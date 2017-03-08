More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

VIDEO: Benches clear in Georgetown-St. John’s, Mullin and Thompson III separated

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 9:15 PM EST

First, Villanova goes and wins a national championship last season. Now, two once-powerful programs nearly clear the benches.

Is the Big East completely back?

Well, short of that, Georgetown and St. John’s provided some of that old-school Big East animosity Wednesday with a heated exchange in their first-round matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

So amid that bit of chaos, you’ve got Red Storm coach Chris Mullin yelling at Hoyas coach John Thompson III, and Georgetown assistant coach Patrick Ewing, Jr. needing to be restrained.

I feel like that sentence would be very confusing to someone in 1992.

So would “Ninth-seeded Georgetown and eighth-seeded St. John’s matchup in Big East tournament opener,” but that’s kind of where we are at the moment.

Clearly, neither of these programs are at the place they were in the heyday of the Big East, but some good old fashion bad blood is a nice reminder that while the Big East has been reconfigured, it hasn’t lost its soul.

VIDEO: Toddler stops play after running on the court during NAIA game

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 8:35 PM EST

It’s not often we write about NAIA hoops here.

But when a little kid runs on the floor, stopping playing during a postseason game? Yeah, well, then we write about it.

The kid’s got pretty good speed, getting past halfcourt before he could be scooped up.

You’ve got to love how no one was really fazed by the toddler crasher.  A polite cheer and back to the game after a brief interruption.

St. Francis defeated Oregon Tech, 100-92, to move on to the second round of the NAIA Division II tournament, if you were wondering.

VIDEO: Wake Forest hits most casual 80-footer of all-time

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 8:27 PM EST

Greg McClinton hit the most casual 80-foot heave of all-time on Wednesday night.

After Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams called a time out with 1.1 seconds left to draw up a play going the length of the court, the ball was thrown away and McClinton answered with this:

Nebraska AD tweets Miles will return

AP Photo/Nati Harnik
By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 7:27 PM EST

The season came to an end for Nebraska on Wednesday, but Tim Miles’ immediate future with the program looked settled.

He is coming back for another season.

Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst tweeted, “Look forward to the next season of (Nebraska) basketball under (Miles’) leadership…the future is bright!”

Miles’ job security was in question with a third-straight losing season – capped by their opening-round Big Ten tournament loss Tuesday to Penn State – and fourth in his five seasons in Lincoln. After winning their first three games to start Big Ten play, the Huskers proceeded to lose seven of their next eight and then finish the year on a five-game losing streak.

Nebraska’s season was dealt a difficult blow before it even started when Andrew White decided to utilize the graduate transfer rule and bolt to Syracuse, where he’s averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. With White, Nebraska would have had an intriguing roster, but without him, it liked the punch and firepower to make a dent even in a down Big Ten.

Before Nebraska, Miles made his mark at Colorado State, where his teams got better every year of his tenure, going from seven wins in his first year to 20 and an NCAA tournament berth in his fifth. It’s been nearly the reverse at Nebraska for Miles after getting the team into the NCAA tournament in his second year, but following that up three sub-.500 seasons in a row.

Certainly, the job in Lincoln is no easy one without a deep natural recruiting base at a school that prioritizes football and in a league that has some of the country’s top programs. Still, the Huskers have invested in basketball in recent years, most notably Pinnacle Bank Arena, which opened in 2013 with a price tag north of $184 million, even though they ranked 11th in the Big Ten in basketball spending, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The bottom line is that the Nebraska job is a tough one, and Miles has previously shown he has been able to tame it with that NCAA tournament appearance. Three-straight losing seasons makes that March seem like quite a long time ago, however. There’s little doubt that Miles can coach, but building and sustaining momentum is no easy task at Nebraska. Miles has coached Nebraska to half of their NCAA tournament berths in the last 20 years. 

He’ll will be back for another year, but you can bet he’ll be on every hot seat list to start next season. Putting the program back on an upward trajectory will be a must.

