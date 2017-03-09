More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Carter leads No. 11 West Virginia past Texas in Big 12 tourney

Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 10:42 PM EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) West Virginia’s Bob Huggins sure sounds motivated by last year’s runner-up finish at the Big 12 Tournament, but don’t ask the often-irascible coach whether his players feel the same way.

“I don’t know, man. You’re asking me to know what they’re thinking,” Huggins said after his No. 11 Mountaineers cruised to a 63-53 win over Texas in the quarterfinals Thursday night. “I wish I knew.”

He should at least feel confident that Jevon Carter is sufficiently motivated. The star guard poured in 21 points to give West Virginia (25-7) its only consistent offense, while the rest of his guys turned up their trademark defense to make life miserable for the Longhorns.

Texas (11-22) wound up with 14 turnovers, failed to score the 5:34 of the game and never got star freshman Jarrett Allen involved in the game – he managed just nine points and 10 rebounds.

“We’re trying to win. We didn’t get it done in the finals a year ago and there’s no sense playing if you’re not playing to win,” said Huggins, whose team will play ninth-ranked Baylor or Kansas State in the semifinals Friday night. “We’re trying to win.”

Andrew Jones had 13 points for the Longhorns, who matched a school record with their 22nd loss.

“I thought they did what West Virginia does so well. They were the more aggressive team and over the course of the game, I think there was a cumulative effect of the way they played,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “Obviously, they shot the ball better from outside. That was a big difference as well.”

The No. 10 seed Longhorns, who rallied past Texas Tech in the opening round to snap a seven-game skid, managed to forge a lead midway through the first half despite digging an early hole.

But the Mountaineers’ in-your-shorts defense began to pay off with turnovers, and they went on a brief run into the locker room. Then, they extended their 39-30 advantage to as many as 13 points in the second half, taking a 47-34 lead when Sagaba Konate threw down a dunk with 15 minutes to go.

Kerwin Roach Jr. stopped the run with a 3-pointer, and by the time Mareik Isom scored a few minutes later, the orange-clad Longhorns had closed to 47-41 with 12 minutes left.

But try as they might, the Longhorns couldn’t climb all the way back.

Carter’s fifth 3 off a steal by Nathan Adrian pushed West Virginia’s lead back to 57-46. Adrian’s put-back a couple minutes later made it 61-51. And the Mountaineers’ defense did the rest, preventing the Longhorns from getting any good looks in the game’s closing minutes.

“West Virginia plays hard and aggressive. That’s kind of their MO,” Jones said. “At certain points of the game, them being overly aggressive took us out of our offense a little bit.”

Asked later whether top-ranked Kansas’s loss to TCU earlier in the day provided a wakeup call for West Virginia, Carter replied: “We didn’t really pay much attention to what other teams are doing.”

“It’s about us,” he said. “We just take it one game at a time. You can’t win the next game if you don’t win the current game. That was the message to the team: Just focus on this game.”

STATS AND STREAKS

West Virginia won despite going 10 of 20 from the foul line. Texas was even worse, going 8 of 19 at the stripe. … The Mountaineers hit six 3-pointers in the first half. They hit one in the second.

BIG PICTURE

Texas extended its season by a day with its win over the Red Raiders, but now the offseason begins for Smart and Co. His 20-13 record in Year 1 is already a distant memory.

West Virginia has not won a conference tournament title since 2010, when the Mountaineers were still in the Big East. They lost to Kansas in the Big 12 title game last year.

UP NEXT

Texas heads back to Austin to enjoy next week’s SXSW Music Festival.

West Virginia gets ready for another Big 12 semifinal.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Colson, No. 22 Notre Dame cruise past No. 21 Virginia 71-58

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 1:54 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Since coming into the Atlantic Coast Conference four years ago, Notre Dame has more than held its own as a football school in a tough basketball league.

There was one box the Fighting Irish had not checked yet, and they did it at the best possible time.

Bonzie Colson had 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Notre Dame beat No. 21 Virginia for the first time since joining the ACC, topping the Cavaliers 71-58 on Thursday night to reach the tournament semifinals.

“It’s nice to get the first one when the stakes are really high,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “(The players) know everything we’ve accomplished in four years, that’s the one thing we didn’t have an answer for. They wanted to beat this program. This program has kind of had our number.”

