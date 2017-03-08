Bubble Banter: Three ACC teams, two Pac-12 teams with bids on the line

Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s for a third time and holds its No. 1 Seed in the West Region.
UPDATED: March 8, 2017
Note: Teams in ALL CAPS represent automatic bids as they are earned.
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Illinois State vs. USC | South Region
- Vanderbilt vs. Xavier | Midwest Region
- SOUTH DAKOTA ST vs. New Orleans | Midwest Region
- MOUNT ST. MARY’S vs. NC Central | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|
|EAST – New York
|Tulsa
|
|Buffalo
|1) Kansas
|
|1) Villanova
|16) SO DAKOTA ST / New Orleans
|
|16) MT ST. MARY’S / NC Central
|8) Michigan
|
|8) Miami
|9) Arkansas
|
|9) Northwestern
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|Orlando
|5) Notre Dame
|
|5) West Virginia
|12) UT-Arlington
|
|12) UNC-WILMINGTON
|4) Butler
|
|4) Florida
|13) Princeton
|
|13) Vermont
|
|
|
|Greenville
|
|Salt Lake City
|6) Wisconsin
|
|6) Iowa State
|11) Vanderbilt / Xavier
|
|11) Syracuse
|3) Duke
|
|3) Arizona
|14) Bucknell
|
|14) IONA
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Indianapolis
|7) Saint Mary’s
|
|7) Creighton
|10) WICHITA STATE
|
|10) VCU
|2) UCLA
|
|2) Louisville
|15) UC-Irvine
|
|15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|
|
|
|WEST – San Jose
|
|SOUTH – Memphis
|Salt Lake City
|
|Greenville
|1) GONZAGA
|
|1) North Carolina
|16) North Dakota
|
|16) JACKSONVILLE STATE
|8) South Carolina
|
|8) Dayton
|9) Michigan State
|
|9) Marquette
|
|
|
|Buffalo
|
|Milwaukee
|5) Minnesota
|
|5) Cincinnati
|12) Nevada
|
|12) USC / Illinois State
|4) Virginia
|
|4) Purdue
|13) Akron
|
|13) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Tulsa
|6) SMU
|
|6) Maryland
|11) Mid Tennessee State
|
|11) Wake Forest
|3) Florida State
|
|3) Baylor
|14) WINTHROP
|
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Indianapolis
|7) Oklahoma State
|
|7) Virginia Tech
|10) Seton Hall
|
|10) Providence
|2) Oregon
|
|2) Kentucky
|15) CSU-Bakersfield
|
|15) Texas-Southern
NOTES on the BRACKET: Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Syracuse
Last Four IN (at large): Vanderbilt, Xavier, USC, Illinois State
First Four OUT (at large): Kansas State, Rhode Island, Iowa, Illinois
Next four teams OUT (at large): Houston, Georgia, Ole Miss, California
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State
Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, Xavier
Big 12 (5): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State
SEC (5): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt
Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC
Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU
American (2): SMU, Cincinnati
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE, Illinois State
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)