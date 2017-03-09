More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
After travel trouble, Michigan beats Illini 75-55 in Big Ten

Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 4:05 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) Flying into town only a few hours before tipoff because of travel trouble a day earlier, and wearing yellow practice jerseys instead of the game uniforms that got stuck on their abandoned airplane, Michigan raced to an early double-digit lead and beat Illinois 75-55 to reach the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Derrick Walton scored 19 points for No. 8 seed Michigan (21-11), which meets regular-season conference champion Purdue next.

The Wolverines were stuck wearing the simple, practice tank tops – no players’ names on the back – against ninth-seeded Illinois (18-14) because their proper uniforms, along with everyone’s suitcases, were trapped under the plane that slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, according to Michigan spokesman Kurt Svoboda.

No one was injured, Svoboda said.

Tyler Davis, a team manager, tweeted a brief video of the aftermath.

Players and coaches packed new luggage for the trip, the practice jerseys were retrieved from campus, and Michigan flew – successfully, this time – to the D.C. area on Thursday morning. The team landed at 8:45 a.m., got to the arena at around 10:35 a.m., then were playing basketball less than two hours after that.

And the Wolverines didn’t miss a beat.

Michigan went up by 13 at 22-9 a little more than 8 1/2 minutes in, when Zak Irvin collected an Illinois turnover then fed D.J. Wilson for a two-handed alley-oop slam. That Wolverines pair then leaped into each other, with Wilson knocking down Irvin, who seamlessly transitioned into a push up near midcourt.

Malcolm Hill’s turnaround jumper was the game’s next basket – and his only one of the first half.

Not much later, Michigan’s lead had grown to a whopping 20 points at 31-11, when Irvin made a 3 from the top of the arc.

Over the next 2 1/2 minutes, Illinois finally got into the flow of things, using a 12-0 run – the first 10 all from Tracy Abrams – to make the game competitive. By halftime, Michigan’s lead was 40-29, but it again got the margin back to as many as 20 in the second half.

Irvin finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Michigan. Illinois got 23 points from Abrams. Hill, the senior guard who leads the Illini in points, rebounds, assists and steals, wound up with four points on 1-of-8 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Likely looking at an NIT bid after failing to produce the kind of impressive Big Ten Tournament run that could have allowed it to sneak into the NCAA field.

Michigan: Came to the Big Ten Tournament figuring this week was about seeding for the NCAAs; knocking off Purdue would surely give the Wolverines a boost in that regard.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Faces No. 1 seed Purdue in Friday’s opening game. The Wolverines already beat the Boilermarkers once this season, 82-70 on Feb. 25.

UMass has parted ways with Derek Kellogg

By Terrence PayneMar 9, 2017, 6:03 PM EST

UMass has relieved Derek Kellogg of his head coaching duties.

“Decisions like this are always difficult but after a thorough review of our men’s basketball program, I believe that a leadership change is needed to realize a higher level of competitive success expected at the University of Massachusetts,” Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said in a statement.

The news comes directly after the Minutemen’s 73-60 season-ending loss to St. Bonaventure in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in Pittsburgh. UMass tied Saint Joseph’s for the second-worst record in the A10 this season, ahead of only Saint Louis. It was the second consecutive losing season for the Minutemen, who slid down the conference standings from 2015-16.

Kellogg, a native of the area, played for John Calipari at UMass. After stops as an assistant at George Mason and Youngstown State, Kellogg reunited with the Hall of Famer in Memphis for eight seasons. He took over his alma mater in 2008.

At the helm, Kellogg had three 20-win seasons, made it to a pair of NITs and got UMass into the NCAA Tournament in 2014, snapping a drought of 16 years. However, he failed to build on that success, as the program has declined in the years following that tournament appearance.

Things seemed to be turning around, as Kellogg brought in the conference’s top recruiting class this fall, led by Dejon Jarreau and Chris Baldwin. A young roster will almost always go through its share of growing pains, and UMass losing 10 games by six points or less provides proof of that. But frustration from the alumni and fan base already existed, and fans would point to a 30-point loss to Duquesne late in the year as evidence that a change was in order.

Bamford, who inherited Kellogg from previous UMass AD John McCutcheon, will have a brand-new practice facility and a strong roster of talented, young players — assuming they don’t transfer out of the program — to sell to coaching candidates.

Kellogg had a 155-137 (67-83 A10) record during his time in Amherst.

WATCH LIVE: The Atlantic 10 Tournament Second Round on NBCSN

By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

The Atlantic 10 Tournament second round is on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Thursday with four games that will air throughout the day.

The late session has two more games as Fordham faces George Mason at 6:00 p.m. and ends with Saint Louis against George Washington at 8:30 p.m.

Be sure to check out the NBC Sports preview of the Atlantic 10 Tournament as we reveal our picks for the tournament as well as the league’s regular-season awards.

TCU stuns No. 1 Kansas in Big 12 Tournament

1 Comment
By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2017, 5:16 PM EST

Trailing by double digits in the second half, No. 1 Kansas rallied but blew a late lead as TCU pulled off the upset, 85-82, on Thursday afternoon in a stunning upset in the Big 12 Tournament.

With the game tied, Horned Frogs freshman Desmond Bane was fouled by Svi Mykhailiuk while shooting a corner three-pointer with 2.5 seconds left and buried all three free throws to clinch the win for the Horned Frogs. Kansas junior Devonte Graham missed a tying three-point attempt at the buzzer after a length-of-the-floor pass on the ensuing Jayhawk possession.

Playing without freshman star Josh Jackson (one-game suspension for violation of team rules), the Jayhawks struggled to find their footing until the final stretch of the second half. After taking the lead in the final few minutes, Kansas blew a four-point lead with the ball with under two minutes left as the Horned Frogs never blinked when they were down.

TCU (19-14) was led by Kenrich Williams with 18 points as they had a balanced effort with five double-figure scorers. This is the Horned Frogs’ first ever win in a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game. Bane added 16 points for TCU while Alex Robinson (13 points), Brandon Parrish (12 points) and Vladimir Brodziansky (11 points) also finished in double-figures.

Senior Frank Mason helped Kansas (28-4) come back with 29 points and six assists while Svi Mykhailiuk had 18 points. Playing through a leg injury that was suffered in the first half, Devonte Graham finished with 10 points while senior Landen Lucas had a good game on the interior with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

TCU moves on to face No. 4 seed Iowa State as their NCAA tournament stock becomes something to keep an eye on since they just beat a potential No. 1 seed. It’s likely a bit too late for the Horned Frogs to make a move on an at-large bid after a seven-game Big 12 losing streak late in the season but this win is one of the best any team will have all season. For a team that has lost so many close games during Big 12 play, this was a monumental win for head coach Jamie Dixon in his first season.

It’s hard to say if this win can catapult TCU into the NCAA tournament this year but it is the kind of statement win the program was looking for when they brought in Dixon. This win shows that TCU can hang with the baddest team in the Big 12 in postseason play and this young roster will remember that in future seasons.

Kansas was a legitimate contender for No. 1 overall seed until this loss. We’ll have to see what the committee decides to do with them from here. Obviously, having Jackson back will help quite a bit on both ends of the floor.

Don’t freak out over this loss; Kansas is still a national title contender and they can still have a No. 1 seed depending on how some other things play out. But this loss is still concerning because the Jayhawks blew a four-point lead with the ball with 1:40 left because of turnovers on back-to-back possessions. The Jayhawks have usually closed out games this season but this kind of letdown is very concerning heading into the tournament.

We know the Jayhawks are going to be tested in close games during March and we’ll have to see how they respond after this surprising loss.

Duke advances past Louisville in ACC quarters, to face North Carolina

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2017, 4:44 PM EST

NEW YORK — Luke Kennard scored 16 of his 24 points in the final 12 minutes, Jayson Tatum added 25 points of his own and Grayson Allen busted out of a month-long slump with 18 points as fifth-seeded Duke erased a 12-point second half deficit to knock off fourth-seed Louisville in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon, 81-77.