The third-seeded Fighting Irish (24-8) will face second-seeded and No. 16 Florida State on Friday in the late semifinal at Barclays Center. North Carolina-Duke will be both the main event and opening act.

The Fighting Irish were 0-5 against the Cavaliers (22-10) since entering the ACC, never breaking 66 points in the process. For once, Notre Dame’s offense ran smoothly against Virginia’s active defense and the Irish even managed to push the pace some against the methodical Cavaliers.

“I think our smaller lineup (with the 6-foot-5 Colson at center) … really spreads the floor,” Brey said. “And Matt Farrell was fabulous with his decisions off the ball screen, dragging their help. Bonzie was slipping into space. We were hitting and making the extra pass. We’re really hard to deal with when we can get into that rhythm.”

Notre Dame started both halves strong and used an 11-0 run, highlighted by a steal and reverse slam by Rex Pflueger, to build a 17-point lead five minutes into the second half.

“I think we’re really hungry and motivated to play these guys,” Colson said. “It’s been a tough route playing them in the past, so I think we wanted it more. We got off to a great start. That’s something Coach Brey has been emphasizing, great starts on offense.”

The Cavaliers never made a serious push back.

“We were behind in the play,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “They really were moving the ball well. They’re hard to guard. They played well, and we didn’t have one of our better games.”

Devon Hall and Darius Thompson led Virginia with 12 points each.

Colson had his ACC-best 19th double-double for the Irish. They have won seven of eight.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are not going to win many games in which their opponent shoots over 45 percent. Notre Dame shot 52.2. Virginia is not built to trade baskets, especially if leading scorer London Perrantes goes 1 for 9 from the field as he did against the Irish.

“Obviously, Notre Dame played some good defense tonight. But, yeah, missed some chippies, some layups. I had a couple of open 3s that I missed,” Perrantes said.

The Cavaliers will go as far as their defense takes them in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s not going to change for us,” Bennett said. “It’s just doing it a little bit better and taking care of the ball.”

Notre Dame: The Irish got efficient contributions from up and down the starting lineup. Matt Farrell scored 14 points and VJ Beachem and Steve Vasturia each added 12. And the Irish did it without much help from the 3-pointer. They shot 65.5 percent from 2-point range and 29.4 from 3.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers will be making their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, probably as about a fifth or sixth seed.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish split two games with Florida State during the regular season.

“They come at you in waves, physically and athletically,” Brey said.

 

Kansas State punches ticket with win over No. 9 Baylor

By Terrence PayneMar 10, 2017, 12:03 AM EST

TCU wasn’t the only Big 12 team to improve their NCAA Tournament résumé.

Hours after the Horned Frogs willed their way back into the bubble conversation, Kansas State likely punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 70-64 quarterfinal win over No. Baylor.

At the start of the day, the Wildcats were listed as “Last Four In” in the latest NBC Sports bracketology projections. A second win over the Bears this season means the K-State is probably dancing on Sunday. In addition to a pair of victories on Baylor, the Wildcats have also defeated West Virginia and won at Oklahoma State. They were one travel call away from owning a win over the nation’s top-ranked team.

Baylor’s problems emerged once again, and K-State took full advantage, playing with the type of hunger you’d expect from a bubble team. Twelve Baylor turnovers turned into 18 K-State points. Again, the Bears struggled offensively outside of Johnathan Motley. The All-American big man 13 points and seven boards, but missed a few minutes in the second half after dislocating a finger in his left hand. Manu Lecomte added 13, while it was until late in regulation that Al Freeman reached double figures, ending with at team-high 16.

Barry Brown had a game-high 21 points and D.J. Johnson followed with a baker’s dozen.

Earlier in the day, we talked about Kansas and the impact — or lack thereof — its loss to TCU would have on Selection Sunday. The consensus is the Jayhawks have done too much to be bumped from the No. 1 seed. They may not be the No. 1 overall seed, but they should be the top team in the Midwest Region. I’m not so sure we can feel as confident about the Bears.

A team that once boasted a 20-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in the country heads into the NCAA Tournament losing six of its last 11 games. This doesn’t appear to be the same team that put forth an impressive non-conference résumé.

Maybe a quarterfinal loss won’t impact the Bears’ seeding too much, as several team on the next projected line — Butler and Virginia — have both been bounced early from their respective conference tournaments. And perhaps they could use a week to get healthy. Motley will have time to rest his finger, while Manu Lecomte continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that sidelined him the previous two games.

