VIDEO: Mizzou beats Auburn with OT buzzer beater

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 11:56 PM EST

The Kim Anderson era lives on.

Missouri extended its season and its coach’s tenure Wednesday by beating Auburn, 86-83, on an overtime buzzer-beater from Kevin Puryear.

The shot keeps Anderson at the helm of Mizzou for at least one more game. He was “asked to resign” once this season, his third with the program, concludes. The Tigers are 27-67 during his tenure.

Kennard comes through late for No. 14 Duke against Clemson

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2017, 11:51 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Luke Kennard had an ugly first half, and Duke leaned on freshmen Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson to build a double-digit lead against Clemson.

Then the Tigers rallied, and Kennard put down the uprising.

Kennard made two clutch jumpers in the final 2:04 and No. 14 Duke beat Clemson 79-72 on Wednesday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Blue Devils (24-8) will play fourth-seeded and No. 8 Louisville on Thursday at Barclays Center.

Kennard, the ACC’s leading scorer, went 1 for 9 from the field in the first half and 8 for 11 in the second to finish with 20 points.

“I think that’s a heck of a performance when a player it isn’t going and then it goes that shows you’re a different player. You’re a special player when you’re able to do that,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Tatum and Jackson each scored 20 and picked up the slack while Kennard was cold.

Jaron Blossomgame led Clemson (17-15) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Duke built a 13-point lead midway through the second half but could not put away Clemson. Marcquise Reed converted a 3-point play with 2:51 left to cut Duke’s lead to 69-68 and get the small contingent of Tigers fans in Barclays, plus any Duke haters in the crowd, pumped up.

Kennard answered with a jumper to push the lead back to three. He dropped in a fallaway from the baseline with 1:14 left to up the lead to 75-70.

“The biggest thing I can take away from this is how much confidence my coaches, my teammates, they have in me,” Kennard said. “They continue to tell me to be aggressive.”

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers came into the game having lost 10 games by six points or fewer, including a two-point loss to Duke during the regular season. File another one under missed opportunities for Clemson. The Tigers were 24 for 26 from the foul line, but didn’t make enough shots to answer Duke’s proficient offense.

Duke: With Grayson Allen nursing a sore ankle and coming off the bench at the end of the season, Jackson has played his best ball since the nonconference schedule. He had averaged 17.6 points per game in the last three regular-season games.

Jackson gives Duke a true point guard instead of Krzyzewski having to force Allen in at the point. The Blue Devils also got some sharp low-post passing from Tatum, who had four assists against Clemson.

Coach K said his team is still searching for an identity.

“Crazy as it may sound, I think we’re still evolving because of all the injuries and interruptions that we’ve had. But we’re getting better,” Krzyzewski said. “I don’t know who we are completely, but I have good kids. I have really good kids, and they play hard, and they share the ball. Maybe we’ll develop a little bit more of an identity here. We’ve got another chance, let’s put it that way.”

ALLEN T’D UP

Allen was called for a technical foul for a second straight game when he slammed the ball on the floor after getting called for a loose ball foul.

He was whistled for running into Blossomgame. Allen grabbed the bouncing ball as he moved toward the corner of the court on the opposite side of the benches. He then slammed the ball down in obvious anger and was hit with a technical, giving him three personal fouls. His next stop was the bench.

Allen, who was suspended for a game earlier this season for tripping an opponent for the third time in his career, said he probably deserved the technical and that he didn’t think he was being targeted by officials.

Allen received a technical in the season finale against North Carolina on Saturday for throwing an elbow. Allen finished scoreless and 0 for 4 from the field against Clemson, playing a season-low 12 minutes. He said his ankle is improving.

“I just need to play better,” he said.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers hope to get an NIT bid.

“We won six (ACC) games. We probably needed to win eight or 10,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said about getting into the NCAAs. “That’s obviously why today’s game was so important for our team. If we could have got today’s game, then I think we have a better chance, and then maybe one more.”

Duke: The Blue Devils lost their only meeting with Louisville this season, falling 78-69 on the road.

Introducing Cinderella: The Bucknell Bison are headed to the NCAA tournament

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 10:09 PM EST

Conference: Patriot League

Coach: Nathan Davis

Record: 26-8 (15-3 1st)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 81
RPI: 65
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: A respectable RPI should keep Bucknell off the two bottom seed lines and on to something in the 14 range.

Names you need to know: Nana Foulland, and not just because it’s an awesome name. The 6-foot-9 junior is putting up 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting a scintillating 62.7 percent from the floor. Zach Thomas is Bucknell’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, and he also averages 6.5 boards per outing. Kimbal Mackenzie and Stephen Brown both average in double figures scoring.

Stats you need to know: The Bison’s overall strength of schedule would give them the look of cupcake killers, but if you dig a little deeper, it’s reason to think they might be able to pull off an upset. Sure, overall, it’s ranked 313th by KenPom in the country, but that was drug down by a Patriot League that didn’t offer a ton of resistance. In the non-con, Bucknell ranked in the upper half of the country in strength of schedule. It wasn’t exactly a murderer’s row, but the Bison were tested.

Big wins, bad losses: Bucknell topped Vanderbilt and Richmond in the non-conference, but a loss to Loyola (Md.) is a significant blip on the radar.

How’d they get here?: The Bison beat Army in the Patriot League opener and followed that up with a win against Navy. In the league title game, Bucknell held just a one-point halftime advantage over Lehigh, but outscored the Mountain Hawks by 15 in the second half to cruise to third NCAA tournament in the last six years.

Outlook: Bucknell has shown it can play with bigger programs this season, and a one-two punch of Thomas and Foulland is formidable, as is having a supporting cast like Mackenzie and Brown. The Bison could be a tricky out for a Power 5 team sneaking a peak to later in the week.

How do I know you?: Sorry, Kansas fans.

VIDEO: Benches clear in Georgetown-St. John’s, Mullin and Thompson III separated

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 9:15 PM EST

First, Villanova goes and wins a national championship last season. Now, two once-powerful programs nearly clear the benches.

Is the Big East completely back?

Well, short of that, Georgetown and St. John’s provided some of that old-school Big East animosity Wednesday with a heated exchange in their first-round matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

So amid that bit of chaos, you’ve got Red Storm coach Chris Mullin yelling at Hoyas coach John Thompson III, and Georgetown assistant coach Patrick Ewing, Jr. needing to be restrained.

I feel like that sentence would be very confusing to someone in 1992.

So would “Ninth-seeded Georgetown and eighth-seeded St. John’s matchup in Big East tournament opener,” but that’s kind of where we are at the moment.

Clearly, neither of these programs are at the place they were in the heyday of the Big East, but some good old fashion bad blood is a nice reminder that while the Big East has been reconfigured, it hasn’t lost its soul.

VIDEO: Toddler stops play after running on the court during NAIA game

1 Comment
By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 8:35 PM EST

It’s not often we write about NAIA hoops here.

But when a little kid runs on the floor, stopping playing during a postseason game? Yeah, well, then we write about it.

The kid’s got pretty good speed, getting past halfcourt before he could be scooped up.

You’ve got to love how no one was really fazed by the toddler crasher.  A polite cheer and back to the game after a brief interruption.

St. Francis defeated Oregon Tech, 100-92, to move on to the second round of the NAIA Division II tournament, if you were wondering.

VIDEO: Wake Forest hits most casual 80-footer of all-time

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 8:27 PM EST

Greg McClinton hit the most casual 80-foot heave of all-time on Wednesday night.

After Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams called a time out with 1.1 seconds left to draw up a play going the length of the court, the ball was thrown away and McClinton answered with this: