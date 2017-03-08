More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

CBT Podcast: Gonzaga’s No. 1 seed, LSU’s opening and Champ Week

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EST

Raphielle Johnson hops back on the podcast to talk about the biggest storylines during Championship Week, including the battle for first in the Pac-12 and the mediocrity of the Big Ten, as well as the opening at LSU, the lack of an opening at Washington and why grad transfers cost Gary Waters his job.

Introducing Cinderella: South Dakota State’s Mike Daum is a name you need to know

By Terrence PayneMar 7, 2017, 11:21 PM EST

Conference: Summit League

Coach: T. J. Otzelberger

Record: 17-16 (8-8 T-4)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 182
RPI: 168
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: Despite a 17-16 record, not only could South Dakota State avoid the First Four in Dayton, the Jackrabbits will likely jump ahead of the No. 16-line. Expect South Dakota State to be a No. 15 seed.

Names you need to know: Mike Daum is drawing interest from NBA franchises, and anyone who watched Tuesday night’s 37-point(5-of-9 from three), 12-rebound performance can see why. The 6-foot-9 sophomore now gets a chance to go from one of college basketball’s best-kept secrets and into the national spotlight.

Stats you need to know: 51: Mike Daum wasn’t the first player to score 50 in a game this season, but he did register the highest point total of 2016-17, scoring 51 in a win over Fort Wayne on Feb. 18. It was the most points scored in a college basketball since since South Dakota State legend Nate Wolters scored 53 in Feb. 2013.

Big wins, bad losses: South Dakota State beat in-state rival South Dakota twice, including in the Summit League Tournament semifinal. A four-game skid in January included losses to Western Illinois and Oral Roberts, the worst two teams in the conference.

 

How’d they get here?: Mike Daum scored 33 in a quarterfinal win over No. 5 seed Denver. In a matchup with top-seeded South Dakota, a different Mike — Michael Orris — sunk a deep two-pointer from the wing with 1.4 seconds remaining to squash the NCAA Tournament hopes of the Jackrabbits’ in-state rival. The finals against No. 3 seeded Omaha, featured 13 lead changes, but Daum was brilliant down the stretch.

Outlook: The Jackrabbits are back in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and fourth time since 2012. Although, they have yet to win a game. Projected as a No. 15 seed, the odds will be against the Jackrabbits once again. However, Daum has the capability to become a breakout star in the next few weeks. If I was the coach of a team slotted against him, I’d likely be losing sleep.

How do I know you?: Nate Wolters.

Gonzaga win WCC, finishes 32-1 as attention turns to No. 1 seed

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2017, 11:09 PM EST

Gonzaga did their job.

The No. 1 seed in the WCC tournament and the No. 4 team in the country took care of business against No. 19 Saint Mary’s, picking up their third straight double-digit win over the Gaels in a 74-56 win in Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

And with that, Gonzaga’s NCAA tournament résumé is complete.

They are 32-1 on the season. They went 20-1 against WCC opponents, including posting a 3-0 mark against the Gaels. They have a win over Arizona. They have a win over Florida. They have a win over Iowa State. All three of those wins came on a neutral floor. Considering what Gonzaga is stacked up against in terms of their ability to schedule, and factoring in that Tennessee, Washington and San Diego State all put together seasons that were different levels of disappointing, it’s about as impressive of a profile as the Zags are capable of putting together.

So now they wait.

As of today, the Zags are a No. 1 seed in the latest NBC Sports Bracketology, but like a golfer in the clubhouse with a one-stroke lead while Jordan Speith just started on the back-nine, the Zags can do nothing but sit back and watch how this plays out.

Because there are three teams in the Pac-12 gunning for that No. 1 spot.

That’s really all the Zags have to worry about at this point. If one of Oregon, Arizona or UCLA puts together a run to the Pac-12 tournament title, they’ll have a pretty strong argument for being the No. 1 seed out West. All three have similar enough résumés that there really isn’t one specific team that they have to worry about. UCLA has the best set of wins, including road wins against Kentucky and Arizona and five total top ten wins if they beat Arizona and Oregon en route to the title, but their non-conference schedule was weak. Oregon has the most top 100 wins and a share of the league title, but they struggled early without Dillon Brooks and lost to Colorado with him. Arizona has no bad losses and played a good schedule, but they have the fewest elite wins of the three.

And there’s nothing else Gonzaga can do beyond rooting as hard as they can that those teams lose.

But here’s the thing: Gonzaga is guaranteed a top two seed in the West. However you slice it, they are going to be in a good spot to get to a Final Four.

The more interesting case in the WCC might be the seeding of Saint Mary’s. The Gaels ranked 19th nationally and 19th in the RPI. They are 28-4 on the season and, by just about any metric available, are a really good team. Case in point: KenPom has them 12th nationally, right behind Baylor and in front of the likes of Duke, UCLA and Oregon.

They haven’t really done much to prove that on the floor, though. They won at Dayton, which is probably more impressive than you realize, and they beat the MWC champs Nevada in the season-opener. They have a win at Stanford — meh — and smothered everyone in the WCC not named Gonzaga. But they were also smoked by the Zags all three times they played them and also took a home loss to UT-Arlington.