Coach K on Grayson Allen: Injury has ‘affected his performance’

Chet Strange/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

We’ve reached the point in time where it is fair to wonder just how much Grayson Allen is going to be contributing to the Blue Devils the rest of the season.

Wednesday was his worst game of the season, and it wasn’t even close. He played just 12 minutes, he missed all four of the shots that the took and he went scoreless. He also picked up a technical foul for slamming the ball on the floor.

That happened in Duke’s opening game in the ACC tournament — in a year where Allen was the preseason National Player of the Year, no less — and it capped a streak where Allen had averaged just 8.0 points in the six games that he had played in since putting up 25 points in a win over North Carolina in Cameron Indoor Stadium. He shot 26.4 percent from the floor in those games and just 9-for-34, or 26.5 percent, from three.

“When you don’t practice at the speed and with the reps that you normally do,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Duke’s 79-72 win over Clemson,” it affects your performance. And it has with him.”

“I think the injury is a huge part of it because he has not been able to really go after it in practice, and he’s lost his timing, his rhythm. Even today, what did he take? He took four shots, but the two threes he took were right on target, but they were a little bit short. We got to get him going.”

The injury that Coach K is referring to? An ankle injury that he hasn’t been able to shake, one that has kept him out of practice, out of rhythm and sapped him of the explosiveness that made him so hard to guard. In his stead, Frank Jackson has now started four straight games and, after dropping 20 points against Clemson, is averaging 18.3 points in that stretch.

But Duke is just 2-2 in those four games. They’ve gone just 5-3 since Allen’s slump started after winning seven straight games.

It begs the question: Why is Grayson playing right now? Were those 12 minutes he played today really worth it? The Blue Devils play again tomorrow against Louisville, and if they win that, they play again the next day against North Carolina. If Allen’s ankle isn’t healthy, if he’s too banged up to practice, does it make sense to run him out in back-to-back days in Brooklyn when A) Frank Jackson is out here balling and B) Duke has more important things to play for, like Final Fours and national titles?

In other words, why would you play Allen at less than 100% now when he can take this time to get healthy for the Big Dance?

He needs to get into a rhythm, yes, but a healthy Grayson trying to find his stroke is better than an injured Grayson that is half the player he can be.

Forget NCAA’s early rankings, tourney committee starts over

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The NCAA selection committee has started sorting out which teams will appear in the NCAA Tournament field on Selection Sunday. Just don’t expect it to simply be an update of the top seeds announced last month.

“We are starting anew, meaning today is a restart of our season-long evaluation of teams,” selection committee chairman Mark Hollis said during a Wednesday teleconference. “It’s not a refresh of the work we did nearly four weeks ago.”

The committee began what Hollis called “Day One of Selection Week” from New York, four days before the field of 68 is announced. That comes roughly a month after the NCAA released in-season preliminary rankings of the top 16 seeds for the first time, which listed Villanova as the overall No. 1.

Hollis, Michigan State’s athletic director, noted roughly 1,300 games have been played since the NCAA followed the College Football Playoff’s lead by releasing in-season rankings Feb. 11. He said committee members were submitting their first ballots to vote teams into the field Wednesday afternoon.

“We still kind of term it as the PSAT, where what we’re starting today at 1 o’clock is the SAT,” Hollis said of last month’s rankings. “This is the real test.”

The first rankings of the top four seeds in each region had Kansas, Gonzaga and Baylor joining Villanova as No. 1 seeds. Three Atlantic Coast Conference teams – North Carolina, Louisville and Florida State – joined Oregon as No. 2 seeds.

Of that group, the top-ranked Jayhawks and second-ranked Wildcats still look solid for a No. 1 seed. The fourth-ranked Zags, who enter the tournament at 32-1, are still contending for a top seed as well, though the No. 9 Bears likely have slid off that line entering this week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

The sixth-ranked Tar Heels were the top No. 2 seed last month and are contending for a No. 1 entering the ACC Tournament after winning the regular-season race by two games.

“If you watched the CBS show, you saw me crumple up a sheet of paper at the end of the show,” Hollis said. “That was the end of that process from the committee’s perspective.”

 