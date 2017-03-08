More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
American Conference Tournament Preview, Bracket and Conference Postseason Awards

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

Seven key story lines during Championship Week

American Player of the Year: Semi Ojeleye, SMU

Ojeleye was one of the most improved players in the country this season, churning out a season where the 6-foot-8 forward averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 boards while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc. He was the biggest reason that Tim Jackovich and company were able to win the outright AAC regular season title.

American Coach of the Year: Tim Jankovich, SMU

While Johnny Dawkins at UCF deserves some credit for the season that the Knights had, it’s Jankovich that deserves the Coach of the Year award in the league. He took over in July for Larry Brown after his aburpt decision to resign and has taken a team that goes six-deep to the league’s regular season title over a very good Cincinnati team. That’s impressive.

First-Team All-AAC

  • Semi Ojeleye, SMU (POY)
  • Dedric Lawson, Memphis: Lawson put up crazy numbers for Memphis this season, numbers that rivaled what Ben Simmons did a year ago for LSU.
  • Rob Gray, Houston: Gray was the leading scorer in the AAC for a Houston team that was a factor in the NCAA tournament picture until a late loss to Cincinnati.
  • Jalen Adams, UConn: After a slow start to the season, Adams came on strong down the stretch to keep UConn’s season from being a total disaster.
  • Troy Caupain, Cincinnati: Caupain didn’t have a great year as a senior, but he’s the steadying hand at the point that led this group to a 16-2 league record and a potential top five seed in the NCAA tournament.

Second Team All-AAC:

  • Damyean Dotson, Houston
  • B.J. Taylor, UCF
  • Kyle Washington, Cincinnati
  • Shake Milton, SMU
  • Sterling Brown, SMU

The Bracket

When: March 9-12

Where: Hartford, CT

Final: March 12th, 3:15 p.m.

Favorite: SMU Mustangs

It’s hard not to pick the AAC regular season champs to add to their trophy collection in Hartford this week. The biggest issue for this team is going to be their depth. They play six guys and will have to win games on three straight nights to cut down the nets. That won’t be easy to do.

And if they lose?: Cincinnati Bearcats

I’m not sure there is a tougher team in the conference that Mick Cronin’s club. If it wasn’t for a loss at UCF that was the result of a missed wide-open dunk with less than 10 seconds left, the Bearcats would have won a share of the league title, with their only loss coming on the road against SMU. This is a really good team.

Other Contenders:

  • Houston: Kelvin Sampson has done a good job with this group. The duo of Rob Gray and Damyean Dotson can put up points with the best of them.
  • UCF: B.J. Taylor is one of the most underrated players in the league, while 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall has developed into a force at center this season.

Sleeper: UConn Huskies

UConn has played better down the stretch of the season, and not only do they have one of the best players in the league in Jalen Adams, but they will be playing this tournament in UConn’s secondary home court, the XL Center in Hartford. As we’ve seen in the mid-major ranks this week, it’s not easy to win games in March on the road.

The Bubble Dwellers: None

Defining moment of the season: It may still be coming. The AAC plays their tournament final just hours before the Selection Show is scheduled to start. If SMU or Cincinnati fails to make it to the AAC title game, they’ll give the Selection Committee headaches as they try to put the finishing touches on the bracket with a possible autobid playing.

CBT Prediction: SMU and Cincinnati play a thriller in the final that the Bearcats win.

Kansas guard Josh Jackson suspended for Big 12 tournament opener

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 11:19 AM EST

Kansas announced that star forward Josh Jackson has been suspended for the Jayhawks’ opener in the Big 12 tournament.

The suspension is the result of a traffic incident that occurred on Feb. 2nd that Jackson only told the program about on Monday. He was cited for three traffic violations, according to the Kansas City Star, for what amounted to a hit-and-run. He backed into a parked car and left without leaving his information on the car.

“Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday,” Self said in a release. “He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”

Jackson was not suspended as a result of a criminal property damage charge that he received last month stemming from an incident where he inflicted about $1,000 worth of damage onto the car of a Kansas women’s basketball player.

Jackson is averaging 16.4 points, 7.2 boards and 3.1 assists this season. He was named a second-team all-american by NBC Sports.

LaVar Ball: ‘If Charles [Barkley] thought like me, maybe he’d win a championship’

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 10:28 AM EST

LaVar Ball pushed back against Charles Barkley again on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Barkley ripped LaVar for the way he speaks about his sons.

“Just because you say some s—, doesn’t make it right,” Barkley said, according to the Sporting News. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry? That’s what he said. Steph Curry has won a couple MVPs, he’s pretty good. Man, let me tell you something. That’s that AAU s—. You can’t say a guy is going to be better than Steph Curry, a guy who has played 30 college games. I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”

LaVar hit back, spending on Tuesday on FS1’s shows going back at Barkley.

This, however, was the kill-shot:

“If Charles thought like me, maybe he’d win a championship,” Ball said. “Oh yeah, that hurt. He says sometimes when stuff comes out of people’s mouths, it’s just stupid. Guess what? You talking, too. Everybody has an opinion on how things work. I don’t care that I put the goals up high, saying my son is better. I know what my boy’s about. I know what work he put it in. It’s not a 1-on-1 sport, but if it is 1-on-1, I’m going to take the taller, faster, stronger guy.”

At some point, we had to stop asking LaVar questions like, “Do you want to walk back what you said?” because, quite clearly, he means and believes everything he says.

He’s not walking anything back.

He thinks Lonzo Ball is better Steph Curry.

Right now, he’s probably wrong. In five years, who knows. But until them, if you think you’re going to get him to say anything different, you’re out of your mind.

Bubble Banter: Three ACC teams, two Pac-12 teams with bids on the line

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 10:02 AM EST

The latest NBC Sports Bracketology can be found here. That is where the seeds listed below come from. 

This post will be updated throughout the day.

STILL TO PLAY

Miami vs. Syracuse (RPI: 75, KenPom: 44, No. 11 seed), 12:00 p.m.

Clemson (RPI: 63, KenPom: 35, bubble) vs. No. 14 Duke, 2:00 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Cal (RPI: 55, KenPom: 55, next four out), 5:30 p.m.

Wake Forest (RPI: 31, KenPom: 30, no. 11 seed) vs. Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m.

DePaul vs. Xavier (RPI: 32, KenPom: 43, play-in game), 9:30 p.m.

Washington vs. USC (RPI: 39, KenPom: 61, play-in game), 11:30 p.m.

Bracketology: Gonzaga holds onto No. 1 Seed

By Dave OmmenMar 8, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

Gonzaga beat Saint Mary’s for a third time and holds its No. 1 Seed in the West Region.

UPDATED: March 8, 2017

Note: Teams in ALL CAPS represent automatic bids as they are earned.

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Illinois State vs. USC | South Region
  • Vanderbilt vs. Xavier | Midwest Region
  • SOUTH DAKOTA ST vs. New Orleans | Midwest Region
  • MOUNT ST. MARY’S vs. NC Central | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

MIDWEST Kansas City EAST New York
Tulsa Buffalo
1) Kansas 1) Villanova
16) SO DAKOTA ST / New Orleans 16) MT ST. MARY’S / NC Central
8) Michigan 8) Miami
9) Arkansas 9) Northwestern
Milwaukee Orlando
5) Notre Dame 5) West Virginia
12) UT-Arlington 12) UNC-WILMINGTON
4) Butler 4) Florida
13) Princeton 13) Vermont
Greenville Salt Lake City
6) Wisconsin 6) Iowa State
11) Vanderbilt / Xavier 11) Syracuse
3) Duke 3) Arizona
14) Bucknell 14) IONA
Sacramento Indianapolis
7) Saint Mary’s 7) Creighton
10) WICHITA STATE 10) VCU
2) UCLA 2) Louisville
15) UC-Irvine 15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Greenville
1) GONZAGA 1) North Carolina
16) North Dakota 16) JACKSONVILLE STATE
8) South Carolina 8) Dayton
9) Michigan State 9) Marquette
Buffalo Milwaukee
5) Minnesota 5) Cincinnati
12) Nevada 12) USC / Illinois State
4) Virginia 4) Purdue
13) Akron 13) EAST TENNESSEE ST
Orlando Tulsa
6) SMU 6) Maryland
11) Mid Tennessee State 11) Wake Forest
3) Florida State 3) Baylor
14) WINTHROP 14) FLA GULF COAST
Sacramento Indianapolis
7) Oklahoma State 7) Virginia Tech
10) Seton Hall 10) Providence
2) Oregon 2) Kentucky
15) CSU-Bakersfield 15) Texas-Southern

NOTES on the BRACKET: Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Providence, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Syracuse

Last Four IN (at large): Vanderbilt, Xavier, USC, Illinois State

First Four OUT (at large): Kansas State, Rhode Island, Iowa, Illinois

Next four teams OUT (at large): Houston, Georgia, Ole Miss, California

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Miami-FL, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Big 10 (7): PURDUE, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State

Big East (7): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, Xavier

Big 12 (5): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State

SEC (5): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Pac 12 (4): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): SMU, Cincinnati

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): WICHITA STATE, Illinois State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: IONA (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), UT-Arlington (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), North Dakota (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), EAST TENNESSEE STATE (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), FLORIDA GULF COAST (ASUN), JACKSONVILLE STATE (OVC), UNC-WILMINGTON (CAA), WINTHROP (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), CSU-Bakersfield (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), MOUNT ST. MARY’S (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

CBT Podcast: Gonzaga’s No. 1 seed, LSU’s opening and Champ Week

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EST

Raphielle Johnson hops back on the podcast to talk about the biggest storylines during Championship Week, including the battle for first in the Pac-12 and the mediocrity of the Big Ten, as well as the opening at LSU, the lack of an opening at Washington and why grad transfers cost Gary Waters his job.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom