Ohio State AD expresses confidence in hoops coach Matta

Associated PressMar 8, 2017, 4:34 PM EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State is sticking with coach Thad Matta.

Athletic director Gene Smith said in statement Wednesday that Matta, the most successful basketball coach in the school’s history, has job security despite a second consecutive disappointing season that will end with the Buckeyes missing the NCAA Tournament.

Smith says in the statement: “While we are not currently where we aspire to be with our performance on the court, Thad understands better than anyone that component has to improve. I am confident in his leadership to return the program to the winning ways that we have all enjoyed during his 13-year tenure.”

The Buckeyes are 17-14 as they head to the Big Ten Tournament, where they play Rutgers on Wednesday night in Washington.

 

Forget NCAA’s early rankings, tourney committee starts over

Associated PressMar 8, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The NCAA selection committee has started sorting out which teams will appear in the NCAA Tournament field on Selection Sunday. Just don’t expect it to simply be an update of the top seeds announced last month.

“We are starting anew, meaning today is a restart of our season-long evaluation of teams,” selection committee chairman Mark Hollis said during a Wednesday teleconference. “It’s not a refresh of the work we did nearly four weeks ago.”

The committee began what Hollis called “Day One of Selection Week” from New York, four days before the field of 68 is announced. That comes roughly a month after the NCAA released in-season preliminary rankings of the top 16 seeds for the first time, which listed Villanova as the overall No. 1.

Hollis, Michigan State’s athletic director, noted roughly 1,300 games have been played since the NCAA followed the College Football Playoff’s lead by releasing in-season rankings Feb. 11. He said committee members were submitting their first ballots to vote teams into the field Wednesday afternoon.

“We still kind of term it as the PSAT, where what we’re starting today at 1 o’clock is the SAT,” Hollis said of last month’s rankings. “This is the real test.”

The first rankings of the top four seeds in each region had Kansas, Gonzaga and Baylor joining Villanova as No. 1 seeds. Three Atlantic Coast Conference teams – North Carolina, Louisville and Florida State – joined Oregon as No. 2 seeds.

Of that group, the top-ranked Jayhawks and second-ranked Wildcats still look solid for a No. 1 seed. The fourth-ranked Zags, who enter the tournament at 32-1, are still contending for a top seed as well, though the No. 9 Bears likely have slid off that line entering this week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

The sixth-ranked Tar Heels were the top No. 2 seed last month and are contending for a No. 1 entering the ACC Tournament after winning the regular-season race by two games.

“If you watched the CBS show, you saw me crumple up a sheet of paper at the end of the show,” Hollis said. “That was the end of that process from the committee’s perspective.”

 

Bubble Banter: Syracuse, firmly on the bubble, plays waiting game

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 4:02 PM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. That is where the seeds listed below come from. 

This post will be updated throughout the day.

LOSERS

Syracuse (RPI: 75, KenPom: 44, No. 11 seed): The Orange are now officially on the bubble, and depending on who you talk to, this team may be on the wrong side of the bubble. Here is where they currently stand: The Orange are 18-14 on the season and sit at 75th in the RPI. They have beaten Florida State, Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest and Miami this season, but every one of those wins came at home. The Orange, on the season, are just 2-11 away from the Carrier Dome, with those wins coming against Clemson and N.C. State, who combined for nine ACC wins all year long. And that’s before you factor in that the Cuse have four losses to sub-100 teams, including to a bad UConn team, at Boston College and at home against St. John’s by 33 points.

Head coach Jim Boeheim told reporters after the game that “it doesn’t matter what I think” about his team’s at-large chances, and proceeded to lay out every argument why the Orange should get in: the Orange have three wins against teams that were in the top 10 when they beat them, or as Boeheim put it, “We have better wins than we had last year”; winning on the road in the ACC is hard, proof being that three ACC tournament teams have just three road wins and North Carolina, who won the league, is just 5-4 on the road; “We finished seventh, tied for seventh,” Boeheim said. “Other conferences are talking about getting 60 percent of their teams in the tournament. If we’re the best conference in the country, we should get more than 50 percent of teams in the tournament.”

There are some valid arguments there.

Syracuse certainly has a case to be in the dance.

But they better root against every bubble team and hope that Middle Tennessee State wins the Conference USA tournament, because all those losses — the bad ones and all the ones away from home — are enough of a stain that the Orange are anything-but a lock.

Clemson (RPI: 63, KenPom: 35, bubble): A win over Duke on Wednesday afternoon would have given Clemson a fighting chance at a bid if they could pick off Louisville in the quarterfinals. Clemson lost by seven.

STILL TO PLAY

Oregon State vs. Cal (RPI: 55, KenPom: 55, next four out), 5:30 p.m.

Wake Forest (RPI: 31, KenPom: 30, no. 11 seed) vs. Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m.

DePaul vs. Xavier (RPI: 32, KenPom: 43, play-in game), 9:30 p.m.

Washington vs. USC (RPI: 39, KenPom: 61, play-in game), 11:30 p.m.

Michigan team plane slides off runway after aborted takeoff

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 3:46 PM EST

Michigan was involved in an accident Wednesday as it attempted its air travel to Washington, D.C. for the Big Ten tournament.

“After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted,” the school said in a released statement, “and, after strong braking, the plane slid off runway. The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe.

“The team is making alternate travel plans.”

Details beyond the release remained scarce as of Wednesday afternoon, but what’s clear is it was a serious situation for those involved.

The Wolverines are slated to face Illinois at noon tomorrow.

VIDEO: Grayson Allen T’d up after slamming ball

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2017, 3:27 PM EST

Every outburst and perceived misstep from Grayson Allen has been dissected and discussed to great lengths.

Add another to the list.

The Duke guard received a technical foul in the first half of the Blue Devils’ ACC tournament opener against Clemson.

This is a pretty run-of-the-mill technical (and maybe even a little ticky-tacky), but given Allen’s track record, every flare-up from him seems noteworthy.

Thad Matta: Opposing coach ‘told a recruit I was dying’

2 Comments
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

There has been some talk in coaching circles that Thad Matta’s tenure with Ohio State may be coming to a close soon. He hasn’t had the kind of success that you would expect out of Ohio State in the last few years, and whenever that happens, the rumors pop up.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Matta would be returning to coach the Buckeyes for the 2017-18 season. During a recent press conference, talking about his health and the concerns about his job status, Matta put the rumors of his impending departure to rest, while also telling a story about just how badly negative recruiting works.

“Somebody told a recruit I was dying,” Matta told reporters. “Swear to God. Not that my foot doesn’t lift, that I was going to die. It’s a tough business I’m in here.”

That’s … pretty impressive, actually.

And takes some stones.