But given its play since the start of February and the lingering issues surrounding its turnover woes and habit of offensive droughts, it’s fair to be skeptical of Baylor when filling out your bracket.

Kansas State advances to play No. 2 seed West Virginia on Friday.

SNACKS: TCU upsets Kansas, Duke-UNC to meet in ACC semifinals

By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2017, 11:00 PM EST

THURSDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

TCU blew a double-digit lead in the second half, but closed out the game on a 9-2 run to upset top-seeded Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Does this loss knock the Jayhawks off the top line when the bracket is revealed on Sunday? CBT’s Scott Phillips has more from this game here.

That wasn’t the only upset in Kansas City. Kansas State played like a team that knew what was at stake, opening up a double-digit lead on No. 9 Baylor before holding on for a 70-64 win. Projected as one of the last teams in the field, the Wildcats should be dancing on Sunday.

We’ll get a Duke vs. North Carolina Part III in New York on Friday after the Blue Devils knocked off No. 4 seed Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Jayson Tatum had 25 points while Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. CBT’s Rob Dauster was there was this and has more.

After a scary incident in which their plane aborted takeoff and had a minor accident on Wednesday, Michigan spent the night in a different state, drove to D.C. for the game, wore their practice jerseys against Illinois, and still came out and beat the Illini by 20 points in the Big Ten second round. Senior Derrick Walton had 19 points and five assists. This loss also gives Illinois no chance at making the NCAA tournament as head coach John Groce awaits his fate.

Huge second half from No. 6 North Carolina as they outscored Miami by 20 in the final half for a 78-53 win in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Tar Heels were led by Isaiah Hicks with 19 points while Justin Jackson had 12 points. Head coach Roy Williams even felt good enough to comment on President Donald Trump following the win as CBT’s Rob Dauster was there.

Leading by one with 39 seconds to go, Xavier head coach Chris Mack ignored the advice of his staff and took a gamble. It paid off and the Musketeers punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Butler. CBT’s Rob Dauster was at MSG for the night session of the Big East Tournament.

STARRED

Monte Morris vs. Jawun Evans — The two All-American guards put on a fun show as the Cyclones outran the Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Morris was sensational as he just missed a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as he also added two blocks and two steals. Having to do more as a scorer, Evans finished with 29 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall — Also just missing a triple-double by one assist was Delgado as the junior big man had 12 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in a huge Pirates win over Marquette in the Big East Tournament. It was Delgado’s 13th consecutive double-double and 26th overall this season as his passing continues to improve as the season rolls along.

Peyton Aldridge, Davidson — Going for 33 points and 10 rebounds in a win over La Salle, the junior forward showed why the Wildcats could be a dangerous team in the Atlantic 10 Tournament this week. The 6-foot-8 Aldridge was 10-for-15 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line as he’s had a very strong season.

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier — The team’s leading scorer gave Musketeers a lead for good with a turnaround elbow jumper. He ended with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists. When he’s good, Xavier is good.

J.J. Frazier, Georgia — Making several clutch plays down the stretch, Frazier helped the Bulldogs hold off Tennessee in the SEC quarterfinals. Frazier ended with 17 points and 10 assists.

REST OF THE TOP 25

  • Cruising to victory in the Big East Tournament was No. 2 Villanova as they rolled past St. John’s, 108-67. The Wildcats had 25 points from Donte DiVincenzo and 24 points from Kris Jenkins.
  • Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey both had good games for No. 5 Oregon as they took down Arizona State to advance in the Pac-12 Tournament. Brooks had 22 while Dorsey finished with 21 points.
  • Despite 31 points from Derrick White, No. 7 Arizona rolled past Colorado 92-78.
  • In typical fashion, No. 11 West Virginia made it difficult on the opposing offense, knocking Texas out of the Big 12 quarterfinals with a 63-53 victory. Jevon Carter led the way with 21 points, while Press Virginia forced 14 turnovers and kept the Longhorns without a field goal for the final 5:34 of regulation.
  • No. 16 Florida State took its toll on Virginia Tech, as the Seminoles advanced in the ACC Tournament with a 74-68 win. Despite not shooting well, Dwayne Bacon led all scorers with 17 points (all in the second half).
  • Bonzie Colson registered another double-double — 21 points, 10 rebounds — as No. 22 Notre Dame defeated No. 21 Virginia by double digits. The Fighting Irish’s 71 points is the second most allowed by the Cavaliers in a regulation game this season.