Louisville took a 61-49 lead with 13:07 left in the game, and that’s when the game change. Duke went to a 2-3 zone and Louisville, who had been able to penetrate at will, had no answer. They settled for threes and were unable to get all the way to the rim, and Duke responded with a 24-9 surge to take a 73-70 lead. Kennard made three straight threes during the run, which was sparked as Allen and Louisville sub David Levitch got into a minor altercation. On one possession, Levitch was whistled for two fouls for crowding Allen, the latter of which came as Allen shot a three-pointer.

Deng Adel led the way for the Cardinals with 21 points while Quentin Snider added 15. Donovan Mitchell, a first-team all-ACC performer this season, struggled, finishing with just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting. He was 1-for-7 from three, and as a team, the Cardinals were 4-for-21 from beyond the arc.

Duke will advance to face top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals next week.

Morris leads No. 23 Iowa St past Cowboys in Big 12 tourney

Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Monte Morris had the ball in his hands with Iowa State’s victory assured, knowing he was only an assist shy of the second triple-double in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.

The senior star held the ball until teammate Naz Mitrou-Long came over and took it so he’d get the turnover instead when the shot clock ran out.

The moment at the conclusion of the No. 23 Cyclone’s 92-83 victory over Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals Thursday was evidence of two things: How selfless and mature Morris has become during his career in Ames, and how respected he is by Mitrou-Long and the rest of his teammates.

“People were telling me about the triple-double,” said Morris, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, “but you can play for stats or you can play for the win.”

Well, the win pushed the Cyclones (21-10) into a semifinal matchup with either No. 1 Kansas or TCU on Friday night.

As for the stats? They had some gaudy ones, too.

Deonte Burton finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mitrou-Long hit three of the Cyclones’ 12 3-pointers and had 14 points. Darrell Bowie and Matt Thomas added 13 points apiece.

“They were terrific,” first-year Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood said. “They were the better team.”

Sophomore guard Jawun Evans did everything he could to keep the Cowboys (21-11) afloat, pouring in 29 points and handing out four assists. Backcourt mate Jeffrey Carroll added 21 points and Phil Forte had 12, but not even that offensive output was enough to keep pace with the Cyclones.

The matchup to kick-off the quarterfinals was entertaining from start to finish, the shot clock rarely a factor as the teams raced up and down the floor during a frenetic 40 minutes.

Iowa State was clinging to a 62-57 lead with about 10 minutes left when the intensity finally boiled over. Morris was tied up near midcourt and several players got into a shoving match, the Cowboys’ Brandon Averette and the Cyclones’ Donovan Jackson getting hit with technical fouls.

The Cyclones retained possession and Morris quickly scored, beginning a brief charge that gave the 2014 and ’15 tournament champions a cushion that they were never in danger of losing.

“We spent the majority of the week working on the defensive end, but give them credit,” Underwood said. “Monte Morris, an assist away from a triple-double? Pretty effective day at the office.”

Indeed, the only question down the stretch was whether Morris would get one more assist.

He had the ball in his hands on a couple of possessions, and a couple fans seated courtside were aware of his stat line, yelling for him to get one more assist. But the Cowboys often were quick to foul and Morris wound up short of his second career triple-double. Texas Tech’s Kasib Powell had the only one in Big 12 Tournament play against Texas in 2003.

“I love the kid,” said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, adding he was glad the triple-double didn’t happen on a meaningless basket. “I don’t think he’d have wanted it that way. I wouldn’t have.”

COUSY SNUB

Morris was not among the 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation’s top point guard. And that certainly caught Prohm’s attention. “I don’t know what tape they’re watching,” he said, “that he’s not one of the top guards in the country. I’m going to make my own award for him at the end of the season. You couldn’t have a better representative.”

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State had won 10 of its last 13 games after losing six straight to start Big 12 play, and that should be enough to get the Cowboys into the NCAA Tournament. But the biggest strike against them is their record against Top 25 foes, which dropped to 1-8. “We put ourselves in a place to play in the tournament and hopefully get a good seed,” the Cowboys’ Leyton Hammonds said. “Going to be exciting.”

Iowa State relied on its usual barrage of 3-pointers but also a massive crowd advantage. Cyclones fans always paint the Sprint Center red during the tournament, even for an early tipoff.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State awaits its fate on Selection Sunday.

Iowa State prepares for the semifinals on Friday night. The Cyclones split the season series with Kansas and with TCU.

