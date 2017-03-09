More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

George Mason forces overtime at the buzzer, prevails over Fordham

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMar 9, 2017, 9:46 PM EST

George Mason forced overtime at the end of regulation, before rolling in overtime, defeating Fordham, 82-71, in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The Patriots went on a 10-3 run in the final minute of regulation tie the score, 65-all, at the buzzer. Otis Livingston II drove to the basket and found Jalen Jenkins on the block for the last-second lay-in.

The momentum spilled over in the extra frame for George Mason, scoring the 11 of the first 13 points to take a lead it would not give back.

George Mason’s 6-foot-2 senior guard Marquise Moore finished with a double-double of 25 points, a staggering 19 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Livingston added 17.

Javontae Hawkins had a team-high 23 points in a losing effort.

George Mason, the No. 7 seed, will take on No. 2 seed VCU in the A10 quarterfinals.

WATCH: George Mason manager spot contact lens from across the court

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMar 9, 2017, 8:02 PM EST

Many scouting reports on Bryson Johnson included that he had great court vision.

That was on full display during the second round Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Thursday evening. Early in a contest between George Mason and Fordham, Mason point guard Otis Livingston lost a contact lens after getting it poked free from his Fordham counterpart, Antwoine Anderson.

Johnson, currently a graduate manager for the Patriots, spotted the missing contact lens from across the court. You can even see George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen gesture toward Johnson to got and retrieve the missing lens.

Johnson played four years for at Bucknell under Paulsen. He reunited with his former head coach in 2015.

No. 5 Oregon beats Arizona State 80-57 in Pac-12 quarters

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 7:06 PM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) Oregon had a hard time stopping Torian Graham in the first half, allowing Arizona State to keep it close. The Ducks still didn’t have an answer for Graham in the second, but they shut down everyone else to earn a spot in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, Tyler Dorsey added 21 and No. 5 Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat Arizona State 80-57 Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

“They’re an elite team and have the type of defense that’s going to keep them in games as they play championship-level basketball,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said.

Oregon (28-4) tightened up defensively after a close first half, holding Arizona State to 8-of-33 shooting in the second. That set up transition baskets and allowed the Ducks to pull away from the eighth-seeded Sun Devils.

Dylan Ennis had a career-high 12 rebounds and five assists for the top-seeded Ducks, who move on to face the winner between California and Utah in the semifinals Friday night.

“I thought our defensive energy was pretty good,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “They did get a couple good looks, but mostly those were pretty contested shots.”

Arizona State (15-18) matched Oregon almost shot for shot in the first half before succumbing to the Ducks’ length and pressure in the second.

Graham, a senior, had 32 points and made seven 3-pointers, but the rest of the Sun Devils’ starters were a combined 5 for 30 from the floor.

“I don’t really want to talk about points because we lost,” Graham said. “I just want to talk about the team and the things that we can work on as a team or what they could do to move forward. I just try to help the young guys prepare themselves for next year.”

The Ducks were co-champions of the Pac-12 with Arizona, earning the No. 1 seed in the tourney with their victory over the Wildcats in their lone meeting.

Arizona State had given Oregon all it could when it made the trip to Eugene, losing 71-70 in a game that had 15 lead changes and nine ties. The Sun Devils had just six turnovers in that game, but Brooks scored the final 12 points for the Ducks to earn the victory.

Arizona State needed to shoot well in the rematch to have a chance and did just that early on, scoring its first 12 points on 3-pointers. The Sun Devils continued to hang with the Ducks throughout the first half behind Graham, who was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and had 16 points.

Brooks had 11 for Oregon, which led 34-31 at halftime.

The Ducks gained a little separation to start the second half, opening with an 8-2 run.

Oregon got out to Graham much better and hounded the Sun Devils all over the floor, pushing the lead to 45-33 as Arizona State missed 12 of its first 13 shots.

The Sun Devils had one more run to get within eight, thanks to Graham, but Oregon gradually stretched the lead back out.

“We rebounded well. We got defensive stops and we’re going to have to continue doing that throughout the tournament,” Ennis said. “But overall I think we did a great job today.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon looked every bit the top seed in the conference and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the second half, overmatching the Sun Devils at both ends.

Arizona State will have to replace Graham and forward Obinna Oleka next season, but Hurley has a strong recruiting class coming in.

DUCK BLOCK PARTY

Oregon led the nation in blocked shots per game at 6.8 and is closing in on a couple of records.

The Ducks blocked four shots against Arizona State, giving them 216 this season. That’s five from tying the school single-season record and eight from matching the Pac-12 record of 224, set by Washington in 2015-16.

GRAHAM’S TREYS

Graham’s seven 3-pointers were the second most in Pac-12 Tournament history and most by an Arizona State player. He finished with 108 3-pointers this season, sixth most in Pac-12 history. UCLA’s Bryce Alford is still active and has 104.

UP NEXT

Arizona State’s season is over.

Oregon faces the winner between Cal and Utah in Friday’s semifinals.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

UMass has parted ways with Derek Kellogg

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMar 9, 2017, 6:03 PM EST

UMass has relieved Derek Kellogg of his head coaching duties.

“Decisions like this are always difficult but after a thorough review of our men’s basketball program, I believe that a leadership change is needed to realize a higher level of competitive success expected at the University of Massachusetts,” Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said in a statement.