NOTABLE

  • Seton Hall beating Marquette shouldn’t make the Golden Eagles feel any better on Selection Sunday. Marquette should be fine to get in but this loss didn’t help. Khadeen Carrington finished with 19 points to pace the Pirates.
  • Advancing in the Big Ten Tournament was Michigan State as the Spartans scored an easy win over Penn State. The freshmen duo of Miles Bridges and Nick Ward both had 15 points each.
  • Georgia is trying to win as much as possible on the small chance they can earn an at-large bid as they beat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament second round. J.J. Frazier finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs.
  • The No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament, Akron, took care of business by rolling past Eastern Michigan in the quarterfinals as Isaiah Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Conference USA No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee won in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament as they beat UT San Antonio. The Blue Raiders had 21 points from Reggie Upshaw.
  • Top-seeded NC Central defeated Bethune-Cookman by 35 in the MEAC quarterfinals.
  • Michigan breezed past Illinois, 75-55, in the Big Ten Tournament second round. The Wolverines, a day after an aborted takeoff, landed only hours before its scheduled 12:20 p.m. tip with the Fighting Illini. Illinois, which began the day as one of the “Next Four Out” in the most recent bracketology, saw its bubble burst.
  • Indiana sunk 12-of-20 from three en route to a 95-73 win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes were projected as one of the “Last Four In.” That won’t be the case on Selection Sunday.
  • Northwestern trailed Rutgers, 9-6, early in the Big Ten second round. Then the Wildcats went on a 31-0 run over the next 11 minutes. Guess which team won the game?
  • Providence had won six in a row — 20 for the season — and finished in third place in the Big East. However, NBC Sports bracket projection had the Friars as earning one of the last four byes. Does a 70-58 loss to Creighton in the quarterfinals make them sweat it out on Selection Sunday?
  • Jaron Martin and Luke Nelson each scored 19 as No. 1 UC Irvine advanced to the Big West semifinals.
  • No. 1 Nevada opened up a 17-point lead at halftime and didn’t look back, as the Wolf Pack moves on to the Mountain West quarterfinals.
  • Corey Baldwin’s first career double-double led No. 1 North Dakota to a 95-72 win over Portland State in the Big Sky quarterfinals.
  • The American Athletic Conference began on Thursday, with East Carolina, UConn and Tulsa advancing to the quarterfinals.
  • No. 1 CSU Bakersfield has its first postseason opponent: Utah Valley, who defeated Seattle in the WAC quarterfinals.

No. 16 Florida St overpowers valiant Va Tech in ACC quarters

Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 10:38 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Dwayne Bacon scored all but two of his 17 points in the second half and No. 16 Florida State finally overpowered valiant Virginia Tech 74-68 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The second-seeded Seminoles (25-7) reached the semifinals for the first time since their 2012 championship and will play Friday night against No. 21 Virginia or No. 22 Notre Dame.

Zach LeDay led the seventh-seeded Hokies (22-10) with 22 points and nine rebounds, but Florida State seized control when he went to the bench with four fouls. Seth Allen scored 17 points for Virginia Tech, which was still leading midway through the second half despite a big disadvantage in size and depth against the Seminoles.

Freshman forward Jonathan Isaac added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded the Hokies 45-31 and outscored them 42-20 in the paint. Terance Mann had 11 points, nine rebounds and the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 8:49 left during the Seminoles’ decisive surge.

Florida State, with 7-foot-1 Michael Ojo and 7-foot-4 Christ Koumadje, have 11 players who average at least 10 minutes per game. They used 12 in all to Virginia Tech’s seven.

Trying to contend with Florida State’s imposing size and depth finally took its toll on the Hokies midway through the second half. That’s when the 6-foot-7 LeDay, doing all he could to hold his own underneath against a parade of taller opponents, was whistled for his fourth foul and went to the bench with Virginia Tech ahead by two.

The Seminoles immediately assumed control for good, going on runs of 13-0 and 18-1 to grab a 68-53 lead with 4:01 left. LeDay re-entered with 6:24 to go and Virginia Tech down nine, but it turned out to be too late.

