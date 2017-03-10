More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Miami (OH) fires head coach John Cooper

By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 4:34 PM EST

Miami (OH) and head coach John Cooper will part ways, sources confirmed to NBC Sports.

Cooper spent five seasons with the Redhawks after replacing Charlie Coles, but he went just 59-100 in those five years and never won more than 13 games in a season. He was 29-59 in MAC play.

This season, Miami (OH) went 11-21.

Prior to joining the Redhawks, Cooper was the head coach at Tennessee State for three seasons.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

WATCH LIVE: The Atlantic 10 Tournament Quarterfinals on NBCSN

Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

The Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals are NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Friday with four games that will air throughout the day.

The late session has two more games as VCU faces off with former CAA rival George Mason at 6:00 p.m. and ends with George Washington squaring off with Richmond at 8:30 p.m.

Be sure to check out the NBC Sports preview of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as we reveal our picks for the tournament as well as the league’s regular-season awards.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

VIDEO: Zion Williamson’s high school mixtape is as impressive as you think

By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 3:31 PM EST

Zion Williamson is one of the best high school juniors in the country and one of the most athletic basketball players at any level.

Of course his mixtape is going to be insanely good.

De’Aaron Fox finds rhythm as Kentucky knocks off Georgia

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

Kentucky has had their issues with Georgia this season.

The Bulldogs took Kentucky to overtime in Rupp Arena, succumbing to one of the many insane second half performances that Malik Monk has put together this season. A month later, in Athens, Kentucky survived Georgia thanks, in part, to the fact that Bulldog star Yante Maten injured his knee 90 seconds into the game.

So if I were to tell you that Maten returned to the Georgia lineup for the SEC tournament and Kentucky got a 1-for-7 performance out of Monk, you might be mildly surprised to hear that Kentucky won the game by double-figures in a game where Georgia never really challenged, the 71-60 final scored making the game look more competitive than it was.

Perhaps the best news for Kentucky fans is that De’Aaron Fox looked like himself on Friday. Fox has been mired in a bit of a slump over the course of the last month, as he worked his way through knee and ankle injuries and a virus that kept him out of a game. On Friday, Fox finished with 20 points and four assists, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor and playing a role in keeping Georgia’s star guard J.J. Frazier from getting into a rhythm.

Isaiah Briscoe played well — 20 points and six boards — and Bam Adebayo posted another double-double, but the key to Kentucky is March is Fox. We know what Monk can do when he gets rolling, but Kentucky needs help on the nights where, like Friday, he goes 1-for-7 from the floor and finished with more fouls (three) and as many turnovers (two) as he has points.

Bubble Banter: Georgia, Indiana and Kansas State with critical games

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 3:00 PM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. This is where the seeds listed below come from.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

WINNERS

Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 36, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed): The Blue Raiders took care of business in the Conference USA semifinals, getting themselves to the league title game, where they will play for the right to have a stress-free Selection Sunday. A loss would be very, very interesting, as MTSU doesn’t have a great profile but they have some quality wins and would be 29-5 on the season. They beat UNC Wilmington on a neutral. They beat Vanderbilt by 23. They won at Ole Miss and at Belmont. That’s pretty good. The problem is that a loss in the CUSA title game would mean they have four sub-100 losses, which is the exact number of top 100 wins they have. That’s not a good combination.

LOSERS

Georgia (RPI: 48, KenPom: 55, first four out): The Bulldogs are probably going to miss the NCAA tournament. They had a shot to get themselves onto the right side of the bubble with a game against Kentucky today, but the Bulldogs dug themselves an 18-point hole and couldn’t work their way out of it. The NIT beckons.

STILL TO PLAY

St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island (RPI: 45, KenPom: 52, first four out), 2:30 p.m.

George Mason vs. VCU (RPI: 23, KenPom: 50, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.

Indiana (RPI: 70, KenPom: 39, next four out) vs. No. 24 Wisconsin, 6:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt (RPI: 43, KenPom: 36, ) vs. No. 17 Florida, 7:00 p.m.

UConn vs. Houston (RPI: 49, KenPom: 44, next four out), 9:00 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 53, KenPom: 57, first four out) vs. No. 5 Oregon, 9:00 p.m.

Kansas State (RPI: 55, KenPom: 31, play-in game) vs. No. 11 West Virginia, 9:00 p.m.

Xavier (RPI: 30, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) vs. Creighton, 9:00 p.m.

VIDEO: Jack Gibbs comes up clutch as Davidson upsets Dayton in A-10 quarters

By Rob DausterMar 10, 2017, 2:41 PM EST

Jack Gibbs scored 34 points to lead No. 8 seed Davidson past top-seeded Dayton in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals.