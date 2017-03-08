LaVar Ball: ‘If Charles [Barkley] thought like me, maybe he’d win a championship’

LaVar Ball pushed back against Charles Barkley again on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Barkley ripped LaVar for the way he speaks about his sons.

“Just because you say some s—, doesn’t make it right,” Barkley said, according to the Sporting News. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry? That’s what he said. Steph Curry has won a couple MVPs, he’s pretty good. Man, let me tell you something. That’s that AAU s—. You can’t say a guy is going to be better than Steph Curry, a guy who has played 30 college games. I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”

LaVar hit back, spending on Tuesday on FS1’s shows going back at Barkley.

This, however, was the kill-shot:

“If Charles thought like me, maybe he’d win a championship,” Ball said. “Oh yeah, that hurt. He says sometimes when stuff comes out of people’s mouths, it’s just stupid. Guess what? You talking, too. Everybody has an opinion on how things work. I don’t care that I put the goals up high, saying my son is better. I know what my boy’s about. I know what work he put it in. It’s not a 1-on-1 sport, but if it is 1-on-1, I’m going to take the taller, faster, stronger guy.”

At some point, we had to stop asking LaVar questions like, “Do you want to walk back what you said?” because, quite clearly, he means and believes everything he says.

He’s not walking anything back.

He thinks Lonzo Ball is better Steph Curry.

Right now, he’s probably wrong. In five years, who knows. But until them, if you think you’re going to get him to say anything different, you’re out of your mind.