Report: LSU parting ways with Johnny Jones after SEC Tournament

The 55-year-old Jones is coming off of a disappointing two-year stretch in which the Tigers failed to make the NCAA tournament despite having No. 1 pick Ben Simmons and then piling up a 10-20 record so far this season.
According to Lopez’s report, Jones will coach the Tigers in the SEC Tournament this week. A former LSU basketball player who spent 12 years as an assistant coach at the program under Dale Brown, Jones spent five seasons as the head coach of his alma mater.
Jones is 89-70 during his tenure at LSU, including a 41-47 mark in SEC play. After arriving from North Texas, the native of DeRidder, Louisiana guided the Tigers to the NIT and NCAA tournament in this second and third seasons, respectively, before generating a lot of buzz by getting Simmons and a great recruiting class around him.
Despite having Simmons and a top-10 recruiting class that included another McDonald’s All-American in guard Antonio Blakeney, the Tigers came woefully short of expectations as they finished 19-14 and opted for no postseason after missing the NCAA tournament. Things got worse this season without a superstar like Simmons as LSU finished 2-16 in the SEC.
Jones has amassed a 294-232 career record as a head coach as that includes stops at Memphis (in an interim capacity), North Texas and LSU.
LSU and Missouri are now both open jobs in the SEC after the two programs finished at the bottom of the league this season.
Cleveland State and head coach Gary Waters are expected to part ways, sources told NBC Sports.
An announcement could come as soon as today.
Waters had been the head coach with the Vikings for the past 11 seasons, having reached the 2009 NCAA tournament and three NITs in his first six seasons with the program. But after averaging 20 wins in his first nine seasons with the Vikings, Waters’ program was decimated by transfers. Bryn Forbes left for Michigan State after the 2014 season. Trey Lewis (Louisville) and Anton Grady (Wichita State) transferred prior to the 2015-16 season to play their final season at a bigger school. As a result, Waters spent the last two years failing to rebuild his team, finishing 18-45 over that stretch.
Prior to Cleveland State, Waters was the head coach at Kent State and Rutgers.
Youngstown State announced on Tuesday afternoon that head coach Jerry Slocum will be retiring after 42 seasons as a head coach.
“After 42 years of head coaching, I have been blessed and honored to have coached so many great young men and the privilege of working alongside some great assistant coaches,” Slocum said in a release. “At this time I’m announcing that I’m retiring from coaching and have loved every moment that I was called ‘Coach’.”
Slocum spent 30 years coaching at Nyack, Geneva and and Gannon before finally landing a Division I gig in 2005. He spent 12 years with the Penguins, going 142-232 in those 12 years. Slocum won 723 games in his career.
Big East Conference Tournament Preview, Bracket and Conference Postseason Awards
Josh Hart confirmed what was almost unanimously believed in November: he was the best player in the Big East. The senior wing averaged a conference-leading 18.7 points — shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three — to go along with his 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game for first-place Villanova. One of the best two-way players in the nation also had some of his best single-game performances outside of the conference slate.
Big East Coach of the Year: Ed Cooley, Providence
Two days before Christmas, Providence closed out the non-conference slate with a loss at Boston College. The Friars followed by dropping the first two conference games. All three losses were by a dozen or more points. Yet, this team — without Kris Dunn and Ben Bentil — is in possession of another 20-win season, and tied the highest finish Providence has had since the conference’s relaunch. This is a competitive race, especially when you consider what Chris Holtmann and Steve Wojciechowski has done. And that doesn’t include Jay Wright’s continued dominance. But Cooley took a young roster with all the makings of a rebuild and turned it, in all likelihood, a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
First-Team All-Big East
Josh Hart, Villanova
Andrew Chrabascz, Butler: The statistics don’t jump off the page, but the senior forward impacts the game in so many different ways for a Butler team that was projected to finish sixth, but ended as the No. 2 seed.
Jalen Brunson, Villanova: Taking the full-time ball handling duties this season, the sophomore averaged 14.8 points per game, shooting 54 percent from the field. He also registered a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall: The nation’s leading rebounder (13.1 RPG) has recorded 24 double-doubles this season. He’s also improved his offense, posting 15.7 points per game.
Marcus Foster, Creighton: The transfer guard is second in the conference in scoring at 18.5 points per game. He’s taken on a bigger role since Watson’s season-ending injury.
Villanova brought the Big East the national championship in 2016, ending critcism of the program’s shortcomings in March and providing the league with an added level of legitiamcy it yearned for since its relaunch in 2013.
So, what will the Big East do for an encore? The conference might send 70 percent of its members to the NCAA Tournament.
