received all of its belonging from a plane that skidded off the runway at Willow Run Aiport on Wednesday afternoon, according to U-M video sports reporter Ed Kengerski. He said the program’s bags and equipment were shipped in two parts — some arriving on Thursday night, some on Friday morning.
Kentucky has had their issues with Georgia this season.
The Bulldogs took Kentucky to overtime in Rupp Arena, succumbing to one of the many insane second half performances that Malik Monk has put together this season. A month later, in Athens, Kentucky survived Georgia thanks, in part, to the fact that Bulldog star Yante Maten injured his knee 90 seconds into the game.
So if I were to tell you that Maten returned to the Georgia lineup for the SEC tournament and Kentucky got a 1-for-7 performance out of Monk, you might be mildly surprised to hear that Kentucky won the game by double-figures in a game where Georgia never really challenged, the 71-60 final scored making the game look more competitive than it was.
Perhaps the best news for Kentucky fans is that De’Aaron Fox looked like himself on Friday. Fox has been mired in a bit of a slump over the course of the last month, as he worked his way through knee and ankle injuries and a virus that kept him out of a game. On Friday, Fox finished with 20 points and four assists, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor and playing a role in keeping Georgia’s star guard J.J. Frazier from getting into a rhythm.
Isaiah Briscoe played well — 20 points and six boards — and Bam Adebayo posted another double-double, but the key to Kentucky is March is Fox. We know what Monk can do when he gets rolling, but Kentucky needs help on the nights where, like Friday, he goes 1-for-7 from the floor and finished with more fouls (three) and as many turnovers (two) as he has points.
Jack Gibbs scored 34 points to lead No. 8 seed Davidson past top-seeded Dayton in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Missouri’s fired men’s basketball coach Kim Anderson will receive $650,000 as part of a severance package.
Under the agreement released to media outlets Thursday, when the Tigers’ season ended in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Anderson will receive $450,000 for “liquidated damages” and $200,000 “for meeting or exceeding the academic accomplishment and social responsibilities” spelled out by the school’s athletics department administrators.
Anderson also is entitled to $300,000 that Missouri deposited into an annuity account, amounting to $100,000 for each of the three seasons he coached the Tigers, who with Thursday night’s loss to Mississippi finished 8-24. Missouri lost seven of its final eight games.
The deal, which was signed March 6 by Anderson and the Columbia school’s interim chancellor, Hank Foley, calls for Anderson to remain employed at his current salary until April 4, or earlier if he’s hired elsewhere.
Missouri announced last Sunday that Anderson had been asked to step down with two seasons remaining on his contract to run the team, for which he starred in the 1970s and later spent two successful stints as an assistant to beloved coach Norm Stewart.
After losing to Ole Miss, Anderson said he wasn’t bitter about being fired from his dream job, where he totaled a 27-68 record. Missouri’s 2-14 record in SEC play this season tied a school and conference record for losses.
“I think we did some good things,” Anderson said. “But obviously we didn’t win enough games. We didn’t generate enough money. And when you don’t do that in college athletics, you don’t get to keep your job.”
New jerseys, so Michigan.
The Wolverines won their second straight game to kick off the Big Ten tournament, advancing to the semifinals as the No. 8 seed for the second straight season with a 74-70 overtime win over top-seeded Purdue at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. D.J. Wilson was the star for the Wolverines, going for 26 points and helping keep Purdue’s all-american, Caleb Swanigan, in check.
Michigan was unlucky not to win the game in regulation.
After the Wolverines tied the game with less than five seconds left, they stole the ensuing inbounds pass and looked to have an open, potentially game-winning layup. But right before Swanigan inbounded the ball, the referees blew the play dead, as the clock had continued to run after Zak Irvin’s game-tying layup.
Wilson would block Carsen Edwards’ potential game-winning three to force the extra frame.
Michigan looks like they are going to be a dangerous team come March. They’ve now won eight of their last ten games and are 11-5 since a team meeting that followed a 16-point loss to Illinois in January. Derrick Walton Jr. is playing like the best point guard in the Big Ten, their front court of Wilson and Moe Wagner is one of the most difficult to guard and they have turned into one of the most potent offensive teams in the country.
Prior to today’s win, they projected as a No. 8 seed in the latest NBC Sports bracketology, and with the way the bracket has broken down, the Wolverines look like a real threat to win the Big Ten tournament title.
Purdue should be fine. Given the defensive limitations of their front court, Michigan is not a great matchup for them; they lost to the Wolverines by 12 at home two weeks ago. The Boilermakers will likely end up as a No. 4 or No. 5 seed and should have a shot at being able to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.