No. 3 UCLA holds off USC 76-74 to advance to Pac-12 semis

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 7:51 AM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) Isaac Hamilton scored 22 points, and No. 3 UCLA overcame an uneven performance by Lonzo Ball while holding off rival Southern California 76-74 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

Ball got into early foul trouble and the young point guard struggled as the Trojans cut into a 14-point deficit before missing a tying 3-pointer and then two more shots in the final minute while trailing by three.

Ball, the Pac-12 freshman of the year, finished with 12 points and seven assists. Next up for Ball and the Bruins is a matchup with No. 7 Arizona in the semifinals on Friday night.

T.J. Leaf scored 14 points in his return after missing a game with a left ankle injury, and Thomas Welsh added 11 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. UCLA (29-3) earned its 10th straight win.

Jordan McLaughlin scored 18 points and Elijah Stewart added 17 for USC (24-9), but each missed shots in the lane in the closing seconds while trailing by three.

Bennie Boatwright scored 11 points, but was 3 of 11 from the field and missed a tying 3 attempt with 34 seconds left.

Meeting in the tournament for the second straight year, the Los Angeles rivals played a much closer game than the last encounter, a 102-70 UCLA rout on Feb. 18. After USC started 1 of 14 from the field, it slowly got back in it.

BIG PICTURE

Southern California coach Andy Enfield was confident going into the game that the Trojans had done enough to warrant an NCAA invite. A strong showing even in defeat could further help the cause.

It wasn’t easy, but UCLA cleared the first hurdle in a tough three-step task. The Bruins are hoping to beat Arizona on Friday and potentially No. 5 Oregon in the final, a feat that could give them a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

FOUL MOOD

UCLA coach Steve Alford spent much of the game pointing out the free-throw discrepancy to the referees. The Bruins didn’t attempt their third free throw until 11:08 remained. The Trojans, who took it to the basket more, had 18 by then. USC finished with a 25-13 edge.

FOUL MOOD, TOO

USC’s second-half angst was directed at the scorer’s table after Enfield removed Stewart when it was announced he had four fouls. He had three, and Stewart quickly jumped off the bench and returned.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans would like to return to the NCAA Tournament and make up for a dismal loss in 2016, when they blew a big lead and lost in the first round to Providence.

UCLA: Friday night will settle the season series with Arizona. Each team won on the other’s home floor in the regular season.

By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

The Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals are on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Friday with four games that will air throughout the day.

The early session features a pair of games, kicking things off with top seed Dayton squaring off with Davidson at noon and continuing with St. Bonaventure taking of Rhode Island at 2:30 p.m.

Be sure to check out the NBC Sports preview of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as we reveal our picks for the tournament as well as the league’s regular-season awards.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below come from.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

STILL TO PLAY

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 36, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed), 12:30 p.m.

Georgia (RPI: 48, KenPom: 55, first four out) vs. No. 8 Kentucky, 1:00 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island (RPI: 45, KenPom: 52, first four out), 2:30 p.m.

George Mason vs. VCU (RPI: 23, KenPom: 50, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.

Indiana (RPI: 70, KenPom: 39, next four out) vs. No. 24 Wisconsin, 6:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt (RPI: 43, KenPom: 36, ) vs. No. 17 Florida, 7:00 p.m.

UConn vs. Houston (RPI: 49, KenPom: 44, next four out), 9:00 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 53, KenPom: 57, first four out) vs. No. 5 Oregon, 9:00 p.m.

Kansas State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 31, play-in game) vs. No. 11 West Virginia, 9:00 p.m.

Xavier (RPI: 30, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) vs. Creighton, 9:00 p.m.

By Dave OmmenMar 10, 2017, 9:54 AM EST

With two days until Selection Sunday, the reigning national champions are back atop the bracket.  Villanova eased through a victory on Thursday while Kansas fell to TCU.  North Carolina retains its spot in the South, but could push past Kansas on the final seed list by beating Duke tonight.  Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the West Region.

UPDATED:  March 10, 2017

Note: Teams in ALL CAPS (other than abbreviated teams) represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Illinois State vs. Kansas State | Midwest Region
  • USC vs. Wake Forest South Region
  • SOUTH DAKOTA ST vs. New Orleans | Midwest Region
  • MOUNT ST. MARY’S vs. NC Central | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST – New York MIDWEST Kansas City
Buffalo Tulsa
1) Villanova 1) Kansas
16) MT. ST. MARY’S / NC Central 16)  SO DAKOTA ST / New Orleans
8) Miami 8) Michigan
9) Oklahoma State 9) Seton Hall
Orlando Buffalo
5) Minnesota 5) Virginia
12) UNC-WILMINGTON 12) UT-Arlington
4) Florida 4) Butler
13) Princeton 13) Vermont
Salt Lake City Indianapolis
6) Iowa State 6) Wisconsin
11) Mid Tennessee St 11) Kansas State / Illinois State
3) Arizona 3) Louisville
14) IONA 14) Akron
Greenville Sacramento
7) Creighton 7) Saint Mary’s
10) VCU 10) WICHITA STATE
2) Duke 2) UCLA
15) Texas-Southern 15) UC-Irvine
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) GONZAGA 1) North Carolina
16) North Dakota 16) JACKSONVILLE STATE
8) Arkansas 8) Dayton
9) Northwestern 9) Marquette
Milwaukee Milwaukee
5) West Virginia 5) Cincinnati
12) Nevada 12) Wake Forest / USC
4) Notre Dame 4) Purdue
13) BUCKNELL 13) EAST TENNESSEE ST
Orlando Tulsa
6) SMU 6) Maryland
11) Vanderbilt 11) Xavier
3) Florida State 3) Baylor
14) WINTHROP 14) FLA GULF COAST
Sacramento Indianapolis
7) South Carolina 7) Virginia Tech
10) Michigan State 10) Providence
2) Oregon 2) Kentucky
15) CSU-Bakersfield 15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): VCU, Providence, Xavier, Vanderbilt

Last Four IN (at large): Kansas State, Wake Forest, USC, Illinois State

First Four OUT (at large): Syracuse, Rhode Island, California, Georgia

Next four teams OUT (at large): Indiana, Iowa, Houston, Illinois

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Wake Forest

Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Seton Hall, Providence, Xavier

Big 12 (6): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State

SEC (5): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE, Illinois State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), BUCKNELL (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 1:54 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Since coming into the Atlantic Coast Conference four years ago, Notre Dame has more than held its own as a football school in a tough basketball league.

There was one box the Fighting Irish had not checked yet, and they did it at the best possible time.

Bonzie Colson had 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Notre Dame beat No. 21 Virginia for the first time since joining the ACC, topping the Cavaliers 71-58 on Thursday night to reach the tournament semifinals.

“It’s nice to get the first one when the stakes are really high,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “(The players) know everything we’ve accomplished in four years, that’s the one thing we didn’t have an answer for. They wanted to beat this program. This program has kind of had our number.”

The third-seeded Fighting Irish (24-8) will face second-seeded and No. 16 Florida State on Friday in the late semifinal at Barclays Center. North Carolina-Duke will be both the main event and opening act.

The Fighting Irish were 0-5 against the Cavaliers (22-10) since entering the ACC, never breaking 66 points in the process. For once, Notre Dame’s offense ran smoothly against Virginia’s active defense and the Irish even managed to push the pace some against the methodical Cavaliers.

“I think our smaller lineup (with the 6-foot-5 Colson at center) … really spreads the floor,” Brey said. “And Matt Farrell was fabulous with his decisions off the ball screen, dragging their help. Bonzie was slipping into space. We were hitting and making the extra pass. We’re really hard to deal with when we can get into that rhythm.”