The gritty Hokies responded with a 10-0 surge, and Justin Robinson’s 3-pointer trimmed it to 68-63 with 53 seconds to go. They were still down five when Allen missed on a contested drive with 31 seconds left, and the Seminoles closed it out from there.

The Hokies never trailed in the first half and led for 17 1/2 minutes before going into the break up 35-33. They extended the margin to five before Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored all the points in a 10-0 run that gave Florida State its first lead.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Despite the defeat, the Hokies have almost certainly done enough to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007 under coach Seth Greenberg. … The last time Virginia Tech advanced to the ACC semifinals was 2011. … The Hokies lost 93-78 at Florida State on Jan. 7 during the Seminoles’ 12-game winning streak. Allen, the ACC Sixth Man of the Year, missed that game due to concussion symptoms. He has scored in double figures in 15 of 17 games since.

Florida State: The Seminoles reached the tournament semifinals for the fourth time since joining the ACC and third time under coach Leonard Hamilton. … Bacon was 4 for 17 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, but 9 of 10 at the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Expecting an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Florida State: A matchup with third-seeded Notre Dame or sixth-seeded Virginia in the second semifinal Friday night.

Xavier clinches an NCAA tournament bid as head coach Chris Mack goes rogue

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2017, 10:35 PM EST

TCU stuns No. 1 Kansas in Big 12 Tournament Duke advances past Louisville in ACC quarters, to face North Carolina Bubble Banter: Kansas State, Xavier the big winners while the Big Ten takes a L

NEW YORK — Chris Mack went rogue.

That’s the only way to explain why, with 39 seconds left and a 57-56 lead, Mack picked Kamar Baldwin, Butler’s best free throw shooter on the season, to shoot two. Kethan Savage had just been fouled going to the rim, but a hard fall directly on the small of his back forced Savage to the sideline.

That meant that Xavier was allowed to pick one of the other four players on the floor to shoot the free throws.

There was Kelan Martin, a 77.4 percent free throw shooter, and Andrew Chrabacsz, a 75.0 percent free throw shooter. Then there was center Nate Fowler, a sophomore center who stands 6-foot-11 and shoots 76.9 percent from the line, but he’s only been to the charity stripe 39 times this season and averages under 12 minutes a night.

Fowler would have been the savvy pick.

Xavier’s staff, however, recommended everyone except Kamar Baldwin, Butler’s best free throw shooter this season. And that’s precisely who Mack went with. Like I said, he went rogue, but it was a savvier decision than you may realize. A freshman playing in his first Big East tournament game, and he hadn’t shot a free throw all night?

It worked.

Baldwin went 1-for-2 from the line, and on the ensuing possession, a Trevon Bluiett jumper gave the Musketeers the lead for good. Xavier would go on to win 62-57, a win that should end all the speculation about whether or not the Musketeers are an NCAA tournament team. Xavier entered Thursday having lost six of their last nine games. Those three wins — their only three wins since Feb. 4th — all came against DePaul. Overall, the Musketeers were 5-9 since their star point guard, Edmond Sumner, went down with a torn ACL.

That was enough to raise the question: Is this truly a tournament team?

“We have competitive guys,” Mack said. “They understand what’s at stake. I don’t know how you can’t. [It’s] 2017. Everywhere we go, guys have their phones up to their noses. So I’m sure they’re snapchatting, but at the same time they’re probably checking twitter and seeing the bottom line. We’re aware of all that stuff.”

The answer, in all likelihood, was that Xavier probably had done enough to earn an at-large bid even if they had lost on Thursday, but getting that monkey off their back will make Selection Sunday just that much less stressful.

It also puts the Musketeers in position to make a real run at the Big East title.

They’ll play the winner of Creighton-Providence in the semifinals on Friday night, and neither of those teams are imposing. A win there and a trip to the title game — likely against Villanova — wouldn’t be a bad thing for this group. Even without Edmond Sumner, Xavier is a talented team. They’re physically tough, but not so much mentally. Leadership has been an issue for this group. When this going gets tough, they’ve had a tendency to fold.

The opposite was true on Thursday.

The Musketeers won a game as a scrappy underdog, which is exactly the kind of program they’ve been during their most successful March runs.

And Thursday’s win gives them a chance to do it again this year.

 