Going 28-1 against everyone not named Gonzaga is impressive, but they are like Gonzaga Light in the sense that there isn’t all that much there to like.

What this could mean is that the Gaels fall all the way to the 8-9 game, which would put whichever No. 1 seed they draw into a tough situation.

There are going to be a number of really interesting seeding decisions for the committee to make — Wichita State and SMU among them — but Saint Mary’s may top that list, even with Gonzaga in the picture.

VIDEO: Watch UConn’s Katie Samuelson do something no NBA player has ever done

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2017, 9:31 PM EST

In Monday’s AAC tournament title game, No. 1 seed UConn won their 8 millionth straight game (it’s actually 107 straight) 100-44 over No. 3 seed South Florida.

The star of the night?

Katie Samuelson, who had 40 points and hit all ten of the threes she attempted in the win. She had 29 points and seven threes at the half. USF had 23 points and four threes.

The NBA record for most threes made in a game without a miss is nine, which was done by Latrell Spreewell and former UConn Husky Ben Gordon on two different occasions.

 

Introducing Cinderella: Mount St. Marys is headed to the NCAA tournament

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2017, 9:11 PM EST

Conference: NEC

Coach: Jamion Christian

Record: 19-15, 15-3 (1st)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 215
RPI: 164
AP/USA Today: Not ranked

Seeding: Mount St. Mary’s is very likely going to end up being a No. 16 seed. The hope is that they avoid the play-in game.

Names you need to know: Elijah Long is the best player on the Mount’s roster, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 boards and 4.3 assists, but the guy that everyone is going to fall in love with on this team is Junior Robinson. A 5-foot-5 point guard, Robinson averaged 13.8 points on the season and 20.7 points in the NEC tournament.

Stats you need to know: The Mountaineers were the second-best defensive team in the NEC this season on the strength of their ability to force turnovers; they were 24th nationally in defensive turnover rate. They’re not bid and they don’t really rebound, but they can make you pay if you are not careful with the ball.

Big wins, bad losses: The Mount tested themselves during the non-conference portion of their schedule, playing their first eight games on the road, but the only one of those games that they won came at George Mason.

How’d they get here?: The Mountaineers took advantage of the fact that the NEC does the league tournament the right way. They played three home games during the NEC tournament, won all three and advanced to the NCAA tournament as a result.

Outlook: Not good. Mount St. Mary’s is all-but-assured of having to play, in a best-case scenario, a No. 2 seed in the tournament, and there have been just eight No. 15 seeds that have won a first round game. That said, four of those eight have come in the last five years, including Middle Tennessee State last year and Florida-Gulf Coast in 2013. So it’s possible. But the Mount will need to get lucky.

How do I know you?: If you are a real hoop-head, you know the name Jim Phelan, the legendary Mount St. Mary’s head coach that spent 49 years in Emmittsburg, Maryland, and coached the Mountaineers to 830 wins.

Introducing Cinderella: In first season eligible for postseason, Northern Kentucky heads to NCAA Tournament

By Terrence PayneMar 7, 2017, 8:55 PM EST

Conference: Horizon League

Coach: John Brannen

Record: 24-10 (12-6 T-2)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 148
RPI: 91
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: The Norse won 24 games and holds an RPI inside the top-100. But with only a singular win against that top-100, and the fact that Northern Kentucky had a highly-favorable journey through the Horizon League Tournament, expect the committee to slot NKU as a No. 15 seed.

Names you need to know: Drew McDonald emerged as a first-team all-Horizon League selection as a sophomore, averaging 16.5 points — shooting just under 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three — 7.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Lavone Holland is a junior guard who can stuff the stat sheet, like he did with a 20-point, six-rebound, four-assist and two-steal effort in the Horizon League Tournament championship win over Milwaukee. Cole Murray, like McDonald, is another sharpshooting wing.

Stats you need to know: One: In the program’s first postseason appearance, Northern Kentucky is going to the NCAA Tournament. The university moved up from Division II in 2012.

Big wins, bad losses: The Norse ended the regular season with an 82-78 win at home against Valparaiso. While Northern Kentucky won seven of eight heading into the Horizon League Tournament, its lone loss in that span was a bad one: allowing Youngstown State to come from behind to pick up an 81-77 win. In terms of worst beating, then-No. 11 West Virginia forced 28 Northern Kentucky turnovers in a 31-point defeat.

How’d they get here?: This was the first year Northern Kentucky was eligible for the postseason, as the NCAA requires a four-year transitional period when an institution moves up from Division II to Division I. In their first postseason appearance, the Norse benefited from a host of upsets in the quarterfinals. No. 1 Oakland lost at the buzzer to Youngstown State, No. 2 Valparaiso and its league player of the year Alec Peters, lost, 43-41, to 23-loss Milwaukee. No. 6 seed UIC upset No. 3 Green Bay. With No. 10 Milwaukee reaching the tournament final, the highest seed Northern Kentucky had to beat was No. 5 seed Wright State.

Outlook: This should be a good experience for a team, and a university, that has only been a Division I member since 2012. The Norse were rolling before the start of their first postseason appearance, but you could argue that it was extended by an improbable path where they played a lower seed each round they advanced. That won’t be the case in Northern Kentucky’s next game.

How do I know you?: As a newcomer in 2012, you likely don’t.