Introducing Cinderella: In first season eligible for postseason, Northern Kentucky heads to NCAA Tournament

By Terrence PayneMar 7, 2017, 8:55 PM EST

Conference: Horizon League

Coach: John Brannen

Record: 24-10 (12-6 T-2)

Ratings and Rankings:

Kenpom: 148
RPI: 91
AP/USA Today: N/A

Seeding: The Norse won 24 games and holds an RPI inside the top-100. But with only a singular win against that top-100, and the fact that Northern Kentucky had a highly-favorable journey through the Horizon League Tournament, expect the committee to slot NKU as a No. 15 seed.

Names you need to know: Drew McDonald emerged as a first-team all-Horizon League selection as a sophomore, averaging 16.5 points — shooting just under 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three — 7.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Lavone Holland is a junior guard who can stuff the stat sheet, like he did with a 20-point, six-rebound, four-assist and two-steal effort in the Horizon League Tournament championship win over Milwaukee. Cole Murray, like McDonald, is another sharpshooting wing.

Big wins, bad losses: The Norse ended the regular season with an 82-78 win at home against Valparaiso. While Northern Kentucky won seven of eight heading into the Horizon League Tournament, its lone loss in that span was a bad one: allowing Youngstown State to come from behind to pick up an 81-77 win. In terms of worst beating, then-No. 11 West Virginia forced 28 Northern Kentucky turnovers in a 31-point defeat.

How’d they get here?: This was the first year Northern Kentucky was eligible for the postseason, as the NCAA requires a four-year transitional period when an institution moves up from Division II to Division I. In their first postseason appearance, the Norse benefited from a host of upsets in the quarterfinals. No. 1 Oakland lost at the buzzer to Youngstown State, No. 2 Valparaiso and its league player of the year Alec Peters, lost, 43-41, to 23-loss Milwaukee. No. 6 seed UIC upset No. 3 Green Bay. With No. 10 Milwaukee reaching the tournament final, the highest seed Northern Kentucky had to beat was No. 5 seed Wright State.

Outlook: This should be a good experience for a team, and a university, that has only been a Division I member since 2012. The Norse were rolling before the start of their first postseason appearance, but you could argue that it was extended by an improbable path where they played a lower seed each round they advanced. That won’t be the case in Northern Kentucky’s next game.

How do I know you?: Set to be one of the lowest seeded teams in the field, Northern Kentucky is projected to face Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bubble Banter: Three tickets punched, ACC tournament’s bubble teams in action

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2017, 8:18 PM EST

There will be four tickets punched tonight, including in the WCC, where No. 4 Gonzaga will be squaring off with No. 19 Saint Mary’s for the right to claim a No. 1 seed in the West Region. 

WINNERS

Wake Forest (RPI: 28, KenPom: 30, No. 11 seed): The Demon Deacons won a game that they had to win, picking off Boston College in their ACC tournament opener. For my money, if Wake can get past Virginia Tech in the second round on Wednesday, they’ll be in the NCAA tournament. They still have a chance if they lose, it will just be a long, long week of waiting.

STILL TO PLAY

Pitt at Georgia Tech (RPI: 93, KenPom: 80, next four out), 7:00 p.m.

Alabama A&M coach Willie Hayes resigns

By Terrence PayneMar 7, 2017, 7:44 PM EST

Following a 2-27 season, Alabama A&M coach Willie Hayes resigned, effective immediately, the university announced on Tuesday evening.

“We thank Coach Hayes for his service and commitment to Alabama A&M University,” Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks said in a press release. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Hayes was in his sixth season as the head coach. He had a 54-121 (37-71 SWAC) record during his time with the Bulldogs. Hayes was promoted in 2011 after serving as an assistant coach since 1995. He was a standout player for Alabama A&M, earning All American honors in 1988 and 1989 when the program was still a Division II member. He was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.

LSU parting ways with Johnny Jones after SEC Tournament

By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

LSU is ready to part ways with head coach Johnny Jones after this season, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com. The news of Jones was first reported by Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com.

The 55-year-old Jones is coming off of a disappointing two-year stretch in which the Tigers failed to make the NCAA tournament despite having No. 1 pick Ben Simmons and then piling up a 10-20 record so far this season.

Jones will coach the Tigers in the SEC Tournament this week. A former LSU basketball player who spent 12 years as an assistant coach at the program under Dale Brown, Jones spent five seasons as the head coach of his alma mater.

Jones is 89-70 during his tenure at LSU, including a 41-47 mark in SEC play. After arriving from North Texas, the native of DeRidder, Louisiana guided the Tigers to the NIT and NCAA tournament in this second and third seasons, respectively, before generating a lot of buzz by getting Simmons and a great recruiting class around him.

Despite having Simmons and a top-10 recruiting class that included another McDonald’s All-American in guard Antonio Blakeney, the Tigers came woefully short of expectations as they finished 19-14 and opted for no postseason after missing the NCAA tournament. Things got worse this season without a superstar like Simmons as LSU finished 2-16 in the SEC.

Jones has amassed a 294-232 career record as a head coach as that includes stops at Memphis (in an interim capacity), North Texas and LSU.

LSU and Missouri are now both open jobs in the SEC after the two programs finished at the bottom of the league this season.

Cleveland State, Gary Waters to part ways

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

Cleveland State and head coach Gary Waters are expected to part ways, sources told NBC Sports.

An announcement could come as soon as today.

Waters had been the head coach with the Vikings for the past 11 seasons, having reached the 2009 NCAA tournament and three NITs in his first six seasons with the program. But after averaging 20 wins in his first nine seasons with the Vikings, Waters’ program was decimated by transfers. Bryn Forbes left for Michigan State after the 2014 season. Trey Lewis (Louisville) and Anton Grady (Wichita State) transferred prior to the 2015-16 season to play their final season at a bigger school. As a result, Waters spent the last two years failing to rebuild his team, finishing 18-45 over that stretch.

Prior to Cleveland State, Waters was the head coach at Kent State and Rutgers.

Youngstown State coach Jerry Slocum retires

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2017, 3:27 PM EST

Youngstown State announced on Tuesday afternoon that head coach Jerry Slocum will be retiring after 42 seasons as a head coach.

“After 42 years of head coaching, I have been blessed and honored to have coached so many great young men and the privilege of working alongside some great assistant coaches,” Slocum said in a release. “At this time I’m announcing that I’m retiring from coaching and have loved every moment that I was called ‘Coach’.”

Slocum spent 30 years coaching at Nyack, Geneva and and Gannon before finally landing a Division I gig in 2005. He spent 12 years with the Penguins, going 142-232 in those 12 years. Slocum won 723 games in his career.