Like the previous three seasons, the league was dominated by Villanova, which won its fourth consecutive regular season championship. Butler finished second, and spent much of the year in the top-20. Creighton looked every part of a Final Four contender until Maurice Watson Jr. tore his ACL in mid-January. Xavier, which began the season ranked, has struggled since Edmond Sumner suffered the same season-ending injury. Marquette, Providence and Seton Hall have all made late pushes for at-large bids, resulting in a wild finish to the regular season. Four days in New York should be eventual, to say the least.
This should come as a surprise to no one. This reigning national champions enter the World’s Most Famous Arena as the top seed for the fourth straight season. Villanova has at its disposal the conference’s player of the year, another unanimous first-team selection, a national coach of the year candidate and the athleticism and versatility not many teams can brag about. Depth is a concern, with Phil Booth out for the season and Darryl Reynolds, the only true big man in the rotation, recently returning from injury. It’s also worth noting that two of three Big East losses came against the same opponent.
And if they lose?: Butler
The Bulldogs have twice defeated the Wildcats. They did so in Hinkle Fieldhouse on Jan. 4, handing Villanova its first loss of the season. Butler went for the sweep by knocking off the Cats on Feb. 22, the only time they lost at the Pavilion this season. In both contests, Butler made the key plays down the stretch for hard-fought victories. Butler has an improved defense from last season to compliment with its always-efficient offense. With a big like Andrew Chrabascz, the Bulldogs are more equipped to match up with Villanova. Also, Kelan Martin, since his move to a reserve role, has caught fire in the last five games of the regular season.
Other Contenders:
Providence: The Friars have won six straight, with wins over Butler, Xavier, Creighton and Marquette. Kyron Cartwright and Rodney Bullock may not be Kris Dunn and Ben Bentil, but they are anchoring a hot team that could give Providence its second postseason championship in four years.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles are the only Big East team team other than the Bulldogs to defeat Villanova. They have a nice balance with a deep roster. Five players average double-digits in points, and Andrew Rowsey, the Big East Sixth Man of the Year, and Katin Reinhardt have been huge in the second unit.
Sleeper: Seton Hall
The Pirates played strong basketball down the stretch last season to win the Big East Tournament championship. Isaiah Whitehead is playing in a different borough now, but Seton Hall is rolling, winners of seven of nine. The defense isn’t as strong as it was during last year’s run, but Angel Delgado, Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez are capable of a repeat performance.
The Bubble Dwellers:
Xavier: The Musketeers lost six of seven to close out the season. They have two wins in the past five weeks: both against DePaul. A loss to the Blue Demons on Wednesday night could burst Xavier’s bubble.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles should be safe at this point. Sure, they earned a come-from-behind win against Villanova, but that won’t stop critics from poking holes in their resume on Sunday, especially when four wins against Xavier and Creighton came after injuries to Edmond Sumner and Mo Watson.
Providence: A six-game winning streak and a third-place finish should mean the Friars are safe, but most bracket projections have them as one of the last at-large four bids.
Defining moment of the season: Marquette, down 17 points, comes back to stun No. 1 Villanova, starting a run for the NCAA Tournament.
CBT Prediction: Villanova
LaVar Ball responds to Charles Barkley’s criticism of Steph Curry comparison
LaVar Ball is back in the news this week after Charles Barkley was quoted ripping the father of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo for the braggadocious way that he speaks about his three sons.
“Just because you say some s—, doesn’t make it right,” Barkley said, according to the Sporting News. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry? That’s what he said. Steph Curry has won a couple MVPs, he’s pretty good. Man, let me tell you something. That’s that AAU s—. You can’t say a guy is going to be better than Steph Curry, a guy who has played 30 college games. I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”
Ball went on The Undisputed on Tuesday and, while he wasn’t directly responding to Barkley’s comments, he did answer questions about whether his comments about Lonzo being better than Steph Curry was going too far.
“No. On the fact that I have the utmost confidence in what my son does,” Ball said on The Undisputed. “And just because I say he’s better than somebody, who cares. I believe it. I don’t care what nobody else says. You can judge on your own.”
He’s got a point.
“I know what work my boy put in for me to say that,” Ball added. ‘Just because someone else has titles, I’m not disliking Steph Curry or nothing. What he’s done for himself, that’s for him. But I know what my boy’s all about. Lonzo was the best player in high school. He was the best player in college. You think he’s going to get to the pros and be like, ‘I made it to the pros, now I can be average?'”
When asked if he thinks he’s putting too much pressure on his sons, Ball answered, “First of all, your pressure and our pressure are two different things. There’s no pressure in sports. It’s entertainment.”
