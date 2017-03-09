North Carolina cruises past Miami, Roy Williams insults President Trump

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Roy Williams was feeling pretty good after top-seeded North Carolina picked off Miami, 78-53, in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday afternoon, good enough to take a swing at President Donald Trump.

The ACC tournament in being played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this season, the first time the ACC tournament has been played in the city that doesn’t sleep, and Williams was asked about the value of the move and whether or not the added media coverage was beneficial.

Ole Roy … he’s not impressed by the Big City.

“It used to be much more so than I think it is now,” Williams said. “Now everybody’s has got social media, and we don’t need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country. You know, our president tweets out more bullsh– than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’ve got social media. In the old days, there’s no question it was the media capital of the world, but I’m not sure it is right now. Media capital of the world is sitting right there, right there, right there.”

He’s not wrong, about any of it.

A conference featuring Duke, North Carolina and Louisville is going to be smothered in media regardless of where a tournament is held.

And President Trump?

He tweets out a lot of crazy stuff.

All of that is true.

As far as the game was concerned, North Carolina, just six weeks removed from losing by 15 points in a game they trailed by 22 points in Coral Gables, cruised past the Hurricanes on a night where they never appeared to hit top gear.

Their transition game was effective but it wasn’t really dominant. The Tar Heels hit a couple of threes but they never caught fire. They got a few offensive rebounds, but Miami scored more second-chance points.

If anything, it was UNC’s defense that made a statement, holding Miami to just 53 points, 35.8 percent shooting and just 0.803 points-per-possession.

That’s the kind of defense that UNC is going to have to play if they want to make a run as a Final Four and a national title.