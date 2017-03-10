Miami (OH) fires head coach John Cooper

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below come from.
This post will be updated throughout the day.
WINNERS
Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 36, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed): The Blue Raiders took care of business in the Conference USA semifinals, getting themselves to the league title game, where they will play for the right to have a stress-free Selection Sunday. A loss would be very, very interesting, as MTSU doesn’t have a great profile but they have some quality wins and would be 29-5 on the season. They beat UNC Wilmington on a neutral. They beat Vanderbilt by 23. They won at Ole Miss and at Belmont. That’s pretty good. The problem is that a loss in the CUSA title game would mean they have four sub-100 losses, which is the exact number of top 100 wins they have. That’s not a good combination.
LOSERS
Georgia (RPI: 48, KenPom: 55, first four out): The Bulldogs are probably going to miss the NCAA tournament. They had a shot to get themselves onto the right side of the bubble with a game against Kentucky today, but the Bulldogs dug themselves an 18-point hole and couldn’t work their way out of it. The NIT beckons.
STILL TO PLAY
St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island (RPI: 45, KenPom: 52, first four out), 2:30 p.m.
George Mason vs. VCU (RPI: 23, KenPom: 50, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Indiana (RPI: 70, KenPom: 39, next four out) vs. No. 24 Wisconsin, 6:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt (RPI: 43, KenPom: 36, ) vs. No. 17 Florida, 7:00 p.m.
UConn vs. Houston (RPI: 49, KenPom: 44, next four out), 9:00 p.m.
Cal (RPI: 53, KenPom: 57, first four out) vs. No. 5 Oregon, 9:00 p.m.
Kansas State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 31, play-in game) vs. No. 11 West Virginia, 9:00 p.m.
Xavier (RPI: 30, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) vs. Creighton, 9:00 p.m.