The news comes directly after the Minutemen’s 73-60 season-ending loss to St. Bonaventure in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in Pittsburgh. UMass tied Saint Joseph’s for the second-worst record in the A10 this season, ahead of only Duquesne. It was the second consecutive losing season for the Minutemen, who slid down the conference standings from 2015-16.

Kellogg, a native of the area, played for John Calipari at UMass. After stops as an assistant at George Mason and Youngstown State, Kellogg reunited with the Hall of Famer in Memphis for eight seasons. He took over his alma mater in 2008.

At the helm, Kellogg had three 20-win seasons, made it to a pair of NITs and got UMass into the NCAA Tournament in 2014, snapping a drought of 16 years. However, he failed to build on that success, as the program has declined in the years following that tournament appearance.

Things seemed to be turning around, as Kellogg brought in the conference’s top recruiting class this fall, led by Dejon Jarreau and Chris Baldwin. A young roster will almost always go through its share of growing pains, and UMass losing 10 games by six points or less provides proof of that. But frustration from the alumni and the fan base already existed. Supporters would point to a 30-point loss to last-place Duquesne late in the year as evidence that a change was in order.

Bamford, who inherited Kellogg from his predecessor, will have a brand-new practice facility and a strong roster of talented, young players — assuming they don’t transfer out of the program — to sell to coaching candidates.

Kellogg had a 155-137 (67-83 A10) record during his time in Amherst.

WATCH LIVE: The Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round on NBCSN

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

The Atlantic 10 Tournament second round is on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Thursday with four games that will air throughout the day.

The late session has two more games as Fordham faces George Mason at 6:00 p.m. and ends with Saint Louis against George Washington at 8:30 p.m.

Be sure to check out the NBC Sports preview of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as we reveal our picks for the tournament as well as the league’s regular-season awards.

CLICK HERE to watch the Atlantic 10 on NBCSN

SNACKS: TCU upsets Kansas, Duke-UNC to meet in ACC semifinals

1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2017, 5:26 PM EST

THURSDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

TCU blew a double-digit lead in the second half, but closed out the game on a 9-2 run to upset top-seeded Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Does this loss knock the Jayhawks off the top line when the bracket is revealed on Sunday? CBT’s Scott Phillips has more from this game here

We’ll get a Duke vs. North Carolina Part III in New York on Friday after the Blue Devils knocked off No. 4 seed Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Jayson Tatum had 25 points while Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. CBT’s Rob Dauster was there was this and has more.

After a scary incident in which their plane aborted takeoff and had a minor accident on Wednesday, Michigan spent the night in a different state, drove to D.C. for the game, wore their practice jerseys against Illinois, and still came out and beat the Illini by 20 points in the Big Ten second round. Senior Derrick Walton had 19 points and five assists. This loss also gives Illinois no chance at making the NCAA tournament as head coach John Groce awaits his fate.

Huge second half from No. 6 North Carolina as they outscored Miami by 20 in the final half for a 78-53 win in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Tar Heels were led by Isaiah Hicks with 19 points while Justin Jackson had 12 points. Head coach Roy Williams even felt good enough to comment on President Donald Trump following the win as CBT’s Rob Dauster was there.

STARRED

Monte Morris vs. Jawun Evans — The two All-American guards put on a fun show as the Cyclones outran the Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Morris was sensational as he just missed a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as he also added two blocks and two steals. Having to do more as a scorer, Evans finished with 29 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall — Also just missing a triple-double by one assist was Delgado as the junior big man had 12 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in a huge Pirates win over Marquette in the Big East Tournament. It was Delgado’s 13th consecutive double-double and 26th overall this season as his passing continues to improve as the season rolls along.

Peyton Aldridge, Davidson — Going for 33 points and 10 rebounds in a win over La Salle, the junior forward showed why the Wildcats could be a dangerous team in the Atlantic 10 Tournament this week. The 6-foot-8 Aldridge was 10-for-15 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line as he’s had a very strong season.

RELATED: Get caught up on all of today’s bubble action

REST OF THE TOP 25

  • Cruising to victory in the Big East Tournament was No. 2 Villanova as they rolled past St. John’s, 108-67. The Wildcats had 25 points from Donte DiVincenzo and 24 points from Kris Jenkins.
  • Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey both had good games for No. 5 Oregon as they took down Arizona State to advance in the Pac-12 Tournament. Brooks had 22 while Dorsey finished with 21 points.

NOTABLE

  • Seton Hall beating Marquette shouldn’t make the Golden Eagles feel any better on Selection Sunday. Marquette should be fine to get in but this loss didn’t help. Khadeen Carrington finished with 19 points to pace the Pirates.
  • Advancing in the Big Ten Tournament was Michigan State as the Spartans scored an easy win over Penn State. The freshmen duo of Miles Bridges and Nick Ward both had 15 points each.
  • Georgia is trying to win as much as possible on the small chance they can earn an at-large bid as they beat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament second round. J.J. Frazier finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs.
  • The No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament, Akron, took care of business by rolling past Eastern Michigan in the quarterfinals as Isaiah Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Conference USA No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee won in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament as they beat UT San Antonio. The Blue Raiders had 21 points from Reggie Upshaw.
  • Michigan breezed past Illinois, 75-55, in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The Wolverines, a day after an aborted takeoff, landed only hours before its scheduled 12:20 p.m. tip with the Fighting Illini. Illinois, which began the day as one of the “Next Four Out” in the most recent bracketology, saw its bubble burst.