Notre Dame started both halves strong and used an 11-0 run, highlighted by a steal and reverse slam by Rex Pflueger, to build a 17-point lead five minutes into the second half.

“I think we’re really hungry and motivated to play these guys,” Colson said. “It’s been a tough route playing them in the past, so I think we wanted it more. We got off to a great start. That’s something Coach Brey has been emphasizing, great starts on offense.”

The Cavaliers never made a serious push back.

“We were behind in the play,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “They really were moving the ball well. They’re hard to guard. They played well, and we didn’t have one of our better games.”

Devon Hall and Darius Thompson led Virginia with 12 points each.

Colson had his ACC-best 19th double-double for the Irish. They have won seven of eight.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are not going to win many games in which their opponent shoots over 45 percent. Notre Dame shot 52.2. Virginia is not built to trade baskets, especially if leading scorer London Perrantes goes 1 for 9 from the field as he did against the Irish.

“Obviously, Notre Dame played some good defense tonight. But, yeah, missed some chippies, some layups. I had a couple of open 3s that I missed,” Perrantes said.

The Cavaliers will go as far as their defense takes them in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s not going to change for us,” Bennett said. “It’s just doing it a little bit better and taking care of the ball.”

Notre Dame: The Irish got efficient contributions from up and down the starting lineup. Matt Farrell scored 14 points and VJ Beachem and Steve Vasturia each added 12. And the Irish did it without much help from the 3-pointer. They shot 65.5 percent from 2-point range and 29.4 from 3.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers will be making their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, probably as about a fifth or sixth seed.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish split two games with Florida State during the regular season.

“They come at you in waves, physically and athletically,” Brey said.

 

By Terrence PayneMar 10, 2017, 12:03 AM EST

TCU wasn’t the only Big 12 team to improve their NCAA Tournament résumé.

Hours after the Horned Frogs willed their way back into the bubble conversation, Kansas State likely punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 70-64 quarterfinal win over No. Baylor.

At the start of the day, the Wildcats were listed as “Last Four In” in the latest NBC Sports bracketology projections. A second win over the Bears this season means the K-State is probably dancing on Sunday. In addition to a pair of victories on Baylor, the Wildcats have also defeated West Virginia and won at Oklahoma State. They were one travel call away from owning a win over the nation’s top-ranked team.

Baylor’s problems emerged once again, and K-State took full advantage, playing with the type of hunger you’d expect from a bubble team. Twelve Baylor turnovers turned into 18 K-State points. Again, the Bears struggled offensively outside of Johnathan Motley. The All-American big man 13 points and seven boards, but missed a few minutes in the second half after dislocating a finger in his left hand. Manu Lecomte added 13, while it was until late in regulation that Al Freeman reached double figures, ending with at team-high 16.

Barry Brown had a game-high 21 points and D.J. Johnson followed with a baker’s dozen.

Earlier in the day, we talked about Kansas and the impact — or lack thereof — its loss to TCU would have on Selection Sunday. The consensus is the Jayhawks have done too much to be bumped from the No. 1 seed. They may not be the No. 1 overall seed, but they should be the top team in the Midwest Region. I’m not so sure we can feel as confident about the Bears.

A team that once boasted a 20-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in the country heads into the NCAA Tournament losing six of its last 11 games. This doesn’t appear to be the same team that put forth an impressive non-conference résumé.

Maybe a quarterfinal loss won’t impact the Bears’ seeding too much, as several team on the next projected line — Butler and Virginia — have both been bounced early from their respective conference tournaments. And perhaps they could use a week to get healthy. Motley will have time to rest his finger, while Manu Lecomte continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that sidelined him the previous two games.

But given its play since the start of February and the lingering issues surrounding its turnover woes and habit of offensive droughts, it’s fair to be skeptical of Baylor when filling out your bracket.

Kansas State advances to play No. 2 seed West Virginia on Friday.